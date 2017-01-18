Die Vorbereitung des Westens auf eine unsichere Welt

LONDON – 2016 traf Großbritannien die bahnbrechende Entscheidung, die Europäische Union zu verlassen, Donald Trump wurde zum Präsidenten der Vereinigten Staaten gewählt, und viele europäische Staaten waren weiterhin mit ihren internen Problemen beschäftigt. Die EU fühlt sich so instabil an wie noch nie zuvor in meinem Leben.
Es gibt allgemeine Kräfte, die uns in diese gefährliche Lage gebracht haben, und es ist wichtiger als jemals zuvor, dass sich die entwickelten Demokratien zusammentun, um sie gemeinsam zu bewältigen. Leider geschieht das Gegenteil. Jetzt, wo der Westen eine gemeinsame Linie der USA, Großbritanniens und der EU braucht, wird sie von der Nationalpolitik zunichte gemacht.
Innerhalb Europas gibt es drei große Herausforderungen: Die erste ist der Brexit, das größte Ereignis der britischen Politik in dieser Generation. Viele glauben, der Rückzug aus der EU sei ein Fehler, aber über die Hälfte der Wähler haben sich für ihn entschieden, also müssen wir ihn umsetzen. Dies wird nicht leicht sein. Das Ergebnis der Abstimmung in politische Maßnahmen zu übersetzen, ähnelt dem Entschärfen einer Bombe: Zu bestimmen, welche Drähte durchgeschnitten werden müssen, erfordert äußerste Vorsicht.
Konzentriert sich die Regierung von Premierministerin Theresa May bei den kommenden Verhandlungen mit der EU auf das, was wirklich wichtig ist, können wir vorsichtig optimistisch sein, ein gutes Ergebnis zu erzielen. Europa hat ein ganz klares wirtschaftliches Interesse daran, Großbritannien eng bei sich zu halten, und der Kontinent braucht die diplomatischen, militärischen und geheimdienstlichen Möglichkeiten des Landes. Außerdem hat Großbritannien enge Beziehungen zu den USA und wird weiterhin ein wichtiger Teil der transatlantischen Sicherheitsachse sein.
Unterdessen müssen wir Briten erkennen, dass viele EU-Gesetze und Regulierungen zu unseren eigenen geworden sind und dass wir viele gemeinsame Ziele und Programme miteinander teilen. Wir müssen sie weder alle ändern, noch sollten wir den Zugang zum gemeinsamen Markt der EU geringschätzen. Nach manchen Maßstäben ist Europa der größte wirtschaftliche Block der Welt, und ein erheblicher Teil der britischen Investitionen stammt von dort.
Die Unterscheidung zwischen einem „harten“ und einem „weichen“ Brexit geht am Punkt vorbei. Die Verhandlungen werden so kompliziert sein, dass manche Ergebnisse als hart und andere als weich erscheinen werden. Vielleicht kann Großbritannien für den Zugang zum gemeinsamen Markt, den „Export“ finanzieller Dienstleistungen und die Kontrolle über die Einwanderung aus der EU einen Preis bezahlen.
Die zweite große europäische Herausforderung besteht im schwachen Wirtschaftswachstum und in der mangelnden Wettbewerbsfähigkeit. Die europäischen Staaten wachsen langsamer als die USA und die meisten asiatischen Länder, die Energiekosten in Europa sind doppelt so hoch wie in Amerika und die Arbeitskosten doppelt so hoch wie in Asien. Wie Großbritannien schon seit langem fordert, müssen die EU-Länder dringend ihre Märkte deregulieren und ihre Wirtschaft wettbewerbsfähiger machen.
Die dritte Herausforderung für Europa ist die soziale Ungleichheit. Ein Viertel der jungen Bürger Spaniens, Portugals und Griechenlands sind arbeitslos, und viele Menschen spüren, dass der Wohlstand nicht fair verteilt ist. Die Globalisierung mag der Welt zwar insgesamt gut getan haben, hat aber viele Menschen abgehängt. Diese Menschen erheben nun ihre Stimme an den Wahlurnen, und wir müssen ihnen zuhören und ihre Sorgen berücksichtigen.
Tatsächlich ist die soziale Ungleichheit in den USA noch schlimmer als in Europa. Die Einkommen vieler Haushalte im dortigen Rostgürtel sind seit dreißig Jahren nicht mehr gestiegen, und viele dieser Haushalte haben einen Präsidenten gewählt, der versprochen hat, das Land nach innen zu wenden.
Dieser Versuchung müssen die USA widerstehen. Eine gefährliche Welt braucht ein aktives Amerika, das gemeinsam mit Ländern wie Großbritannien für Sicherheit, Verteidigung und Informationsaustausch sorgt. Diese transatlantische Achse sichert seit über 70 Jahren weltweit den Frieden und den Wohlstand und wird beim Kampf gegen zukünftige globale Bedrohungen weiterhin benötigt.
Erstens hat Russland mit seinem Einmarsch in die Ukraine und seiner Besatzung der Krim zwar das internationale Rechtssystem verhöhnt, aber trotzdem müssen Europa und die USA zugunsten der weltweiten Stabilität weiterhin konstruktive Beziehungen zu Russland pflegen. Dazu kann Großbritannien beitragen: Auch wenn sich das Land den Sanktionen gegen Russland angeschlossen hat, haben britische Unternehmen dort investiert und umgekehrt.
Zweitens haben die andauernden Konflikte im Irak und in Syrien in dieser bedeutsamen Region ein Vakuum hinterlassen, und die alten Allianzen waren nicht in der Lage, dort eine gemeinsame Handlungslinie zu finden. Aber der Westen muss Frieden in diese Region bringen, auch wenn die russische Beteiligung dort neue Komplikationen mit sich gebracht hat. Auch im Umgang mit Nordafrika, wo einige Länder keine stabile Regierung haben und zu Brutstätten des Terrorismus und der Auswanderung nach Europa geworden sind, ist eine amerikanisch-britisch-europäische Achse erforderlich.
Wir im Westen spielen an diesen Fronten keine direkte Rolle mehr, und in einigen Fällen haben wir sogar zur Instabilität beigetragen. Wenden wir uns weiter nach innen, werden Russland und andere Länder in die Bresche springen und an Einfluss und Prestige gewinnen. Die USA, Großbritannien und Europa müssen eine gemeinsame Front bilden und ihre Arbeit weiterhin durch multilaterale Organisationen wie die NATO koordinieren. Wenn wir auf der Weltbühne Führungsqualitäten zeigen, kann uns dies nur stärker machen.
Den Kräften, die momentan an der internationalen Nachkriegsordnung nagen, müssen wir die Stirn bieten. Die USA, Großbritannien und die EU haben ein gemeinsames Erbe, das geschützt werden muss. Es gibt keinen Grund dafür, warum wertvolle Teile dieses Erbes, beispielsweise die Rechtsstaatlichkeit, nur deshalb aufs Spiel gesetzt werden sollten, weil Großbritannien die EU verlässt und die USA einen Präsidenten gewählt haben, der einige Aspekte des traditionellen Denkens in Frage stellt. Wir müssen das stärken, was uns zusammenhält, und unsere Zukunftshoffnung auf unsere Bündnisse und gemeinsamen Traditionen richten.
Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff
Comment Commented M M
The 60's and 70's here we come.... Read more
Comment Commented Terence McGuire
This I can agree with and many Commercial Teams need to note this and be guarded and aware of any changes to procurement law. As a Bid Expert I can assure you nothing will change overnight, but policy will eventually change and we all need to be vigilant of this.
Other areas of law will also be affected and so it stands to reason regardless of your role within senior management or within the executive, note changes will happen. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE PLANETS CAN DANCE - IN EQUILIBRIUM
The small nations of Europe need SIZE - hence the appeal of A European Community.
The small nations of Europe need SECURITY - hence the appeal of A NATO.
The small nations of Europe need ECONOMICS - hence the appeal of A Free Trade Zone.
In Asia, there is an equivalent body called ASEAN; in The Gulf, there is an equivalent body called GCC.
These have served the Regional Aspirations very well - without becoming a platform that threatens.
Association of South and East Europe - ASEAN 2.0 - perhaps the solution to Europe's needs.
If China and India and Japan operate from inside ASEAN, THE UNION will threaten World Equilibrium.
If Germany and France and Russia operate from inside ASEAN 2.0, THE UNION will threaten World Equilibrium.
The writing was on the wall - when the latter created One Currency, with their Security underwritten by The Anglosphere.
The writing will be on the wall - if China and India and Japan created One Currency, with their Security underwritten by The Anglosphere.
The Soviet Commonwealth was similar - Smaller Nations led by Russia, with The Rouble, Security underwritten by Russia.
The German Commonwealth will be similar - Smaller Nations led by Germany, with The Mark, Security underwritten by Germany.
The French Commonwealth will be similar - Smaller Nations led by France, with The Franc, Security underwritten by France.
To have allowed France and Germany to lead ASEAN 2.0 from inside, with Security underwritten - was An Invitation for Insecurity.
Those who have World Domination on their Agenda - can become Planets with their own Moons.
But The Solar System cannot have more than One Sun.
The Sun never sets in The Anglosphere. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
"We must protect the ties that bind, and place our hope for the future in our alliances and shared traditions. "
I use the metaphor of binding versus liberating in the opposed sense, when I say, that liberating subgroups can be as reasonable as it can be dangerous. Two can play this game, to use another metaphor, in fact dozens can play this game globally. This issue moves me for a while now, so I created some thinking, to be found in my account's profile.
Related to the article I want to say: a proposal for a rule-of-thumb to somewhat safeguard subgroup liberation: "Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
And some years into the future, people might find, that endless subgroup liberation is vain and that attempting best-for-all is important, so maybe we should preserve activities, which go to that end. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The US can't afford to defend people who can defend themselves anymore. The US is tired we have problems at home that must be dealt with. If we don't the losers of globalization are going to turn from the worthless ballot box to the gun. A US in a long term low grade insurgency is of no use to anyone. And the US is headed that way. Bluntly we have our own problems Europe is going have to carry its own load. We spent all that money defending Europe for 50 - 60 years now your going to have to do it yourselves we can no longer afford to. Rather like Rome in the coming decade or two the troops will come home we can no longer carry the burden. Which leaves Europe and a whole lot of other countries 3 options: One) Learn Russian, Two) Learn Chinese, Three) Defend yourselves instead expecting someone else to do it and pay for it.
The choice is yours because The average US voter no longer cares. Europe has expected the US to carry the burden and we don't see a single reason why we should anymore. Good Luck. Given that Europe inevitably wants someone else to pick up the check for commitments so they don't have to. You are going to need it. Read more
Comment Commented Christine Constable
Iain, I don't share your pessimism about the Brexit vote. Firstly the EU was in desperate need of change and has been for a number of years. The elites in Brussels contemptuous of the need to change have been denying the obvious for a long time and Brexit was simply the canary in the coal mine that it could no longer ignore.
Sometimes fortuitous things happen and change is forced upon a situation when the people who should be making the change would rather look the other way.
Clearly the financial status of the bloc cannot be ignored for much longer, and sadly the continuing payments by the UK into the project removes much of the need for change, to improve production, create jobs and be more competitive, and without any motivation these much needed changes will continue to be fudged.
UK's leaving of the bloc will also force the EU to make sure that it can cut its cloth, and will force lazy change averse countries to start developing better solutions to deal with low growth; fear of market competition, and the subsidy junkies who have grown fat on taxpayers money.
China is not a member of the EU, yet from a trade perspective I see no impediment to them selling everything they can to everyone all the time, as virtually everything we seem to buy is made in China - how come without free movement and without having to donate billions to the EU China is able to flood the European market with their goods? How come, that despite the billions the UK has pumped into the EU things seem to be as bad as ever?
Canada has just secured a trade deal with the EU without free movement or massive EU contributions - the EU is a failed empire building project for Germany only a fool can't see this - no wonder the British got fed up with bankrolling it.
The UK wants proper trade deals and a reinstatement of the trading Anglosphere which has been derailed by the EU - probably because Germany and France were jealous about it.
The UK has no interest in seeing the end of th3e EU but it does have an interest in making the EU wake up and look at what is happening and change. I think many of us hoped that this "change" would dissuade them to continue working towards a country called Europe and that we could get back to a solid trading relationship, but clearly there are nations in the EU who hate themselves so much doing away with themselves as a nation is a higher priority than being a part of a successful nation state. Britain is not one of them. Few of us are prepared to betray the gift of freedom bequeathed to us from our forefathers and any behaviour from the EU which rants and is aggressive towards us is proof positive leaving was the best and only choice.
I agree that now we have made this decision we need to pick up the pieces and form a united western bloc and as the UK has bankrolled the EU for over 40 years I see no reason why the UK cannot be given an associate status in recognition of the billions it has given to Europe and that "associate" status has been bought by years of funding few countries can match. Read more
