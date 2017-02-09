Por qué Trump no puede amedrentar a China

Odyssios Redux FEB 9, 2017

It's completely disingenuous of Trump - or anyone - to suggest that there are ways of 'bringing (industrial) jobs back' from anywhere. Because, due to various aspects of automation, they're nowhere! If you tried to re-create Detroit in its heyday, as an auto producing town, you could - but with only the fraction of the former workforce. If you insisted on employing the original numbers, you'd soon bankrupt yourself, as you couldn't compete with automated lines, in the US or anywhere else. Worse product, more expensive? Hah!



Yes, the globalization train has left the station. But it had done that well before 1914, at which point it was stopped in its tracks by World War 1. Took til after the second round to get seriously restarted. There may be other hiatuses - like now and its likely followup. But (absent massive war short of nuclear) the amount of trade won't go down significantly. For one thing, the population is rising. Things will, absent continuing globalization, simply no longer decrease so fast in price.



AS to Mexico and South America - don't make me laugh. The US' record of interfering in numerous countries there, including the overthrow of governments in seriously large ones - Chile, 1973, anyone? - is grotesque. A fact not lost on local populations, even if it is on the US. Which has not an innocent, but a wretchedly ignorant, view of its own actions there (and elsewhere, but this is not the place ... ).



Piketty's message seems to have been somewhat warped. AS I understand it, he was concerned with the development of gross inequity in the distribution of wealth, particularly over the past (say) 30 years.



For reasons having to do with long term social and political stability, this is an important thing to watch and control. There are ways of doing this other than Balkanizing trade arrangements. Taxation policies come to mind as a first thought.



As to China, Trump is blundering along sustained both by profound ignorance, and ill-founded self-regard. Not good news for the US or anywhere else.



But looming over all this and more, is the fact that within 20 -30 years, there will be very few goods that require more than a smallish percent of the present workforce. Anywhere. What then?



Incipient problems related to climate change we know we don't have to worry about, since El dDonaldo assures us it can't possibly be happening. Such a relief. Read more