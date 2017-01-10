12

ترامب وسياسته الصناعية المختلة

كمبريدج ــ لم يتول رئيس الولايات المتحدة المنتخب دونالد ترامب مهام منصبه بعد، ورغم هذا، كانت نسخته من السياسة الصناعية المعيبة معروضة على رؤوس الأشهاد منذ فوزه المفاجئ في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني.

في غضون أسابيع من الانتخابات، بدأ ترامب يدّعي النصر بالفعل. فمن خلال مزيج من الترغيب والترهيب، تغلب على شركة كارير للتدفئة والتبريد فحملها على الإبقاء على بعض عملياتها في ولاية إنديانا، "فأنقذ" بذلك نحو 1000 وظيفة أميركية. وفي زيارته لمصنع كارير في وقت لاحق، حذر الشركات الأميركية الأخرى من أنه يعتزم فرض رسوم صارمة عليها إذا نقلت مصانعها إلى الخارج ثم شحنت منتجاتها إلى الديار.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

وقد أنتج حسابه على موقع تويتر تيارا من التعليقات في نفس السياق. فقد نسب لنفسه الفضل في القرار الذي اتخذته شركة فورد بالإبقاء على مصنع لينكولن في ولاية كنتاكي، بدلا من نقله إلى المكسيك. وهَدَّد شركة جنرال موتورز بفرض رسوم استيراد عليها إذا استمرت في استيراد السيارة شيفورليه كروز من المكسيك بدلا من تصنيعها في الولايات المتحدة.

كما لاحَق ترامب متعهدي الدفاع في ما يتصل بتجاوز التكاليف، فوبخ بقسوة شركتي الطيران العملاقة بوينج ولوكهيد مارتن في مناسبتين منفصلتين بسبب إنتاج طائرات باهظة التكاليف.

الواقع أن أسلوب ترامب في التعامل مع السياسات يمثل انفصالا حادا عن أساليب من سبقوه في المنصب. فهو أسلوب يتسم بالشخصنة المفرطة والتقلب المزاجي. وهو يعتمد على التهديد والترهيب، ويميل إلى التباهي والمبالغة، والكذب بشأن النجاحات الفعلية. إنه أشبه بنوع من الاستعراض العام، الذي يتخذ من موقع تويتر مسرحا له. وهو أسلوب يُفضي إلى التآكل العميق للقواعد الديمقراطية.

يميل أهل الاقتصاد إلى الدفاع عن الإبقاء على مسافة معقولة في العلاقة بين الحكومة وقطاع الأعمال. فمن المفترض أن يعزل الموظفون العموميون أنفسهم عن الشركات الخاصة، خشية أن يفسدوا وينخرطوا في ممارسات المحسوبية. وهو مبدأ ثمين في الولايات المتحدة ــ ولكنه في الأغلب الأعم يُختَرَق ولا يُحتَرَم. ومن الأمثلة الواضحة على هذا التأثير الذي لا يمكن إنكاره على سياسة الحكومة الأميركية وال��ي يُمارَس من قِبَل أباطرة المال طوال العقود الثلاثة الماضية.

بيد أن الكثير من التفاعلات بين الحكومة وعالَم المال والأعمال تكمن أيضا وراء العديد من نجاحات أميركا. إذ يقوم تاريخ التنمية الاقتصادية في الولايات المتحدة على الشراكات البرجماتية والتعاون بين القطاعين العام والخاص، وليس العلاقات التي تحافظ على مسافة معقولة من التباعد والقواعد الصارمة. وكما يُذَكِّرُنا خبراء الاقتصاد والمحللين السياسيين من ذوي الاهتمامات التاريخية مثل مايكل ليند، وستيفن كوهين، وبراد ديلونج، فقد ورثت الولايات المتحدة تقاليد هاملتون التي تقضي بتوفير الحكومة الفيدرالية للاستثمار، والبنية الأساسية، والتمويل، وغير ذلك من أشكال الدعم التي يحتاج إليها القطاع الخاص.

يدين الإبداع التكنولوجي في الولايات المتحدة لبرامج حكومية بعينها، مثل مساعدات القروض أو المشتريات الحكومية، بقدر ما يدين لبراعة أصحاب المشاريع والمستثمرين الأميركيين. وكما يلاحظ جوش ليرنر الأستاذ في كلية إدارة الأعمال في جامعة هارفارد، فقد تلقت بعض شركات التكنولوجيا الأكثر ديناميكية في الولايات المتحدة، بما في ذلك أبل وإنتل، مساعدات مالية من الحكومة قبل أن تطرح أسهمها للتداول في البورصة. وكانت شركة تيسلا الصانعة للسيارات الكهربائية من الشركات المستفيدة من نفس برنامج ضمانات القرض العام الذي استفادت منه شركة سوليندرا، شركة الخلايا الشمسية التي أفلست في عام 2011 بعد انهيار عام مذهل.

وكما يوضح مثال سوليندرا، فقد فشلت العديد من المبادرات العامة. ولكن الاختبار النهائي هو ما إذا كان العائد الاجتماعي على المحافظ الاستثمارية ككل إيجابيا، مع وضع النجاحات والإخفاقات في الحسبان. وتميل مثل هذه التقييمات العريضة إلى الندرة. ولكن أحد التحليلات وجد أن برامج الولايات المتحدة لتعزيز كفاءة الطاقة حققت صافي فوائد إيجابيا. ومن المثير للاهتمام أن القسم الأعظم من الفوائد كان راجعا إلى ثلاثة مشاريع متواضعة نسبيا.

وربما قدم عالِما الاجتماع فريد بلوك وماثيو كيلر أفضل التحليلات لما يسمى "الدولة التنموية" في الولايات المتحدة ــ وهو الواقع الذي يزعمان أن إيديولوجية أصولية السوق السائدة حجبته. ويصف بلوك وكيلر كيف تعمل "شبكة لا مركزية من المختبرات الممولة من  القطاع العام" ومجموعة متنوعة من مبادرات التمويل، مثل برنامج أبحاث إبداع الأعمال الصغيرة، مع الشركات الخاصة، وتساعدها في تسويق منتجاتها. وقد عملا هما وزملاؤهما على توثيق الدور الواسع الذي تلعبه الحكومة الفيدرالية وحكومات الولايات في دعم الشبكات التعاونية التي يعتمد عليها الإبداع ــ سواء في مجال التكنولوجيا الحيوية، أو التكنولوجيات الخضراء، أو تكنولوجيا النانو.

بطبيعة الحال، كانت مثل هذه السياسات الصناعية، التي قامت على التعاون الوثيق والتنسيق بين القطاعين العام والخاص، من السمات المميزة في عملية صنع السياسات الاقتصادية في شرق آسيا. ومن الصعب أن نتخيل تحول الصين إلى قوة تصنيعية كبرى ــ وما صاحب ذلك من نجاح نموذجها الموجه نحو التصدير ــ من دون المساعدة والتوجيه من قِبَل الحكومة الصينية. ومن عجيب المفارقات أن نفس الأشخاص الذين يشيدون بالمكاسب الصينية من العولمة ينزعجون عادة إزاء احتمال محاكاة الإدارة الأميركية للنهج الصيني وتأييدها الصريح للسياسات الصناعية.

على النقيض من الصين بطبيعة الحال، تدعي الولايات المتحدة كونها دولة ديمقراطية. وفي الدول الديمقراطية تتطلب السياسة الصناعية الشفافية والمساءلة والطابع المؤسسي. ولابد من معايرة العلاقة بين الحكومة والشركات الخاصة بدقة. ولابد أن تكون الهيئات الحكومية قريبة بالقدر الكافي من مؤسسات القطاع الخاص لاستخلاص المعلومات اللازمة عن الحقائق بشأن التكنولوجيا والسوق على أرض الواقع. على سبيل المثال، ما هي الأسباب الجوهرية وراء خسارة الوظائف في قطاع التصنيع، ولنقل في مجال إنتاج السيارات، وكيف من الممكن أن تقدم الحكومة يد المساعدة، إن كان بوسعها أن تساعد على الإطلاق؟ ولكن لا يجوز لها أن تقترب بشدة من شركات القطاع الخاص إلى الحد الذي يجعلها في جيب هذه الشركات، أو تنتهي بها الحال على طرف النقيض الأخر إلى توجيه الأوامر إليها.

وهنا تفشل السياسة الصناعية على طريقة ترامب في اجتياز الاختبار. فمن ناحية، تشير تعييناته للمناصب الاقتصادية الرئيسية إلى أنه لا يعتزم قطع العلاقات التي تربط بين الحكومة بوال ستريت والشركات المالية الكبرى. ومن ناحية أخرى، تشير طريقته في صناعة السياسات من خلال التغريدات على موقع تويتر إلى أنه لا يهتم كثيرا ببناء حوار مؤسسي، مع كل الضمانات اللازمة، التي تحتاج إليها السياسة الصناعية السليمة.

Fake news or real views Learn More

وهذا يعني أننا من الممكن أن نتوقع أن تتأرجح سياسة إدارة ترامب الصناعية بين المحسوبية والبلطجة. وقد يعود هذا بالفائدة على بعض أصحاب المصلحة؛ ولكنه لن يعود بأي خير يُذكَر على الغالبية الساحقة من العمال الأميركيين أو الاقتصاد ككل.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel