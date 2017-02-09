15

Proč Trump nemůže šikanovat Čínu

CAMBRIDGE – Americký prezident Donald Trump dál destabilizuje poválečný globální hospodářský řád a velká část světa kolektivně tají dech. Komentátoři hledají výrazy, jimiž by popsali Trumpův útok na konvenční normy vedení a tolerance v moderní liberální demokracii. Mainstreamová média konfrontovaná s prezidentem, který je někdy značně neinformovaný, a přitom svým slovům opravdu věří, váhají, zda mají jeho nepravdivá prohlášení přímo označit za lži.

Někteří lidé však namítají, že na pozadí tohoto chaosu a povyku má neuspořádaný ústup Trumpovy administrativy od globalizace alespoň nějakou ekonomickou logiku. Podle tohoto názoru byla Amerika podvodem přivedena k tomu, aby umožnila vzestup Číny, a Američané toho jednou budou litovat. My ekonomové máme sklon pokládat rezignaci USA na roli vedoucí světové mocnosti za historický omyl.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Je důležité vzít na vědomí, že kořeny antiglobalizačního hnutí ve Spojených státech sahají mnohem hlouběji než k rozčarovaným modrým límečkům. Někteří ekonomové se například stavěli proti Transpacifickému partnerství (obchodní dohodě 12 států, která by pokrývala 40% světové ekonomiky) na základě pochybné argumentace, že by tato smlouva poškodila americké dělníky. Ve skutečnosti by dohoda otevřela mnohem více Japonsko než USA. A její odmítnutí jen otevírá dveře čínské ekonomické nadvládě v celém Pacifiku.

Američtí populisté, snad inspirovaní dílem Thomase Pikettyho, jako by vůbec nepřipouštěli skutečnost, že globalizace vyzvedla stamiliony zoufale chudých lidí v Číně a Indii mezi globální střední vrstvu. Podle liberálního pohledu učinil vzestup Asie ze světa férovější a spravedlivější místo, kde ekonomický osud člověka nezávisí tak úplně na tom, kde se tento člověk shodou okolností narodil.

Populistickou logikou však prostupuje cyničtější názor, že USA ve svém přehnaném lpění na globalismu zasely semínka politického a ekonomického sebezničení. Trumpismus tohoto pocitu národní smrtelnosti využívá; náhle je zde někdo, kdo si myslí, že s tím dokáže něco udělat. Cílem není jen vrátit americká pracovní místa „domů“, ale vytvořit systém, který dominanci USA rozšíří.

„Měli bychom se soustředit na vlastní lidi,“ zní mantra Trumpa a dalších. S tímto přístupem si lze bohužel jen těžko představit, jak by USA mohly udržet světový řád, z něhož mnoho desetiletí tolik těžily. A nenechte se mýlit: Amerika je velký vítěz. Žádná jiná velká země není ani zdaleka tak bohatá a americká střední vrstva je na tom podle globálních měřítek stále velmi dobře.

Ano, demokratický prezidentský kandidát Bernie Sanders měl pravdu, že Dánsko je skvělé místo k životu a že dělá mnoho věcí správně. Mohl však také zmínit, že Dánsko je relativně homogenním státem s 5,6 miliony obyvatel, který jen velmi málo toleruje imigraci.

Vlak globalizace se všemi plusy i minusy zkrátka dávno vyjel ze stanice a představa, že by ho někdo mohl obrátit zpátky, je veskrze naivní. Pokud se něco dalo udělat jinak, než americký prezident Richard Nixon navštívil v roce 1972 Čínu, pak dnes už to možné není. Osud Číny a její role ve světě je dnes v rukou Číňanů a jejich vedoucích představitelů. Pokud si Trumpova administrativa myslí, že může vrátit čas rozpoutáním obchodní války s Čínou, pak ve skutečnosti je pravděpodobnost, že tím urychlí hospodářský a vojenský rozvoj Číny, stejně vysoká jako pravděpodobnost, že ho zpomalí.

Prozatím se Trumpova administrativa s Čínou jen oťukává a svou protiobchodní rétoriku zaměřuje na Mexiko. Ačkoliv Trumpem zlořečená Severoamerická dohoda o volném obchodu má pravděpodobně jen malý vliv na obchod a pracovní místa v USA, snaží se Trump Mexičany ponížit, když trvá na tom, aby jeho zeď na hranicích zaplatili oni, jako by Mexiko bylo americkou kolonií.

USA nedělají dobře, když destabilizují své latinskoamerické sousedy. V krátkodobém výhledu by se mexické instituce měly ukázat jako docela robustní, ale dlouhodobě trumpismus probouzením antiamerických sentimentů podkopá lídry, kteří by jinak byli příznivě nakloněni zájmům USA.

Pokud Trumpova administrativa zkusí takto hrubou taktiku na Čínu, zadělává si na nepříjemné překvapení. Čína má finanční zbraně, mimo jiné i biliony dolarů amerického dluhu. Narušení obchodu s Čínou by mohlo vést k masivnímu zvýšení cen v nízkonákladových prodejnách – například ve Wal-Martu a Targetu –, na které jsou mnozí Američané odkázaní.

Obrovské části Asie, od Tchaj-wanu po Indii, jsou navíc zranitelné vůči čínské agresi. Prozatím je čínská armáda relativně slabá a konvenční válku s USA by pravděpodobně prohrála; situace se však rychle vyvíjí a zanedlouho už by Čína mohla mít vlastní letadlové lodě a další pokročilé vojenské kapacity.

Fake news or real views Learn More

USA nemohou obchodní válku s Čínou „vyhrát“ a jakékoliv případné vítězství by bylo Pyrrhovo. Amerika potřebuje s Čínou tvrdě vyjednávat, aby ochránila své přátele v Asii a mohla se vypořádat se zvlčilou Severní Koreou. A nejlepším způsobem, jak si zajistit „výhodné dohody“, o které Trump podle svého tvrzení usiluje, je vést s Čínou politiku otevřeného obchodu, nikoliv zničující obchodní válku.

Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.