I difetti della politica industriale di Trump

CAMBRIDGE – Il neoeletto presidente americano Donald Trump non si è ancora insediato alla Casa Bianca, ma ha già offerto un ampio assaggio, sin dalla sua vittoria a sorpresa lo scorso novembre, dei difetti della sua politica industriale.

A poche settimane dall’elezione, aveva già proclamato la prima vittoria, e cioè l’aver convinto la Carrier, azienda specializzata nella produzione di condizionatori e impianti di riscaldamento, a mantenere una parte dei suoi stabilimenti in Indiana, “salvando” circa mille posti di lavoro americani, il tutto a suon di incentivi e intimidazioni. Nel corso di una successiva visita alla Carrier, Trump ha lanciato lo stesso avvertimento ad altre aziende americane minacciandole di imporre pesanti sanzioni qualora avessero delocalizzato la produzione all’estero, per poi rispedire il prodotto finito in patria.    

Dal suo account Twitter è scaturito un fiume di commenti dai toni e contenuti simili. Si è attribuito il merito della decisione della Ford di mantenere uno stabilimento che produce la Lincoln in Kentucky, anziché trasferirlo in Messico, e ha minacciato la General Motors di imporre dazi d’importazione se avesse continuato a importare Chevrolet Cruze dal Messico, invece di fabbricarle negli Stati Uniti.   

Oltre a ciò, ha messo in croce fornitori del settore della difesa per aver sforato il budget, rimproverando, in due diverse occasioni, giganti dell’industria aerospaziale come Boeing e Lockheed Martin per gli elevati costi di produzione dei loro aerei.

Lo stile che caratterizza la politica di Trump è in netto contrasto con quello dei suoi predecessori. Fortemente personalizzato e imprevedibile, si avvale di minacce e prepotenze, è incline alla spavalderia, all’esagerazione, nonché a mentire riguardo ai risultati. È una sorta di spettacolo pubblico che va in scena su Twitter, ed è gravemente dannoso per le regole democratiche.  

Gli economisti sono perlopiù in favore di una certa indipendenza tra governi e imprese. I funzionari pubblici dovrebbero tenersi a debita distanza dalle aziende private, per timore di cedere alla corruzione e dare adito a favoritismi. Questo principio è considerato assai prezioso negli Stati Uniti, ma viene più spesso violato che rispettato. Un esempio lampante è l’innegabile influenza sulla politica del governo americano esercitata dai magnati della finanza negli ultimi trent’anni.    

Eppure, dietro molti successi americani ci sono anche stretti rapporti tra mondo imprenditoriale e governo. Quella dello sviluppo economico statunitense è una storia di partnership e collaborazioni concrete tra i settori pubblico e privato, non di rapporti a distanza e rigide normative. Come ci ricordano, attraverso la loro lente storica, economisti e analisti quali Michael Lind, Stephen Cohen e Brad DeLong, gli Stati Uniti sono gli eredi di una tradizione hamiltoniana che prevede che il governo federale fornisca gli investimenti, le infrastrutture, i finanziamenti e altri aiuti di cui le imprese private hanno bisogno.

L’innovazione tecnologica statunitense deve tanto a dei programmi governativi specifici, come l’assistenza in forma di prestiti o gli acquisti governativi, quanto all’ingegno di inventori e imprenditori americani. Come osserva Josh Lerner, docente della Harvard Business School, alcune tra le più dinamiche imprese tecnologiche negli Stati Uniti, come Apple e Intel, hanno ricevuto sussidi statali prima di essere quotate in borsa. La Tesla, azienda produttrice di veicoli elettrici, ha beneficiato dello stesso programma di garanzie pubbliche sui prestiti di cui ha usufruito la Solyndra, l’azienda produttrice di pannelli solari che nel 2011, dopo un crollo spettacolare, finì in bancarotta.      

Come dimostra il caso Solyndra, molte iniziative pubbliche falliscono. Tuttavia, la prova definitiva è verificare se, tenendo conto sia dei successi che degli insuccessi, il rendimento sociale del portafoglio sia nel complesso positivo. Valutazioni così ampie sono generalmente rare, ma un’analisi ha rivelato che i programmi statunitensi per il miglioramento dell’efficienza energetica avevano apportato benefici netti, ed è interessante notare che gran parte di essi era ascrivibile a tre progetti relativamente modesti.  

I sociologi Fred Block e Matthew Keller hanno formulato quella che è forse la migliore analisi dello “stato sviluppista”, una realtà a loro avviso oscurata dall’ideologia del fondamentalismo del mercato. Block e Keller descrivono come una “rete decentralizzata di laboratori finanziati con fondi pubblici” e una “miriade” di iniziative finanziarie, come il programma SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research), possano collaborare con le aziende private e aiutarle a commercializzare i loro prodotti. Insieme ai loro colleghi, i due studiosi hanno documentato il ruolo centrale dei governi federale e statale nel sostenere le reti di collaborazione sui cui poggia l’innovazione, tanto nel settore delle biotecnologie, quanto in quello delle tecnologie verdi e delle nanotecnologie.    

Queste politiche industriali, basate su una stretta collaborazione e un forte coordinamento tra i settori pubblico e privato, sono chiaramente il tratto distintivo delle politiche economiche dei paesi dell’Asia orientale. È difficile immaginare la trasformazione della Cina in una potenza manifatturiera, e il relativo successo del suo modello orientato all’esportazione, senza l’aiuto e la guida del governo cinese. Ironicamente, le stesse persone che elogiano i profitti cinesi derivanti dalla globalizzazione spesso mostrano preoccupazione all’idea che un’amministrazione americana possa copiare l’approccio cinese e sostenere apertamente una politica industriale.     

A differenza della Cina, ovviamente, gli Stati Uniti sostengono di essere una democrazia, e una politica industriale in un contesto democratico richiede trasparenza, responsabilità e istituzionalizzazione. Il rapporto tra governo e imprese private va, dunque, calibrato con cura. Da un lato, le agenzie governative devono avvicinarsi alle aziende private quanto serve per carpire le necessarie informazioni sulle realtà tecnologiche e di mercato presenti nel territorio, ad esempio quali sono le ragioni fondamentali della perdita di posti di lavoro nel settore automobilistico, e se e come il governo può aiutarne la ripresa. Dall’altro, però, non possono avvicinarsi troppo per non rischiare di esserne influenzate o, all’estremo opposto, di comandarle a bacchetta. 

Ed è qui che una politica industriale in stile Trump fallisce la prova. Da un lato, le sue nomine per alcuni incarichi economici cruciali indicano poca intenzione di spezzare i legami governativi con Wall Street e l’alta finanza. Dall’altro, però, la sua politica a colpi di tweet suggerisce uno scarso interesse per la creazione di un dialogo istituzionalizzato, con tutte le salvaguardie che una sana politica industriale richiede. 

In base a ciò, si può prevedere che la politica industriale dell’amministrazione Trump vacillerà tra clientelismo e bullismo, una condizione che potrebbe avvantaggiare qualcuno, ma che non farà un granché bene alla stragrande maggioranza dei lavoratori americani e all’economia nel suo insieme. 

Traduzione di Federica Frasca