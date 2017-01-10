I difetti della politica industriale di Trump

CAMBRIDGE – Il neoeletto presidente americano Donald Trump non si è ancora insediato alla Casa Bianca, ma ha già offerto un ampio assaggio, sin dalla sua vittoria a sorpresa lo scorso novembre, dei difetti della sua politica industriale.
A poche settimane dall’elezione, aveva già proclamato la prima vittoria, e cioè l’aver convinto la Carrier, azienda specializzata nella produzione di condizionatori e impianti di riscaldamento, a mantenere una parte dei suoi stabilimenti in Indiana, “salvando” circa mille posti di lavoro americani, il tutto a suon di incentivi e intimidazioni. Nel corso di una successiva visita alla Carrier, Trump ha lanciato lo stesso avvertimento ad altre aziende americane minacciandole di imporre pesanti sanzioni qualora avessero delocalizzato la produzione all’estero, per poi rispedire il prodotto finito in patria.
Dal suo account Twitter è scaturito un fiume di commenti dai toni e contenuti simili. Si è attribuito il merito della decisione della Ford di mantenere uno stabilimento che produce la Lincoln in Kentucky, anziché trasferirlo in Messico, e ha minacciato la General Motors di imporre dazi d’importazione se avesse continuato a importare Chevrolet Cruze dal Messico, invece di fabbricarle negli Stati Uniti.
Oltre a ciò, ha messo in croce fornitori del settore della difesa per aver sforato il budget, rimproverando, in due diverse occasioni, giganti dell’industria aerospaziale come Boeing e Lockheed Martin per gli elevati costi di produzione dei loro aerei.
Lo stile che caratterizza la politica di Trump è in netto contrasto con quello dei suoi predecessori. Fortemente personalizzato e imprevedibile, si avvale di minacce e prepotenze, è incline alla spavalderia, all’esagerazione, nonché a mentire riguardo ai risultati. È una sorta di spettacolo pubblico che va in scena su Twitter, ed è gravemente dannoso per le regole democratiche.
Gli economisti sono perlopiù in favore di una certa indipendenza tra governi e imprese. I funzionari pubblici dovrebbero tenersi a debita distanza dalle aziende private, per timore di cedere alla corruzione e dare adito a favoritismi. Questo principio è considerato assai prezioso negli Stati Uniti, ma viene più spesso violato che rispettato. Un esempio lampante è l’innegabile influenza sulla politica del governo americano esercitata dai magnati della finanza negli ultimi trent’anni.
Eppure, dietro molti successi americani ci sono anche stretti rapporti tra mondo imprenditoriale e governo. Quella dello sviluppo economico statunitense è una storia di partnership e collaborazioni concrete tra i settori pubblico e privato, non di rapporti a distanza e rigide normative. Come ci ricordano, attraverso la loro lente storica, economisti e analisti quali Michael Lind, Stephen Cohen e Brad DeLong, gli Stati Uniti sono gli eredi di una tradizione hamiltoniana che prevede che il governo federale fornisca gli investimenti, le infrastrutture, i finanziamenti e altri aiuti di cui le imprese private hanno bisogno.
L’innovazione tecnologica statunitense deve tanto a dei programmi governativi specifici, come l’assistenza in forma di prestiti o gli acquisti governativi, quanto all’ingegno di inventori e imprenditori americani. Come osserva Josh Lerner, docente della Harvard Business School, alcune tra le più dinamiche imprese tecnologiche negli Stati Uniti, come Apple e Intel, hanno ricevuto sussidi statali prima di essere quotate in borsa. La Tesla, azienda produttrice di veicoli elettrici, ha beneficiato dello stesso programma di garanzie pubbliche sui prestiti di cui ha usufruito la Solyndra, l’azienda produttrice di pannelli solari che nel 2011, dopo un crollo spettacolare, finì in bancarotta.
Come dimostra il caso Solyndra, molte iniziative pubbliche falliscono. Tuttavia, la prova definitiva è verificare se, tenendo conto sia dei successi che degli insuccessi, il rendimento sociale del portafoglio sia nel complesso positivo. Valutazioni così ampie sono generalmente rare, ma un’analisi ha rivelato che i programmi statunitensi per il miglioramento dell’efficienza energetica avevano apportato benefici netti, ed è interessante notare che gran parte di essi era ascrivibile a tre progetti relativamente modesti.
I sociologi Fred Block e Matthew Keller hanno formulato quella che è forse la migliore analisi dello “stato sviluppista”, una realtà a loro avviso oscurata dall’ideologia del fondamentalismo del mercato. Block e Keller descrivono come una “rete decentralizzata di laboratori finanziati con fondi pubblici” e una “miriade” di iniziative finanziarie, come il programma SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research), possano collaborare con le aziende private e aiutarle a commercializzare i loro prodotti. Insieme ai loro colleghi, i due studiosi hanno documentato il ruolo centrale dei governi federale e statale nel sostenere le reti di collaborazione sui cui poggia l’innovazione, tanto nel settore delle biotecnologie, quanto in quello delle tecnologie verdi e delle nanotecnologie.
Queste politiche industriali, basate su una stretta collaborazione e un forte coordinamento tra i settori pubblico e privato, sono chiaramente il tratto distintivo delle politiche economiche dei paesi dell’Asia orientale. È difficile immaginare la trasformazione della Cina in una potenza manifatturiera, e il relativo successo del suo modello orientato all’esportazione, senza l’aiuto e la guida del governo cinese. Ironicamente, le stesse persone che elogiano i profitti cinesi derivanti dalla globalizzazione spesso mostrano preoccupazione all’idea che un’amministrazione americana possa copiare l’approccio cinese e sostenere apertamente una politica industriale.
A differenza della Cina, ovviamente, gli Stati Uniti sostengono di essere una democrazia, e una politica industriale in un contesto democratico richiede trasparenza, responsabilità e istituzionalizzazione. Il rapporto tra governo e imprese private va, dunque, calibrato con cura. Da un lato, le agenzie governative devono avvicinarsi alle aziende private quanto serve per carpire le necessarie informazioni sulle realtà tecnologiche e di mercato presenti nel territorio, ad esempio quali sono le ragioni fondamentali della perdita di posti di lavoro nel settore automobilistico, e se e come il governo può aiutarne la ripresa. Dall’altro, però, non possono avvicinarsi troppo per non rischiare di esserne influenzate o, all’estremo opposto, di comandarle a bacchetta.
Ed è qui che una politica industriale in stile Trump fallisce la prova. Da un lato, le sue nomine per alcuni incarichi economici cruciali indicano poca intenzione di spezzare i legami governativi con Wall Street e l’alta finanza. Dall’altro, però, la sua politica a colpi di tweet suggerisce uno scarso interesse per la creazione di un dialogo istituzionalizzato, con tutte le salvaguardie che una sana politica industriale richiede.
In base a ciò, si può prevedere che la politica industriale dell’amministrazione Trump vacillerà tra clientelismo e bullismo, una condizione che potrebbe avvantaggiare qualcuno, ma che non farà un granché bene alla stragrande maggioranza dei lavoratori americani e all’economia nel suo insieme.
Traduzione di Federica Frasca
Comment Commented Olga Popova
Ужасный перевод, абсолютно ошибочный вплоть до противоположного смысла, например, в этом предложении: Во время последующего посещения завода Carrier он предупредил остальные американские компании, что обложит их высокими пошлинами, если они будут выводить заводы за рубеж, чтобы затем ввозить их продукцию обратно в страну. Read more
Comment Commented Iain Wicking
An examination of ‘industrial policy’ in the US, UK and a number of other Western countries is confused by the prism through which it is viewed. After WW2 the US dominated every industry sector and now it dominates none. A better approach would be to understand why this happened. Trying to get anything sensible from economists with respect to this is a waste of time as they are unable to answer what is s straightforward question – how does a national economy generate economic wealth? You will hear the sound of crickets as they have no idea. This is confirmed via the recommendation that government and business should operate removed from each other. As the author points out much of the foundation of modern industry has its genus in R&D funded by and undertaken by government entities such as DARPA, MIT, etc.
After WW2 the practised what is called ‘Technology-Based Planning’ which is the acquisition and manipulation of technology to create ‘competitive advantage’. The Japanese and Germans used variants of this to rapidly rebuild their economies. During this period there was a symbiosis between industry and government. However the focus shifted to what is called ‘Finance-Based Planning’ where everything was increasingly view through the prism of funding and debt – get the lowest cost input from anywhere instead of creating value within your national economy. Throw enough money at a problem and you will get a good outcome so went the thinking. This never happens as it’s a myth. Conventional economic and business thinking (the financial myopia of the MBA) is ingrained with this thinking and contributes to US continued decline in US national competitiveness.
The only way for the US to generate economic wealth is to become more ‘competitive’ via a readoption of Technology-Based Planning which is to ‘out-compete’ national rivals via the superior acquisition, manipulation and management of technology. This is the ONLY way to create industrial mass, create jobs and balance trade. Without this other initiatives are futile. China practices a form technology planning – ‘Centralised Technology-Based Planning’ and is waging a ‘soft’ technology war on all other nations. Japan, South Korea and Germany are also using variants of Technology-Based Planning to maintain the competitiveness of their economies. Ironically, the US does have the tools and capability (Project Socrates) to revert to Technology-Based Planning in a manner that would be superior to China’s centralised planning approach. If Trump adopted this I would say the US would have a chance but if not China will become an unchallengeable economic giant.
Read more
Comment Commented Aale Hanse
>> deeply corrosive of democratic norms.
So you are concerned about our democratic norms. Well I for one would like to say that your democratic norms are the problem. For some time now, at least the last few decades, humanity has been pushing back at the results of your democratic norms. At each step the reaction and push back by the defenders of these so called democratic norms have succeeded which only made the situation worse. Now that the bubble may be about to burst with the populist voters grabbing at anything to usurp the future we are told we are complicit in the process to be corrosive of democratic norms.. The slave trade cohorts on their day thought that what they were doing was normal as well and it took decades to stop it due to their defence of a set of norms in place at the time. NO: your democratic norms have produced a new set of slaves with many living impoverished in an effluent society. The push back now is to say the voters are uneducated and to rally the defenders of democratic norms to arms. Now this has to make the rest of yor article suspect along with many of the other authors that incite a circus...
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Ted, you are not obliged to read or even comment on other people's opinion and when their opinion defer from yours, you portray them as being Trump supporters. This is called freedom of speech my friend and not some radical leftist point of view. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
Another completely non-specific rail against everything PT (pre-Trump), which then forms the basis of "well he can't do any worse than you lot did before" argument. Except it isn't an argument, but a way of angryly avoiding the article's points. Kinda tiring of this from Trump supporters. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
As usual, it is an insightful article about the U.S. industrial policy, which is rather elaborate and far from being "hands-off". Another plus is the links to the studies.
As far as the criticism of President-elect is concerned, it seems to be to early to make any conclusions. If his tweets do change the "tastes" of investors in favor of the U.S. and increase the risks of investing outside the U.S., it may not necessarily be a bad thing. At the same time, Mr. Trump's visible "achievements" may be politically advantageous to him, as more meaningful changes in any case require time and careful planning. His current populist moves do not constrain his future actions and policies. Read more
Comment Commented Vincent DeSapio
So far, Trump is following Mussolini's industrial policy of bullying companies to do what he considers economically beneficial. He has yet to become President, so we don't know yet if he will follow the other part of Il Duce's policy. That is, funneling state funds to his industrial cronies. Read more
Comment Commented Cris Perdue
Thanks for the clearly-stated article based on a few things Mr. Trump has already done. Too many articles elsewhere in the press basically just say "Oh my God, Oh my God", when Trump has not actually done anything. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Let's wait. He is not yet President. There is a lot to be said for him being silent until then. But the barrage against him is unprecedented and really so extreme as to be unbelievable. I remember McCarthyism and I have worked in his archives, and Trump is subject to a McCarthyite attack we have not seen for 70 years. He is to be excused if he thinks he must keep himself in the news.
Trump has an extremely competent team. He knows the best tax lawyers in the country for finding and closing loopholes. Maybe Ford did change its mind because it knows what changes are likely to come to the corporate tax structure.
He seems to be committed to a lrger fiscal deficit and knows that tax cuts are the only politically possible way to begin. This will permit a much needed normalization of interest rates. If he wisely abolishes Obamacare first under reconcilation, which only requires 50 Senators, and with expiration in 12-18 months, he puts Congress under the gun before 2018 election to have an expensive health care system unfunded like Bush's great prescription drug program--which Paul Ryan voted for.
Maybe he will still look poor in the fall. It is a long time until the 2018 election and plenty of time to criticize. But it is for Rodrik to propose second best and third best concrete measures and to complain only when they are rejected. Read more
Comment Commented Lester Soss
Sir, did you read Dr. Rodrik's article. It would appear otherwise. This is an issue of a national industrial policy. A failed real estate developer and jumped up entertainer (thanks to Burnett) tweeting that he brought jobs back to the U.S. by threatening a company does not constitute an industrial policy. To believe that he did, is to believe that we have already gone from a democracy to a fascist state ruled by a strong man (ala berlusoni).
Your comments about the deficit, tax reduction for the rich, and the interest rate are incomprehensible. It seems you are worried about "normalizing" the interest rates. I assume you want this because you believe that resources are being misallocated because of those low rates. However, if the rates rise because of a massive deficit and a corresponding precipitous rise in inflation, you will have a far worse misallocation of resources.
It is funny (odd) that you should mention McCarthyism. I would recommend you google "McCarthy-Welch Exchange". Read the transcripts and then tell me who seems to have more of a "McCarthy" style, the press or the President elect. That you can claim that this mountebank and functionally illiterate man (whose lawyer was the same Roy Cohn who advised McCarthy at the hearings) is the victim of a McCarthy witch-hunt, brings to mind Joseph Welch's final comment:
"...You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency sir, at long last, have you no sense of decency!" Read more
