Alinhar o Ocidente por um mundo incerto

LONDRES –Em 2016, o Reino Unido tomou a decisão de peso de sair da União Europeia (UE), Donald Trump foi eleito Presidente dos Estados Unidos da América e muitos países europeus continuaram a debater-se com desafios internos. A UE sente-se menos estável do que em qualquer outro momento da minha vida.

Há forças comuns que nos conduziram a este lugar perigoso, e é mais importante do que nunca que as democracias desenvolvidas se unam para fazer face a essas forças. Infelizmente, sucede exactamente o contrário. Justamente quando o Ocidente precisa de alinhamento entre os EUA, o Reino Unido, e a UE, as políticas nacionais estão a tentar dividi-lo.

A Europa enfrenta três grandes desafios. O primeiro é o Brexit, o maior evento da política britânica numa geração. Muitos pensam que a saída da UE é um erro; contudo, foi essa a decisão de mais de metade daqueles que votaram e, por conseguinte, agora temos de dar-lhe execução. Não será fácil. Traduzir a votação em política será como desactivar uma bomba: determinar quais os fios a cortar exigirá muito cuidado.

Se o governo da Primeira-Ministra Theresa May se concentrar no que realmente importa nas futuras negociações com a UE, poderemos estar cautelosamente optimistas de que regressará com bons resultados. A Europa tem um claro interesse económico em manter próximo o Reino Unido. Além disso, precisa das capacidades do Reino Unido em matéria diplomática, militar e de informações. O Reino Unido tem também uma forte relação com os EUA e continuará a ser uma parte importante do eixo de segurança transatlântica.

Entretanto, nós, os britânicos, devemos reconhecer que muitas leis e regulamentos da UE se tornaram as nossas próprias leis e regulamentos, e que partilhamos muitos objectivos comuns e programas conjuntos. Não é necessário que alteremos tudo isso, nem devemos descontar o valor de ter acesso ao mercado único da UE. A Europa é o maior bloco económico do mundo em algumas medidas, e é uma fonte significativa de investimento no Reino Unido.

A distinção entre uma saída duraou brandapassa ao lado do essencial. As negociações serão tão complexas que certos resultados estão destinados a ser suaves, ao passo que outros vão ser difíceis. O Reino Unido pode ter de pagar um preço para o acesso ao mercado único, de passaportepara os serviços financeiros, ou de controlo sobre a imigração da UE.

O segundo grande desafio na Europa é o nível fraco de crescimento económico e de competitividade. O crescimento das economias europeias é inferior ao dos EUA e da maioria dos países asiáticos, os custos energéticos são duas vezes superiores aos dos EUA e os custos laborais são duas vezes superiores aos da Ásia. Os países da UE precisam urgentemente de desregulamentar os seus mercados e tornar as uas indústrias mais competitivas, algo que o Reino Unido preconiza desde há muito.

O terceiro desafio para a Europa é a desigualdade social. Um quarto dos jovens em Espanha, Portugal e Grécia estão desempregados, e muitas pessoas sentem que as recompensas da prosperidade não estão a ser distribuídas de forma justa. Embora a globalização tenha sido positiva para o mundo em geral, deixou muitas pessoas para trás. Estas pessoas fazem agora ouvir a sua voz nas urnas, e precisamos ouvi-las e responder às suas preocupações.

Com efeito, a desigualdade social é ainda mais grave nos EUA do que na Europa. Os rendimentos de muitos agregados familiares do Cinturão da Ferrugemnão registam um aumento há 30 anos, e muitas dessas famílias ajudaram a eleger um presidente que prometeu voltar o país para o interior.

Os EUA devem evitar esta tentação. Um mundo perigoso precisa de uma América activamente empenhada, que mantenha a segurança, a defesa e a cooperação dos serviços secretos com países como o Reino Unido. Esse alinhamento transatlântico salvaguardou a paz e a prosperidade mundial durante 70 anos, e será necessário para enfrentar as ameaças globais que se avizinham.

Em primeiro lugar, a incursão da Rússia na Ucrânia e anexação da Crimeia representaram uma afronta ao Estado de Direito; e, contudo, a Europa e os EUA devem manter relações construtivas com a Rússia em prol da estabilidade mundial. O Reino Unido pode ajudar: embora sejam parte nas sanções aplicadas contra a Rússia, as empresas britânicas têm investimentos no país, e vice-versa.

Em segundo lugar, os conflitos prolongados no Iraque e na Síria deixaram um vazio numa região fundamental, e as velhas alianças não conseguiram actuar de forma concertada para o preencher. Mas o Ocidente deve trazer a paz para a região, mesmo que o envolvimento da Rússia tenha introduzido novas complicações. Da mesma forma, será necessário um eixo EUA-Reino Unido-UE para lidar com o Norte de África, onde alguns países não têm governos estáveis, tendo-se tornado incubadoras do terrorismo e da imigração para a Europa.

O Ocidente deixou de desempenhar um papel directo nestas frentes; em alguns casos, ajudou a criar a instabilidade. Se continuarmos voltados para o interior, a Rússia e outros países poderão adiantar-se e ganhar influência e prestígio. Os EUA, o Reino Unido e a UE devem mostrar uma frente unida e continuar a trabalhar através de organizações multilaterais como a NATO. Mostrar liderança no cenário mundial faz-nos ficar mais fortes.

Deve-se resistir às forças que mexem agora os cordelinhos da ordem internacional do período pós-1945. Os EUA, o Reino Unido e a UE têm um património comum que deve ser protegido. Não há qualquer razão para que legados preciosos como o Estado de direito sejam postos em causa simplesmente porque o Reino Unido está de saída da UE e porque os EUA elegeram um líder que está a desafiar alguns aspectos do pensamento tradicional. Devemos proteger os laços que unem e colocar a nossa esperança para o futuro nas nossas alianças e tradições partilhadas.