Alinhar o Ocidente por um mundo incerto

LONDRES –Em 2016, o Reino Unido tomou a decisão de peso de sair da União Europeia (UE), Donald Trump foi eleito Presidente dos Estados Unidos da América e muitos países europeus continuaram a debater-se com desafios internos. A UE sente-se menos estável do que em qualquer outro momento da minha vida.
Há forças comuns que nos conduziram a este lugar perigoso, e é mais importante do que nunca que as democracias desenvolvidas se unam para fazer face a essas forças. Infelizmente, sucede exactamente o contrário. Justamente quando o Ocidente precisa de alinhamento entre os EUA, o Reino Unido, e a UE, as políticas nacionais estão a tentar dividi-lo.
A Europa enfrenta três grandes desafios. O primeiro é o Brexit, o maior evento da política britânica numa geração. Muitos pensam que a saída da UE é um erro; contudo, foi essa a decisão de mais de metade daqueles que votaram e, por conseguinte, agora temos de dar-lhe execução. Não será fácil. Traduzir a votação em política será como desactivar uma bomba: determinar quais os fios a cortar exigirá muito cuidado.
Se o governo da Primeira-Ministra Theresa May se concentrar no que realmente importa nas futuras negociações com a UE, poderemos estar cautelosamente optimistas de que regressará com bons resultados. A Europa tem um claro interesse económico em manter próximo o Reino Unido. Além disso, precisa das capacidades do Reino Unido em matéria diplomática, militar e de informações. O Reino Unido tem também uma forte relação com os EUA e continuará a ser uma parte importante do eixo de segurança transatlântica.
Entretanto, nós, os britânicos, devemos reconhecer que muitas leis e regulamentos da UE se tornaram as nossas próprias leis e regulamentos, e que partilhamos muitos objectivos comuns e programas conjuntos. Não é necessário que alteremos tudo isso, nem devemos descontar o valor de ter acesso ao mercado único da UE. A Europa é o maior bloco económico do mundo em algumas medidas, e é uma fonte significativa de investimento no Reino Unido.
A distinção entre uma saída “dura” ou “branda” passa ao lado do essencial. As negociações serão tão complexas que certos resultados estão destinados a ser suaves, ao passo que outros vão ser difíceis. O Reino Unido pode ter de pagar um preço para o acesso ao mercado único, de “passaporte” para os serviços financeiros, ou de controlo sobre a imigração da UE.
O segundo grande desafio na Europa é o nível fraco de crescimento económico e de competitividade. O crescimento das economias europeias é inferior ao dos EUA e da maioria dos países asiáticos, os custos energéticos são duas vezes superiores aos dos EUA e os custos laborais são duas vezes superiores aos da Ásia. Os países da UE precisam urgentemente de desregulamentar os seus mercados e tornar as uas indústrias mais competitivas, algo que o Reino Unido preconiza desde há muito.
O terceiro desafio para a Europa é a desigualdade social. Um quarto dos jovens em Espanha, Portugal e Grécia estão desempregados, e muitas pessoas sentem que as recompensas da prosperidade não estão a ser distribuídas de forma justa. Embora a globalização tenha sido positiva para o mundo em geral, deixou muitas pessoas para trás. Estas pessoas fazem agora ouvir a sua voz nas urnas, e precisamos ouvi-las e responder às suas preocupações.
Com efeito, a desigualdade social é ainda mais grave nos EUA do que na Europa. Os rendimentos de muitos agregados familiares do “Cinturão da Ferrugem” não registam um aumento há 30 anos, e muitas dessas famílias ajudaram a eleger um presidente que prometeu voltar o país para o interior.
Os EUA devem evitar esta tentação. Um mundo perigoso precisa de uma América activamente empenhada, que mantenha a segurança, a defesa e a cooperação dos serviços secretos com países como o Reino Unido. Esse alinhamento transatlântico salvaguardou a paz e a prosperidade mundial durante 70 anos, e será necessário para enfrentar as ameaças globais que se avizinham.
Em primeiro lugar, a incursão da Rússia na Ucrânia e anexação da Crimeia representaram uma afronta ao Estado de Direito; e, contudo, a Europa e os EUA devem manter relações construtivas com a Rússia em prol da estabilidade mundial. O Reino Unido pode ajudar: embora sejam parte nas sanções aplicadas contra a Rússia, as empresas britânicas têm investimentos no país, e vice-versa.
Em segundo lugar, os conflitos prolongados no Iraque e na Síria deixaram um vazio numa região fundamental, e as velhas alianças não conseguiram actuar de forma concertada para o preencher. Mas o Ocidente deve trazer a paz para a região, mesmo que o envolvimento da Rússia tenha introduzido novas complicações. Da mesma forma, será necessário um eixo EUA-Reino Unido-UE para lidar com o Norte de África, onde alguns países não têm governos estáveis, tendo-se tornado incubadoras do terrorismo e da imigração para a Europa.
O Ocidente deixou de desempenhar um papel directo nestas frentes; em alguns casos, ajudou a criar a instabilidade. Se continuarmos voltados para o interior, a Rússia e outros países poderão adiantar-se e ganhar influência e prestígio. Os EUA, o Reino Unido e a UE devem mostrar uma frente unida e continuar a trabalhar através de organizações multilaterais como a NATO. Mostrar liderança no cenário mundial faz-nos ficar mais fortes.
Deve-se resistir às forças que mexem agora os cordelinhos da ordem internacional do período pós-1945. Os EUA, o Reino Unido e a UE têm um património comum que deve ser protegido. Não há qualquer razão para que legados preciosos como o Estado de direito sejam postos em causa simplesmente porque o Reino Unido está de saída da UE e porque os EUA elegeram um líder que está a desafiar alguns aspectos do pensamento tradicional. Devemos proteger os laços que unem e colocar a nossa esperança para o futuro nas nossas alianças e tradições partilhadas.
Comment Commented M M
The 60's and 70's here we come.... Read more
Comment Commented Terence McGuire
This I can agree with and many Commercial Teams need to note this and be guarded and aware of any changes to procurement law. As a Bid Expert I can assure you nothing will change overnight, but policy will eventually change and we all need to be vigilant of this.
Other areas of law will also be affected and so it stands to reason regardless of your role within senior management or within the executive, note changes will happen. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE PLANETS CAN DANCE - IN EQUILIBRIUM
The small nations of Europe need SIZE - hence the appeal of A European Community.
The small nations of Europe need SECURITY - hence the appeal of A NATO.
The small nations of Europe need ECONOMICS - hence the appeal of A Free Trade Zone.
In Asia, there is an equivalent body called ASEAN; in The Gulf, there is an equivalent body called GCC.
These have served the Regional Aspirations very well - without becoming a platform that threatens.
Association of South and East Europe - ASEAN 2.0 - perhaps the solution to Europe's needs.
If China and India and Japan operate from inside ASEAN, THE UNION will threaten World Equilibrium.
If Germany and France and Russia operate from inside ASEAN 2.0, THE UNION will threaten World Equilibrium.
The writing was on the wall - when the latter created One Currency, with their Security underwritten by The Anglosphere.
The writing will be on the wall - if China and India and Japan created One Currency, with their Security underwritten by The Anglosphere.
The Soviet Commonwealth was similar - Smaller Nations led by Russia, with The Rouble, Security underwritten by Russia.
The German Commonwealth will be similar - Smaller Nations led by Germany, with The Mark, Security underwritten by Germany.
The French Commonwealth will be similar - Smaller Nations led by France, with The Franc, Security underwritten by France.
To have allowed France and Germany to lead ASEAN 2.0 from inside, with Security underwritten - was An Invitation for Insecurity.
Those who have World Domination on their Agenda - can become Planets with their own Moons.
But The Solar System cannot have more than One Sun.
The Sun never sets in The Anglosphere. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
"We must protect the ties that bind, and place our hope for the future in our alliances and shared traditions. "
I use the metaphor of binding versus liberating in the opposed sense, when I say, that liberating subgroups can be as reasonable as it can be dangerous. Two can play this game, to use another metaphor, in fact dozens can play this game globally. This issue moves me for a while now, so I created some thinking, to be found in my account's profile.
Related to the article I want to say: a proposal for a rule-of-thumb to somewhat safeguard subgroup liberation: "Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
And some years into the future, people might find, that endless subgroup liberation is vain and that attempting best-for-all is important, so maybe we should preserve activities, which go to that end. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The US can't afford to defend people who can defend themselves anymore. The US is tired we have problems at home that must be dealt with. If we don't the losers of globalization are going to turn from the worthless ballot box to the gun. A US in a long term low grade insurgency is of no use to anyone. And the US is headed that way. Bluntly we have our own problems Europe is going have to carry its own load. We spent all that money defending Europe for 50 - 60 years now your going to have to do it yourselves we can no longer afford to. Rather like Rome in the coming decade or two the troops will come home we can no longer carry the burden. Which leaves Europe and a whole lot of other countries 3 options: One) Learn Russian, Two) Learn Chinese, Three) Defend yourselves instead expecting someone else to do it and pay for it.
The choice is yours because The average US voter no longer cares. Europe has expected the US to carry the burden and we don't see a single reason why we should anymore. Good Luck. Given that Europe inevitably wants someone else to pick up the check for commitments so they don't have to. You are going to need it. Read more
Comment Commented Christine Constable
Iain, I don't share your pessimism about the Brexit vote. Firstly the EU was in desperate need of change and has been for a number of years. The elites in Brussels contemptuous of the need to change have been denying the obvious for a long time and Brexit was simply the canary in the coal mine that it could no longer ignore.
Sometimes fortuitous things happen and change is forced upon a situation when the people who should be making the change would rather look the other way.
Clearly the financial status of the bloc cannot be ignored for much longer, and sadly the continuing payments by the UK into the project removes much of the need for change, to improve production, create jobs and be more competitive, and without any motivation these much needed changes will continue to be fudged.
UK's leaving of the bloc will also force the EU to make sure that it can cut its cloth, and will force lazy change averse countries to start developing better solutions to deal with low growth; fear of market competition, and the subsidy junkies who have grown fat on taxpayers money.
China is not a member of the EU, yet from a trade perspective I see no impediment to them selling everything they can to everyone all the time, as virtually everything we seem to buy is made in China - how come without free movement and without having to donate billions to the EU China is able to flood the European market with their goods? How come, that despite the billions the UK has pumped into the EU things seem to be as bad as ever?
Canada has just secured a trade deal with the EU without free movement or massive EU contributions - the EU is a failed empire building project for Germany only a fool can't see this - no wonder the British got fed up with bankrolling it.
The UK wants proper trade deals and a reinstatement of the trading Anglosphere which has been derailed by the EU - probably because Germany and France were jealous about it.
The UK has no interest in seeing the end of th3e EU but it does have an interest in making the EU wake up and look at what is happening and change. I think many of us hoped that this "change" would dissuade them to continue working towards a country called Europe and that we could get back to a solid trading relationship, but clearly there are nations in the EU who hate themselves so much doing away with themselves as a nation is a higher priority than being a part of a successful nation state. Britain is not one of them. Few of us are prepared to betray the gift of freedom bequeathed to us from our forefathers and any behaviour from the EU which rants and is aggressive towards us is proof positive leaving was the best and only choice.
I agree that now we have made this decision we need to pick up the pieces and form a united western bloc and as the UK has bankrolled the EU for over 40 years I see no reason why the UK cannot be given an associate status in recognition of the billions it has given to Europe and that "associate" status has been bought by years of funding few countries can match. Read more
