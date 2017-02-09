Proč Trump nemůže šikanovat Čínu

CAMBRIDGE – Americký prezident Donald Trump dál destabilizuje poválečný globální hospodářský řád a velká část světa kolektivně tají dech. Komentátoři hledají výrazy, jimiž by popsali Trumpův útok na konvenční normy vedení a tolerance v moderní liberální demokracii. Mainstreamová média konfrontovaná s prezidentem, který je někdy značně neinformovaný, a přitom svým slovům opravdu věří, váhají, zda mají jeho nepravdivá prohlášení přímo označit za lži.
Někteří lidé však namítají, že na pozadí tohoto chaosu a povyku má neuspořádaný ústup Trumpovy administrativy od globalizace alespoň nějakou ekonomickou logiku. Podle tohoto názoru byla Amerika podvodem přivedena k tomu, aby umožnila vzestup Číny, a Američané toho jednou budou litovat. My ekonomové máme sklon pokládat rezignaci USA na roli vedoucí světové mocnosti za historický omyl.
Je důležité vzít na vědomí, že kořeny antiglobalizačního hnutí ve Spojených státech sahají mnohem hlouběji než k rozčarovaným modrým límečkům. Někteří ekonomové se například stavěli proti Transpacifickému partnerství (obchodní dohodě 12 států, která by pokrývala 40% světové ekonomiky) na základě pochybné argumentace, že by tato smlouva poškodila americké dělníky. Ve skutečnosti by dohoda otevřela mnohem více Japonsko než USA. A její odmítnutí jen otevírá dveře čínské ekonomické nadvládě v celém Pacifiku.
Američtí populisté, snad inspirovaní dílem Thomase Pikettyho, jako by vůbec nepřipouštěli skutečnost, že globalizace vyzvedla stamiliony zoufale chudých lidí v Číně a Indii mezi globální střední vrstvu. Podle liberálního pohledu učinil vzestup Asie ze světa férovější a spravedlivější místo, kde ekonomický osud člověka nezávisí tak úplně na tom, kde se tento člověk shodou okolností narodil.
Populistickou logikou však prostupuje cyničtější názor, že USA ve svém přehnaném lpění na globalismu zasely semínka politického a ekonomického sebezničení. Trumpismus tohoto pocitu národní smrtelnosti využívá; náhle je zde někdo, kdo si myslí, že s tím dokáže něco udělat. Cílem není jen vrátit americká pracovní místa „domů“, ale vytvořit systém, který dominanci USA rozšíří.
„Měli bychom se soustředit na vlastní lidi,“ zní mantra Trumpa a dalších. S tímto přístupem si lze bohužel jen těžko představit, jak by USA mohly udržet světový řád, z něhož mnoho desetiletí tolik těžily. A nenechte se mýlit: Amerika je velký vítěz. Žádná jiná velká země není ani zdaleka tak bohatá a americká střední vrstva je na tom podle globálních měřítek stále velmi dobře.
Ano, demokratický prezidentský kandidát Bernie Sanders měl pravdu, že Dánsko je skvělé místo k životu a že dělá mnoho věcí správně. Mohl však také zmínit, že Dánsko je relativně homogenním státem s 5,6 miliony obyvatel, který jen velmi málo toleruje imigraci.
Vlak globalizace se všemi plusy i minusy zkrátka dávno vyjel ze stanice a představa, že by ho někdo mohl obrátit zpátky, je veskrze naivní. Pokud se něco dalo udělat jinak, než americký prezident Richard Nixon navštívil v roce 1972 Čínu, pak dnes už to možné není. Osud Číny a její role ve světě je dnes v rukou Číňanů a jejich vedoucích představitelů. Pokud si Trumpova administrativa myslí, že může vrátit čas rozpoutáním obchodní války s Čínou, pak ve skutečnosti je pravděpodobnost, že tím urychlí hospodářský a vojenský rozvoj Číny, stejně vysoká jako pravděpodobnost, že ho zpomalí.
Prozatím se Trumpova administrativa s Čínou jen oťukává a svou protiobchodní rétoriku zaměřuje na Mexiko. Ačkoliv Trumpem zlořečená Severoamerická dohoda o volném obchodu má pravděpodobně jen malý vliv na obchod a pracovní místa v USA, snaží se Trump Mexičany ponížit, když trvá na tom, aby jeho zeď na hranicích zaplatili oni, jako by Mexiko bylo americkou kolonií.
USA nedělají dobře, když destabilizují své latinskoamerické sousedy. V krátkodobém výhledu by se mexické instituce měly ukázat jako docela robustní, ale dlouhodobě trumpismus probouzením antiamerických sentimentů podkopá lídry, kteří by jinak byli příznivě nakloněni zájmům USA.
Pokud Trumpova administrativa zkusí takto hrubou taktiku na Čínu, zadělává si na nepříjemné překvapení. Čína má finanční zbraně, mimo jiné i biliony dolarů amerického dluhu. Narušení obchodu s Čínou by mohlo vést k masivnímu zvýšení cen v nízkonákladových prodejnách – například ve Wal-Martu a Targetu –, na které jsou mnozí Američané odkázaní.
Obrovské části Asie, od Tchaj-wanu po Indii, jsou navíc zranitelné vůči čínské agresi. Prozatím je čínská armáda relativně slabá a konvenční válku s USA by pravděpodobně prohrála; situace se však rychle vyvíjí a zanedlouho už by Čína mohla mít vlastní letadlové lodě a další pokročilé vojenské kapacity.
USA nemohou obchodní válku s Čínou „vyhrát“ a jakékoliv případné vítězství by bylo Pyrrhovo. Amerika potřebuje s Čínou tvrdě vyjednávat, aby ochránila své přátele v Asii a mohla se vypořádat se zvlčilou Severní Koreou. A nejlepším způsobem, jak si zajistit „výhodné dohody“, o které Trump podle svého tvrzení usiluje, je vést s Čínou politiku otevřeného obchodu, nikoliv zničující obchodní válku.
Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
This is a too simplistic analysis, apart from still unclarified uncertainties of the Trump administration's policy. Economists are amazingly neglectful of the important roles that are played by other kinds of social institutions, traditions and customs for economic activities other than economic institutions.
China has benefited a great deal from economic and political liberalism of the Western world including Japan, but it is least mindful by dint of its culture of protecting the liberal order. It cannot think otherwise; it cannot act otherwise. Economic policy is always subjugated to political policy. To have good understanding of Chinese economy requires to have good understanding of Chinese history and political culture. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Mr. Rogoff, I'm going to go out on a whim over here and speculate that part of the reason that Trump is acting this way is due to the "unfair" nature of trade with China. I think that we all agree here, even Trump, although he wouldn't say it in public, that manufacturing jobs are note coming back. That's not the point. What I don't understand is the economists' limited coverage of China's mercantalist / protectionist policies and how they effect US trade. For example, China essentially forces our companies into joint ventures with their state owned companies in order to "steal" our technology so they can sell back the same product to us in 5 years for 10% of the price. This plus many other examples are somehow given limited coverage, yet are "yuge" part of the reason for Trump's behavior. Trump's a capitalist and as all capitalists wants to make money. If China can sell to us, we should be able to them as well, but we have to play by the same rules. Otherwise, let the trade war begin. Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
China will still conduct internal and foreign policy, that serves its own best interest rather than the best interest of the world. If tariffs increase the Chinese will lower export prices and further manipulate their currency to attempt compensating for lost sales. Lower prices and a deflated Chinese currency will encourage Japan and other Pacific customers to think about raising their own tariff barriers. China wants to own the South China Sea and no amount of American imports will change their determination. Chinese militarization will not be deterred by elimination of tariffs.
Despite our being a major trading customer, China has not shown any willingness to suffer the consequences of completely isolating North Korea. If North Korea were to attack South Korea, China could sit back as an observer because South Korea only has meaning for them, as a competitor for Chinese products on the international market.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Far more convincing than any of your reasons as to why China can't be bullied is a user comment from another article. User is Godfrey Roberts. I paste his comment below.
""Given China’s dependence on exports, even the best-case scenario is likely to lead to some decline in China’s potential growth... the existing global trading regime will unravel, with China as one of the biggest casualties".
Hardly. China is less export-dependent than Canada, and far less dependent than, say, Germany.
Exports contribute 18% to China's GDP, and exports to the USA constitute 18% of that. But those percentages are based on nominal, WTO figures. China's exports to the USA contribute less than 20% of the WTO figure because most, like iPhones, contain a high proportion of American I.P.
So China's exports to the US contribute less than 1% to its GDP.
US exports to China, on the other hand, contain 100% American I.P., from genetically modified seeds to computer chips and sequencers. So the US, with its much smaller, much slower-growing economy, would probably suffer more" Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Professor Rogoff ignores Steve Bannon's publicly-stated belief that war -- not trade war, but actual armed conflict -- is inevitable within the next decade. He also discounts the fact that precedent has been set that essentially dismantles all of the checks and balances that at one time would have prevented Trump and Bannon from starting such a war.
Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Excellent little informative column and very thoughtful readers' feedback. Trump and his surrogates it seems ,are very poor readers of good books! Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
By way of a postscript I should say that were I an American citizen my preference in theory would be to vote Democrat, but since the Democrats have demonstrated that they have little respect for democracy I would be in a quandary about which party deserved my vote. It was a relief in November not to have to make that choice between two candidates in whom I had no confidence. On balance I would probably have supported the candidate more likely to deal with the motes in American eyes rather than the beam's in the eyes of the rest of the nations of the world. And I have mis-rendered that saying as I mean it, not through scriptural ignorance. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
"The mainstream media, faced with a president who might sometimes be badly uninformed and yet really believes what he is saying, hesitate to label conspicuously false statements as lies."
The mainstream media then, is quite correct. (Now that is news!) A lie is a deliberate falsehood, usually intended to deceive - why else? If Donald Trump believes what he says he may be wrong, but he is not lying. Bill Clinton was a liar. Had he simply told the truth about the Monica Lewinsky affair he would have earned considerably more respect as person and possibly as a president. Had he lied to protect Ms Lewinsky's reputation that might have been considered 'gallant' and worthy of a small credit mark. ( And I bet the presidential cigar came from Havana which would have been a legitimate political issue. A sexual peccadillo is not.)
"We economists tend to view abdication of US world leadership as a historic mistake."
Much of the world population on the other hand breathes a sigh of relief. International political meddling has not been seen on such a scale since the British Empire ruled the world. In both cases the end was/is national self interest. Neither was/is 100% bad nor entirely without merit, but both did/do more harm than good and without any legitimacy beyond 'force main'. Karl Marx's economic theories are contestable, but that 'power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely' is demonstrable.
"Chinese economic dominance across the Pacific."
There is a tacit implication here that China should not be economically dominant in it's own backyard. Er....Why not? The US must surely accept in this age of 'modern liberal democracy' that the nation of the 'yellow peril' of propaganda myth is actually composed of human beings and proper respect is due between nations of civilised human beings. When the prison population mix in the US is proportionate to the different racial/ethnic groups in the States it may possibly be appropriate for the US to consider it has a claim to the high moral ground in respect of civil liberties in other lands. In the meantime win-win trade deals make for good international relations and an increasing understanding, and even merging of, cultural differences. Mr Trump is reputed to be a deal maker. Mr Obama (nice fellow though he seems to be) would apparently struggle to deal a pack of cards.
If the rest of Mr Rogoff's piece continues in this vein of skewed misprision I shall be spared it by reading no more. If there is a sensible conclusion I'm afraid you lost me on the way, Mr Rogoff. Have you considered taking-up a hobby?
Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Warmer, but a ways yet to go.
"Unfortunately, with this attitude, it is hard to see how America can maintain the world order that has benefited it so much for so many decades. And make no mistake: America has been the big winner. No other large country is nearly as rich, and the US middle class is still very well off by global standards."
That one is screaming out at you, isn't it? The country is rich. The middle class are ok. The bottom two quintiles by wealth/income have sunk in the mud, however, and the third quintile is worried that their turn is coming, in the face of tech change and - yes - globalization. Geography concentrates those 2nd and 3rd quintiles in the states that count more in US national politics, and they were Trump's support.
That's the political reality in the US. Continuing to make half-hearted arguments that globalization is good in a vague general sense will do nothing to "help".
China, of course, will not be swayed by any of this, that makes enough sense. But that wasn't what most of this article was about. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
This article proves Trump can bully China and should bully China before it is too late. Why?
Rogoff says China is militarily weak, it's bluff can be called now and should be called now so that its Military is discredited and going forward it eschews the threat of force.
For Trump's military threat to be credible he needs to show that the US is not dependent on China in any way.
China holds a lot of US debt. Much of its trade is denominated in dollars. It has a huge problem with capital flight. This means China is vulnerable. The US isn't. Cheap tat can be produced anywhere- India has lower wages and is at last doing some sensible infrastructure investment and may even reform its silly labour laws. The effect of a trade war on China will be short lived for the US- a temporary bump in prices- but elasticities in that type of Manufacturing are low- and this would be more than compensated for by rising real wages as a result of tightening of the Labour market.
China embraced export led growth- Trade, not 'Globalisation' which means foreign ownership of indigenous factors of production. Its history is well known to its neighbours. They know that a Trade War coupled with a Military humiliation will quickly and relatively costlessly tame the Dragon and reconfigure its internal balance of power.
Rogoff thinks the US 'should negotiate hard with China to protect its friends'. How is it to do so in a credible manner? If you are saying 'we want more trade' it means you won't go to war because your economy will suffer. But if the other side knows you won't go to war, why should they not annex territory from their neighbours? Even if a military conflict commences, the other side may hold out in the belief that economic reasons will compel us to sue for peace.
Instead of writing this long essay why does Rogoff should just say- 'Trump should be nice to everybody. It's nice to be nice. Everybody is actually very nice deep down.' This may be silly and naive but it is not self-contradictory in the manner that this article is. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
So the average worker has to accept that his interests have been completely and utterly sacrificed to make corporations get rich and help the poor of China and the 3rd world. Your words boil down to the trade war is over the working class lost in the name of helping corporations and foreign countries. Congratulations you have left the working class 2 choices: One they will elect someone who makes Adolph Hitler look like a schoolboy or two If the working class decides the elections are no longer anything but jokes internal warfare has the losers take up arms under the theory what do they have do lose. War either way. Congratulations by abandoning the interests of its own people for the interests of big donors, corporations and 3rd world. Our leadership, political, academic and corporate has made a war internal or external inevitable. Bluntly no one believes "our" government has represents any interests but the big donors and this article pretty much admits the governments sold out its own people. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
"US populists, perhaps inspired by the writings of Thomas Piketty, seem unimpressed by the fact that globalization has lifted hundreds of millions of desperately poor people in China and India into the global middle class."...I think that says it all stephan. The writer is essentially saying tough luck US blue collar worker. The welfare of corporations and few beneficiaries in third world is more important than you. More of the same from Neoliberals, yet they still wonder about Brexit, Trump's election, and highly likely Wilder's and Le Pen's wins. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
It's completely disingenuous of Trump - or anyone - to suggest that there are ways of 'bringing (industrial) jobs back' from anywhere. Because, due to various aspects of automation, they're nowhere! If you tried to re-create Detroit in its heyday, as an auto producing town, you could - but with only the fraction of the former workforce. If you insisted on employing the original numbers, you'd soon bankrupt yourself, as you couldn't compete with automated lines, in the US or anywhere else. Worse product, more expensive? Hah!
Yes, the globalization train has left the station. But it had done that well before 1914, at which point it was stopped in its tracks by World War 1. Took til after the second round to get seriously restarted. There may be other hiatuses - like now and its likely followup. But (absent massive war short of nuclear) the amount of trade won't go down significantly. For one thing, the population is rising. Things will, absent continuing globalization, simply no longer decrease so fast in price.
AS to Mexico and South America - don't make me laugh. The US' record of interfering in numerous countries there, including the overthrow of governments in seriously large ones - Chile, 1973, anyone? - is grotesque. A fact not lost on local populations, even if it is on the US. Which has not an innocent, but a wretchedly ignorant, view of its own actions there (and elsewhere, but this is not the place ... ).
Piketty's message seems to have been somewhat warped. AS I understand it, he was concerned with the development of gross inequity in the distribution of wealth, particularly over the past (say) 30 years.
For reasons having to do with long term social and political stability, this is an important thing to watch and control. There are ways of doing this other than Balkanizing trade arrangements. Taxation policies come to mind as a first thought.
As to China, Trump is blundering along sustained both by profound ignorance, and ill-founded self-regard. Not good news for the US or anywhere else.
But looming over all this and more, is the fact that within 20 -30 years, there will be very few goods that require more than a smallish percent of the present workforce. Anywhere. What then?
Incipient problems related to climate change we know we don't have to worry about, since El dDonaldo assures us it can't possibly be happening. Such a relief. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
You are right. The world of 50 years ago is not coming back. We need to figure out how to deal with automation.
This absolutely does not have to be a tragedy. What we need to do is create a system in which everybody benefits from automation. As automation displaces more and more labour, we need to distribute more and more of the benefits to those displaced. And this does include people who live in poor countries, which never got the chance to industrialize. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
There is a madness to this kind of piece, which is all we see. There is no understanding whatsoever that we are in a political situation as explosive as the second half of the 1920s, and that Trump is extremely mild in comparison with what is possible.
Rogoff et al say that what a good time it is. The
market was at 750 in 1982 and now is at 20,000, up some 25 times. Wages in India and China have soared as their countries build the base of power we built in the 1880s and 1890s for the American century.. Why should the average Americans complain just because their wages have been stagnant for 35 years?
Utter, utter madness. Rogoff should be exploring to find measures that will ensure that some of the fruits of globalization go to labor and not just the owners of the means of production (the owners of mutual funds). Let us work to ensure that this turns out to be the pro-democracy revolution of 1848, not the anti-democratic one of 1933. Read more
