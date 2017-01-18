اصطفاف الغرب في مواجهة عالَم ملتبس

لندن ــ في عام 2016، اتخذت المملكة المتحدة قرارا تاريخيا بالانسحاب من الاتحاد الأوروبي، وانتُخِب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة، وواصلت دول أوروبية عديدة الصراع ضد تحديات داخلية. ويبدو الاتحاد الأوروبي أقل استقرارا مما كان في أي لحظة من حياتي.
هناك قوى مشتركة قادتنا إلى هذا الوضع الخطير، ومن المهم الآن أكثر من أي وقت مضى أن توحد الديمقراطيات المتقدمة صفوفها في التصدي لهذه القوى. ولكن من المؤسف أن العكس هو ما يحدث الآن. ففي وقت حيث يحتاج الغرب إلى الاصطفاف بين الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي، تعمل السياسات الوطنية على تمزيق الغرب إربا.
في داخل أوروبا، هناك ثلاثة تحديات رئيسية. الأول يتمثل في الخروج البريطاني، وهو الحدث الأكبر في السياسة البريطانية في جيل كامل. ويعتقد كثيرون أن الانسحاب من الاتحاد الأوروبي خطأ؛ ولكن هذا هو ما قرره أكثر من نصف الناخبين الذين أدلوا بأصواتهم، ولهذا يتعين علينا الآن أن ننفذ مشيئتهم. ولن تكون المهمة سهلة. ذلك أن ترجمة التصويت إلى سياسة سوف يكون أشبه بنزع فتيل قنبلة: إذ يتطلب تحديد أي الأسلاك ينبغي قطعه قدرا عظيما من العناية والحرص.
إذا ركزت حكومة رئيسة الوزراء تيريزا ماي على ما يهم حقا في المفاوضات المقبلة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، فبوسعنا أن نتفاءل بحذر بقدرتها على العودة بصفقة طيبة. الواقع أن أوروبا لديها مصلحة اقتصادية واضحة في الإبقاء على علاقة وثيقة مع المملكة المتحدة، وهي في احتياج إلى قدرات المملكة المتحدة الدبلوماسية والعسكرية والاستخباراتية. كما تتمتع المملكة المتحدة بعلاقات قوية مع الولايات المتحدة، وسوف تظل تشكل جزءا مهما من المحور الأمني عبر الأطلسي.
من ناحية أخرى، ينبغي لنا أن نعترف نحن البريطانيون بأن العديد من قوانين الاتحاد الأوروبي وقواعده التنظيمية أصبحت ملكا لنا، وأننا نتقاسم العديد من الأهداف والبرامج المشتركة. ولا ينبغي لنا أن نغير كل هذا، كما لا ينبغي لنا أن نحط من قيمة القدرة على الوصول إلى سوق الاتحاد الأوروبي الموحدة. تشكل أوروبا الكتلة الاقتصادية الأكبر في العالم وفقا لبعض المقاييس، وهي مصدر كبير للاستثمار في المملكة المتحدة.
الواقع أن التمييز بين خروج بريطاني "صعب" أو خروج بريطاني "سلس" يخطئ بيت القصيد. ذلك أن المفاوضات ستكون معقدة إلى الحد الذي يجعل نتائج بعينها سلسة حتما، في حين يجعل نتائج أخرى صعبة حتما. وربما تكون المملكة المتحدة قادرة على دفع ثمن الوصول إلى السوق الموحدة، أو "إجازات مرور" الخدمات المالية، أو التحكم في الهجرة من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
يتمثل التحدي الرئيسي الثاني داخل أوروبا في ضعف النمو الاقتصادي والقدرة التنافسية. فالنمو في الاقتصادات الأوروبية أقل من نظيره في الولايات المتحدة وأغلب الدول الآسيوية، وتكاليف الطاقة ضعف مثيلاتها في الولايات المتحدة، وتكاليف العمل ضعف مثيلاتها في آسيا. ومن الواضح أن دول الاتحاد الأوروبي تحتاج بصورة عاجلة إلى تحرير أسواقها وجعل صناعاتها أكثر قدرة على المنافسة، وهو ما نادت به المملكة المتحدة لفترة طويلة.
ويتجسد التحدي الثالث الذي يواجه أوروبا في التفاوت الاجتماعي. الواقع أن ربع الشباب في أسبانيا، والبرتغال، واليونان عاطلون عن العمل، ويستشعر كثيرون أن ثمار الازدهار لا توزع بشكل عادل. فرغم أن العولمة كانت مفيدة للعالَم ككل، فإنها سمحت بتخلف الكثير من الناس عن الركب. والآن يسعى هؤلاء الناس إلى جعل أصواتهم مسموعة من خلال صناديق الاقتراع، ويتعين علينا أن ننصت إليهم، ونستجيب لمخاوفهم.
الواقع أن التفاوت الاجتماعي في الولايات المتحدة أسوأ مما هو عليه في أوروبا. فعلى مدار ثلاثين عاما، لم ترتفع دخول الأسر في مدن حزام الصدأ في الولايات المتحدة، وقد ساعدت العديد من هذه الأسر في انتخاب رئيس وَعَد بتحويل اهتمام بلادهم إلى الداخل.
يتعين على الولايات المتحدة أن تتجنب هذا الإغراء. ذلك أن العالم المحفوف بالمخاطر يحتاج إلى أميركا الحريصة على المشاركة بنشاط، أميركا التي تحافظ على التعاون الأمني والدفاعي والاستخباراتي مع دول مثل المملكة المتحدة. فقد ساعد هذا الاصطفاف عبر الأطلسي في حماية السلام العالمي والازدهار طيلة سبعين عاما، وسوف يظل مطلوبا في مواجهة التهديدات العالمية المحدقة.
فبادئ ذي بدء، كان توغل روسيا في أوكرانيا وضمها شبه جزيرة القرم إهانة لسيادة القانون؛ ومع هذا، لابد أن تحرص أوروبا والولايات المتحدة على الحفاظ على علاقات بناءة مع روسيا لصالح الاستقرار العالمي. وبوسع المملكة المتحدة أن تساعد: ففي حين تمثل المملكة المتحدة جزءا من العقوبات المفروضة عل روسيا، فإن الشركات البريطانية لديها استثمارات هناك، والعكس صحيح.
ثانيا، خلفت الصراعات المطولة في العراق وسوريا فراغا في منطقة شديدة الأهمية، وفشل التحالف القديم في اتخاذ تدابير متضافرة في التصدي لهذه الصراعات. ولكن يتعين على الغرب أن يعمل على إحلال السلام في المنطقة، حتى وإن كان تورط روسيا تسبب في جلب تعقيدات جديدة. على نحو مماثل، سوف يكون محور الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي ضروريا في التعامل مع شمال أفريقيا، حيث تفتقر بعض البلدان إلى الحكومات المستقرة وتحولت إلى حاضنات للإرهاب والهجرة إلى أوروبا.
لقد توقفنا في الغرب عن الاضطلاع بدور مباشر على هذه الجبهات؛ وقد ساعدنا في بعض الحالات في خلق حالة عدم الاستقرار. وإذا واصلنا الانغلاق على الذات، فسوف تتمكن روسيا ودول أخرى من التدخل واكتساب النفوذ والهيبة. ويتعين على الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوربي أن توحد جبهتها، وأن تواصل العمل من خلال المنظمات المتعددة الأطراف مثل حلف شمال الأطلسي. واستعراض الزعامة على المسرح العالمي من شأنه أن يزيد من قوتنا.
إن مقاومة القوى التي تعمل على حل الخيوط التي تجمع إجزاء النظام الدولي القائم منذ عام 1945 ضرورة حتمية. ولابد من حماية التراث المشترك بين الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي. ولا يوجد أي سبب يجعلنا نعرض موروثات ثمينة مثل سيادة القانون للخطر ببساطة لأن بريطانيا ترغب في ترك الاتحاد الأوروبي أو أن أميركا انتخبت زعيما يتحدى بعض جوانب التفكير التقليدي. بل يتعين علينا أن نحمي العلاقات التي تربطنا، وأن نستودع تحالفاتنا وتقاليدنا المشتركة أملنا في المستقبل.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
M M
The 60's and 70's here we come.... Read more
Terence McGuire
This I can agree with and many Commercial Teams need to note this and be guarded and aware of any changes to procurement law. As a Bid Expert I can assure you nothing will change overnight, but policy will eventually change and we all need to be vigilant of this.
Other areas of law will also be affected and so it stands to reason regardless of your role within senior management or within the executive, note changes will happen. Read more
jagjeet sinha
THE PLANETS CAN DANCE - IN EQUILIBRIUM
The small nations of Europe need SIZE - hence the appeal of A European Community.
The small nations of Europe need SECURITY - hence the appeal of A NATO.
The small nations of Europe need ECONOMICS - hence the appeal of A Free Trade Zone.
In Asia, there is an equivalent body called ASEAN; in The Gulf, there is an equivalent body called GCC.
These have served the Regional Aspirations very well - without becoming a platform that threatens.
Association of South and East Europe - ASEAN 2.0 - perhaps the solution to Europe's needs.
If China and India and Japan operate from inside ASEAN, THE UNION will threaten World Equilibrium.
If Germany and France and Russia operate from inside ASEAN 2.0, THE UNION will threaten World Equilibrium.
The writing was on the wall - when the latter created One Currency, with their Security underwritten by The Anglosphere.
The writing will be on the wall - if China and India and Japan created One Currency, with their Security underwritten by The Anglosphere.
The Soviet Commonwealth was similar - Smaller Nations led by Russia, with The Rouble, Security underwritten by Russia.
The German Commonwealth will be similar - Smaller Nations led by Germany, with The Mark, Security underwritten by Germany.
The French Commonwealth will be similar - Smaller Nations led by France, with The Franc, Security underwritten by France.
To have allowed France and Germany to lead ASEAN 2.0 from inside, with Security underwritten - was An Invitation for Insecurity.
Those who have World Domination on their Agenda - can become Planets with their own Moons.
But The Solar System cannot have more than One Sun.
The Sun never sets in The Anglosphere. Read more
Armin Schmidt
"We must protect the ties that bind, and place our hope for the future in our alliances and shared traditions. "
I use the metaphor of binding versus liberating in the opposed sense, when I say, that liberating subgroups can be as reasonable as it can be dangerous. Two can play this game, to use another metaphor, in fact dozens can play this game globally. This issue moves me for a while now, so I created some thinking, to be found in my account's profile.
Related to the article I want to say: a proposal for a rule-of-thumb to somewhat safeguard subgroup liberation: "Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
And some years into the future, people might find, that endless subgroup liberation is vain and that attempting best-for-all is important, so maybe we should preserve activities, which go to that end. Read more
stephan Edwards
The US can't afford to defend people who can defend themselves anymore. The US is tired we have problems at home that must be dealt with. If we don't the losers of globalization are going to turn from the worthless ballot box to the gun. A US in a long term low grade insurgency is of no use to anyone. And the US is headed that way. Bluntly we have our own problems Europe is going have to carry its own load. We spent all that money defending Europe for 50 - 60 years now your going to have to do it yourselves we can no longer afford to. Rather like Rome in the coming decade or two the troops will come home we can no longer carry the burden. Which leaves Europe and a whole lot of other countries 3 options: One) Learn Russian, Two) Learn Chinese, Three) Defend yourselves instead expecting someone else to do it and pay for it.
The choice is yours because The average US voter no longer cares. Europe has expected the US to carry the burden and we don't see a single reason why we should anymore. Good Luck. Given that Europe inevitably wants someone else to pick up the check for commitments so they don't have to. You are going to need it. Read more
Christine Constable
Iain, I don't share your pessimism about the Brexit vote. Firstly the EU was in desperate need of change and has been for a number of years. The elites in Brussels contemptuous of the need to change have been denying the obvious for a long time and Brexit was simply the canary in the coal mine that it could no longer ignore.
Sometimes fortuitous things happen and change is forced upon a situation when the people who should be making the change would rather look the other way.
Clearly the financial status of the bloc cannot be ignored for much longer, and sadly the continuing payments by the UK into the project removes much of the need for change, to improve production, create jobs and be more competitive, and without any motivation these much needed changes will continue to be fudged.
UK's leaving of the bloc will also force the EU to make sure that it can cut its cloth, and will force lazy change averse countries to start developing better solutions to deal with low growth; fear of market competition, and the subsidy junkies who have grown fat on taxpayers money.
China is not a member of the EU, yet from a trade perspective I see no impediment to them selling everything they can to everyone all the time, as virtually everything we seem to buy is made in China - how come without free movement and without having to donate billions to the EU China is able to flood the European market with their goods? How come, that despite the billions the UK has pumped into the EU things seem to be as bad as ever?
Canada has just secured a trade deal with the EU without free movement or massive EU contributions - the EU is a failed empire building project for Germany only a fool can't see this - no wonder the British got fed up with bankrolling it.
The UK wants proper trade deals and a reinstatement of the trading Anglosphere which has been derailed by the EU - probably because Germany and France were jealous about it.
The UK has no interest in seeing the end of th3e EU but it does have an interest in making the EU wake up and look at what is happening and change. I think many of us hoped that this "change" would dissuade them to continue working towards a country called Europe and that we could get back to a solid trading relationship, but clearly there are nations in the EU who hate themselves so much doing away with themselves as a nation is a higher priority than being a part of a successful nation state. Britain is not one of them. Few of us are prepared to betray the gift of freedom bequeathed to us from our forefathers and any behaviour from the EU which rants and is aggressive towards us is proof positive leaving was the best and only choice.
I agree that now we have made this decision we need to pick up the pieces and form a united western bloc and as the UK has bankrolled the EU for over 40 years I see no reason why the UK cannot be given an associate status in recognition of the billions it has given to Europe and that "associate" status has been bought by years of funding few countries can match. Read more
Ted Smith
1. With an annual budget of around €150 billion, the UK's net contribution of ~£8bn is material, but hardly a convincing case that those contributions "remove the need for change". I suspect having 28 members with differing domestic political priorities has a slightly larger impact on whether and how the EU changes!
2. To understand China's position as a non-EU member you have to unpick what they export to the EU - industrial and consumer goods, machinery and equipment, footwear, clothing. I.e. manufactured goods, not services. China's hourly compensation costs in manufacturing are about $2. UK's are $32. A $30/hour labour cost differential gives you a lot a room to absorb tariffs. I'm not sure why you think it strange then that China can "flood" the EU without free movement of labour contributing to the EU. It's just comparative advantage in action.
3. The Single Market is the world's most liberalised, integrated, trade barrier-free bloc. We are going to leave it, so our goods and services will face some barriers they did not face before. That is a statement of logic, not a subjective opinion. Those barriers may have a substantial impact on our export trade, or a more modest one. Time will tell, as the UK negotiates a new FTA.
4. As the House of Lords EU Committee on Brexit Options for Trade report was at great pains to reiterate, every trade liberalisation agreement involves some trade-off of sovereignty (on setting regulations, standards, inspection and dispute adjudication). That is also a statement of logic and fact, not an opinion. I do find some cloth ears (not you!) have to be reminded of this.
5. Canada. Look at CETA - it covers tariffs on industrial products, but not all fishing products. It includes limited liberalistation of trade. Services - mainly postal, telecoms and maritime transport service markets and public procurement. It provides a framework for professional qualification recognition and for employees and families of multinationals to relocate. Good deal? Yes. Is it equivalent to being a member of the Single Market? No.
Read more
