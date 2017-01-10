Дефективная промышленная политика Трампа

КЕМБРИДЖ – Будущий президент США Дональд Трамп ещё не вступил в должность, но его версия ошибочной промышленной политики уже была продемонстрирована во всей красе с момента его неожиданной победы в ноябре.
Спустя пару недель после выборов Трамп уже объявил о своей первой победе. С помощью смеси из стимулов и угроз он одолел компанию по производству климат-систем Carrier, заставив её частично сохранить операции в Индиане, тем самым, он «спас» примерно 1000 рабочих мест американцев. Во время последующего посещения завода Carrier он предупредил остальные американские компании, что обложит их высокими пошлинами, если они будут выводить заводы за рубеж, чтобы затем ввозить их продукцию обратно в страну.
Его аккаунт в Twitter заполнили комментарии в том же духе. Он похвалил решение Ford сохранить завод по производству автомобилей Lincoln в Кентукки, а не переводить его в Мексику. Он пригрозил General Motors импортными пошлинами, если компания продолжит импортировать Chevrolet Cruzes из Мексики вместо того, чтобы делать их в США.
Трамп также начал травить оборонных подрядчиков за превышение смет, отчитав аэрокосмических гигантов Boeing и Lockheed Martin по разным поводам за производство слишком дорогих самолётов.
Политический стиль Трампа разительно отличается от стиля его предшественников. Он крайне персонализированный и темпераментный. Он основан на угрозах и травле. Он склонен к хвастовству, преувеличениям и лжи по поводу реальных успехов. Это своего рода публичный спектакль, поставленный на сцене Twitter. И он крайне разрушителен для демократических норм.
Экономисты обычно отстаивают принцип «китайской стены» в отношениях между властью и бизнесом. Государственные лица должны изолировать себя от частных компаний, чтобы не подвергнуться коррупции и не заниматься фаворитизмом. В США это очень ценимый принцип, но он чаще нарушается, чем соблюдается. Очевидным примером этого является бесспорное влияние на политику американского правительства финансовых магнатов в течение трёх последних десятилетий.
Однако тесное взаимодействие бизнеса и правительства лежит и в основе многих американских успехов. История экономического развития США – это история прагматичного партнёрства и сотрудничества между государством и частным сектором, а не формальных отношений по строгим правилам. Исторически мыслящие экономисты и политологи, например, Майкл Линд, Стивен Коэн, Брэд Делонг, напоминают нам, что США являются наследником гамильтоновской традиции, согласно которой федеральное правительство обеспечивает инвестиции, инфраструктуру, финансы и другую поддержку, необходимую частным предприятиям.
Американские технологические инновации являются в такой же мере результатом специальных государственных программ (кредитная поддержка, госзакупки), как и результатом изобретательности американских предпринимателей и инноваторов. Как отмечает профессор Гарвардской бизнес-школы Джош Лернер, некоторые самые динамичные технологические компании США, в том числе Apple и Intel, получали финансовую поддержку государства перед тем, как выйти на биржу. Производитель электромобилей Tesla был участником той же госпрограммы гарантирования кредитов, что и производитель солнечных батарей Solyndra, который лопнул в 2011 году с большим публичным скандалом.
Как показывает пример Solyndra, многие государственные инициативы оказываются неудачными. Но в конечном итоге вопрос в том, является ли позитивной социальная отдача по всему портфелю в целом, с учётом как успехов, так и провалов. Подобные широкие оценки проводятся редко. Но по данным одного такого анализа, американские программы по повышению энергоэффективности принесли чистый позитивный результат. Интересно, что этот результат был достигнут в основном благодаря трём сравнительно скромным проектам.
Социологи Фред Блок и Мэттью Келлер провели, наверное, наилучший анализ американского «государства, содействующего развитию». Это реальность, которую, по их словам, доминирующая идеология рыночного фундаментализма затуманивает. Блок и Келлер описывают, как «децентрализованная сеть финансируемых государством лабораторий» и «алфавитный суп» финансовых инициатив (например, SBIR – аббревиатура проекта «Инновационные исследования в малом бизнесе») работают с частными фирмами и помогают им заниматься коммерциализацией продуктов. Вместе с коллегами авторы задокументировали большую роль федеральных властей и правительств штатов в поддержке сетей сотрудничества, на которые опирается инновационная деятельность в секторе биотехнологий, зелёных технологий, нанотехнологий.
Подобная промышленная политика, основанная на тесном сотрудничестве и координации между государством и частным сектором, является, конечно, фирменным знаком управления экономикой в странах Дальнего Востока. Трудно представить себе превращение Китая в промышленную мастерскую мира (и сопутствующий этому успех его экспортно-ориентированной модели) без помогающей и направляющей руки китайского правительства. Ирония в том, что те же самые люди, которые прославляют китайские выгоды от глобализации, обычно тревожатся, что администрация США может начать копировать китайский подход и открыто заняться промышленной политикой.
В отличие от Китая, конечно, США являются как бы демократией. А промышленная политика в демократической стране требует прозрачности, подотчётности и институционализации. Отношения между правительством и частными фирмами должны быть тщательно откалиброваны. Государственным агентствам надо быть достаточно близкими к частным предприятиям, чтобы получать необходимую информацию о технологических и рыночных реалиях на местах. Например, каковы фундаментальные причины исчезновения рабочих мест в промышленности (скажем, автомобильной) и чем правительство может тут помочь, если это вообще возможно? Но они не могут быть так близки к частным фирмам, что оказываются у них в кармане или – другая крайность – начинают им просто приказывать.
И вот тут-то промышленная политика а-ля Трамп не выдерживает экзамена. С одной стороны, предложенные им кадровые назначения на ключевые экономические посты указывают на то, что у него нет намерений разрывать связи правительства с Уолл-стрит и миром крупных финансов. С другой стороны, его методы управления с помощью твитов означают, что он не очень заинтересован в построении институционального диалога со всем мерами предосторожности, которые необходимы для хорошей промышленной политики.
А значит, мы можем ожидать, что промышленная политика Трампа будет колебаться между травлей и фаворитизмом. Кому-то это будет выгодно, но подавляющему большинству американских работников и экономике в целом такая политика принесёт мало хорошего.
Comment Commented Olga Popova
Ужасный перевод, абсолютно ошибочный вплоть до противоположного смысла, например, в этом предложении: Во время последующего посещения завода Carrier он предупредил остальные американские компании, что обложит их высокими пошлинами, если они будут выводить заводы за рубеж, чтобы затем ввозить их продукцию обратно в страну. Read more
Comment Commented Iain Wicking
An examination of ‘industrial policy’ in the US, UK and a number of other Western countries is confused by the prism through which it is viewed. After WW2 the US dominated every industry sector and now it dominates none. A better approach would be to understand why this happened. Trying to get anything sensible from economists with respect to this is a waste of time as they are unable to answer what is s straightforward question – how does a national economy generate economic wealth? You will hear the sound of crickets as they have no idea. This is confirmed via the recommendation that government and business should operate removed from each other. As the author points out much of the foundation of modern industry has its genus in R&D funded by and undertaken by government entities such as DARPA, MIT, etc.
After WW2 the practised what is called ‘Technology-Based Planning’ which is the acquisition and manipulation of technology to create ‘competitive advantage’. The Japanese and Germans used variants of this to rapidly rebuild their economies. During this period there was a symbiosis between industry and government. However the focus shifted to what is called ‘Finance-Based Planning’ where everything was increasingly view through the prism of funding and debt – get the lowest cost input from anywhere instead of creating value within your national economy. Throw enough money at a problem and you will get a good outcome so went the thinking. This never happens as it’s a myth. Conventional economic and business thinking (the financial myopia of the MBA) is ingrained with this thinking and contributes to US continued decline in US national competitiveness.
The only way for the US to generate economic wealth is to become more ‘competitive’ via a readoption of Technology-Based Planning which is to ‘out-compete’ national rivals via the superior acquisition, manipulation and management of technology. This is the ONLY way to create industrial mass, create jobs and balance trade. Without this other initiatives are futile. China practices a form technology planning – ‘Centralised Technology-Based Planning’ and is waging a ‘soft’ technology war on all other nations. Japan, South Korea and Germany are also using variants of Technology-Based Planning to maintain the competitiveness of their economies. Ironically, the US does have the tools and capability (Project Socrates) to revert to Technology-Based Planning in a manner that would be superior to China’s centralised planning approach. If Trump adopted this I would say the US would have a chance but if not China will become an unchallengeable economic giant.
Read more
Comment Commented Aale Hanse
>> deeply corrosive of democratic norms.
So you are concerned about our democratic norms. Well I for one would like to say that your democratic norms are the problem. For some time now, at least the last few decades, humanity has been pushing back at the results of your democratic norms. At each step the reaction and push back by the defenders of these so called democratic norms have succeeded which only made the situation worse. Now that the bubble may be about to burst with the populist voters grabbing at anything to usurp the future we are told we are complicit in the process to be corrosive of democratic norms.. The slave trade cohorts on their day thought that what they were doing was normal as well and it took decades to stop it due to their defence of a set of norms in place at the time. NO: your democratic norms have produced a new set of slaves with many living impoverished in an effluent society. The push back now is to say the voters are uneducated and to rally the defenders of democratic norms to arms. Now this has to make the rest of yor article suspect along with many of the other authors that incite a circus...
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Ted, you are not obliged to read or even comment on other people's opinion and when their opinion defer from yours, you portray them as being Trump supporters. This is called freedom of speech my friend and not some radical leftist point of view. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
Another completely non-specific rail against everything PT (pre-Trump), which then forms the basis of "well he can't do any worse than you lot did before" argument. Except it isn't an argument, but a way of angryly avoiding the article's points. Kinda tiring of this from Trump supporters. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
As usual, it is an insightful article about the U.S. industrial policy, which is rather elaborate and far from being "hands-off". Another plus is the links to the studies.
As far as the criticism of President-elect is concerned, it seems to be to early to make any conclusions. If his tweets do change the "tastes" of investors in favor of the U.S. and increase the risks of investing outside the U.S., it may not necessarily be a bad thing. At the same time, Mr. Trump's visible "achievements" may be politically advantageous to him, as more meaningful changes in any case require time and careful planning. His current populist moves do not constrain his future actions and policies. Read more
Comment Commented Vincent DeSapio
So far, Trump is following Mussolini's industrial policy of bullying companies to do what he considers economically beneficial. He has yet to become President, so we don't know yet if he will follow the other part of Il Duce's policy. That is, funneling state funds to his industrial cronies. Read more
Comment Commented Cris Perdue
Thanks for the clearly-stated article based on a few things Mr. Trump has already done. Too many articles elsewhere in the press basically just say "Oh my God, Oh my God", when Trump has not actually done anything. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Let's wait. He is not yet President. There is a lot to be said for him being silent until then. But the barrage against him is unprecedented and really so extreme as to be unbelievable. I remember McCarthyism and I have worked in his archives, and Trump is subject to a McCarthyite attack we have not seen for 70 years. He is to be excused if he thinks he must keep himself in the news.
Trump has an extremely competent team. He knows the best tax lawyers in the country for finding and closing loopholes. Maybe Ford did change its mind because it knows what changes are likely to come to the corporate tax structure.
He seems to be committed to a lrger fiscal deficit and knows that tax cuts are the only politically possible way to begin. This will permit a much needed normalization of interest rates. If he wisely abolishes Obamacare first under reconcilation, which only requires 50 Senators, and with expiration in 12-18 months, he puts Congress under the gun before 2018 election to have an expensive health care system unfunded like Bush's great prescription drug program--which Paul Ryan voted for.
Maybe he will still look poor in the fall. It is a long time until the 2018 election and plenty of time to criticize. But it is for Rodrik to propose second best and third best concrete measures and to complain only when they are rejected. Read more
Comment Commented Lester Soss
Sir, did you read Dr. Rodrik's article. It would appear otherwise. This is an issue of a national industrial policy. A failed real estate developer and jumped up entertainer (thanks to Burnett) tweeting that he brought jobs back to the U.S. by threatening a company does not constitute an industrial policy. To believe that he did, is to believe that we have already gone from a democracy to a fascist state ruled by a strong man (ala berlusoni).
Your comments about the deficit, tax reduction for the rich, and the interest rate are incomprehensible. It seems you are worried about "normalizing" the interest rates. I assume you want this because you believe that resources are being misallocated because of those low rates. However, if the rates rise because of a massive deficit and a corresponding precipitous rise in inflation, you will have a far worse misallocation of resources.
It is funny (odd) that you should mention McCarthyism. I would recommend you google "McCarthy-Welch Exchange". Read the transcripts and then tell me who seems to have more of a "McCarthy" style, the press or the President elect. That you can claim that this mountebank and functionally illiterate man (whose lawyer was the same Roy Cohn who advised McCarthy at the hearings) is the victim of a McCarthy witch-hunt, brings to mind Joseph Welch's final comment:
"...You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency sir, at long last, have you no sense of decency!" Read more
