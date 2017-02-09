15

Trump et la Chine

CAMBRIDGE –  Alors que le président Donald Trump déstabilise l'ordre économique de l'après-guerre, le monde retient sa respiration. Les commentateurs cherchent les mots pour décrire sa remise en question des normes de gouvernance et de tolérance des démocraties libérales modernes. Confrontés à un président qui semble parfois très mal informé et croit néanmoins que tout ce qu'il dit est exact, les grands médias hésitent à qualifier de mensonges ses déclarations manifestement inexactes.

On pourrait croire que derrière le chaos et le fracas se trouve une logique économique qui pousse le gouvernement de Trump à abandonner la mondialisation de manière apparemment désordonnée. De point de vue, les USA ont fait une grave erreur en permettant la montée en puissance de la Chine, et un jour ou l'autre les Américains vont le regretter. Mais les économistes considèrent plutôt le renoncement des USA à assurer le leadership mondial comme une erreur historique.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Les racines du mouvement d'opposition à la mondialisation aux USA s'étendent bien au-delà des ouvriers américains en difficulté. Certains économistes se sont opposés au partenariat transpacifique (PTP, accord commercial entre 12 pays qui aurait couvert 40% de l'économie mondiale) parce que selon eux il nuirait aux travailleurs américains - ce qui est discutable. En réalité le PTP aurait ouvert le marché japonais bien plus qu'il n'aurait affecté les USA. Son rejet ouvre la porte à la domination chinoise dans toute la région Pacifique.

Peut-être inspirés par Thomas Piketty, les populistes américains ne semblent pas impressionnés par le fait que tant en Chine qu'en Inde la mondialisation a extrait de la pauvreté des centaines de millions de personnes qui ont pu rejoindre les classes moyennes. Pour la gauche, la montée de l'Asie fait que le monde est plus équitable, car l'avenir économique d'une personne dépend un peu moins de l'endroit où elle est née.

Mais la logique populiste repose sur un certain cynisme selon lequel, du fait de leur attachement excessif à la mondialisation, les USA ont semé les graines de leur autodestruction politique et économique. Le "trumpisme" joue sur la crainte de ce déclin national ;  or voici quelqu'un qui dit qu'il peut y faire quelque chose. L'objectif n'est pas seulement de "rapatrier" les emplois délocalisés, mais de créer un système qui renforcera la domination des USA.

"Intéressons-nous d'abord à nous-mêmes", tel est le mantra de Trump et d'autres encore. Malheureusement, avec cette attitude il est difficile de voir comment l'Amérique peut maintenir l'ordre mondial qui lui est bénéfique depuis des décennies. Il ne faut pas se tromper,  l'Amérique a touché le gros lot : aucun autre grand pays, et de loin, n'est aussi riche ; et si l'on fait référence aux normes internationales, le niveau de la classe moyenne américaine est encore très enviable.

Bernie Sanders, le candidat à la primaire démocrate, avait raison de dire qu'il fait bon vivre au Danemark et qu'il pourrait servir d'exemple. Il aurait pu cependant rappeler que c'est un pays relativement homogène de 5,6 millions d'habitants qui n'est pas très ouvert à l'immigration.

Pour le meilleur ou pour le pire, la mondialisation est en marche et il est naïf de croire qu'il est possible de l'arrêter. Nous ne sommes plus dans la situation qui a précédé la visite du président Nixon en Chine en 1972. L'avenir de la Chine et son rôle dans le monde repose maintenant entre les mains des Chinois et de leurs dirigeants. Si Trump croit qu'il peut revenir sur le passé et qu'il lance une guerre commerciale contre la Chine, cela pourrait tout autant accélérer son développement économique et militaire que le ralentir.

Jusqu'à présent Trump a concentré sa rhétorique anti-commerciale sur le Mexique, se contentant en quelque sorte de jouer avec la Chine. Bien que l'Accord de libre-échange nord-américain qu'il vomit n'a sans doute qu'un modeste effet sur le commerce et l'emploi aux USA, il a humilié le Mexique en insistant pour qu'il finance le mur qu'il veut construire à la frontière, comme si c'était une colonie américaine.

Les USA sont mal inspirés de chercher à déstabiliser leurs voisins latino-américains. A court terme les institutions américaines devraient se révéler solides, tandis qu'à long terme, en attisant l'hostilité envers les USA, Trump va fragiliser des dirigeants à priori favorables aux intérêts de son pays.

Si le gouvernement de Trump utilise une tactique analogue avec la Chine, il risque d'être surpris par la réaction chinoise. L'Empire du Milieu dispose de l'arme financière, des milliers de milliards de dette américaine. Des perturbations dans les échanges commerciaux avec la Chine pourraient conduire à des hausses de prix massives aux USA dans les magasins à bas prix (par exemple Wal-Mart et Target) très fréquentés.

Par ailleurs une grande partie de l'Asie (de Taiwan à l'Inde) est vulnérable en cas d'agression chinoise. Pour le moment l'armée chinoise est encore relativement faible et perdrait probablement une guerre conventionnelle avec les USA, mais la situation évolue rapidement et la Chine pourrait disposer prochainement de ses propres navires porte-avions et de matériel militaire sophistiqué.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Les USA ne peuvent remporter une guerre commerciale contre l'Empire du Milieu, et toute victoire apparente serait une victoire à la Pyrrhus. Les USA doivent négocier fermement avec lui pour protéger ses alliés en Asie et traiter du cas de la Corée du Nord, un Etat voyou. Le meilleur moyen de parvenir aux objectifs positifs que Trump dit poursuivre serait une politique commerciale plus ouverte avec la Chine - et non une guerre commerciale destructrice.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz