La deficiente política industrial de Trump

CAMBRIDGE – Donald Trump, presidente electo de Estados Unidos, todavía no asume el mando, pero desde su sorpresiva victoria de noviembre su deficiente estilo de política industrial ha estado a la vista de todos.

Apenas pasaron unas semanas y Trump ya había reclamado una victoria. Mediante una mezcla de incentivos e intimidaciones logró que la empresa de calefacción y refrigeración Carrier mantuviera algunas de sus operaciones en Indiana, “salvando” cerca de 1000 empleos estadounidenses. Visitó tras ello la planta de Carrier, y desde allí advirtió a otras firmas estadounidenses que les impondría fuertes gravámenes si trasladan sus plantas al exterior para reimportar sus productos desde ellas.

Su cuenta de Twitter ha abundado en comentarios del mismo tipo. Se ha puesto la medalla por la decisión de Ford de mantener en Kentucky una planta del modelo Lincoln, en lugar de abrirla en México. Ha amenazado a General Motors con aplicar aranceles de importación si sigue importando Chevrolet Cruzes desde México en vez de fabricarlos en Estados Unidos.

También ha atacado a empresas contratistas de defensa por sus sobrecostes, reprendiendo a los gigantes aeroespaciales Boeing y Lockheed Martin en diversas ocasiones por producir aviones demasiado caros.

El estilo de las políticas de Trump representa un gran quiebre con respecto al de sus predecesores. Es altamente personalista y temperamental. Depende de amenazas e intimidaciones. Tiende a las fanfarronadas, la exageración y las mentiras sobre acontecimientos reales. Es una especie de espectáculo público que tiene a Twitter como escenario y corroe profundamente las normas democráticas.

Los economistas tienden a recomendar una relación de independencia entre los gobiernos y las empresas. Se supone que los funcionarios públicos deben evitar tener vínculos con las firmas privadas para no caer bajo sospechas de corrupción o favoritismos. Es un principio importante en Estados Unidos que se viola más a menudo de lo que se observa. Un ejemplo evidente es la innegable influencia sobre el gobierno estadounidense de los grandes magnates financieros en las últimas tres décadas.

Y, sin embargo, tras muchos de los éxitos de Estados Unidos hay estrechos vínculos de colaboración entre empresas y el gobierno. La historia del desarrollo económico de EE.UU. está marcada por asociaciones y alianzas pragmáticas entre los sectores público y privado, más que por reglas rígidas y separación de esferas. Como nos han recordado los economistas y analistas financieros con perspectiva historicista como Michael Lind, Stephen Cohen y Brad DeLong, Estados Unidos es heredero de una tradición hamiltoniana en que el gobierno federal proporciona la inversión, la infraestructura, la financiación y otros apoyos que requiere la empresa privada.

La innovación tecnológica estadounidense debe tanto a programas estatales específicos, como las compras públicas o la ayuda crediticia, como a la habilidad de sus inventores y emprendedores. Como hace notar el profesor de la Escuela de Negocios de Harvard Josh Lerner, algunas de las compañías tecnológicas más dinámicas de Estados Unidos, como Apple e Intel, recibieron apoyo financiero del gobierno antes de pasar a transarse en la bolsa. El fabricante de coches eléctricos Tesla se benefició del mismo programa público de garantías crediticias que Solyndra, la compañía de paneles solares que quebró en 2011 en un espectacular colapso público.

Como ilustra el ejemplo de Solyndra, muchas iniciativas públicas fracasan, pero la prueba última es si la rentabilidad social de la cartera sobre la que se invierte es positiva, considerando como un todo los éxitos y los fracasos. Las evaluaciones así de generales tienden a ser escasas, pero un análisis determinó que los programas estadounidenses destinados a mejorar la eficiencia energética habían producido beneficios netos positivos. Es interesante notar que la mayor parte de los beneficios se podían atribuir a tres proyectos relativamente modestos.

Los sociólogos Fred Block y Matthew Keller han proporcionado el que es quizás el mejor análisis del “estado desarrollista” de EE.UU., una realidad que, según señalan, ha sido opacada por la ideología fundamentalista de mercado predominante. Block y Keller describen cómo una “red descentralizada de laboratorios con financiación pública” y una “sopa de siglas” de iniciativas de financiación, como el programa de Investigación para la Innovación en la Pequeña Empresa (SBIR), colaboran con las firmas privadas y las ayudan a comercializar sus productos. Tanto ellos como sus colegas han documentado el amplio papel de los gobiernos federal y estatal en apoyo de las redes colaborativas sobre las que se basa la innovación, ya sea en los ámbitos de la biotecnología, las tecnologías ecológicas o la nanotecnología.

Por supuesto, esas políticas industriales basadas en una estrecha colaboración y coordinación entre los sectores público y privado han sido el sello distintivo de la formulación de políticas del Este asiático. Es difícil imaginar la transformación de China en una potencia manufacturera (y el éxito concomitante de su modelo exportador) sin la ayuda y guía del gobierno chino. No deja de ser irónico el que la misma gente que ensalza el modo como China se ha beneficiado de la globalización sienta alarma por la posibilidad de que el gobierno estadounidense copie el enfoque chino y apoye explícitamente las políticas industriales.

A diferencia de China, por supuesto que Estados Unidos pretende ser una democracia, y en ella las políticas industriales exigen transparencia, rendición de cuentas e institucionalización. Es necesario calibrar cuidadosamente la relación entre el gobierno y las firmas privadas. Las agencias de gobierno deben ser lo suficientemente cercanas a las empresas privadas como para obtener la información necesaria acerca de las realidades tecnológicas y de mercado en la práctica. Por ejemplo, ¿cuáles son las razones fundamentales de la pérdida de empleos de manufactura en el sector automotor y qué pueden hacer los gobiernos para ayudar, si es que pueden hacer algo? Pero no pueden acercarse tanto a las firmas privadas como para acabar a sueldo de ellas o, en el otro extremo, simplemente ordenarles qué hacer.

Y allí es donde a política industrial “a la Trump” no pasa la prueba. Por una parte, sus nombramientos en cargos económicos clave indican que tiene pocas intenciones de cortar los lazos del gobierno con Wall Street y las grandes finanzas. Por otra parte, su formulación de políticas a golpe de tuits sugiere que no le interesa mucho desarrollar el diálogo institucionalizado, con todas las salvaguardas necesarias, que requiere una política industrial sólida.

Esto significa que cabe esperar que la política industrial del gobierno de Trump oscile entre el amiguismo y la intimidación. Puede que algunos se beneficien, pero hará muy poco por la abrumadora mayoría de los trabajadores estadounidenses o la economía como un todo.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen