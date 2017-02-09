15

لماذا لا يستطيع ترامب أن يتنمر على الصين

كمبريدج ــ في حين يواصل الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب زعزعة استقرار النظام الاقتصادي العالمي الذي ساد منذ وضعت الحرب العالمية الثانية أوزارها، يحبس قسم كبير من العالم أنفاسه. ويبحث المعلقون عن الكلمات المناسبة لوصف هجومه على القواعد التقليدية التي تحكم القيادة وتحدد نطاق التسامح في الديمقراطية الليبرالية الحديثة. وتتردد وسائل الإعلام الرئيسية، في مواجهة رئيس ربما يكون في بعض الأحيان شديد الجهل ولكنه يؤمن رغم ذلك بما يقول، في وصف تصريحاته الزائفة بوضوح بأنها أكاذيب.

ولكن ربما يزعم بعض المراقبين أن تحت هذه الفوضى والتهديد والوعيد، هناك منطق اقتصادي وراء انسحاب إدارة ترامب غير المنضبط من العولمة. ووفقا لوجهة النظر هذه، خُدِعَت الولايات المتحدة على النحو الذي جعلها تعمل على تمكين صعود الصين، وسوف يندم الأميركيون على هذا ذات يوم. ونميل نحن أهل الاقتصاد إلى اعتبار تنازل الولايات المتحدة عن الزعامة العالمية خطأً تاريخيا.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

من المهم أن نعترف بأن الحركة المناهضة للعولمة في الولايات المتحدة تمتد إلى جذور أعمق كثيرا من العمال الكادحين المحرومين من حقوقهم. على سبيل المثال، عارَضَ بعض خبراء الاقتصاد الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ (الاتفاقية التجارية التي تضم 12 دولة والتي كانت لتغطي 40% من الاقتصاد العالمي) على أساس ادعاء مشكوك في صحته بأنها قد تلحق الضرر بالعمال الأميركيين. الواقع أن أكبر تأثير لاتفاقية الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ كان ليتمثل في فتح اليابان وليس إلحاق الضرر بالولايات المتحدة. ولا يفتح رفضها الباب إلا للهيمنة الاقتصادية الصينية على أنحاء منطقة المحيط الهادئ كافة.

يبدو أن الشعبويين في الولايات المتحدة، الذين ربما ألهمتهم كتابات توماس بيكيتي، غير معجبين بحقيقة مفادها أن العولمة انتشلت مئات الملايين من الفقراء المعوزين في الصين والهند من الفقر ورفعتهم إلى مستوى الطبقة المتوسطة العالمية. وتتلخص الرؤية الليبرالية لصعود آسيا في أنه يجعل العالم مكانا أكثر عدلا، حيث لا يعتمد مصير البشر الاقتصادي إلى حد كبير على محل مولدهم.

بيد أن نظرة أكثر استهزاءً تتخلل المنطق الشعبوي، فتزعم أن الولايات المتحدة عملت بتمسكها المفرط بالعولمة على نثر بذور دمارها السياسي والاقتصادي. ويستغل أتباع ترامب حِس الفناء الوطني هذا ببراعة؛ وهنا شخص يعتقد أنه قادر على التصدي لهذا الواقع. والهدف هنا ليس مجرد "إعادة الوظائف الأميركية إلى الديار"، بل خلق نظام كفيل بتمديد هيمنة الولايات المتحدة.

"ينبغي لنا أن نركز على أنفسنا"، هذا هو شعار ترامب وآخرين. ومن المؤسف أنه من الصعب للغاية في ظل هذا الموقف أن نرى كيف قد تتمكن أميركا من الحفاظ على النظام العالمي الذي عاد عليها بفوائد جمة لعِدة عقود من الزمن. لا ينبغي لنا أن نخلط الأمور هنا: فقد كانت أميركا الفائز الأكبر. ولن نجد دولة كبيرة أخرى تقترب حتى من ثراء الولايات المتحدة، ولا يزال أبناء الطبقة المتوسطة في الولايات المتحدة في حال جيدة للغاية بالمقاييس العالمية.

صحيح أن المرشح الرئاسي الديمقراطي بيرني ساندرز كان محقا عندما قال إن الدنمرك مكان رائع لممارسة الحياة والقيام بأمور كثيرة على النحو الصحيح. ولكنه ربما ذَكَر أن الدنمرك بلد متجانس نسبيا يسكنه 5.6 مليون مواطن لا يتسامحون مع الهجرة إلا بدرجة ضئيلة للغاية.

الواقع أن قطار العولمة غادر المحطة منذ فترة طويلة، ومن السذاجة الشديدة أن يتصور المرء أنه قادر على إعادته. وأيا كان التصرف المختلف الذي ربما كان واجبا قبل زيارة رئيس الولايات المتحدة ريتشارد نيكسون للصين في عام 1972، فإنه لم يعد في حكم الممكن. فالآن أصبح مصير الصين، ودورها في العالَم، بين أيدي الصينيين وقادتهم. وإذا كانت إدارة ترامب تتصور أنها قادرة على إعادة عقارب الساعة إلى الوراء بشن حرب تجارية مع الصين، فمن المحتمل أن يُفضي أمر كهذا إلى التعجيل بتطور الصين بقدر ما قد يؤدي إلى إبطائه.

حتى وقتنا هذا، كانت إدارة ترامب مكتفية بمناوشة الصين، مع تركيز خطابها المبكر المناهض للتجارة على المكسيك. ورغم أن اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية، التي يسبها ترامب، لم تخلف في الأرجح سوى تأثيرات متواضعة على التجارة والوظائف في الولايات المتحدة، حاول ترامب إذلال المكسيكيين بالإصرار على إرغامهم على تحمل تكاليف بناء الجدار الحدودي، وكأن المكسيك مستعمرة أميركية.

الواقع أن الولايات المتحدة تسلك سبيلا يتسم بالطيش والافتقار إلى الحكمة عندما تسعى إلى زعزعة استقرار جيرانها في أميركا اللاتينية. ففي الأمد القريب، لابد أن تثبت المؤسسات المكسيكية أنها قوية إلى حد كبير؛ ولكن في الأمد البعيد، قد تتسبب أفعال ترامب، من خلال تشجيع المشاعر المعادية للولايات المتحدة، في تقويض زعماء ربما كانوا من المتعاطفين مع مصالح الولايات المتحدة.

وإذا حاولت إدارة ترامب تجربة مثل هذه التكتيكات الفظة مع الصين، فإنها بهذا تضع نفسها أمام مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل. فالصين تمتلك أسلحة مالية، بما في ذلك تريليونات الدولارات من الديون الأميركية. وقد يُفضي تعطيل التجارة مع الصين إلى زيادات هائلة في الأسعار في المتاجر المنخفضة التكلفة ــ مثل وال مارت وتارجت ــ التي يعتمد عليها العديد من الأميركيين.

وعلاوة على ذلك، هناك مساحات شاسعة من آسيا، من تايوان إلى الهند، عُرضة للعدوان الصيني. ففي هذه اللحظة، تتسم المؤسسة العسكرية في الصين بالضعف نسبيا، ومن المرجح أن تخسر أي حرب تقليدية تخوضها ضد الولايات المتحدة؛ ولكن هذا الوضع يشهد تطورا سريعا، وربما تمتلك الصين قريبا حاملات طائرات وغير ذلك من القدرات العسكرية الأكثر تطورا وتقدما.

Fake news or real views Learn More

لن يتسنى للولايات المتحدة تحقيق "النصر" في حرب تجارية مع الصين، وأي نصر سوف يكون باهظ الثمن. الواقع أن الولايات المتحدة تحتاج إلى التفاوض الجاد مع الصين لحماية أصدقائها في آسيا والتعامل مع دولة كوريا الشمالية المارقة. وتتلخص أفضل طريقة لإبرام الصفقات الجيدة التي يقول ترامب إنه يسعى إلى الحصول عليها في انتهاج سياسة تجارية أكثر انفتاحا مع الصين، وليس خوض حرب تجارية مدمرة.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali