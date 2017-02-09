15

Warum Trump China nicht einschüchtern kann

CAMBRIDGE – US-Präsident Donald Trump setzt seine Destabilisierung der globalen Wirtschaftsordnung nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg fort, und ein großer Teil der Welt hält den Atem an. Den Kommentatoren fehlen die Worte, um Trumps Angriff auf die herkömmlichen Normen von Führung und Toleranz in einer modernen freiheitlichen Demokratie zu beschreiben. Die etablierten Medien, die sich einem Präsidenten gegenübersehen, der manchmal extrem schlecht informiert sein könnte und doch wirklich glaubt, was er sagt, zögern, offensichtlich falsche Aussagen als Lügen zu bezeichnen.

Doch würden einige argumentieren, dass es unter all dem Chaos und Getöse eine wirtschaftliche Begründung für den ungeordneten Rückzug der Trump-Regierung von der Globalisierung gibt. Laut dieser Sichtweise haben sich die USA durch Täuschung verleiten lassen, den Aufstieg Chinas zu ermöglichen, und eines Tages würden die Amerikaner das bereuen. Wir Ökonomen neigen dazu, den Verzicht der USA auf ihre globale Führungsrolle als historischen Fehler zu betrachten.

Es ist wichtig, anzuerkennen, dass die Wurzeln der Anti-Globalisierungs-Bewegung in den USA viel tiefer reichen als nur in die entrechtete Arbeiterschaft. So lehnten etwa einige Ökonomen die Trans-Pazifische Partnerschaft (TPP) (ein Handelsabkommen zwischen zwölf Ländern, das 40% der Weltwirtschaft abgedeckt hätte) mit der fragwürdigen Begründung ab, dass sie Amerikas Arbeitnehmern geschadet hätte. Tatsächlich hätte die TPP Japan sehr viel stärker geöffnet, als sie die USA betroffen hätte. Die Ablehnung der TPP öffnet lediglich der wirtschaftlichen Dominanz Chinas im Pazifik Tür und Tor.

Die möglicherweise von den Schriften Thomas Pikettys beeinflussten US-Populisten scheinen von der Tatsache unbeeindruckt, dass die Globalisierung hunderte von Millionen verzweifelt armer Menschen in China und Indien aus der Armut in die weltweite Mittelschlicht gehoben hat. Die liberale Sicht des Aufstiegs Asiens ist, dass er die Welt zu einem faireren und gerechteren Ort macht, wo das wirtschaftliche Schicksal eines Menschen nicht ganz so stark davon abhängt, wo er zufällig geboren ist.

Doch ist die populistische Logik noch von einer zynischeren Sichtweise durchdrungen, nämlich, dass die USA mit ihrer übertriebenen Globalisierungsfreundlichkeit den Boden für ihre eigene politische und wirtschaftliche Zerstörung bereitet hätten. Der Trumpismus zapft dieses Gefühl nationaler Mortalität an; hier ist jemand, der glaubt, er kann etwas dagegen tun. Das Ziel ist nicht nur, amerikanische Arbeitsplätze „nach Hause zu bringen“, sondern ein System zu schaffen, dass die US-Vorherrschaft fortschreibt.

„Wir sollten uns auf uns selbst konzentrieren“, so das Mantra von Trump und Co. Leider ist schwer erkennbar, wie Amerika mit dieser Einstellung jene Weltordnung erhalten kann, von der es so viele Jahrzehnte profitiert hat. Und lassen wir uns nicht täuschen: Amerika war der große Gewinner. Kein anderes großes Land ist nur annähernd so reich, und der US-Mittelschicht geht es im internationalen Vergleich noch immer sehr gut.

Natürlich hatte der demokratische Präsidentschaftskandidat Bernie Sanders Recht mit seiner Aussage, dass es sich in Dänemark großartig leben lässt und dass das Land vieles richtig macht. Er hätte freilich erwähnen können, dass Dänemark ein relativ homogenes Land mit 5,6 Millionen Einwohnern ist, das der Einwanderung sehr kritisch gegenübersteht.

So oder so ist der Globalisierungszug längst abgefahren, und die Vorstellung, dass man ihn zur Umkehr bringen könne, ist absolut naiv. Was immer man vor dem Besuch von US-Präsident Richard Nixon in China 1972 hätte anders machen können: Heute ist es nicht länger möglich. Das Schicksal Chinas und seine Rolle in der Welt liegen heute in den Händen der Chinesen und ihrer Führung. Wenn die Trump-Regierung glaubt, sie könne die Uhr zurückdrehen, indem sie einen Handelskrieg mit China anfängt, ist es genauso wahrscheinlich, dass sie Chinas wirtschaftliche und militärische Entwicklung beschleunigt wie dass sie sie verlangsamt.

Bisher war die Auseinandersetzung der Trump-Regierung mit China nur ein Sparring; sie hat ihre frühe handelsfeindliche Rhetorik auf Mexiko konzentriert. Obwohl das von Trump beschimpfte Nordamerikanische Freihandelsabkommen (NAFTA) vermutlich nur geringfügige Auswirkungen auf den Handel und Beschäftigung in den USA hat, hat Trump versucht, die Mexikaner zu demütigen, indem er darauf beharrte, dass sie für seinen Grenzwall bezahlen, so als wäre Mexiko eine Kolonie der USA.

Die USA sind schlecht beraten, ihre lateinamerikanischen Nachbarn zu destabilisieren. Kurzfristig dürften sich die mexikanischen Institutionen als relativ robust erweisen, aber langfristig wird der Trumpismus, indem er eine antiamerikanische Stimmung fördert, Politiker unterminieren, die andernfalls den US-Interessen wohlwollend gegenüberstünden.

Sollte die Trump-Regierung derart krude Taktiken gegenüber China ausprobieren, steht ihr eine böse Überraschung bevor. China verfügt über finanzielle Waffen, darunter Billionen von Dollar an US-Schuldverschreibungen. Eine Störung des Handels mit China könnte zu enormen Preiserhöhungen bei Discountern wie Wal-Mart und Target führen, auf die viele Amerikaner angewiesen sind.

Zudem sind enorme Teile Asiens von Taiwan bis hin zu Indien anfällig gegenüber einer chinesischen Aggression. Derzeit ist das chinesische Militär noch relativ schwach und würde einen konventionellen Krieg mit den USA vermutlich verlieren, doch ist diese Situation im rapiden Wandel begriffen, und China könnte bald über eigene Flugzeugträger und andere höher entwickelte militärische Kapazitäten verfügen.

Die USA können einen Handelskrieg mit China nicht „gewinnen“, und jeder Sieg wäre ein Pyrrhussieg. Die USA müssen hart mit China verhandeln, um ihre Freunde in Asien zu schützen und sich um den Schurkenstaat Nordkorea zu kümmern. Und die beste Möglichkeit, die guten „Deals“, um die sich Trump nach eigenen Angaben bemüht, zu bekommen, ist eine offenere Handelspolitik gegenüber China und kein destruktiver Handelskrieg.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan