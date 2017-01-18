Aligning the West for an Uncertain World

LONDON – In 2016, the United Kingdom made the momentous decision to leave the European Union, Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, and many European countries continued to struggle with internal challenges. The EU feels less stable than at any point in my lifetime.
There are common forces that brought us to this dangerous place, and it is more important than ever that the developed democracies come together to address them. Sadly, the opposite is happening. Just when the West needs alignment among the US, the UK, and the EU, national politics are pulling it apart.
Within Europe, there are three major challenges. The first is Brexit, the biggest event in British politics in a generation. Many think that withdrawal from the EU is a mistake; but it is what more than half of those who voted decided, so now we have to implement it. It won’t be easy. Translating the vote into policy will be like defusing a bomb: determining which wires to cut will require great care.
If Prime Minister Theresa May’s government focuses on what really matters in the upcoming negotiations with the EU, we can be guardedly optimistic that it will return with a good deal. Europe has a clear economic interest in keeping the UK close, and it needs the UK’s diplomatic, military, and intelligence capabilities. The UK also has a strong relationship with the US, and will remain an important part of the transatlantic security axis.
Meanwhile, we Britons should acknowledge that many EU laws and regulations have become our own, and that we share many common goals and joint programs. We need not change all of these, nor should we discount the value of having access to the EU single market. Europe is the largest economic bloc in the world by some measures, and it is a significant source of investment in the UK.
The distinction between a “hard” or “soft” Brexit misses the point. The negotiations will be so complex that certain outcomes are bound to be soft, while others will be hard. The UK may be able to pay a price for access to the single market, “passporting” for financial services, or control over immigration from the EU.
The second big challenge within Europe is weak economic growth and competitiveness. Growth in European economies is lower than in the US and most Asian countries, energy costs are twice those of the US, and labor costs are twice those of Asia. EU countries urgently need to deregulate their markets and make their industries more competitive, which the UK has long advocated.
The third challenge for Europe is social inequality. A quarter of young people in Spain, Portugal, and Greece are unemployed, and many people sense that the rewards of prosperity are not being fairly distributed. While globalization has been good for the world overall, it has left many people behind. These people are now making their voices heard at the ballot box, and we need to listen to them, and respond to their concerns.
Indeed, social inequality is even worse in the US than in Europe. Many Rust Belt households’ incomes haven’t risen for 30 years, and many of those households helped elect a president who has promised to turn the country inward.
The US must avoid this temptation. A dangerous world needs an actively engaged America, one that maintains security, defense, and intelligence cooperation with countries such as the UK. That transatlantic alignment has safeguarded global peace and prosperity for 70 years, and it will be needed to confront looming global threats.
For starters, Russia’s incursion into Ukraine and annexation of Crimea were an affront to the rule of law; and yet Europe and the US must maintain constructive relations with Russia for the sake of global stability. The UK can help: while it is a party to sanctions against Russia, British companies have investments there, and vice versa.
Second, the prolonged conflicts in Iraq and Syria have left a vacuum in a crucial region, and the old alliances have failed to take concerted action to address it. But the West must bring peace to the region, even if Russia’s involvement has introduced new complications. Similarly, an US-UK-EU axis will be necessary for dealing with North Africa, where some countries lack stable governments and have become incubators for terrorism and immigration to Europe.
We in the West have stopped playing a direct role on these fronts; in some cases, we helped create the instability. If we continue to turn inward, Russia and other countries will be able to step in and gain influence and prestige. The US, the UK, and the EU must show a united front, and continue to work through multilateral organizations such as NATO. Displaying leadership on the world stage only makes us stronger.
The forces that are now pulling at the threads of the post-1945 international order must be resisted. The US, the UK, and the EU have a shared heritage that should be protected. There is no reason why precious legacies such as the rule of law should be jeopardized simply because Britain is leaving the EU and America has elected a leader who is challenging some aspects of traditional thinking. We must protect the ties that bind, and place our hope for the future in our alliances and shared traditions.
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
"We must protect the ties that bind, and place our hope for the future in our alliances and shared traditions. "
I use the metaphor of binding versus liberating in the opposed sense, when I say, that liberating subgroups can be as reasonable as it can be dangerous. Two can play this game, to use another metaphor, in fact dozens can play this game globally. This issue moves me for a while now, so I created some thinking, to be found in my account's profile.
Related to the article I want to say: a proposal for a rule-of-thumb to somewhat safeguard subgroup liberation: "Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
And some years into the future, people might find, that endless subgroup liberation is vain and that attempting best-for-all is important, so maybe we should preserve activities, which go to that end. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The US can't afford to defend people who can defend themselves anymore. The US is tired we have problems at home that must be dealt with. If we don't the losers of globalization are going to turn from the worthless ballot box to the gun. A US in a long term low grade insurgency is of no use to anyone. And the US is headed that way. Bluntly we have our own problems Europe is going have to carry its own load. We spent all that money defending Europe for 50 - 60 years now your going to have to do it yourselves we can no longer afford to. Rather like Rome in the coming decade or two the troops will come home we can no longer carry the burden. Which leaves Europe and a whole lot of other countries 3 options: One) Learn Russian, Two) Learn Chinese, Three) Defend yourselves instead expecting someone else to do it and pay for it.
The choice is yours because The average US voter no longer cares. Europe has expected the US to carry the burden and we don't see a single reason why we should anymore. Good Luck. Given that Europe inevitably wants someone else to pick up the check for commitments so they don't have to. You are going to need it. Read more
Comment Commented Christine Constable
Iain, I don't share your pessimism about the Brexit vote. Firstly the EU was in desperate need of change and has been for a number of years. The elites in Brussels contemptuous of the need to change have been denying the obvious for a long time and Brexit was simply the canary in the coal mine that it could no longer ignore.
Sometimes fortuitous things happen and change is forced upon a situation when the people who should be making the change would rather look the other way.
Clearly the financial status of the bloc cannot be ignored for much longer, and sadly the continuing payments by the UK into the project removes much of the need for change, to improve production, create jobs and be more competitive, and without any motivation these much needed changes will continue to be fudged.
UK's leaving of the bloc will also force the EU to make sure that it can cut its cloth, and will force lazy change averse countries to start developing better solutions to deal with low growth; fear of market competition, and the subsidy junkies who have grown fat on taxpayers money.
China is not a member of the EU, yet from a trade perspective I see no impediment to them selling everything they can to everyone all the time, as virtually everything we seem to buy is made in China - how come without free movement and without having to donate billions to the EU China is able to flood the European market with their goods? How come, that despite the billions the UK has pumped into the EU things seem to be as bad as ever?
Canada has just secured a trade deal with the EU without free movement or massive EU contributions - the EU is a failed empire building project for Germany only a fool can't see this - no wonder the British got fed up with bankrolling it.
The UK wants proper trade deals and a reinstatement of the trading Anglosphere which has been derailed by the EU - probably because Germany and France were jealous about it.
The UK has no interest in seeing the end of th3e EU but it does have an interest in making the EU wake up and look at what is happening and change. I think many of us hoped that this "change" would dissuade them to continue working towards a country called Europe and that we could get back to a solid trading relationship, but clearly there are nations in the EU who hate themselves so much doing away with themselves as a nation is a higher priority than being a part of a successful nation state. Britain is not one of them. Few of us are prepared to betray the gift of freedom bequeathed to us from our forefathers and any behaviour from the EU which rants and is aggressive towards us is proof positive leaving was the best and only choice.
I agree that now we have made this decision we need to pick up the pieces and form a united western bloc and as the UK has bankrolled the EU for over 40 years I see no reason why the UK cannot be given an associate status in recognition of the billions it has given to Europe and that "associate" status has been bought by years of funding few countries can match. Read more
