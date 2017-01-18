Die Vorbereitung des Westens auf eine unsichere Welt

Christine Constable JAN 18, 2017

Iain, I don't share your pessimism about the Brexit vote. Firstly the EU was in desperate need of change and has been for a number of years. The elites in Brussels contemptuous of the need to change have been denying the obvious for a long time and Brexit was simply the canary in the coal mine that it could no longer ignore.



Sometimes fortuitous things happen and change is forced upon a situation when the people who should be making the change would rather look the other way.



Clearly the financial status of the bloc cannot be ignored for much longer, and sadly the continuing payments by the UK into the project removes much of the need for change, to improve production, create jobs and be more competitive, and without any motivation these much needed changes will continue to be fudged.



UK's leaving of the bloc will also force the EU to make sure that it can cut its cloth, and will force lazy change averse countries to start developing better solutions to deal with low growth; fear of market competition, and the subsidy junkies who have grown fat on taxpayers money.

China is not a member of the EU, yet from a trade perspective I see no impediment to them selling everything they can to everyone all the time, as virtually everything we seem to buy is made in China - how come without free movement and without having to donate billions to the EU China is able to flood the European market with their goods? How come, that despite the billions the UK has pumped into the EU things seem to be as bad as ever?

Canada has just secured a trade deal with the EU without free movement or massive EU contributions - the EU is a failed empire building project for Germany only a fool can't see this - no wonder the British got fed up with bankrolling it.



The UK wants proper trade deals and a reinstatement of the trading Anglosphere which has been derailed by the EU - probably because Germany and France were jealous about it.



The UK has no interest in seeing the end of th3e EU but it does have an interest in making the EU wake up and look at what is happening and change. I think many of us hoped that this "change" would dissuade them to continue working towards a country called Europe and that we could get back to a solid trading relationship, but clearly there are nations in the EU who hate themselves so much doing away with themselves as a nation is a higher priority than being a part of a successful nation state. Britain is not one of them. Few of us are prepared to betray the gift of freedom bequeathed to us from our forefathers and any behaviour from the EU which rants and is aggressive towards us is proof positive leaving was the best and only choice.

I agree that now we have made this decision we need to pick up the pieces and form a united western bloc and as the UK has bankrolled the EU for over 40 years I see no reason why the UK cannot be given an associate status in recognition of the billions it has given to Europe and that "associate" status has been bought by years of funding few countries can match.