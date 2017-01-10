Трамптың жөнсіз индустриялық саясаты

КЭМБРИДЖ – АҚШ-тың сайланған президенті Дональд Трамп әлі қызметіне кіріскен жоқ, бірақ қарашада күтпеген жерден жеңіске жеткелі бері оның индустриялық саясатының олқылықтары айқын көріне бастады.
Сайлаудан бір-екі апта өтер-өтпестен Трамп өзін жеңімпаз деп жариялады. Қолдау мен қорқытуды қатар пайдаланған ол жылыту және салқындату құралдарын шығаратын Carrier фирмасына ықпал етіп, оны Индианада жұмысын жалғастыруға, сол арқылы АҚШ-та 1 мыңға жуық жұмыс орнын сақтап қалуға көндірді. Кейіннен Carrier зауытын аралаған ол зауыттарын шетелге көшіріп, өнімдерін елге жөнелтетін фирмаларға тарифті көбейтемін деп ескертті.
Оның «Туиттердегі» аккаунты да осы мазмұндағы пікірлерді бұрқырата таратып жатты. Ол Кентуккидегі Линкольн зауытын Мексикаға көшірмей, орнында қалдырғаны үшін Ford-қа алғыс айтты. Есесіне Chevrolet Cruzе көлігін АҚШ-та емес, Мексикада шығарып, сатып жатқан General Motors-қа импорт тарифін енгіземіз деп қорқытты.
Трамп, сондай-ақ, қорғаныс саласындағы мердігерлерді тым көп шығынданғаны үшін сөксе, әуе алыптары Boeing пен Lockheed Martin-ді тым қымбат ұшақ шығарады деп айыптады.
Трамптың саяси стилі оның алдындағы президенттерден мүлде өзгеше. Оның саясаты жеке адамға, оның мінез-құлқына тәуелді. Ол қорқыту мен мазақтауға негізделген. Ол мақтанқұмарлыққа, зорайтуға және шынайы жетістіктер жайлы өтірік мәліметке сүйенеді. Бұл – «Туиттерде» қойылатын қоғамдық спектакльдің бір түрі. Әрі ол демократия нормаларына көп зиян тигізеді.
Әдетте экономистер үкімет пен бизнестің арасында алшақ қарым-қатынас болғанын қолдайды. Жемқорлық не қолдаушылық болмауы үшін мемлекеттік қызметкерлер өздерін жекеменшік фирмалардан оқшау ұстауы тиіс. Бұл – АҚШ-та жоғары бағаланатын, бірақ көп бұзылып жататын принцип. АҚШ-тағы қаржы магнаттарының соңғы отыз жыл ішінде үкімет саясатына қаншалық ықпал еткендігі осының жарқын мысалы бола алады.
Дегенмен, бизнес пен үкімет арасындағы тығыз қарым-қатынас көп адамның жетістікке жетуіне мүмкіндік берді. АҚШ-тағы экономикалық дамудың тарихы – мемлекеттік және жеке сектордың арасындағы алшақ қарым-қатынас пен қатаң ережелердің емес, прагматикалық әріптестік пен ынтымақтастықтың айқын көрінісі. Майкл Линд, Стивен Коэн және Бред Дилонг сияқты тарихи тұрғыдан ойлайтын экономистердің айтуынша, АҚШ-та жекеменшік мекемелерді инвестиция, инфрақұрылым, қаржы және басқа да қажеттіліктермен қамтамасыз ететін Гамильтон дәстүрі мұраға қалған.
АҚШ-та несиелеу және мемлекеттік сатып алу сияқты нақты үкіметтік бағдарламалардың және кәсіпкерлер мен өнертапқыштардың дарынының арқасында технологиялық инновация болған. Гарвард Бизнес мектебінің профессоры Джош Лернер айтқанындай, АҚШ-тағы Apple, Intel сияқты ең мықты технологиялық компаниялар танымал болмай тұрғанда үкіметтен көмек алған. Электр көліктерін шығаратын Tesla компаниясы жеңілдік алған несиеге кепілдік беру бағдарламасына күн батареяларын шығаратын Solyndra компаниясы да қатысқан. Бірақ Solyndra 2011 жылы күйреп, банкрот болды.
Solyndra мысалы көрсеткеніндей, қоғамдық бастамалардың бәрі сәтті бола бермейді. Бірақ ең бастысы – табысты және сәтсіз жобаларды қоса алып қарағанда жалпы нәтиженің дұрыс болуы. Бұлайша кең ауқымда бағалау өте сирек болады. Соңғы бір сараптама нәтижесіне қарасақ, АҚШ-тың энергетикалық тиімділікті арттыру бағдарламалары жақсы табыс әкелген. Бір қызығы, табыстың ең ауқымды бөлігі салыстырмалы түрде шағын жобалардан түскен.
Әлеуметтанушылар Фред Блок пен Мэттью Келлер АҚШ-тың «дамуға бағытталған мемлекет» сипатын өте жақсы сараптап берген. Бірақ бұл нарықтық фундаменталистік идеология көмескіленіп барады. Блок пен Келлер «қоғамдық тұрғыдан қаржыландырылатын орталықсыздандырылған зертханалар» мен «Шағын бизнесті инновациялық зерттеу» (SBIR) бағдарламасы сияқты қаржыландыру бастамаларына негізделген «әліппе сорпаларының» (alphabet soup) жекеменшік фирмалармен жұмыс істеп, олардың өнімдерін коммерциялауға ат салысып жатқанын сипаттап берді. Әріптестерімен бірге олар федералдық және штат үкіметтерінің биотехнология, жасыл технология, нанотехнология салаларындағы инновацияға басты серпін беретін өзара ынтымақтастыққа қаншалық зор қолдау білдіріп отырғанын көрсетті.
Мемлекеттік және жекеменшік сектордағы тығыз ынтымақтастық пен үйлесімге негізделген осындай индустриялық саясат Шығыс Азиядағы экономикалық саясаттың басты ерекшелігі болғаны белгілі. Қытай үкіметінің қамқор және жол бастаушы қолы болмаса, бұл елдің өнеркәсіп державасына трансформацияланып, экспортқа негізделген модельді сәтті жүзеге асыра қоюы неғайбыл еді. Бір қызығы, Қытайдың жаһанданудан көрген игілігін мақтайтындар АҚШ әкімшілігі де Қытайдың әдісін көшіріп, индустриялық саясатты ашық жүргізе бастай ма деп қорқады.
Әрине, Қытайдан айырмашылығы – АҚШ демократиялық ел болғысы келеді. Ал демократиялық елдің индустриялық саясаты ашықтықты, жауаптылықты және институттауды қажет етеді. Үкімет пен жеке фирмалар арасындағы қарым-қатынас тиянақты түрде межеленуі керек. Технология мен нарықтағы шынайы ахуал жайлы ақпарат алу үшін үкімет мекемелері жекеменшік бизнеске жақын болуы керек. Мәселен, айталық, автокөлік өндіру саласындағы өнеркәсіп жұмыс орындарының азайып жатқанына не себеп болды және үкімет мұнда қалай көмектесе алады? Бірақ олар күндердің күнінде компаниялардың «қалтасына» кіріп кетпеуі үшін немесе керісінше өз дегенімен жүргізіп қоймауы үшін олардан жеткілікті дәрежеде алшақ болуы керек.
Трамптың стиліндегі индустриалдық саясаттың олқы тұсы да – осы. Бір жағынан басты экономикалық қызметтерге тағайындаған адамдарына қарасақ, оның үкімет пен Wall Street-тің және ірі бизнестің арасын тым жақындатуға құлқы жоқ көрінеді. Екінші жағынан, «Туиттердің» көмегімен саясат жүргізуі оның институтталған диалог орнатып, индустриялық саясаттағы ең басты қажеттілікті орындап, жеке секторға лайықты қорған болу ниеті аз сияқты.
Бұл – Трамп әкімшілігінің индустриялық саясаты тамыр-таныстық пен қорқытып-үркітудің арасында жүргізіледі деген сөз. Бұдан кейбіреулер пайда көруі мүмкін, бірақ бұл Америка жұмысшыларының басым көпшілігіне және жалпы экономикаға ешқандай жақсылық әкелмейді.
Comment Commented Tom Ealey
"Economists tend to advocate an arm’s-length relationship between government and business."
I am a big Rodrik fan but this statement has not been true for a very long time. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
"Corporate statism or state corporatism is a political culture and a form of corporatism whose adherents hold that the corporate group which is the basis of society is the state. The state requires all members of a particular economic sector to join an officially designated interest group. Such interest groups thus attain public status, and they participate in national policymaking. The result is that the state has great control over the groups, and groups have great control over their members."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corporate_statism Read more
Comment Commented Olga Popova
Ужасный перевод, абсолютно ошибочный вплоть до противоположного смысла, например, в этом предложении: Во время последующего посещения завода Carrier он предупредил остальные американские компании, что обложит их высокими пошлинами, если они будут выводить заводы за рубеж, чтобы затем ввозить их продукцию обратно в страну. Read more
Comment Commented Iain Wicking
An examination of ‘industrial policy’ in the US, UK and a number of other Western countries is confused by the prism through which it is viewed. After WW2 the US dominated every industry sector and now it dominates none. A better approach would be to understand why this happened. Trying to get anything sensible from economists with respect to this is a waste of time as they are unable to answer what is s straightforward question – how does a national economy generate economic wealth? You will hear the sound of crickets as they have no idea. This is confirmed via the recommendation that government and business should operate removed from each other. As the author points out much of the foundation of modern industry has its genus in R&D funded by and undertaken by government entities such as DARPA, MIT, etc.
After WW2 the practised what is called ‘Technology-Based Planning’ which is the acquisition and manipulation of technology to create ‘competitive advantage’. The Japanese and Germans used variants of this to rapidly rebuild their economies. During this period there was a symbiosis between industry and government. However the focus shifted to what is called ‘Finance-Based Planning’ where everything was increasingly view through the prism of funding and debt – get the lowest cost input from anywhere instead of creating value within your national economy. Throw enough money at a problem and you will get a good outcome so went the thinking. This never happens as it’s a myth. Conventional economic and business thinking (the financial myopia of the MBA) is ingrained with this thinking and contributes to US continued decline in US national competitiveness.
The only way for the US to generate economic wealth is to become more ‘competitive’ via a readoption of Technology-Based Planning which is to ‘out-compete’ national rivals via the superior acquisition, manipulation and management of technology. This is the ONLY way to create industrial mass, create jobs and balance trade. Without this other initiatives are futile. China practices a form technology planning – ‘Centralised Technology-Based Planning’ and is waging a ‘soft’ technology war on all other nations. Japan, South Korea and Germany are also using variants of Technology-Based Planning to maintain the competitiveness of their economies. Ironically, the US does have the tools and capability (Project Socrates) to revert to Technology-Based Planning in a manner that would be superior to China’s centralised planning approach. If Trump adopted this I would say the US would have a chance but if not China will become an unchallengeable economic giant.
Read more
Comment Commented Aale Hanse
>> deeply corrosive of democratic norms.
So you are concerned about our democratic norms. Well I for one would like to say that your democratic norms are the problem. For some time now, at least the last few decades, humanity has been pushing back at the results of your democratic norms. At each step the reaction and push back by the defenders of these so called democratic norms have succeeded which only made the situation worse. Now that the bubble may be about to burst with the populist voters grabbing at anything to usurp the future we are told we are complicit in the process to be corrosive of democratic norms.. The slave trade cohorts on their day thought that what they were doing was normal as well and it took decades to stop it due to their defence of a set of norms in place at the time. NO: your democratic norms have produced a new set of slaves with many living impoverished in an effluent society. The push back now is to say the voters are uneducated and to rally the defenders of democratic norms to arms. Now this has to make the rest of yor article suspect along with many of the other authors that incite a circus...
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Ted, you are not obliged to read or even comment on other people's opinion and when their opinion defer from yours, you portray them as being Trump supporters. This is called freedom of speech my friend and not some radical leftist point of view. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
Another completely non-specific rail against everything PT (pre-Trump), which then forms the basis of "well he can't do any worse than you lot did before" argument. Except it isn't an argument, but a way of angryly avoiding the article's points. Kinda tiring of this from Trump supporters. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
As usual, it is an insightful article about the U.S. industrial policy, which is rather elaborate and far from being "hands-off". Another plus is the links to the studies.
As far as the criticism of President-elect is concerned, it seems to be to early to make any conclusions. If his tweets do change the "tastes" of investors in favor of the U.S. and increase the risks of investing outside the U.S., it may not necessarily be a bad thing. At the same time, Mr. Trump's visible "achievements" may be politically advantageous to him, as more meaningful changes in any case require time and careful planning. His current populist moves do not constrain his future actions and policies. Read more
Comment Commented Vincent DeSapio
So far, Trump is following Mussolini's industrial policy of bullying companies to do what he considers economically beneficial. He has yet to become President, so we don't know yet if he will follow the other part of Il Duce's policy. That is, funneling state funds to his industrial cronies. Read more
Comment Commented Cris Perdue
Thanks for the clearly-stated article based on a few things Mr. Trump has already done. Too many articles elsewhere in the press basically just say "Oh my God, Oh my God", when Trump has not actually done anything. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Let's wait. He is not yet President. There is a lot to be said for him being silent until then. But the barrage against him is unprecedented and really so extreme as to be unbelievable. I remember McCarthyism and I have worked in his archives, and Trump is subject to a McCarthyite attack we have not seen for 70 years. He is to be excused if he thinks he must keep himself in the news.
Trump has an extremely competent team. He knows the best tax lawyers in the country for finding and closing loopholes. Maybe Ford did change its mind because it knows what changes are likely to come to the corporate tax structure.
He seems to be committed to a lrger fiscal deficit and knows that tax cuts are the only politically possible way to begin. This will permit a much needed normalization of interest rates. If he wisely abolishes Obamacare first under reconcilation, which only requires 50 Senators, and with expiration in 12-18 months, he puts Congress under the gun before 2018 election to have an expensive health care system unfunded like Bush's great prescription drug program--which Paul Ryan voted for.
Maybe he will still look poor in the fall. It is a long time until the 2018 election and plenty of time to criticize. But it is for Rodrik to propose second best and third best concrete measures and to complain only when they are rejected. Read more
Comment Commented Benjamin Steiner
To Lester Soss: thank you, sir, for what you wrote in reply. Read more
Comment Commented Lester Soss
Sir, did you read Dr. Rodrik's article. It would appear otherwise. This is an issue of a national industrial policy. A failed real estate developer and jumped up entertainer (thanks to Burnett) tweeting that he brought jobs back to the U.S. by threatening a company does not constitute an industrial policy. To believe that he did, is to believe that we have already gone from a democracy to a fascist state ruled by a strong man (ala berlusoni).
Your comments about the deficit, tax reduction for the rich, and the interest rate are incomprehensible. It seems you are worried about "normalizing" the interest rates. I assume you want this because you believe that resources are being misallocated because of those low rates. However, if the rates rise because of a massive deficit and a corresponding precipitous rise in inflation, you will have a far worse misallocation of resources.
It is funny (odd) that you should mention McCarthyism. I would recommend you google "McCarthy-Welch Exchange". Read the transcripts and then tell me who seems to have more of a "McCarthy" style, the press or the President elect. That you can claim that this mountebank and functionally illiterate man (whose lawyer was the same Roy Cohn who advised McCarthy at the hearings) is the victim of a McCarthy witch-hunt, brings to mind Joseph Welch's final comment:
"...You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency sir, at long last, have you no sense of decency!" Read more
