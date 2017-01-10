La deficiente política industrial de Trump

CAMBRIDGE – Donald Trump, presidente electo de Estados Unidos, todavía no asume el mando, pero desde su sorpresiva victoria de noviembre su deficiente estilo de política industrial ha estado a la vista de todos.
Apenas pasaron unas semanas y Trump ya había reclamado una victoria. Mediante una mezcla de incentivos e intimidaciones logró que la empresa de calefacción y refrigeración Carrier mantuviera algunas de sus operaciones en Indiana, “salvando” cerca de 1000 empleos estadounidenses. Visitó tras ello la planta de Carrier, y desde allí advirtió a otras firmas estadounidenses que les impondría fuertes gravámenes si trasladan sus plantas al exterior para reimportar sus productos desde ellas.
Su cuenta de Twitter ha abundado en comentarios del mismo tipo. Se ha puesto la medalla por la decisión de Ford de mantener en Kentucky una planta del modelo Lincoln, en lugar de abrirla en México. Ha amenazado a General Motors con aplicar aranceles de importación si sigue importando Chevrolet Cruzes desde México en vez de fabricarlos en Estados Unidos.
También ha atacado a empresas contratistas de defensa por sus sobrecostes, reprendiendo a los gigantes aeroespaciales Boeing y Lockheed Martin en diversas ocasiones por producir aviones demasiado caros.
El estilo de las políticas de Trump representa un gran quiebre con respecto al de sus predecesores. Es altamente personalista y temperamental. Depende de amenazas e intimidaciones. Tiende a las fanfarronadas, la exageración y las mentiras sobre acontecimientos reales. Es una especie de espectáculo público que tiene a Twitter como escenario y corroe profundamente las normas democráticas.
Los economistas tienden a recomendar una relación de independencia entre los gobiernos y las empresas. Se supone que los funcionarios públicos deben evitar tener vínculos con las firmas privadas para no caer bajo sospechas de corrupción o favoritismos. Es un principio importante en Estados Unidos que se viola más a menudo de lo que se observa. Un ejemplo evidente es la innegable influencia sobre el gobierno estadounidense de los grandes magnates financieros en las últimas tres décadas.
Y, sin embargo, tras muchos de los éxitos de Estados Unidos hay estrechos vínculos de colaboración entre empresas y el gobierno. La historia del desarrollo económico de EE.UU. está marcada por asociaciones y alianzas pragmáticas entre los sectores público y privado, más que por reglas rígidas y separación de esferas. Como nos han recordado los economistas y analistas financieros con perspectiva historicista como Michael Lind, Stephen Cohen y Brad DeLong, Estados Unidos es heredero de una tradición hamiltoniana en que el gobierno federal proporciona la inversión, la infraestructura, la financiación y otros apoyos que requiere la empresa privada.
La innovación tecnológica estadounidense debe tanto a programas estatales específicos, como las compras públicas o la ayuda crediticia, como a la habilidad de sus inventores y emprendedores. Como hace notar el profesor de la Escuela de Negocios de Harvard Josh Lerner, algunas de las compañías tecnológicas más dinámicas de Estados Unidos, como Apple e Intel, recibieron apoyo financiero del gobierno antes de pasar a transarse en la bolsa. El fabricante de coches eléctricos Tesla se benefició del mismo programa público de garantías crediticias que Solyndra, la compañía de paneles solares que quebró en 2011 en un espectacular colapso público.
Como ilustra el ejemplo de Solyndra, muchas iniciativas públicas fracasan, pero la prueba última es si la rentabilidad social de la cartera sobre la que se invierte es positiva, considerando como un todo los éxitos y los fracasos. Las evaluaciones así de generales tienden a ser escasas, pero un análisis determinó que los programas estadounidenses destinados a mejorar la eficiencia energética habían producido beneficios netos positivos. Es interesante notar que la mayor parte de los beneficios se podían atribuir a tres proyectos relativamente modestos.
Los sociólogos Fred Block y Matthew Keller han proporcionado el que es quizás el mejor análisis del “estado desarrollista” de EE.UU., una realidad que, según señalan, ha sido opacada por la ideología fundamentalista de mercado predominante. Block y Keller describen cómo una “red descentralizada de laboratorios con financiación pública” y una “sopa de siglas” de iniciativas de financiación, como el programa de Investigación para la Innovación en la Pequeña Empresa (SBIR), colaboran con las firmas privadas y las ayudan a comercializar sus productos. Tanto ellos como sus colegas han documentado el amplio papel de los gobiernos federal y estatal en apoyo de las redes colaborativas sobre las que se basa la innovación, ya sea en los ámbitos de la biotecnología, las tecnologías ecológicas o la nanotecnología.
Por supuesto, esas políticas industriales basadas en una estrecha colaboración y coordinación entre los sectores público y privado han sido el sello distintivo de la formulación de políticas del Este asiático. Es difícil imaginar la transformación de China en una potencia manufacturera (y el éxito concomitante de su modelo exportador) sin la ayuda y guía del gobierno chino. No deja de ser irónico el que la misma gente que ensalza el modo como China se ha beneficiado de la globalización sienta alarma por la posibilidad de que el gobierno estadounidense copie el enfoque chino y apoye explícitamente las políticas industriales.
A diferencia de China, por supuesto que Estados Unidos pretende ser una democracia, y en ella las políticas industriales exigen transparencia, rendición de cuentas e institucionalización. Es necesario calibrar cuidadosamente la relación entre el gobierno y las firmas privadas. Las agencias de gobierno deben ser lo suficientemente cercanas a las empresas privadas como para obtener la información necesaria acerca de las realidades tecnológicas y de mercado en la práctica. Por ejemplo, ¿cuáles son las razones fundamentales de la pérdida de empleos de manufactura en el sector automotor y qué pueden hacer los gobiernos para ayudar, si es que pueden hacer algo? Pero no pueden acercarse tanto a las firmas privadas como para acabar a sueldo de ellas o, en el otro extremo, simplemente ordenarles qué hacer.
Y allí es donde a política industrial “a la Trump” no pasa la prueba. Por una parte, sus nombramientos en cargos económicos clave indican que tiene pocas intenciones de cortar los lazos del gobierno con Wall Street y las grandes finanzas. Por otra parte, su formulación de políticas a golpe de tuits sugiere que no le interesa mucho desarrollar el diálogo institucionalizado, con todas las salvaguardas necesarias, que requiere una política industrial sólida.
Esto significa que cabe esperar que la política industrial del gobierno de Trump oscile entre el amiguismo y la intimidación. Puede que algunos se beneficien, pero hará muy poco por la abrumadora mayoría de los trabajadores estadounidenses o la economía como un todo.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Tom Ealey
"Economists tend to advocate an arm's-length relationship between government and business."
I am a big Rodrik fan but this statement has not been true for a very long time.
Jose araujo
"Corporate statism or state corporatism is a political culture and a form of corporatism whose adherents hold that the corporate group which is the basis of society is the state. The state requires all members of a particular economic sector to join an officially designated interest group. Such interest groups thus attain public status, and they participate in national policymaking. The result is that the state has great control over the groups, and groups have great control over their members."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corporate_statism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corporate_statism Read more
Olga Popova
Ужасный перевод, абсолютно ошибочный вплоть до противоположного смысла, например, в этом предложении: Во время последующего посещения завода Carrier он предупредил остальные американские компании, что обложит их высокими пошлинами, если они будут выводить заводы за рубеж, чтобы затем ввозить их продукцию обратно в страну.
Iain Wicking
An examination of ‘industrial policy’ in the US, UK and a number of other Western countries is confused by the prism through which it is viewed. After WW2 the US dominated every industry sector and now it dominates none. A better approach would be to understand why this happened. Trying to get anything sensible from economists with respect to this is a waste of time as they are unable to answer what is s straightforward question – how does a national economy generate economic wealth? You will hear the sound of crickets as they have no idea. This is confirmed via the recommendation that government and business should operate removed from each other. As the author points out much of the foundation of modern industry has its genus in R&D funded by and undertaken by government entities such as DARPA, MIT, etc.
After WW2 the practised what is called ‘Technology-Based Planning’ which is the acquisition and manipulation of technology to create ‘competitive advantage’. The Japanese and Germans used variants of this to rapidly rebuild their economies. During this period there was a symbiosis between industry and government. However the focus shifted to what is called ‘Finance-Based Planning’ where everything was increasingly view through the prism of funding and debt – get the lowest cost input from anywhere instead of creating value within your national economy. Throw enough money at a problem and you will get a good outcome so went the thinking. This never happens as it’s a myth. Conventional economic and business thinking (the financial myopia of the MBA) is ingrained with this thinking and contributes to US continued decline in US national competitiveness.
The only way for the US to generate economic wealth is to become more ‘competitive’ via a readoption of Technology-Based Planning which is to ‘out-compete’ national rivals via the superior acquisition, manipulation and management of technology. This is the ONLY way to create industrial mass, create jobs and balance trade. Without this other initiatives are futile. China practices a form technology planning – ‘Centralised Technology-Based Planning’ and is waging a ‘soft’ technology war on all other nations. Japan, South Korea and Germany are also using variants of Technology-Based Planning to maintain the competitiveness of their economies. Ironically, the US does have the tools and capability (Project Socrates) to revert to Technology-Based Planning in a manner that would be superior to China’s centralised planning approach. If Trump adopted this I would say the US would have a chance but if not China will become an unchallengeable economic giant.
Read more
Aale Hanse
>> deeply corrosive of democratic norms.
So you are concerned about our democratic norms. Well I for one would like to say that your democratic norms are the problem. For some time now, at least the last few decades, humanity has been pushing back at the results of your democratic norms. At each step the reaction and push back by the defenders of these so called democratic norms have succeeded which only made the situation worse. Now that the bubble may be about to burst with the populist voters grabbing at anything to usurp the future we are told we are complicit in the process to be corrosive of democratic norms.. The slave trade cohorts on their day thought that what they were doing was normal as well and it took decades to stop it due to their defence of a set of norms in place at the time. NO: your democratic norms have produced a new set of slaves with many living impoverished in an effluent society. The push back now is to say the voters are uneducated and to rally the defenders of democratic norms to arms. Now this has to make the rest of yor article suspect along with many of the other authors that incite a circus...
Read more
M M
Ted, you are not obliged to read or even comment on other people's opinion and when their opinion defer from yours, you portray them as being Trump supporters. This is called freedom of speech my friend and not some radical leftist point of view.
Ted Smith
Another completely non-specific rail against everything PT (pre-Trump), which then forms the basis of "well he can't do any worse than you lot did before" argument. Except it isn't an argument, but a way of angryly avoiding the article's points. Kinda tiring of this from Trump supporters.
Karl Barber
As usual, it is an insightful article about the U.S. industrial policy, which is rather elaborate and far from being "hands-off". Another plus is the links to the studies.
As far as the criticism of President-elect is concerned, it seems to be to early to make any conclusions. If his tweets do change the "tastes" of investors in favor of the U.S. and increase the risks of investing outside the U.S., it may not necessarily be a bad thing. At the same time, Mr. Trump's visible "achievements" may be politically advantageous to him, as more meaningful changes in any case require time and careful planning. His current populist moves do not constrain his future actions and policies. Read more
Vincent DeSapio
So far, Trump is following Mussolini's industrial policy of bullying companies to do what he considers economically beneficial. He has yet to become President, so we don't know yet if he will follow the other part of Il Duce's policy. That is, funneling state funds to his industrial cronies.
Cris Perdue
Thanks for the clearly-stated article based on a few things Mr. Trump has already done. Too many articles elsewhere in the press basically just say "Oh my God, Oh my God", when Trump has not actually done anything.
Jerry F. Hough
Let's wait. He is not yet President. There is a lot to be said for him being silent until then. But the barrage against him is unprecedented and really so extreme as to be unbelievable. I remember McCarthyism and I have worked in his archives, and Trump is subject to a McCarthyite attack we have not seen for 70 years. He is to be excused if he thinks he must keep himself in the news.
Trump has an extremely competent team. He knows the best tax lawyers in the country for finding and closing loopholes. Maybe Ford did change its mind because it knows what changes are likely to come to the corporate tax structure.
He seems to be committed to a lrger fiscal deficit and knows that tax cuts are the only politically possible way to begin. This will permit a much needed normalization of interest rates. If he wisely abolishes Obamacare first under reconcilation, which only requires 50 Senators, and with expiration in 12-18 months, he puts Congress under the gun before 2018 election to have an expensive health care system unfunded like Bush's great prescription drug program--which Paul Ryan voted for.
Maybe he will still look poor in the fall. It is a long time until the 2018 election and plenty of time to criticize. But it is for Rodrik to propose second best and third best concrete measures and to complain only when they are rejected. Read more
Lester Soss
Sir, did you read Dr. Rodrik's article. It would appear otherwise. This is an issue of a national industrial policy. A failed real estate developer and jumped up entertainer (thanks to Burnett) tweeting that he brought jobs back to the U.S. by threatening a company does not constitute an industrial policy. To believe that he did, is to believe that we have already gone from a democracy to a fascist state ruled by a strong man (ala berlusoni).
Your comments about the deficit, tax reduction for the rich, and the interest rate are incomprehensible. It seems you are worried about "normalizing" the interest rates. I assume you want this because you believe that resources are being misallocated because of those low rates. However, if the rates rise because of a massive deficit and a corresponding precipitous rise in inflation, you will have a far worse misallocation of resources.
It is funny (odd) that you should mention McCarthyism. I would recommend you google "McCarthy-Welch Exchange". Read the transcripts and then tell me who seems to have more of a "McCarthy" style, the press or the President elect. That you can claim that this mountebank and functionally illiterate man (whose lawyer was the same Roy Cohn who advised McCarthy at the hearings) is the victim of a McCarthy witch-hunt, brings to mind Joseph Welch's final comment:
"...You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency sir, at long last, have you no sense of decency!" Read more
