Nécessaire cohérence occidentale dans un monde incertain

LONDRES – En 2016, le Royaume-Uni a pris la lourde décision de quitter l’Union européenne, Donald Trump a été élu président des États-Unis et de nombreux pays européens ont continué de se débattre dans leurs difficultés intérieures. L’UE apparaît moins stable qu’elle ne l’a jamais été dans son histoire.

Certaines des forces qui nous ont menés en si dangereuse posture se font sentir chez les uns comme chez les autres ; aujourd’hui plus que jamais, il importe que les démocraties avancées s’unissent pour les affronter. C’est malheureusement l’inverse qui se produit. Au moment-même où l’Occident a besoin de cohérence entre les États-Unis, le Royaume-Uni et l’Union européenne, des questions de politique intérieure y sèment la désunion.

L’Europe fait face à trois grands défis. Le premier est le Brexit, l’événement le plus important de la vie politique britannique depuis une génération. Beaucoup pensent que le retrait de l’UE est une erreur, mais c’est ce qu’ont décidé plus de la moitié des votants ; nous devons donc, à présent, le mettre en œuvre. Ce ne sera pas facile. Traduire ce vote dans la réalité des relations politiques entre le Royaume-Uni et l’UE relève du déminage : il faudra faire très attention avant de décider quels fils il faut couper.

Si le gouvernement de la Première ministre Theresa May se concentre sur l’essentiel lors des négociations à venir, nous pouvons raisonnablement espérer qu’il obtiendra un bon accord. L’Europe a clairement intérêt à conserver sa proximité avec le Royaume-Uni, et elle a besoin de ses capacités diplomatiques, militaires et dans le domaine du renseignement. Le Royaume-Uni peut également se prévaloir d’une relation forte avec les États-Unis, et il demeurera un élément important sur l’axe sécuritaire transatlantique.

Pour autant, nous devons, nous les Britanniques, reconnaître que nombre de lois et de règlements communautaires sont aussi devenus les nôtres, et que nous partageons avec l’UE de nombreux buts et programmes. Nous n’avons pas besoin de tous les changer, pas plus que nous ne devons minimiser la valeur de l’accès au marché unique européen. L’Europe est dans certaines mesures le premier ensemble économique mondial et elle représente une source d’investissement appréciable au Royaume-Uni.

La distinction entre Brexit « dur » et « doux » n’est pas pertinente. Les négociations seront tellement complexes qu’elles déboucheront nécessairement ici ou là sur des issues conciliantes ou au contraire intransigeantes. L’accès au marché unique, le maintien du passeport européen pour ses produits financiers ou le contrôle sur l’immigration en provenance de l’UE ont un prix, que le Royaume-Uni peut accepter de payer.

Le deuxième grand défi lancé à l’Europe, c’est la faiblesse de sa croissance et de sa compétitivité. La croissance des économies européennes est moins forte que celle des États-Unis et de la plupart des pays d’Asie ; les coûts de l’énergie y sont deux fois plus élevés qu’aux États-Unis, et le travail y est deux fois plus cher qu’en Asie. Les pays d’Europe ont grand besoin de déréguler leurs marchés et de rendre plus compétitives leurs industries, des politiques que le Royaume-Uni appelle depuis longtemps de ses vœux.

Les inégalités sociales lancent à l’Europe son troisième grand défi. Un quart de la jeunesse, en Espagne, au Portugal et en Grèce, est au chômage et beaucoup de gens ont le sentiment que les fruits de la prospérité ne sont pas équitablement répartis. Si la mondialisation est globalement positive, elle a aussi créé de nombreux laissés-pour-compte. Ces populations font maintenant entendre leur voix dans les urnes. Nous devons les écouter, et répondre à leurs inquiétudes.

Mais les inégalités sociales sont encore plus criantes aux États-Unis qu’en Europe. Nombre de ménages de la « Rust Belt » n’ont connu depuis trente ans aucune augmentation de leurs revenus, et ils ont largement contribué à l’élection d’un président qui a promis le repli du pays sur lui-même.

Les États-Unis doivent résister à la tentation. Dans un monde dangereux, la présence de l’Amérique est nécessaire, ainsi que le maintien de sa coopération avec des pays comme le Royaume-Uni en matière de sécurité, de défense et de renseignement. Pendant soixante-dix ans, cet alignement transatlantique a sauvegardé la paix mondiale et la prospérité ; on en aura besoin pour faire face aux menaces globales qui se profilent.

À commencer par l’incursion de la Russie en Ukraine et l’annexion de la Crimée, qui ont porté atteinte aux règles de droit, alors même que l’Europe et les États-Unis doivent maintenir avec la Russie des relations constructives, pour les besoins de la stabilité mondiale. Le Royaume-Uni peut être ici d’une grande utilité, car s’il est partie prenante des sanctions à l’égard de la Russie, les entreprises britanniques y ont aussi des investissements et vice versa.

Les conflits qui se prolongent en Irak et en Syrie laissent par ailleurs un vide dans une région cruciale, et les anciennes alliances ne sont pas parvenues à mener une action concertée pour les résoudre. Mais l’Occident doit ramener la paix dans cette partie du monde, même si l’implication de la Russie y introduit de nouvelles complications. De la même façon, l’axe États-Unis-Royaume-Uni-Union européenne sera nécessaire pour résoudre les problèmes de l’Afrique du Nord, où certains pays n’ont pas de gouvernement stable et sont devenus des foyers du terrorisme et de l’immigration vers l’Europe.

Nous autres Occidentaux avons renoncé à jouer un rôle direct sur ces fronts et, dans certains cas, avons contribué à créer l’instabilité. Si nous continuons à nous replier sur nous-mêmes, la Russie et d’autres pays seront en mesure d’intervenir et de gagner influence et prestige. Les États-Unis, le Royaume-Uni et l’Union européenne doivent présenter un front uni et continuer à travailler dans des organisations multilatérales comme l’OTAN. Afficher notre leadership sur la scène du monde ne fait que nous renforcer.

Nous devons résister aux forces qui tirent aujourd’hui à hue et à dia l’ordre international issu de 1945. Les États-Unis, le Royaume-Uni et l’Union européenne ont un patrimoine commun qui doit être protégé. Il n’y a aucune raison pour que des legs aussi précieux que l’état de droit soient remis en cause au seul motif que la Grande Bretagne quitte l’Union européenne et que les États-Unis ont élu un dirigeant qui bouscule à certains égards les conceptions traditionnelles. Nous devons veiller sur les liens qui nous unissent, et fonder nos espoirs d’avenir sur nos alliances et nos traditions communes.

