13

Трамптың жөнсіз индустриялық саясаты

КЭМБРИДЖ – АҚШ-тың сайланған президенті Дональд Трамп әлі қызметіне кіріскен жоқ, бірақ қарашада күтпеген жерден жеңіске жеткелі бері оның индустриялық саясатының олқылықтары айқын көріне бастады.

Сайлаудан бір-екі апта өтер-өтпестен Трамп өзін жеңімпаз деп жариялады. Қолдау мен қорқытуды қатар пайдаланған ол жылыту және салқындату құралдарын шығаратын Carrier фирмасына ықпал етіп, оны Индианада жұмысын жалғастыруға, сол арқылы АҚШ-та 1 мыңға жуық жұмыс орнын сақтап қалуға көндірді. Кейіннен  Carrier зауытын аралаған ол зауыттарын шетелге көшіріп, өнімдерін елге жөнелтетін фирмаларға тарифті көбейтемін деп ескертті.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Оның «Туиттердегі» аккаунты да осы мазмұндағы пікірлерді бұрқырата таратып жатты. Ол Кентуккидегі Линкольн зауытын Мексикаға көшірмей, орнында қалдырғаны үшін Ford-қа алғыс айтты. Есесіне Chevrolet Cruzе көлігін АҚШ-та емес, Мексикада шығарып, сатып жатқан General Motors-қа импорт тарифін енгіземіз деп қорқытты. 

Трамп, сондай-ақ, қорғаныс саласындағы мердігерлерді тым көп шығынданғаны үшін сөксе, әуе алыптары Boeing пен Lockheed Martin-ді тым қымбат ұшақ шығарады деп айыптады.

Трамптың саяси стилі оның алдындағы президенттерден мүлде өзгеше. Оның саясаты жеке адамға, оның мінез-құлқына тәуелді. Ол қорқыту мен мазақтауға негізделген. Ол мақтанқұмарлыққа, зорайтуға және шынайы жетістіктер жайлы өтірік мәліметке сүйенеді. Бұл – «Туиттерде» қойылатын қоғамдық спектакльдің бір түрі. Әрі ол демократия нормаларына көп зиян тигізеді.

Әдетте экономистер үкімет пен бизнестің арасында алшақ қарым-қатынас болғанын қолдайды. Жемқорлық не қолдаушылық болмауы үшін мемлекеттік қызметкерлер өздерін жекеменшік фирмалардан оқшау ұстауы тиіс. Бұл – АҚШ-та жоғары бағаланатын, бірақ көп бұзылып жататын принцип. АҚШ-тағы қаржы магнаттарының соңғы отыз жыл ішінде үкімет саясатына қаншалық ықпал еткендігі осының жарқын мысалы бола алады.

Дегенмен, бизнес пен үкімет арасындағы тығыз қарым-қатынас көп адамның жетістікке жетуіне мүмкіндік берді. АҚШ-тағы экономикалық дамудың тарихы – мемлекеттік және жеке сектордың арасындағы алшақ қарым-қатынас пен қатаң ережелердің емес, прагматикалық әріптестік пен ынтымақтастықтың айқын көрінісі. Майкл Линд, Стивен Коэн және Бред Дилонг сияқты тарихи тұрғыдан ойлайтын экономистердің айтуынша, АҚШ-та жекеменшік мекемелерді инвестиция, инфрақұрылым, қаржы және басқа да қажеттіліктермен қамтамасыз ететін Гамильтон дәстүрі мұраға қалған. 

АҚШ-та несиелеу және мемлекеттік сатып алу сияқты нақты үкіметтік бағдарламалардың және кәсіпкерлер мен өнертапқыштардың дарынының арқасында технологиялық инновация болған. Гарвард Бизнес мектебінің профессоры Джош Лернер айтқанындай, АҚШ-тағы Apple, Intel сияқты ең мықты технологиялық компаниялар танымал болмай тұрғанда үкіметтен көмек алған. Электр көліктерін шығаратын Tesla компаниясы жеңілдік алған несиеге кепілдік беру бағдарламасына күн батареяларын шығаратын Solyndra компаниясы да қатысқан. Бірақ Solyndra 2011 жылы күйреп, банкрот болды.

Solyndra мысалы көрсеткеніндей, қоғамдық бастамалардың бәрі сәтті бола бермейді. Бірақ ең бастысы – табысты және сәтсіз жобаларды қоса алып қарағанда жалпы нәтиженің дұрыс болуы. Бұлайша кең ауқымда бағалау өте сирек болады. Соңғы бір сараптама нәтижесіне қарасақ, АҚШ-тың энергетикалық тиімділікті арттыру бағдарламалары жақсы табыс әкелген. Бір қызығы, табыстың ең ауқымды бөлігі салыстырмалы түрде шағын жобалардан түскен.

Әлеуметтанушылар Фред Блок пен Мэттью Келлер АҚШ-тың «дамуға бағытталған мемлекет» сипатын өте жақсы сараптап берген. Бірақ  бұл нарықтық фундаменталистік идеология көмескіленіп барады. Блок пен Келлер «қоғамдық тұрғыдан қаржыландырылатын орталықсыздандырылған зертханалар» мен «Шағын бизнесті инновациялық зерттеу» (SBIR) бағдарламасы сияқты қаржыландыру бастамаларына негізделген «әліппе сорпаларының»  (alphabet soup) жекеменшік фирмалармен жұмыс істеп, олардың өнімдерін коммерциялауға ат салысып жатқанын сипаттап берді. Әріптестерімен бірге олар федералдық және штат үкіметтерінің биотехнология, жасыл технология, нанотехнология салаларындағы инновацияға басты серпін беретін өзара ынтымақтастыққа қаншалық зор қолдау білдіріп отырғанын көрсетті.

Мемлекеттік және жекеменшік сектордағы тығыз ынтымақтастық пен үйлесімге негізделген осындай индустриялық саясат Шығыс Азиядағы экономикалық саясаттың басты ерекшелігі болғаны белгілі. Қытай үкіметінің қамқор және жол бастаушы қолы болмаса, бұл елдің өнеркәсіп державасына трансформацияланып, экспортқа негізделген модельді сәтті жүзеге асыра қоюы неғайбыл еді. Бір қызығы, Қытайдың жаһанданудан көрген игілігін мақтайтындар АҚШ әкімшілігі де Қытайдың әдісін көшіріп, индустриялық саясатты ашық жүргізе бастай ма деп қорқады.

Әрине, Қытайдан айырмашылығы – АҚШ демократиялық ел болғысы келеді. Ал демократиялық елдің индустриялық саясаты ашықтықты, жауаптылықты және институттауды қажет етеді. Үкімет пен жеке фирмалар арасындағы қарым-қатынас тиянақты түрде межеленуі керек. Технология мен нарықтағы шынайы ахуал жайлы ақпарат алу үшін үкімет мекемелері жекеменшік бизнеске жақын болуы керек. Мәселен, айталық, автокөлік өндіру саласындағы өнеркәсіп жұмыс орындарының азайып жатқанына не себеп болды және үкімет мұнда қалай көмектесе алады? Бірақ олар күндердің күнінде компаниялардың «қалтасына» кіріп кетпеуі үшін немесе керісінше өз дегенімен жүргізіп қоймауы үшін олардан жеткілікті дәрежеде алшақ болуы керек.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Трамптың стиліндегі индустриалдық саясаттың олқы тұсы да – осы. Бір жағынан басты экономикалық қызметтерге тағайындаған адамдарына қарасақ, оның үкімет пен Wall Street-тің және ірі бизнестің арасын тым жақындатуға құлқы жоқ көрінеді. Екінші жағынан,  «Туиттердің» көмегімен саясат жүргізуі оның институтталған диалог орнатып, индустриялық саясаттағы ең басты қажеттілікті орындап, жеке секторға лайықты қорған болу ниеті аз сияқты.

Бұл – Трамп әкімшілігінің индустриялық саясаты тамыр-таныстық пен қорқытып-үркітудің арасында жүргізіледі деген сөз. Бұдан кейбіреулер пайда көруі мүмкін, бірақ бұл Америка жұмысшыларының басым көпшілігіне және жалпы экономикаға ешқандай жақсылық әкелмейді.