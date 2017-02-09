15

Por qué Trump no puede amedrentar a China

CAMBRIDGE – A medida que el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump procede a desestabilizar el orden económico mundial de posguerra, buena parte del mundo contiene la respiración colectivamente. Los comentaristas buscan palabras para describir su ataque a las normas convencionales de liderazgo y tolerancia en una democracia liberal moderna. Los medios de comunicación, frente a un presidente que a veces puede estar muy mal informado y, sin embargo, realmente cree lo que está diciendo, dudan en etiquetar como mentiras sus declaraciones falsas.

Algunos podrían argumentar que más allá del caos y las bravatas, el desordenado abandono de la globalización por parte del gobierno de Trump tiene una lógica económica. Desde ese punto de vista, se ha engañado a Estados Unidos para permitir el ascenso de China, y un día los estadounidenses lo lamentarán. Los economistas tendemos a ver la renuncia del liderazgo mundial de Estados Unidos como un error histórico.

Es importante reconocer que las raíces del movimiento antiglobalización en los Estados Unidos se remontan mucho más allá que los obreros marginados y desfavorecidos. Por ejemplo, algunos economistas se opusieron a la Asociación Transpacífico (un acuerdo comercial de 12 países que habría cubierto el 40% de la economía mundial) sobre la cuestionable base de que habría perjudicado a los trabajadores estadounidenses. De hecho, el TPP habría abierto Japón mucho más de lo que habría afectado a los EE.UU. Rechazarlo no hace más que abrir la puerta a la dominación económica china en todo el Pacífico.

Los populistas estadounidenses, tal vez inspirados en los escritos de Thomas Piketty, no parecen impresionados por el hecho de que la globalización haya sacado a cientos de millones de personas de la pobreza absoluta en China y la India, haciéndoles alcanzar la clase media. La visión liberal del ascenso de Asia es que hace del mundo un lugar más justo y justo, donde el destino económico de una persona no depende tanto del lugar donde haya nacido.

Pero una visión más cínica permea la lógica populista: que, debido a su excesiva adhesión al globalismo, Estados Unidos ha sembrado las semillas de su propia destrucción política y económica. El “trumpismo” aprovecha esta sensación de finitud nacional; aquí hay alguien que piensa que puede hacer algo al respecto. El objetivo no es solo "devolver a casa" los empleos estadounidenses, sino crear un sistema que amplíe el dominio de Estados Unidos.

"Debemos centrarnos en los nuestros" es el mantra de Trump y otros populistas. Desafortunadamente, con esta actitud es difícil ver cómo Estados Unidos puede mantener el orden mundial que tanto lo ha beneficiado durante tantas décadas. Porque no nos equivoquemos: Estados Unidos ha sido el gran ganador. Ningún otro país de gran tamaño se le acerca en riqueza, y la clase media estadounidense sigue estando muy bien si se mide por los estándares globales.

Sí, el candidato presidencial demócrata Bernie Sanders tenía razón al decir que Dinamarca es un gran lugar para vivir y hace muchas cosas bien. Sin embargo, podría haber mencionado que es un país relativamente homogéneo de 5,6 millones de personas con una muy baja tolerancia a la inmigración.

Para bien o para mal, la globalización comenzó ya hace mucho tiempo, y la idea de que uno puede hacerla retroceder es totalmente ingenua. Ya no es posible lo que hubiera podido hacerse de manera diferente antes de que el presidente Richard Nixon visitara China en 1972. El destino de China y su papel en el mundo está ahora en manos de los chinos y sus líderes. Si la administración Trump piensa que puede reiniciar el reloj mediante una guerra comercial con el gigante asiático, es tan probable que acelere el desarrollo económico y militar de China como que lo ralentice.

Hasta el momento, la administración Trump sólo ha echado bravatas con respecto a China, concentrando su retórica contra el comercio con México. A pesar de que el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte, del que Trump abjura, probablemente solo tuvo efectos modestos sobre el comercio y el empleo de Estados Unidos, ha tratado de humillar a los mexicanos insistiendo en que paguen por su muro fronterizo, como si México fuera una colonia estadounidense.

Estados Unidos comete una gran insensatez al intentar desestabilizar a sus vecinos latinoamericanos. En el corto plazo, las instituciones mexicanas deberían demostrar bastante solidez; pero en el largo plazo, el “trumpismo”, al azuzar el sentimiento antiestadounidense, afectará negativamente a gobernantes que de otra manera habrían tenido una actitud comprensiva hacia los intereses de EE. UU.

Si la administración Trump intenta tácticas así de crudas con China, se llevará una ingrata sorpresa. China cuenta con armas financieras en la forma de billones de dólares de deuda estadounidense. Si se interrumpe el comercio con China, podría haber grandes aumentos en los precios de las tiendas de bajo coste (por ejemplo, Wal-Mart y Target) de las que dependen muchos estadounidenses.

Además, enormes áreas de Asia, desde Taiwán hasta la India, son vulnerables a la agresión china. Por el momento, el ejército chino es relativamente débil y probablemente perdería una guerra convencional con Estados Unidos, pero esta situación está evolucionando rápidamente y China pronto tendrá sus propios portaaviones y otras capacidades militares más avanzadas.

Estados Unidos no puede "ganar" una guerra comercial con China, y toda victoria que logre será pírrica. Tiene que negociar duro con ella para proteger a sus amigos en Asia y lidiar con la situación de Corea del Norte. La mejor manera de lograr los buenos tratos que Trump dice buscar es apuntar a una política comercial más abierta con China, no a una guerra comercial destructiva.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen