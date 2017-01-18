6

Die Vorbereitung des Westens auf eine unsichere Welt

LONDON – 2016 traf Großbritannien die bahnbrechende Entscheidung, die Europäische Union zu verlassen, Donald Trump wurde zum Präsidenten der Vereinigten Staaten gewählt, und viele europäische Staaten waren weiterhin mit ihren internen Problemen beschäftigt. Die EU fühlt sich so instabil an wie noch nie zuvor in meinem Leben.

Es gibt allgemeine Kräfte, die uns in diese gefährliche Lage gebracht haben, und es ist wichtiger als jemals zuvor, dass sich die entwickelten Demokratien zusammentun, um sie gemeinsam zu bewältigen. Leider geschieht das Gegenteil. Jetzt, wo der Westen eine gemeinsame Linie der USA, Großbritanniens und der EU braucht, wird sie von der Nationalpolitik zunichte gemacht.

Innerhalb Europas gibt es drei große Herausforderungen: Die erste ist der Brexit, das größte Ereignis der britischen Politik in dieser Generation. Viele glauben, der Rückzug aus der EU sei ein Fehler, aber über die Hälfte der Wähler haben sich für ihn entschieden, also müssen wir ihn umsetzen. Dies wird nicht leicht sein. Das Ergebnis der Abstimmung in politische Maßnahmen zu übersetzen, ähnelt dem Entschärfen einer Bombe: Zu bestimmen, welche Drähte durchgeschnitten werden müssen, erfordert äußerste Vorsicht.

Konzentriert sich die Regierung von Premierministerin Theresa May bei den kommenden Verhandlungen mit der EU auf das, was wirklich wichtig ist, können wir vorsichtig optimistisch sein, ein gutes Ergebnis zu erzielen. Europa hat ein ganz klares wirtschaftliches Interesse daran, Großbritannien eng bei sich zu halten, und der Kontinent braucht die diplomatischen, militärischen und geheimdienstlichen Möglichkeiten des Landes. Außerdem hat Großbritannien enge Beziehungen zu den USA und wird weiterhin ein wichtiger Teil der transatlantischen Sicherheitsachse sein.

Unterdessen müssen wir Briten erkennen, dass viele EU-Gesetze und Regulierungen zu unseren eigenen geworden sind und dass wir viele gemeinsame Ziele und Programme miteinander teilen. Wir müssen sie weder alle ändern, noch sollten wir den Zugang zum gemeinsamen Markt der EU geringschätzen. Nach manchen Maßstäben ist Europa der größte wirtschaftliche Block der Welt, und ein erheblicher Teil der britischen Investitionen stammt von dort.

Die Unterscheidung zwischen einem „harten“ und einem „weichen“ Brexit geht am Punkt vorbei. Die Verhandlungen werden so kompliziert sein, dass manche Ergebnisse als hart und andere als weich erscheinen werden. Vielleicht kann Großbritannien für den Zugang zum gemeinsamen Markt, den „Export“ finanzieller Dienstleistungen und die Kontrolle über die Einwanderung aus der EU einen Preis bezahlen.

Die zweite große europäische Herausforderung besteht im schwachen Wirtschaftswachstum und in der mangelnden Wettbewerbsfähigkeit. Die europäischen Staaten wachsen langsamer als die USA und die meisten asiatischen Länder, die Energiekosten in Europa sind doppelt so hoch wie in Amerika und die Arbeitskosten doppelt so hoch wie in Asien. Wie Großbritannien schon seit langem fordert, müssen die EU-Länder dringend ihre Märkte deregulieren und ihre Wirtschaft wettbewerbsfähiger machen.

Die dritte Herausforderung für Europa ist die soziale Ungleichheit. Ein Viertel der jungen Bürger Spaniens, Portugals und Griechenlands sind arbeitslos, und viele Menschen spüren, dass der Wohlstand nicht fair verteilt ist. Die Globalisierung mag der Welt zwar insgesamt gut getan haben, hat aber viele Menschen abgehängt. Diese Menschen erheben nun ihre Stimme an den Wahlurnen, und wir müssen ihnen zuhören und ihre Sorgen berücksichtigen.

Tatsächlich ist die soziale Ungleichheit in den USA noch schlimmer als in Europa. Die Einkommen vieler Haushalte im dortigen Rostgürtel sind seit dreißig Jahren nicht mehr gestiegen, und viele dieser Haushalte haben einen Präsidenten gewählt, der versprochen hat, das Land nach innen zu wenden.

Dieser Versuchung müssen die USA widerstehen. Eine gefährliche Welt braucht ein aktives Amerika, das gemeinsam mit Ländern wie Großbritannien für Sicherheit, Verteidigung und Informationsaustausch sorgt. Diese transatlantische Achse sichert seit über 70 Jahren weltweit den Frieden und den Wohlstand und wird beim Kampf gegen zukünftige globale Bedrohungen weiterhin benötigt.

Erstens hat Russland mit seinem Einmarsch in die Ukraine und seiner Besatzung der Krim zwar das internationale Rechtssystem verhöhnt, aber trotzdem müssen Europa und die USA zugunsten der weltweiten Stabilität weiterhin konstruktive Beziehungen zu Russland pflegen. Dazu kann Großbritannien beitragen: Auch wenn sich das Land den Sanktionen gegen Russland angeschlossen hat, haben britische Unternehmen dort investiert und umgekehrt.

Zweitens haben die andauernden Konflikte im Irak und in Syrien in dieser bedeutsamen Region ein Vakuum hinterlassen, und die alten Allianzen waren nicht in der Lage, dort eine gemeinsame Handlungslinie zu finden. Aber der Westen muss Frieden in diese Region bringen, auch wenn die russische Beteiligung dort neue Komplikationen mit sich gebracht hat. Auch im Umgang mit Nordafrika, wo einige Länder keine stabile Regierung haben und zu Brutstätten des Terrorismus und der Auswanderung nach Europa geworden sind, ist eine amerikanisch-britisch-europäische Achse erforderlich.

Wir im Westen spielen an diesen Fronten keine direkte Rolle mehr, und in einigen Fällen haben wir sogar zur Instabilität beigetragen. Wenden wir uns weiter nach innen, werden Russland und andere Länder in die Bresche springen und an Einfluss und Prestige gewinnen. Die USA, Großbritannien und Europa müssen eine gemeinsame Front bilden und ihre Arbeit weiterhin durch multilaterale Organisationen wie die NATO koordinieren. Wenn wir auf der Weltbühne Führungsqualitäten zeigen, kann uns dies nur stärker machen.

Den Kräften, die momentan an der internationalen Nachkriegsordnung nagen, müssen wir die Stirn bieten. Die USA, Großbritannien und die EU haben ein gemeinsames Erbe, das geschützt werden muss. Es gibt keinen Grund dafür, warum wertvolle Teile dieses Erbes, beispielsweise die Rechtsstaatlichkeit, nur deshalb aufs Spiel gesetzt werden sollten, weil Großbritannien die EU verlässt und die USA einen Präsidenten gewählt haben, der einige Aspekte des traditionellen Denkens in Frage stellt. Wir müssen das stärken, was uns zusammenhält, und unsere Zukunftshoffnung auf unsere Bündnisse und gemeinsamen Traditionen richten.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff