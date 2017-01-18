7

اصطفاف الغرب في مواجهة عالَم ملتبس

لندن ــ في عام 2016، اتخذت المملكة المتحدة قرارا تاريخيا بالانسحاب من الاتحاد الأوروبي، وانتُخِب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة، وواصلت دول أوروبية عديدة الصراع ضد تحديات داخلية. ويبدو الاتحاد الأوروبي أقل استقرارا مما كان في أي لحظة من حياتي.

هناك قوى مشتركة قادتنا إلى هذا الوضع الخطير، ومن المهم الآن أكثر من أي وقت مضى أن توحد الديمقراطيات المتقدمة صفوفها في التصدي لهذه القوى. ولكن من المؤسف أن العكس هو ما يحدث الآن. ففي وقت حيث يحتاج الغرب إلى الاصطفاف بين الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي، تعمل السياسات الوطنية على تمزيق الغرب إربا.

في داخل أوروبا، هناك ثلاثة تحديات رئيسية. الأول يتمثل في الخروج البريطاني، وهو الحدث الأكبر في السياسة البريطانية في جيل كامل. ويعتقد كثيرون أن الانسحاب من الاتحاد الأوروبي خطأ؛ ولكن هذا هو ما قرره أكثر من نصف الناخبين الذين أدلوا بأصواتهم، ولهذا يتعين علينا الآن أن ننفذ مشيئتهم. ولن تكون المهمة سهلة. ذلك أن ترجمة التصويت إلى سياسة سوف يكون أشبه بنزع فتيل قنبلة: إذ يتطلب تحديد أي الأسلاك ينبغي قطعه قدرا عظيما من العناية والحرص.

إذا ركزت حكومة رئيسة الوزراء تيريزا ماي على ما يهم حقا في المفاوضات المقبلة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، فبوسعنا أن نتفاءل بحذر بقدرتها على العودة بصفقة طيبة. الواقع أن أوروبا لديها مصلحة اقتصادية واضحة في الإبقاء على علاقة وثيقة مع المملكة المتحدة، وهي في احتياج إلى قدرات المملكة المتحدة الدبلوماسية والعسكرية والاستخباراتية. كما تتمتع المملكة المتحدة بعلاقات قوية مع الولايات المتحدة، وسوف تظل تشكل جزءا مهما من المحور الأمني عبر الأطلسي.

من ناحية أخرى، ينبغي لنا أن نعترف نحن البريطانيون بأن العديد من قوانين الاتحاد الأوروبي وقواعده التنظيمية أصبحت ملكا لنا، وأننا نتقاسم العديد من الأهداف والبرامج المشتركة. ولا ينبغي لنا أن نغير كل هذا، كما لا ينبغي لنا أن نحط من قيمة القدرة على الوصول إلى سوق الاتحاد الأوروبي الموحدة. تشكل أوروبا الكتلة الاقتصادية الأكبر في العالم وفقا لبعض المقاييس، وهي مصدر كبير للاستثمار في المملكة المتحدة.

الواقع أن التمييز بين خروج بريطاني "صعب" أو خروج بريطاني "سلس" يخطئ بيت القصيد. ذلك أن المفاوضات ستكون معقدة إلى الحد الذي يجعل نتائج بعينها سلسة حتما، في حين يجعل نتائج أخرى صعبة حتما. وربما تكون المملكة المتحدة قادرة على دفع ثمن الوصول إلى السوق الموحدة، أو "إجازات مرور" الخدمات المالية، أو التحكم في الهجرة من الاتحاد الأوروبي.

يتمثل التحدي الرئيسي الثاني داخل أوروبا في ضعف النمو الاقتصادي والقدرة التنافسية. فالنمو في الاقتصادات الأوروبية أقل من نظيره في الولايات المتحدة وأغلب الدول الآسيوية، وتكاليف الطاقة ضعف مثيلاتها في الولايات المتحدة، وتكاليف العمل ضعف مثيلاتها في آسيا. ومن الواضح أن دول الاتحاد الأوروبي تحتاج بصورة عاجلة إلى تحرير أسواقها وجعل صناعاتها أكثر قدرة على المنافسة، وهو ما نادت به المملكة المتحدة لفترة طويلة.

ويتجسد التحدي الثالث الذي يواجه أوروبا في التفاوت الاجتماعي. الواقع أن ربع الشباب في أسبانيا، والبرتغال، واليونان عاطلون عن العمل، ويستشعر كثيرون أن ثمار الازدهار لا توزع بشكل عادل. فرغم أن العولمة كانت مفيدة للعالَم ككل، فإنها سمحت بتخلف الكثير من الناس عن الركب. والآن يسعى هؤلاء الناس إلى جعل أصواتهم مسموعة من خلال صناديق الاقتراع، ويتعين علينا أن ننصت إليهم، ونستجيب لمخاوفهم.

الواقع أن التفاوت الاجتماعي في الولايات المتحدة أسوأ مما هو عليه في أوروبا. فعلى مدار ثلاثين عاما، لم ترتفع دخول الأسر في مدن حزام الصدأ في الولايات المتحدة، وقد ساعدت العديد من هذه الأسر في انتخاب رئيس وَعَد بتحويل اهتمام بلادهم إلى الداخل.

يتعين على الولايات المتحدة أن تتجنب هذا الإغراء. ذلك أن العالم المحفوف بالمخاطر يحتاج إلى أميركا الحريصة على المشاركة بنشاط، أميركا التي تحافظ على التعاون الأمني والدفاعي والاستخباراتي مع دول مثل المملكة المتحدة. فقد ساعد هذا الاصطفاف عبر الأطلسي في حماية السلام العالمي والازدهار طيلة سبعين عاما، وسوف يظل مطلوبا في مواجهة التهديدات العالمية المحدقة.

فبادئ ذي بدء، كان توغل روسيا في أوكرانيا وضمها شبه جزيرة القرم إهانة لسيادة القانون؛ ومع هذا، لابد أن تحرص أوروبا والولايات المتحدة على الحفاظ على علاقات بناءة مع روسيا لصالح الاستقرار العالمي. وبوسع المملكة المتحدة أن تساعد: ففي حين تمثل المملكة المتحدة جزءا من العقوبات المفروضة عل روسيا، فإن الشركات البريطانية لديها استثمارات هناك، والعكس صحيح.

ثانيا، خلفت الصراعات المطولة في العراق وسوريا فراغا في منطقة شديدة الأهمية، وفشل التحالف القديم في اتخاذ تدابير متضافرة في التصدي لهذه الصراعات. ولكن يتعين على الغرب أن يعمل على إحلال السلام في المنطقة، حتى وإن كان تورط روسيا تسبب في جلب تعقيدات جديدة. على نحو مماثل، سوف يكون محور الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي ضروريا في التعامل مع شمال أفريقيا، حيث تفتقر بعض البلدان إلى الحكومات المستقرة وتحولت إلى حاضنات للإرهاب والهجرة إلى أوروبا.

لقد توقفنا في الغرب عن الاضطلاع بدور مباشر على هذه الجبهات؛ وقد ساعدنا في بعض الحالات في خلق حالة عدم الاستقرار. وإذا واصلنا الانغلاق على الذات، فسوف تتمكن روسيا ودول أخرى من التدخل واكتساب النفوذ والهيبة. ويتعين على الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوربي أن توحد جبهتها، وأن تواصل العمل من خلال المنظمات المتعددة الأطراف مثل حلف شمال الأطلسي. واستعراض الزعامة على المسرح العالمي من شأنه أن يزيد من قوتنا.

إن مقاومة القوى التي تعمل على حل الخيوط التي تجمع إجزاء النظام الدولي القائم منذ عام 1945 ضرورة حتمية. ولابد من حماية التراث المشترك بين الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي. ولا يوجد أي سبب يجعلنا نعرض موروثات ثمينة مثل سيادة القانون للخطر ببساطة لأن بريطانيا ترغب في ترك الاتحاد الأوروبي أو أن أميركا انتخبت زعيما يتحدى بعض جوانب التفكير التقليدي. بل يتعين علينا أن نحمي العلاقات التي تربطنا، وأن نستودع تحالفاتنا وتقاليدنا المشتركة أملنا في المستقبل.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali