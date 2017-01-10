12

特朗普的拙劣产业政策

坎布里奇—美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普尚未履新，但自11月出人意料地赢得大选以来，其漏洞百出的产业政策已经充分展现在人们眼前。

当选后不出几周，特朗普已经宣布了一场胜利。通过威逼利诱，他成功说服空调暖通企业开利公司（Carrier）将一些业务保留在印第安纳州，从而“拯救”了大约1,000个美国工作岗位。随后他以开利工厂为榜样，警告其他美国企业，如果它们把工厂迁往海外而产品返销国内，他将对它们征收高昂关税。

他的Twitter账号也不断地发布同样风格的评论。他将福特公司把林肯汽车工厂留在肯塔基州而不是迁往墨西哥的决定揽为己功。他威胁通用汽车公司，如果继续从墨西哥进口雪佛莱科鲁兹而不是将该车型放在美国生产，他将对其征收关税。

特朗普还借口成本过高打击防务承包商，在不同场合分别严厉指责航空巨头波音洛希德马丁生产的飞机太贵。

特朗普的政策风格与其诸位前任大相径庭。他的政策非常有个性和情绪化。他的政策依靠威胁和恫吓。他的政策总是对成功夸大其词甚至生编硬造。他的政策堪称一场在Twitter上演的公共闹剧。他的政策严重破坏了民主范式。

经济学家总是强调政府和企业之间要保持一定距离。公职官员应该自觉与私营企业隔离，以防腐败和徇私。这是美国的宝贵原则——但这一原则被打破的时候比遵守的时候更多。一个显著的例子是过去三十年中金融大佬对美国政府政策的影响力。

但政商之间的紧密互动也是美国许多成功背后的关键。美国经济发展史便是一部公私部门务实协调与合作的历史，而不是一部刻意保持距离和僵硬的规则的历史。具有历史思维的经济学家和政策分析家——如迈克尔·林德（Michael Lind）、史蒂芬·科恩（Stephen Cohen）和布拉德·德隆（Brad DeLong）——提醒我们，美国是汉密尔顿传统的继承者。汉密尔顿认为，联邦政府提供投资、基础设施、融资和其他私人企业所需要的支持。

具体的政府项目，如贷款补助和政府采购，对美国技术创新的意义不下于美国企业家和投资者的创造力。哈佛商学院教授约什·勒纳（Josh Lerner）指出，一些最有活力的美国技术公司，包括苹果公司和英特尔公司，在上市前都获得过政府融资支持。电动汽车制造商特斯拉公司是公共贷款担保的受益者。太阳能电池制造商Solyndra公司也参加了同一个项目，但它在2011年上市后轰然倒闭。

Solyndra公司的例子表明，许多上市操作以失败告终。但最终的考验是整体投资组合的社会回报在盈亏相抵后是否为正。范围如此广泛的评估十分罕见。但一项分析发现美国提振能源效率的各种项目产生了正净收益。有趣的是，大部分收益来自三项相对不起眼的项目。

社会学家弗雷德·布洛克（Fred Block）和马修·凯勒（Matthew Keller）提供了也许是关于美国“发展状态”的最佳分析。他们认为所谓“发展状态”是指被主流市场原教旨主义遮蔽的现实。布洛克和凯勒描述了“分散的公共资金支持的实验室网络”和“字母汤”融资项目——如小企业创新研究（SBIR）项目——是如何与私营企业合作并帮助它们实现产品商业化的。他们和他们的同事们证明 ，联邦和州政府在支持作为创新基础的合作网络方面起着重要作用——不管是生物技术、绿色技术还是纳米技术。

这些产业政策以公共和私人部门的紧密协调与合作为基础，它们显然是东亚经济决策的标志。难以想象，如果没有中国政府的帮助和指导，中国如何变成今天的制造业超级大国，也无法想象其出口导向型模式的成功。讽刺的是，称颂中国从全球化中得益的人常常发出警告，说美国政府要复制中国的方法，公然支持产业政策。

当然，与中国不同，美国是所谓的民主国家。而民主国家的产业政策必须透明、可问责、制度化。政府与私营企业之间的关系必须谨慎处理。政府机构要与私营企业走得足够近，从而获得关于当前技术和市场现实的信息。比如，（比如）汽车生产的制造业岗位流失的根本原因是什么，政府如何出手相助？但政府机构又不能与私营企业走得太近，沦为公司的傀儡，或者走向另一个极端，对公司发号施令？

而这正是特朗普式产业政策的失败之处。一方面，他的重要经济职位人选表明他无意切断政府与华尔街和大金融企业的干系。另一方面，他的“tweet治国”意味着他没什么兴趣构建制度化对话，而这——再加上其他必要的保护——是可靠的产业政策的必要条件。

这意味着我们可以看到，特朗普政府的产业政策将在裙带和恫吓之间摇摆。这或许会给某些人带来好处；但对绝大部分美国工人和整体经济，这有百弊而无一利。