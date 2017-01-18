Alinear a Occidente para un mundo incierto

LONDRES – En 2016, el Reino Unido tomó la decisión trascendental de abandonar la Unión Europea, Donald Trump fue elegido presidente de Estados Unidos y muchos países europeos siguieron lidiando con desafíos internos. A la UE se la ve menos estable que en cualquier otro momento de mi vida.
Existen fuerzas comunes que nos condujeron a este lugar peligroso y es mucho más importante que nunca que las democracias desarrolladas se unan para hacerles frente. Es triste, pero está sucediendo lo contrario. Justo cuando Occidente necesita una alineación entre Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y la UE, las políticas nacionales lo están despedazando.
Al interior de Europa, hay tres desafíos importantes. El primero es el Brexit, el mayor acontecimiento en la política británica en una generación. Muchos piensan que retirarse de la UE es un error; pero es lo que decidió más de la mitad de los que votaron, de modo que ahora tenemos que implementarlo. No será fácil. Traducir el voto en políticas será como desactivar una bomba: determinar qué cables cortar requerirá de un enorme cuidado.
Si el gobierno de la primera ministra Theresa May se centra en lo que realmente importa en las negociaciones inminentes con la UE, podemos ser cautelosamente optimistas de que regresará con un buen acuerdo. Europa tiene un claro interés económico en mantener cerca al Reino Unido, y necesita las capacidades diplomáticas, militares y de inteligencia del Reino Unido. El Reino Unido también tiene una fuerte relación con Estados Unidos, y seguirá siendo una parte importante del eje de seguridad transatlántico.
Mientras tanto, los británicos deberíamos reconocer que nos hemos apropiado de muchas leyes y regulaciones de la UE y que compartimos muchos objetivos comunes y programas conjuntos. No necesitamos cambiar todo esto, tampoco deberíamos subestimar el valor de tener acceso al mercado único de la UE. Europa es el mayor bloque económico del mundo según algunas mediciones y es una fuente significativa de inversión en el Reino Unido.
La distinción entre un Brexit "duro" o "blando" no viene al caso. Las negociaciones serán tan complejas que ciertos desenlaces seguramente van a ser blandos, mientras que otros serán duros. El Reino Unido tal vez pueda pagar un precio por el acceso al mercado único, por la "prestación" de servicios financieros o por el control de la inmigración proveniente de la UE.
El segundo gran desafío dentro de Europa es un crecimiento económico y una competitividad débiles. El crecimiento en las economías europeas es menor que en Estados Unidos y la mayoría de los países asiáticos, los costos de la energía duplican los de Estados Unidos y los costos laborales son el doble que los de Asia. Los países de la UE necesitan con urgencia desregular sus mercados y hacer que sus industrias sean más competitivas, algo que el Reino Unido viene defendiendo hace rato.
El tercer desafío para Europa es la desigualdad social. Una cuarta parte de los jóvenes en España, Portugal y Grecia están desempleados y muchos sienten que las recompensas de la prosperidad no se están distribuyendo de manera justa. Si bien la globalización ha sido buena para el mundo en general, dejó a mucha gente en el camino. Esta gente hoy está haciendo oír sus voces en las urnas y es nuestra obligación escucharla y responder a sus preocupaciones.
En verdad, la desigualdad social es aún peor en Estados Unidos que en Europa. Los ingresos de muchos hogares del Cinturón del Óxido no han subido en 30 años y muchos de esos hogares ayudaron a elegir un presidente que ha prometido que el país empezará a mirar hacia adentro.
Estados Unidos debe evitar esta tentación. Un mundo peligroso necesita que Estados Unidos se comprometa activamente y que mantenga una cooperación en seguridad, defensa e inteligencia con países como el Reino Unido. Esa alineación transatlántica ha salvaguardado la paz y la prosperidad global durante 70 años y será necesaria para enfrentar las amenazas globales que se avecinan.
Para empezar, la incursión de Rusia en Ucrania y la anexión de Crimea fueron una afrenta al estado de derecho; y aun así Europa y Estados Unidos deben mantener relaciones constructivas con Rusia por el bien de la estabilidad global. El Reino Unido puede ayudar: si bien es una parte involucrada en las sanciones contra Rusia, empresas británicas tienen inversiones allí, y viceversa.
Segundo, los prolongados conflictos en Irak y Siria han dejado un vacío en una región crucial y las antiguas alianzas no han logrado tomar medidas concertadas para resolverlo. Pero Occidente debe llevar paz a la región, inclusive si el involucramiento de Rusia ha introducido nuevas complicaciones. De la misma manera, el eje Estados Unidos-Reino Unido-UE será necesario para lidiar con el norte de África, donde algunos países carecen de gobiernos estables y se han convertido en incubadoras de terrorismo e inmigración hacia Europa.
Nosotros en Occidente hemos dejado de desempeñar un papel directo en esos frentes; en algunos casos, ayudamos a generar la inestabilidad. Si seguimos replegándonos y mirando hacia adentro, Rusia y otros países podrán dar un paso al frente y ganar influencia y prestigio. Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y la UE deben demostrar un frente unido y seguir trabajando a través de organizaciones multilaterales como la OTAN. Dar muestras de liderazgo en la escena mundial sólo hará que nos volvamos más fuertes.
Debemos oponer resistencia a las fuerzas que hoy están tirando de los hilos del orden internacional post-1945. Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y la UE tienen una herencia compartida que hay que proteger. No existe ningún motivo por el cual deban ponerse en peligro legados valiosos como el estado de derecho simplemente porque Gran Bretaña está abandonando la UE y Estados Unidos ha elegido un líder que desafía algunos aspectos del pensamiento tradicional. Debemos proteger los vínculos que unen y depositar nuestra esperanza para el futuro en nuestras alianzas y tradiciones compartidas.
M M
The 60's and 70's here we come....
Terence McGuire
This I can agree with and many Commercial Teams need to note this and be guarded and aware of any changes to procurement law. As a Bid Expert I can assure you nothing will change overnight, but policy will eventually change and we all need to be vigilant of this.
Other areas of law will also be affected and so it stands to reason regardless of your role within senior management or within the executive, note changes will happen. Read more
jagjeet sinha
THE PLANETS CAN DANCE - IN EQUILIBRIUM
The small nations of Europe need SIZE - hence the appeal of A European Community.
The small nations of Europe need SECURITY - hence the appeal of A NATO.
The small nations of Europe need ECONOMICS - hence the appeal of A Free Trade Zone.
In Asia, there is an equivalent body called ASEAN; in The Gulf, there is an equivalent body called GCC.
These have served the Regional Aspirations very well - without becoming a platform that threatens.
Association of South and East Europe - ASEAN 2.0 - perhaps the solution to Europe's needs.
If China and India and Japan operate from inside ASEAN, THE UNION will threaten World Equilibrium.
If Germany and France and Russia operate from inside ASEAN 2.0, THE UNION will threaten World Equilibrium.
The writing was on the wall - when the latter created One Currency, with their Security underwritten by The Anglosphere.
The writing will be on the wall - if China and India and Japan created One Currency, with their Security underwritten by The Anglosphere.
The Soviet Commonwealth was similar - Smaller Nations led by Russia, with The Rouble, Security underwritten by Russia.
The German Commonwealth will be similar - Smaller Nations led by Germany, with The Mark, Security underwritten by Germany.
The French Commonwealth will be similar - Smaller Nations led by France, with The Franc, Security underwritten by France.
To have allowed France and Germany to lead ASEAN 2.0 from inside, with Security underwritten - was An Invitation for Insecurity.
Those who have World Domination on their Agenda - can become Planets with their own Moons.
But The Solar System cannot have more than One Sun.
The Sun never sets in The Anglosphere. Read more
Armin Schmidt
"We must protect the ties that bind, and place our hope for the future in our alliances and shared traditions. "
I use the metaphor of binding versus liberating in the opposed sense, when I say, that liberating subgroups can be as reasonable as it can be dangerous. Two can play this game, to use another metaphor, in fact dozens can play this game globally. This issue moves me for a while now, so I created some thinking, to be found in my account's profile.
Related to the article I want to say: a proposal for a rule-of-thumb to somewhat safeguard subgroup liberation: "Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
And some years into the future, people might find, that endless subgroup liberation is vain and that attempting best-for-all is important, so maybe we should preserve activities, which go to that end. Read more
stephan Edwards
The US can't afford to defend people who can defend themselves anymore. The US is tired we have problems at home that must be dealt with. If we don't the losers of globalization are going to turn from the worthless ballot box to the gun. A US in a long term low grade insurgency is of no use to anyone. And the US is headed that way. Bluntly we have our own problems Europe is going have to carry its own load. We spent all that money defending Europe for 50 - 60 years now your going to have to do it yourselves we can no longer afford to. Rather like Rome in the coming decade or two the troops will come home we can no longer carry the burden. Which leaves Europe and a whole lot of other countries 3 options: One) Learn Russian, Two) Learn Chinese, Three) Defend yourselves instead expecting someone else to do it and pay for it.

The choice is yours because The average US voter no longer cares. Europe has expected the US to carry the burden and we don't see a single reason why we should anymore. Good Luck. Given that Europe inevitably wants someone else to pick up the check for commitments so they don't have to. You are going to need it.
The choice is yours because The average US voter no longer cares. Europe has expected the US to carry the burden and we don't see a single reason why we should anymore. Good Luck. Given that Europe inevitably wants someone else to pick up the check for commitments so they don't have to. You are going to need it. Read more
Christine Constable
Iain, I don't share your pessimism about the Brexit vote. Firstly the EU was in desperate need of change and has been for a number of years. The elites in Brussels contemptuous of the need to change have been denying the obvious for a long time and Brexit was simply the canary in the coal mine that it could no longer ignore.
Sometimes fortuitous things happen and change is forced upon a situation when the people who should be making the change would rather look the other way.
Clearly the financial status of the bloc cannot be ignored for much longer, and sadly the continuing payments by the UK into the project removes much of the need for change, to improve production, create jobs and be more competitive, and without any motivation these much needed changes will continue to be fudged.
UK's leaving of the bloc will also force the EU to make sure that it can cut its cloth, and will force lazy change averse countries to start developing better solutions to deal with low growth; fear of market competition, and the subsidy junkies who have grown fat on taxpayers money.
China is not a member of the EU, yet from a trade perspective I see no impediment to them selling everything they can to everyone all the time, as virtually everything we seem to buy is made in China - how come without free movement and without having to donate billions to the EU China is able to flood the European market with their goods? How come, that despite the billions the UK has pumped into the EU things seem to be as bad as ever?
Canada has just secured a trade deal with the EU without free movement or massive EU contributions - the EU is a failed empire building project for Germany only a fool can't see this - no wonder the British got fed up with bankrolling it.
The UK wants proper trade deals and a reinstatement of the trading Anglosphere which has been derailed by the EU - probably because Germany and France were jealous about it.
The UK has no interest in seeing the end of th3e EU but it does have an interest in making the EU wake up and look at what is happening and change. I think many of us hoped that this "change" would dissuade them to continue working towards a country called Europe and that we could get back to a solid trading relationship, but clearly there are nations in the EU who hate themselves so much doing away with themselves as a nation is a higher priority than being a part of a successful nation state. Britain is not one of them. Few of us are prepared to betray the gift of freedom bequeathed to us from our forefathers and any behaviour from the EU which rants and is aggressive towards us is proof positive leaving was the best and only choice.
I agree that now we have made this decision we need to pick up the pieces and form a united western bloc and as the UK has bankrolled the EU for over 40 years I see no reason why the UK cannot be given an associate status in recognition of the billions it has given to Europe and that "associate" status has been bought by years of funding few countries can match. Read more
Ted Smith
1. With an annual budget of around €150 billion, the UK's net contribution of ~£8bn is material, but hardly a convincing case that those contributions "remove the need for change". I suspect having 28 members with differing domestic political priorities has a slightly larger impact on whether and how the EU changes!
2. To understand China's position as a non-EU member you have to unpick what they export to the EU - industrial and consumer goods, machinery and equipment, footwear, clothing. I.e. manufactured goods, not services. China's hourly compensation costs in manufacturing are about $2. UK's are $32. A $30/hour labour cost differential gives you a lot a room to absorb tariffs. I'm not sure why you think it strange then that China can "flood" the EU without free movement of labour contributing to the EU. It's just comparative advantage in action.
3. The Single Market is the world's most liberalised, integrated, trade barrier-free bloc. We are going to leave it, so our goods and services will face some barriers they did not face before. That is a statement of logic, not a subjective opinion. Those barriers may have a substantial impact on our export trade, or a more modest one. Time will tell, as the UK negotiates a new FTA.
4. As the House of Lords EU Committee on Brexit Options for Trade report was at great pains to reiterate, every trade liberalisation agreement involves some trade-off of sovereignty (on setting regulations, standards, inspection and dispute adjudication). That is also a statement of logic and fact, not an opinion. I do find some cloth ears (not you!) have to be reminded of this.
5. Canada. Look at CETA - it covers tariffs on industrial products, but not all fishing products. It includes limited liberalistation of trade. Services - mainly postal, telecoms and maritime transport service markets and public procurement. It provides a framework for professional qualification recognition and for employees and families of multinationals to relocate. Good deal? Yes. Is it equivalent to being a member of the Single Market? No.
Read more
