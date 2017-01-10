10

Дефективная промышленная политика Трампа

КЕМБРИДЖ – Будущий президент США Дональд Трамп ещё не вступил в должность, но его версия ошибочной промышленной политики уже была продемонстрирована во всей красе с момента его неожиданной победы в ноябре.

Спустя пару недель после выборов Трамп уже объявил о своей первой победе. С помощью смеси из стимулов и угроз он одолел компанию по производству климат-систем Carrier, заставив её частично сохранить операции в Индиане, тем самым, он «спас» примерно 1000 рабочих мест американцев. Во время последующего посещения завода Carrier он предупредил остальные американские компании, что обложит их высокими пошлинами, если они будут выводить заводы за рубеж, чтобы затем ввозить их продукцию обратно в страну.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Его аккаунт в Twitter заполнили комментарии в том же духе. Он похвалил решение Ford сохранить завод по производству автомобилей Lincoln в Кентукки, а не переводить его в Мексику. Он пригрозил General Motors импортными пошлинами, если компания продолжит импортировать Chevrolet Cruzes из Мексики вместо того, чтобы делать их в США.

Трамп также начал травить оборонных подрядчиков за превышение смет, отчитав аэрокосмических гигантов Boeing и Lockheed Martin по разным поводам за производство слишком дорогих самолётов.

Политический стиль Трампа разительно отличается от стиля его предшественников. Он крайне персонализированный и темпераментный. Он основан на угрозах и травле. Он склонен к хвастовству, преувеличениям и лжи по поводу реальных успехов. Это своего рода публичный спектакль, поставленный на сцене Twitter. И он крайне разрушителен для демократических норм.

Экономисты обычно отстаивают принцип «китайской стены» в отношениях между властью и бизнесом. Государственные лица должны изолировать себя от частных компаний, чтобы не подвергнуться коррупции и не заниматься фаворитизмом. В США это очень ценимый принцип, но он чаще нарушается, чем соблюдается. Очевидным примером этого является бесспорное влияние на политику американского правительства финансовых магнатов в течение трёх последних десятилетий.

Однако тесное взаимодействие бизнеса и правительства лежит и в основе многих американских успехов. История экономического развития США – это история прагматичного партнёрства и сотрудничества между государством и частным сектором, а не формальных отношений по строгим правилам. Исторически мыслящие экономисты и политологи, например, Майкл Линд, Стивен Коэн, Брэд Делонг, напоминают нам, что США являются наследником гамильтоновской традиции, согласно которой федеральное правительство обеспечивает инвестиции, инфраструктуру, финансы и другую поддержку, необходимую частным предприятиям.

Американские технологические инновации являются в такой же мере результатом специальных государственных программ (кредитная поддержка, госзакупки), как и результатом изобретательности американских предпринимателей и инноваторов. Как отмечает профессор Гарвардской бизнес-школы Джош Лернер, некоторые самые динамичные технологические компании США, в том числе Apple и Intel, получали финансовую поддержку государства перед тем, как выйти на биржу. Производитель электромобилей Tesla был участником той же госпрограммы гарантирования кредитов, что и производитель солнечных батарей Solyndra, который лопнул в 2011 году с большим публичным скандалом.

Как показывает пример Solyndra, многие государственные инициативы оказываются неудачными. Но в конечном итоге вопрос в том, является ли позитивной социальная отдача по всему портфелю в целом, с учётом как успехов, так и провалов. Подобные широкие оценки проводятся редко. Но по данным одного такого анализа, американские программы по повышению энергоэффективности принесли чистый позитивный результат. Интересно, что этот результат был достигнут в основном благодаря трём сравнительно скромным проектам.

Социологи Фред Блок и Мэттью Келлер провели, наверное, наилучший анализ американского «государства, содействующего развитию». Это реальность, которую, по их словам, доминирующая идеология рыночного фундаментализма затуманивает. Блок и Келлер описывают, как «децентрализованная сеть финансируемых государством лабораторий» и «алфавитный суп» финансовых инициатив (например, SBIR – аббревиатура проекта «Инновационные исследования в малом бизнесе») работают с частными фирмами и помогают им заниматься коммерциализацией продуктов. Вместе с коллегами авторы задокументировали большую роль федеральных властей и правительств штатов в поддержке сетей сотрудничества, на которые опирается инновационная деятельность в секторе биотехнологий, зелёных технологий, нанотехнологий.

Подобная промышленная политика, основанная на тесном сотрудничестве и координации между государством и частным сектором, является, конечно, фирменным знаком управления экономикой в странах Дальнего Востока. Трудно представить себе превращение Китая в промышленную мастерскую мира (и сопутствующий этому успех его экспортно-ориентированной модели) без помогающей и направляющей руки китайского правительства. Ирония в том, что те же самые люди, которые прославляют китайские выгоды от глобализации, обычно тревожатся, что администрация США может начать копировать китайский подход и открыто заняться промышленной политикой.

В отличие от Китая, конечно, США являются как бы демократией. А промышленная политика в демократической стране требует прозрачности, подотчётности и институционализации. Отношения между правительством и частными фирмами должны быть тщательно откалиброваны. Государственным агентствам надо быть достаточно близкими к частным предприятиям, чтобы получать необходимую информацию о технологических и рыночных реалиях на местах. Например, каковы фундаментальные причины исчезновения рабочих мест в промышленности (скажем, автомобильной) и чем правительство может тут помочь, если это вообще возможно? Но они не могут быть так близки к частным фирмам, что оказываются у них в кармане или – другая крайность – начинают им просто приказывать.

Fake news or real views Learn More

И вот тут-то промышленная политика а-ля Трамп не выдерживает экзамена. С одной стороны, предложенные им кадровые назначения на ключевые экономические посты указывают на то, что у него нет намерений разрывать связи правительства с Уолл-стрит и миром крупных финансов. С другой стороны, его методы управления с помощью твитов означают, что он не очень заинтересован в построении институционального диалога со всем мерами предосторожности, которые необходимы для хорошей промышленной политики.

А значит, мы можем ожидать, что промышленная политика Трампа будет колебаться между травлей и фаворитизмом. Кому-то это будет выгодно, но подавляющему большинству американских работников и экономике в целом такая политика принесёт мало хорошего.