Nécessaire cohérence occidentale dans un monde incertain

LONDRES – En 2016, le Royaume-Uni a pris la lourde décision de quitter l’Union européenne, Donald Trump a été élu président des États-Unis et de nombreux pays européens ont continué de se débattre dans leurs difficultés intérieures. L’UE apparaît moins stable qu’elle ne l’a jamais été dans son histoire.
Certaines des forces qui nous ont menés en si dangereuse posture se font sentir chez les uns comme chez les autres ; aujourd’hui plus que jamais, il importe que les démocraties avancées s’unissent pour les affronter. C’est malheureusement l’inverse qui se produit. Au moment-même où l’Occident a besoin de cohérence entre les États-Unis, le Royaume-Uni et l’Union européenne, des questions de politique intérieure y sèment la désunion.
L’Europe fait face à trois grands défis. Le premier est le Brexit, l’événement le plus important de la vie politique britannique depuis une génération. Beaucoup pensent que le retrait de l’UE est une erreur, mais c’est ce qu’ont décidé plus de la moitié des votants ; nous devons donc, à présent, le mettre en œuvre. Ce ne sera pas facile. Traduire ce vote dans la réalité des relations politiques entre le Royaume-Uni et l’UE relève du déminage : il faudra faire très attention avant de décider quels fils il faut couper.
Si le gouvernement de la Première ministre Theresa May se concentre sur l’essentiel lors des négociations à venir, nous pouvons raisonnablement espérer qu’il obtiendra un bon accord. L’Europe a clairement intérêt à conserver sa proximité avec le Royaume-Uni, et elle a besoin de ses capacités diplomatiques, militaires et dans le domaine du renseignement. Le Royaume-Uni peut également se prévaloir d’une relation forte avec les États-Unis, et il demeurera un élément important sur l’axe sécuritaire transatlantique.
Pour autant, nous devons, nous les Britanniques, reconnaître que nombre de lois et de règlements communautaires sont aussi devenus les nôtres, et que nous partageons avec l’UE de nombreux buts et programmes. Nous n’avons pas besoin de tous les changer, pas plus que nous ne devons minimiser la valeur de l’accès au marché unique européen. L’Europe est dans certaines mesures le premier ensemble économique mondial et elle représente une source d’investissement appréciable au Royaume-Uni.
La distinction entre Brexit « dur » et « doux » n’est pas pertinente. Les négociations seront tellement complexes qu’elles déboucheront nécessairement ici ou là sur des issues conciliantes ou au contraire intransigeantes. L’accès au marché unique, le maintien du passeport européen pour ses produits financiers ou le contrôle sur l’immigration en provenance de l’UE ont un prix, que le Royaume-Uni peut accepter de payer.
Le deuxième grand défi lancé à l’Europe, c’est la faiblesse de sa croissance et de sa compétitivité. La croissance des économies européennes est moins forte que celle des États-Unis et de la plupart des pays d’Asie ; les coûts de l’énergie y sont deux fois plus élevés qu’aux États-Unis, et le travail y est deux fois plus cher qu’en Asie. Les pays d’Europe ont grand besoin de déréguler leurs marchés et de rendre plus compétitives leurs industries, des politiques que le Royaume-Uni appelle depuis longtemps de ses vœux.
Les inégalités sociales lancent à l’Europe son troisième grand défi. Un quart de la jeunesse, en Espagne, au Portugal et en Grèce, est au chômage et beaucoup de gens ont le sentiment que les fruits de la prospérité ne sont pas équitablement répartis. Si la mondialisation est globalement positive, elle a aussi créé de nombreux laissés-pour-compte. Ces populations font maintenant entendre leur voix dans les urnes. Nous devons les écouter, et répondre à leurs inquiétudes.
Mais les inégalités sociales sont encore plus criantes aux États-Unis qu’en Europe. Nombre de ménages de la « Rust Belt » n’ont connu depuis trente ans aucune augmentation de leurs revenus, et ils ont largement contribué à l’élection d’un président qui a promis le repli du pays sur lui-même.
Les États-Unis doivent résister à la tentation. Dans un monde dangereux, la présence de l’Amérique est nécessaire, ainsi que le maintien de sa coopération avec des pays comme le Royaume-Uni en matière de sécurité, de défense et de renseignement. Pendant soixante-dix ans, cet alignement transatlantique a sauvegardé la paix mondiale et la prospérité ; on en aura besoin pour faire face aux menaces globales qui se profilent.
À commencer par l’incursion de la Russie en Ukraine et l’annexion de la Crimée, qui ont porté atteinte aux règles de droit, alors même que l’Europe et les États-Unis doivent maintenir avec la Russie des relations constructives, pour les besoins de la stabilité mondiale. Le Royaume-Uni peut être ici d’une grande utilité, car s’il est partie prenante des sanctions à l’égard de la Russie, les entreprises britanniques y ont aussi des investissements et vice versa.
Les conflits qui se prolongent en Irak et en Syrie laissent par ailleurs un vide dans une région cruciale, et les anciennes alliances ne sont pas parvenues à mener une action concertée pour les résoudre. Mais l’Occident doit ramener la paix dans cette partie du monde, même si l’implication de la Russie y introduit de nouvelles complications. De la même façon, l’axe États-Unis-Royaume-Uni-Union européenne sera nécessaire pour résoudre les problèmes de l’Afrique du Nord, où certains pays n’ont pas de gouvernement stable et sont devenus des foyers du terrorisme et de l’immigration vers l’Europe.
Nous autres Occidentaux avons renoncé à jouer un rôle direct sur ces fronts et, dans certains cas, avons contribué à créer l’instabilité. Si nous continuons à nous replier sur nous-mêmes, la Russie et d’autres pays seront en mesure d’intervenir et de gagner influence et prestige. Les États-Unis, le Royaume-Uni et l’Union européenne doivent présenter un front uni et continuer à travailler dans des organisations multilatérales comme l’OTAN. Afficher notre leadership sur la scène du monde ne fait que nous renforcer.
Nous devons résister aux forces qui tirent aujourd’hui à hue et à dia l’ordre international issu de 1945. Les États-Unis, le Royaume-Uni et l’Union européenne ont un patrimoine commun qui doit être protégé. Il n’y a aucune raison pour que des legs aussi précieux que l’état de droit soient remis en cause au seul motif que la Grande Bretagne quitte l’Union européenne et que les États-Unis ont élu un dirigeant qui bouscule à certains égards les conceptions traditionnelles. Nous devons veiller sur les liens qui nous unissent, et fonder nos espoirs d’avenir sur nos alliances et nos traditions communes.
Traduction François Boisivon
Comment Commented M M
The 60's and 70's here we come.... Read more
Comment Commented Terence McGuire
This I can agree with and many Commercial Teams need to note this and be guarded and aware of any changes to procurement law. As a Bid Expert I can assure you nothing will change overnight, but policy will eventually change and we all need to be vigilant of this.
Other areas of law will also be affected and so it stands to reason regardless of your role within senior management or within the executive, note changes will happen. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE PLANETS CAN DANCE - IN EQUILIBRIUM
The small nations of Europe need SIZE - hence the appeal of A European Community.
The small nations of Europe need SECURITY - hence the appeal of A NATO.
The small nations of Europe need ECONOMICS - hence the appeal of A Free Trade Zone.
In Asia, there is an equivalent body called ASEAN; in The Gulf, there is an equivalent body called GCC.
These have served the Regional Aspirations very well - without becoming a platform that threatens.
Association of South and East Europe - ASEAN 2.0 - perhaps the solution to Europe's needs.
If China and India and Japan operate from inside ASEAN, THE UNION will threaten World Equilibrium.
If Germany and France and Russia operate from inside ASEAN 2.0, THE UNION will threaten World Equilibrium.
The writing was on the wall - when the latter created One Currency, with their Security underwritten by The Anglosphere.
The writing will be on the wall - if China and India and Japan created One Currency, with their Security underwritten by The Anglosphere.
The Soviet Commonwealth was similar - Smaller Nations led by Russia, with The Rouble, Security underwritten by Russia.
The German Commonwealth will be similar - Smaller Nations led by Germany, with The Mark, Security underwritten by Germany.
The French Commonwealth will be similar - Smaller Nations led by France, with The Franc, Security underwritten by France.
To have allowed France and Germany to lead ASEAN 2.0 from inside, with Security underwritten - was An Invitation for Insecurity.
Those who have World Domination on their Agenda - can become Planets with their own Moons.
But The Solar System cannot have more than One Sun.
The Sun never sets in The Anglosphere. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
"We must protect the ties that bind, and place our hope for the future in our alliances and shared traditions. "
I use the metaphor of binding versus liberating in the opposed sense, when I say, that liberating subgroups can be as reasonable as it can be dangerous. Two can play this game, to use another metaphor, in fact dozens can play this game globally. This issue moves me for a while now, so I created some thinking, to be found in my account's profile.
Related to the article I want to say: a proposal for a rule-of-thumb to somewhat safeguard subgroup liberation: "Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
And some years into the future, people might find, that endless subgroup liberation is vain and that attempting best-for-all is important, so maybe we should preserve activities, which go to that end. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The US can't afford to defend people who can defend themselves anymore. The US is tired we have problems at home that must be dealt with. If we don't the losers of globalization are going to turn from the worthless ballot box to the gun. A US in a long term low grade insurgency is of no use to anyone. And the US is headed that way. Bluntly we have our own problems Europe is going have to carry its own load. We spent all that money defending Europe for 50 - 60 years now your going to have to do it yourselves we can no longer afford to. Rather like Rome in the coming decade or two the troops will come home we can no longer carry the burden. Which leaves Europe and a whole lot of other countries 3 options: One) Learn Russian, Two) Learn Chinese, Three) Defend yourselves instead expecting someone else to do it and pay for it.
The choice is yours because The average US voter no longer cares. Europe has expected the US to carry the burden and we don't see a single reason why we should anymore. Good Luck. Given that Europe inevitably wants someone else to pick up the check for commitments so they don't have to. You are going to need it. Read more
Comment Commented Christine Constable
Iain, I don't share your pessimism about the Brexit vote. Firstly the EU was in desperate need of change and has been for a number of years. The elites in Brussels contemptuous of the need to change have been denying the obvious for a long time and Brexit was simply the canary in the coal mine that it could no longer ignore.
Sometimes fortuitous things happen and change is forced upon a situation when the people who should be making the change would rather look the other way.
Clearly the financial status of the bloc cannot be ignored for much longer, and sadly the continuing payments by the UK into the project removes much of the need for change, to improve production, create jobs and be more competitive, and without any motivation these much needed changes will continue to be fudged.
UK's leaving of the bloc will also force the EU to make sure that it can cut its cloth, and will force lazy change averse countries to start developing better solutions to deal with low growth; fear of market competition, and the subsidy junkies who have grown fat on taxpayers money.
China is not a member of the EU, yet from a trade perspective I see no impediment to them selling everything they can to everyone all the time, as virtually everything we seem to buy is made in China - how come without free movement and without having to donate billions to the EU China is able to flood the European market with their goods? How come, that despite the billions the UK has pumped into the EU things seem to be as bad as ever?
Canada has just secured a trade deal with the EU without free movement or massive EU contributions - the EU is a failed empire building project for Germany only a fool can't see this - no wonder the British got fed up with bankrolling it.
The UK wants proper trade deals and a reinstatement of the trading Anglosphere which has been derailed by the EU - probably because Germany and France were jealous about it.
The UK has no interest in seeing the end of th3e EU but it does have an interest in making the EU wake up and look at what is happening and change. I think many of us hoped that this "change" would dissuade them to continue working towards a country called Europe and that we could get back to a solid trading relationship, but clearly there are nations in the EU who hate themselves so much doing away with themselves as a nation is a higher priority than being a part of a successful nation state. Britain is not one of them. Few of us are prepared to betray the gift of freedom bequeathed to us from our forefathers and any behaviour from the EU which rants and is aggressive towards us is proof positive leaving was the best and only choice.
I agree that now we have made this decision we need to pick up the pieces and form a united western bloc and as the UK has bankrolled the EU for over 40 years I see no reason why the UK cannot be given an associate status in recognition of the billions it has given to Europe and that "associate" status has been bought by years of funding few countries can match. Read more
