7

Alinear a Occidente para un mundo incierto

LONDRES – En 2016, el Reino Unido tomó la decisión trascendental de abandonar la Unión Europea, Donald Trump fue elegido presidente de Estados Unidos y muchos países europeos siguieron lidiando con desafíos internos. A la UE se la ve menos estable que en cualquier otro momento de mi vida.

Existen fuerzas comunes que nos condujeron a este lugar peligroso y es mucho más importante que nunca que las democracias desarrolladas se unan para hacerles frente. Es triste, pero está sucediendo lo contrario. Justo cuando Occidente necesita una alineación entre Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y la UE, las políticas nacionales lo están despedazando.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Al interior de Europa, hay tres desafíos importantes. El primero es el Brexit, el mayor acontecimiento en la política británica en una generación. Muchos piensan que retirarse de la UE es un error; pero es lo que decidió más de la mitad de los que votaron, de modo que ahora tenemos que implementarlo. No será fácil. Traducir el voto en políticas será como desactivar una bomba: determinar qué cables cortar requerirá de un enorme cuidado.

Si el gobierno de la primera ministra Theresa May se centra en lo que realmente importa en las negociaciones inminentes con la UE, podemos ser cautelosamente optimistas de que regresará con un buen acuerdo. Europa tiene un claro interés económico en mantener cerca al Reino Unido, y necesita las capacidades diplomáticas, militares y de inteligencia del Reino Unido. El Reino Unido también tiene una fuerte relación con Estados Unidos, y seguirá siendo una parte importante del eje de seguridad transatlántico.

Mientras tanto, los británicos deberíamos reconocer que nos hemos apropiado de muchas leyes y regulaciones de la UE y que compartimos muchos objetivos comunes y programas conjuntos. No necesitamos cambiar todo esto, tampoco deberíamos subestimar el valor de tener acceso al mercado único de la UE. Europa es el mayor bloque económico del mundo según algunas mediciones y es una fuente significativa de inversión en el Reino Unido.

La distinción entre un Brexit "duro" o "blando" no viene al caso. Las negociaciones serán tan complejas que ciertos desenlaces seguramente van a ser blandos, mientras que otros serán duros. El Reino Unido tal vez pueda pagar un precio por el acceso al mercado único, por la "prestación" de servicios financieros o por el control de la inmigración proveniente de la UE.

El segundo gran desafío dentro de Europa es un crecimiento económico y una competitividad débiles. El crecimiento en las economías europeas es menor que en Estados Unidos y la mayoría de los países asiáticos, los costos de la energía duplican los de Estados Unidos y los costos laborales son el doble que los de Asia. Los países de la UE necesitan con urgencia desregular sus mercados y hacer que sus industrias sean más competitivas, algo que el Reino Unido viene defendiendo hace rato.

El tercer desafío para Europa es la desigualdad social. Una cuarta parte de los jóvenes en España, Portugal y Grecia están desempleados y muchos sienten que las recompensas de la prosperidad no se están distribuyendo de manera justa. Si bien la globalización ha sido buena para el mundo en general, dejó a mucha gente en el camino. Esta gente hoy está haciendo oír sus voces en las urnas y es nuestra obligación escucharla y responder a sus preocupaciones.

En verdad, la desigualdad social es aún peor en Estados Unidos que en Europa. Los ingresos de muchos hogares del Cinturón del Óxido no han subido en 30 años y muchos de esos hogares ayudaron a elegir un presidente que ha prometido que el país empezará a mirar hacia adentro.

US changes in wages

Estados Unidos debe evitar esta tentación. Un mundo peligroso necesita que Estados Unidos se comprometa activamente y que mantenga una cooperación en seguridad, defensa e inteligencia con países como el Reino Unido. Esa alineación transatlántica ha salvaguardado la paz y la prosperidad global durante 70 años y será necesaria para enfrentar las amenazas globales que se avecinan.

Para empezar, la incursión de Rusia en Ucrania y la anexión de Crimea fueron una afrenta al estado de derecho; y aun así Europa y Estados Unidos deben mantener relaciones constructivas con Rusia por el bien de la estabilidad global. El Reino Unido puede ayudar: si bien es una parte involucrada en las sanciones contra Rusia, empresas británicas tienen inversiones allí, y viceversa.

Segundo, los prolongados conflictos en Irak y Siria han dejado un vacío en una región crucial y las antiguas alianzas no han logrado tomar medidas concertadas para resolverlo. Pero Occidente debe llevar paz a la región, inclusive si el involucramiento de Rusia ha introducido nuevas complicaciones. De la misma manera, el eje Estados Unidos-Reino Unido-UE será necesario para lidiar con el norte de África, donde algunos países carecen de gobiernos estables y se han convertido en incubadoras de terrorismo e inmigración hacia Europa.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Nosotros en Occidente hemos dejado de desempeñar un papel directo en esos frentes; en algunos casos, ayudamos a generar la inestabilidad. Si seguimos replegándonos y mirando hacia adentro, Rusia y otros países podrán dar un paso al frente y ganar influencia y prestigio. Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y la UE deben demostrar un frente unido y seguir trabajando a través de organizaciones multilaterales como la OTAN. Dar muestras de liderazgo en la escena mundial sólo hará que nos volvamos más fuertes.

Debemos oponer resistencia a las fuerzas que hoy están tirando de los hilos del orden internacional post-1945. Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y la UE tienen una herencia compartida que hay que proteger. No existe ningún motivo por el cual deban ponerse en peligro legados valiosos como el estado de derecho simplemente porque Gran Bretaña está abandonando la UE y Estados Unidos ha elegido un líder que desafía algunos aspectos del pensamiento tradicional. Debemos proteger los vínculos que unen y depositar nuestra esperanza para el futuro en nuestras alianzas y tradiciones compartidas.