Perché Trump non può prevaricare sulla Cina

CAMBRIDGE – Mentre il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump continua a destabilizzare l’ordine economico globale post guerra, la maggior parte del mondo sta trattenendo il respiro. Gli opinionisti sono alla ricerca di parole per descrivere il suo attacco alle norme convenzionali di leadership e tolleranza in una democrazia liberale moderna. I media tradizionali, di fronte a un presidente che a volte potrebbe sembrare gravemente disinformato e tuttavia crede in quello che dice, esitano a etichettare affermazioni palesemente false come bugie.

Ma alcuni potrebbero affermare che sotto il caos e la tempesta, c’è una ragione logica per cui l’amministrazione Trump si oppone alla globalizzazione. Secondo questo punto di vista, gli Stati Uniti sono stati ingannati autorizzando la Cina a dominare, e un giorno gli americani lo rimpiangeranno. Noi economisti tendiamo a vedere l’abdicazione degli Usa alla leadership mondiale come un errore storico.

È importante riconoscere che il movimento anti-globalizzazione negli Stati Uniti è una questione più vecchia degli operai privati del diritto di voto. Ad esempio, alcuni economisti si sono opposti al Partenariato Trans Pacifico (un accordo di 12 paesi che avrebbe coperto il 40% dell’economia globale) sostenendo che avrebbe minacciato i lavoratori americani. Infatti, il Tpp avrebbe aperto al Giappone più strade di quanto avrebbe fatto con gli Usa. Rigettarlo apre le porte solo alla dominanza economica cinese nel Pacifico.

I populisti statunitensi, forse ispirati dagli scritti di Thomas Piketty, sembrano indifferenti al fatto che la globalizzazione ha trasformato centinaia di milioni di persone povere in Cina e India nella classe media globale. La visione liberale dell’ascesa dell’Asia considera il mondo un posto più giusto e onesto, dove il destino economico di una persona non dipende tanto dal luogo in cui è nata.

Ma una visione più cinica pervade una logica populista, vale a dire che nella loro eccessiva aderenza al globalismo, gli Stati Uniti hanno piantato i semi della loro stessa distruzione economica e politica. Il Trumpismo si inserisce in questo senso di mortalità nazionale; ecco qualcuno che pensa che può intervenire su questo. L’obiettivo non è solo “portare a casa” i posti di lavoro americani, ma creare un sistema che estenderà la dominanza statunitense.

“Dovremmo concentrarci su noi stessi” è il mantra di Trump e degli altri. Sfortunatamente, con questo atteggiamento, è difficile vedere come l’America riesce a mantenere l’ordine mondiale di cui ha beneficiato finora per così tanti decenni. E non fare errori: l’America è stata il grande vincitore. Nessun grande paese è ricco quanto gli Usa, e la classe media statunitense è ancora ricca rispetto agli standard globali.

Sì, il candidato democratico Bernie Sanders aveva ragione sul fatto che la Danimarca è un grande posto in cui vivere e fa molte cose giuste. Potrebbe aver affermato, tuttavia, che la Danimarca è un paese relativamente omogeneo di 5,6 milioni di persone che ha una tolleranza all’immigrazione molto bassa.

Nel bene e nel male, il treno della globalizzazione ha da tempo lasciato la stazione e l'idea che possa tornare indietro è del tutto ingenua. Qualunque cosa si sarebbe potuto fare di diverso prima che il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Richard Nixon visitasse la Cina nel 1972 non è più possibile fare adesso. Il destino della Cina, e il suo ruolo nel mondo, è ora nelle mani dei cinesi e dei loro leader. Se l'amministrazione Trump pensa di poter resettare l'orologio avviando una guerra commerciale con la Cina, ha la stessa probabilità di accelerare lo sviluppo economico e militare della Cina o di rallentarlo.

Finora, l'amministrazione Trump ha solo litigato con la Cina, concentrando la sua prima retorica anti-commercio sul Messico. Anche se l'Accordo nordamericano di libero scambio, che Trump insulta, ha probabilmente avuto effetti modesti sul commercio degli Stati Uniti e sui posti di lavoro, ha tentato di umiliare i messicani insistendo sul fatto che essi pagano per il muro di confine, come se il Messico fosse una colonia degli Stati Uniti.

Agli Stati Uniti è stato dato il cattivo consiglio di destabilizzare i loro vicini dell'America Latina. Nel breve termine, le istituzioni messicane dovrebbero dimostrare di essere abbastanza forti; ma a lungo andare, il Trumpismo, incoraggiando il sentimento anti-americano, indebolirà i leader che invece sono solidali con gli interessi degli Stati Uniti.

Se l'amministrazione Trump prova tali tattiche con la Cina, si troverà una brutta sorpresa. La Cina possiede armi finanziarie, tra cui migliaia di miliardi di dollari di debito statunitense. Un’interruzione degli scambi con la Cina potrebbe portare a massicci aumenti di prezzo nei negozi a basso costo - ad esempio, Wal-Mart e Target - su cui molti americani fanno affidamento.

Inoltre, enormi passaggi in Asia, dal Taiwan all’India, sono vulnerabili alle aggressioni cinesi. Per il momento, la forza militare della Cina è relativamente debole e probabilmente perderà una guerra convenzionale con gli Stati Uniti; ma questa situazione è in rapida evoluzione, e la Cina potrebbe presto avere i propri portaerei e altre capacità militari più avanzate.

Gli Stati Uniti non possono "vincere" una guerra commerciale con la Cina, e ogni vittoria costerà cara. Gli Usa hanno bisogno di negoziare duramente con la Cina per proteggere i loro amici in Asia e trattare con lo stato canaglia della Corea del Nord. E il modo migliore per concludere i buoni affari che Trump dice di cercare è quello di perseguire una politica commerciale più aperta con la Cina, non una guerra commerciale distruttiva.

Traduzione di Rosa Marseglia