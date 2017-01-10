特朗普的拙劣产业政策

坎布里奇—美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普尚未履新，但自11月出人意料地赢得大选以来，其漏洞百出的产业政策已经充分展现在人们眼前。
当选后不出几周，特朗普已经宣布了一场胜利。通过威逼利诱，他成功说服空调暖通企业开利公司（Carrier）将一些业务保留在印第安纳州，从而“拯救”了大约1,000个美国工作岗位。随后他以开利工厂为榜样，警告其他美国企业，如果它们把工厂迁往海外而产品返销国内，他将对它们征收高昂关税。
他的Twitter账号也不断地发布同样风格的评论。他将福特公司把林肯汽车工厂留在肯塔基州而不是迁往墨西哥的决定揽为己功。他威胁通用汽车公司，如果继续从墨西哥进口雪佛莱科鲁兹而不是将该车型放在美国生产，他将对其征收关税。
特朗普还借口成本过高打击防务承包商，在不同场合分别严厉指责航空巨头波音和洛希德马丁生产的飞机太贵。
特朗普的政策风格与其诸位前任大相径庭。他的政策非常有个性和情绪化。他的政策依靠威胁和恫吓。他的政策总是对成功夸大其词甚至生编硬造。他的政策堪称一场在Twitter上演的公共闹剧。他的政策严重破坏了民主范式。
经济学家总是强调政府和企业之间要保持一定距离。公职官员应该自觉与私营企业隔离，以防腐败和徇私。这是美国的宝贵原则——但这一原则被打破的时候比遵守的时候更多。一个显著的例子是过去三十年中金融大佬对美国政府政策的影响力。
但政商之间的紧密互动也是美国许多成功背后的关键。美国经济发展史便是一部公私部门务实协调与合作的历史，而不是一部刻意保持距离和僵硬的规则的历史。具有历史思维的经济学家和政策分析家——如迈克尔·林德（Michael Lind）、史蒂芬·科恩（Stephen Cohen）和布拉德·德隆（Brad DeLong）——提醒我们，美国是汉密尔顿传统的继承者。汉密尔顿认为，联邦政府提供投资、基础设施、融资和其他私人企业所需要的支持。
具体的政府项目，如贷款补助和政府采购，对美国技术创新的意义不下于美国企业家和投资者的创造力。哈佛商学院教授约什·勒纳（Josh Lerner）指出，一些最有活力的美国技术公司，包括苹果公司和英特尔公司，在上市前都获得过政府融资支持。电动汽车制造商特斯拉公司是公共贷款担保的受益者。太阳能电池制造商Solyndra公司也参加了同一个项目，但它在2011年上市后轰然倒闭。
Solyndra公司的例子表明，许多上市操作以失败告终。但最终的考验是整体投资组合的社会回报在盈亏相抵后是否为正。范围如此广泛的评估十分罕见。但一项分析发现美国提振能源效率的各种项目产生了正净收益。有趣的是，大部分收益来自三项相对不起眼的项目。
社会学家弗雷德·布洛克（Fred Block）和马修·凯勒（Matthew Keller）提供了也许是关于美国“发展状态”的最佳分析。他们认为所谓“发展状态”是指被主流市场原教旨主义遮蔽的现实。布洛克和凯勒描述了“分散的公共资金支持的实验室网络”和“字母汤”融资项目——如小企业创新研究（SBIR）项目——是如何与私营企业合作并帮助它们实现产品商业化的。他们和他们的同事们证明 ，联邦和州政府在支持作为创新基础的合作网络方面起着重要作用——不管是生物技术、绿色技术还是纳米技术。
这些产业政策以公共和私人部门的紧密协调与合作为基础，它们显然是东亚经济决策的标志。难以想象，如果没有中国政府的帮助和指导，中国如何变成今天的制造业超级大国，也无法想象其出口导向型模式的成功。讽刺的是，称颂中国从全球化中得益的人常常发出警告，说美国政府要复制中国的方法，公然支持产业政策。
当然，与中国不同，美国是所谓的民主国家。而民主国家的产业政策必须透明、可问责、制度化。政府与私营企业之间的关系必须谨慎处理。政府机构要与私营企业走得足够近，从而获得关于当前技术和市场现实的信息。比如，（比如）汽车生产的制造业岗位流失的根本原因是什么，政府如何出手相助？但政府机构又不能与私营企业走得太近，沦为公司的傀儡，或者走向另一个极端，对公司发号施令？
而这正是特朗普式产业政策的失败之处。一方面，他的重要经济职位人选表明他无意切断政府与华尔街和大金融企业的干系。另一方面，他的“tweet治国”意味着他没什么兴趣构建制度化对话，而这——再加上其他必要的保护——是可靠的产业政策的必要条件。
这意味着我们可以看到，特朗普政府的产业政策将在裙带和恫吓之间摇摆。这或许会给某些人带来好处；但对绝大部分美国工人和整体经济，这有百弊而无一利。
Comment Commented Tom Ealey
"Economists tend to advocate an arm’s-length relationship between government and business."
I am a big Rodrik fan but this statement has not been true for a very long time.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
"Corporate statism or state corporatism is a political culture and a form of corporatism whose adherents hold that the corporate group which is the basis of society is the state. The state requires all members of a particular economic sector to join an officially designated interest group. Such interest groups thus attain public status, and they participate in national policymaking. The result is that the state has great control over the groups, and groups have great control over their members."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corporate_statism Read more
Comment Commented Olga Popova
Ужасный перевод, абсолютно ошибочный вплоть до противоположного смысла, например, в этом предложении: Во время последующего посещения завода Carrier он предупредил остальные американские компании, что обложит их высокими пошлинами, если они будут выводить заводы за рубеж, чтобы затем ввозить их продукцию обратно в страну. Read more
Comment Commented Iain Wicking
An examination of ‘industrial policy’ in the US, UK and a number of other Western countries is confused by the prism through which it is viewed. After WW2 the US dominated every industry sector and now it dominates none. A better approach would be to understand why this happened. Trying to get anything sensible from economists with respect to this is a waste of time as they are unable to answer what is s straightforward question – how does a national economy generate economic wealth? You will hear the sound of crickets as they have no idea. This is confirmed via the recommendation that government and business should operate removed from each other. As the author points out much of the foundation of modern industry has its genus in R&D funded by and undertaken by government entities such as DARPA, MIT, etc.
After WW2 the practised what is called ‘Technology-Based Planning’ which is the acquisition and manipulation of technology to create ‘competitive advantage’. The Japanese and Germans used variants of this to rapidly rebuild their economies. During this period there was a symbiosis between industry and government. However the focus shifted to what is called ‘Finance-Based Planning’ where everything was increasingly view through the prism of funding and debt – get the lowest cost input from anywhere instead of creating value within your national economy. Throw enough money at a problem and you will get a good outcome so went the thinking. This never happens as it’s a myth. Conventional economic and business thinking (the financial myopia of the MBA) is ingrained with this thinking and contributes to US continued decline in US national competitiveness.
The only way for the US to generate economic wealth is to become more ‘competitive’ via a readoption of Technology-Based Planning which is to ‘out-compete’ national rivals via the superior acquisition, manipulation and management of technology. This is the ONLY way to create industrial mass, create jobs and balance trade. Without this other initiatives are futile. China practices a form technology planning – ‘Centralised Technology-Based Planning’ and is waging a ‘soft’ technology war on all other nations. Japan, South Korea and Germany are also using variants of Technology-Based Planning to maintain the competitiveness of their economies. Ironically, the US does have the tools and capability (Project Socrates) to revert to Technology-Based Planning in a manner that would be superior to China’s centralised planning approach. If Trump adopted this I would say the US would have a chance but if not China will become an unchallengeable economic giant.
Read more
Comment Commented Aale Hanse
>> deeply corrosive of democratic norms.
So you are concerned about our democratic norms. Well I for one would like to say that your democratic norms are the problem. For some time now, at least the last few decades, humanity has been pushing back at the results of your democratic norms. At each step the reaction and push back by the defenders of these so called democratic norms have succeeded which only made the situation worse. Now that the bubble may be about to burst with the populist voters grabbing at anything to usurp the future we are told we are complicit in the process to be corrosive of democratic norms.. The slave trade cohorts on their day thought that what they were doing was normal as well and it took decades to stop it due to their defence of a set of norms in place at the time. NO: your democratic norms have produced a new set of slaves with many living impoverished in an effluent society. The push back now is to say the voters are uneducated and to rally the defenders of democratic norms to arms. Now this has to make the rest of yor article suspect along with many of the other authors that incite a circus...
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Ted, you are not obliged to read or even comment on other people's opinion and when their opinion defer from yours, you portray them as being Trump supporters. This is called freedom of speech my friend and not some radical leftist point of view. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
Another completely non-specific rail against everything PT (pre-Trump), which then forms the basis of "well he can't do any worse than you lot did before" argument. Except it isn't an argument, but a way of angryly avoiding the article's points. Kinda tiring of this from Trump supporters. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
As usual, it is an insightful article about the U.S. industrial policy, which is rather elaborate and far from being "hands-off". Another plus is the links to the studies.
As far as the criticism of President-elect is concerned, it seems to be to early to make any conclusions. If his tweets do change the "tastes" of investors in favor of the U.S. and increase the risks of investing outside the U.S., it may not necessarily be a bad thing. At the same time, Mr. Trump's visible "achievements" may be politically advantageous to him, as more meaningful changes in any case require time and careful planning. His current populist moves do not constrain his future actions and policies. Read more
Comment Commented Vincent DeSapio
So far, Trump is following Mussolini's industrial policy of bullying companies to do what he considers economically beneficial. He has yet to become President, so we don't know yet if he will follow the other part of Il Duce's policy. That is, funneling state funds to his industrial cronies. Read more
Comment Commented Cris Perdue
Thanks for the clearly-stated article based on a few things Mr. Trump has already done. Too many articles elsewhere in the press basically just say "Oh my God, Oh my God", when Trump has not actually done anything. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Let's wait. He is not yet President. There is a lot to be said for him being silent until then. But the barrage against him is unprecedented and really so extreme as to be unbelievable. I remember McCarthyism and I have worked in his archives, and Trump is subject to a McCarthyite attack we have not seen for 70 years. He is to be excused if he thinks he must keep himself in the news.
Trump has an extremely competent team. He knows the best tax lawyers in the country for finding and closing loopholes. Maybe Ford did change its mind because it knows what changes are likely to come to the corporate tax structure.
He seems to be committed to a lrger fiscal deficit and knows that tax cuts are the only politically possible way to begin. This will permit a much needed normalization of interest rates. If he wisely abolishes Obamacare first under reconcilation, which only requires 50 Senators, and with expiration in 12-18 months, he puts Congress under the gun before 2018 election to have an expensive health care system unfunded like Bush's great prescription drug program--which Paul Ryan voted for.
Maybe he will still look poor in the fall. It is a long time until the 2018 election and plenty of time to criticize. But it is for Rodrik to propose second best and third best concrete measures and to complain only when they are rejected. Read more
Comment Commented Lester Soss
Sir, did you read Dr. Rodrik's article. It would appear otherwise. This is an issue of a national industrial policy. A failed real estate developer and jumped up entertainer (thanks to Burnett) tweeting that he brought jobs back to the U.S. by threatening a company does not constitute an industrial policy. To believe that he did, is to believe that we have already gone from a democracy to a fascist state ruled by a strong man (ala berlusoni).
Your comments about the deficit, tax reduction for the rich, and the interest rate are incomprehensible. It seems you are worried about "normalizing" the interest rates. I assume you want this because you believe that resources are being misallocated because of those low rates. However, if the rates rise because of a massive deficit and a corresponding precipitous rise in inflation, you will have a far worse misallocation of resources.
It is funny (odd) that you should mention McCarthyism. I would recommend you google "McCarthy-Welch Exchange". Read the transcripts and then tell me who seems to have more of a "McCarthy" style, the press or the President elect. That you can claim that this mountebank and functionally illiterate man (whose lawyer was the same Roy Cohn who advised McCarthy at the hearings) is the victim of a McCarthy witch-hunt, brings to mind Joseph Welch's final comment:
"...You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency sir, at long last, have you no sense of decency!" Read more
