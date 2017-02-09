15

Почему Трамп не может запугивать Китай

КЕМБРИДЖ (США) – Президент США Дональд Трамп продолжает дестабилизировать послевоенный мировой экономический порядок, пока большая часть остального мира коллективно затаила дыхание. Комментаторы подыскивают слова, которыми можно было бы описать его атаку на традиционные нормы лидерства и толерантности, свойственные современной либеральной демократии. Ведущие СМИ, столкнувшись с президентом, который иногда бывает очень плохо информирован, но, тем не менее, по-настоящему верит во всё, что говорит, не решаются называть явно ложные заявления ложью.

Но есть те, кто готов доказывать, что в основе всего этого хаоса и шумихи, создаваемого беспорядочным отходом администрации Трампа от глобализации, лежит экономически разумная причина. Согласно этому мнению, США сглупили, позволив Китаю подняться, и когда-нибудь американцы начнут об этом сожалеть. Мы, экономисты, склонны считать отречение США от мирового лидерства исторической ошибкой.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Важно понимать, что корни антиглобалистского движения в США простираются гораздо глубже недовольных своими лишениями рабочих. Например, некоторые экономисты выступали против Транс-Тихоокеанского партнёрства (торгового соглашения 12 стран, на долю которых приходится 40% мировой экономики), потому что оно якобы может нанести вред американским работникам. В реальности же, ТТП открыло бы рынки Японии намного сильнее, чем могло повлиять на США. Отказ от этого соглашения лишь открывает двери для китайского экономического доминирования в Тихоокеанском регионе.

Американских популистов, вдохновляемых, видимо, сочинениями Тома Пикетти, кажется, совсем не впечатляет тот факт, что благодаря глобализации сотни миллионов отчаянно бедных людей в Китае и Индии поднялись до уровня глобального среднего класса. Согласно либеральной точке зрения, подъём Азии делает мир более справедливым местом для жизни, таким, где экономическая судьба человека не зависит слишком сильно о того, где ему довелось родиться.

Однако логику популистов пронизывает более циничный взгляд на мир: из-за своей избыточной приверженности глобализму США посеяли семена собственного политического и экономического разрушения. Трампизм пользуется этим ощущением национальной смертности; мы имеем дело с тем, кто думает, что сможет что-нибудь с этим сделать. Цель заключается не просто в том, что «вернуть домой» американские рабочие места, но создать систему, которая расширит американское доминирование.

«Нам надо сосредоточиться на себе» – это мантра Трампа и остальных. К сожалению, при таком подходе Америка вряд ли сможет поддерживать тот мировой порядок, который десятилетиями приносил ей столько выгод. Не надо заблуждаться: Америка сильно выигрывала. Ни одна другая крупная страна даже близко не является сейчас настолько богатой, и, если судить по мировым стандартам, у американского среднего класса дела идут по-прежнему очень хорошо.

Да, кандидат в президенты, демократ Берни Сандерс был прав, утверждая, что Дания – это прекрасное место для жизни и там многое делается правильно. Но он мог бы ещё упомянуть, что Дания – это сравнительно однородная страна с населением 5,6 млн человек, у которых очень низкий уровень толерантности к иммигрантам.

К лучшему или худшему, но поезд глобализации уже давно отправился в путь, и идея, будто кто-нибудь способен вернуть его назад, чрезвычайно наивна. Всё, что ещё можно было бы сделать как-то по-другому до поездки президента США Ричарда Никсона в Китай в 1972 году, сейчас уже невозможно. Судьба Китая и его роль в мире сейчас в руках китайцев и руководства этой страны. Если администрация Трампа полагает, что может начать всё заново, развязав торговую войну с Китаем, экономическое и военное развитие Китая может не только замедлиться, но и с равной вероятностью ускориться.

Пока что администрация Трампа лишь препирается с Китаем, сконцентрировав свой первый натиск против международной торговли на Мексике. Североамериканское соглашение о свободной торговле (НАФТА), которое Трамп так сильно ругает, оказало лишь умеренный эффект на американскую торговлю и рабочие места, но он всё равно пытается унизить мексиканцев, настаивая, чтобы они заплатили за его пограничную стену, как будто Мексика – это колония США.

США очень необдуманно занялись дестабилизацией своих латиноамериканских соседей. В краткосрочной перспективе мексиканские институты могут оказаться достаточно стабильными; но в долгосрочной перспективе трампизм, разжигая антиамериканские настроения, будет ослаблять лидеров, которые в ином случае сочувствовали бы американским интересам.

Если администрация Трампа попытается применить столь грубую тактику в отношении Китая, её будет ожидать суровый сюрприз. Китай обладает финансовым оружием, в частности, американским долгом на триллионы долларов. Сбой в торговле с Китаем может привести к мощному росту цен в магазинах дешёвых товаров, например, Wal-Mart и Target, которыми пользуются многие американцы.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Кроме того, огромная часть Азии – от Тайваня до Индии – окажется уязвима для китайской агрессии. Сейчас китайская армия сравнительно слаба и, скорее всего, в традиционной войне с США она бы проиграла, но ситуация быстро меняется. Вскоре Китай может обзавестись собственными авианосцами и другой продвинутой военной техникой.

Америка не может «выиграть» торговую войну с Китаем, любая победа будет пирровой. США нужно вести жёсткие переговоры с Китаем для защиты своих друзей в Азии и для решения проблемы государства-изгоя – Северной Кореи. А лучший способ добиться хороших сделок, к которым стремится, судя по его собственным словам, Трамп, – вести более открытую торговую политику с Китаем, а не деструктивную торговую войну.