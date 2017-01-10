Kebijakan Industri Trump yang Buruk

CAMBRIDGE – Presiden terpilih Amerika Serikat, Donald Trump, belum menjabat sebagai presiden, namun ia telah memperlihatkan kebijakan sektor industri yang buruk sejak kemenangannya yang tidak terduga pada bulan November.
Dalam beberapa minggu setelah pemilu, Trump sudah mengumumkan kesuksesannya. Melalui perpaduan bujukan dan intimidasi, Trump berhasil membuat Carrier, sebuah perusahaan alat penghangat dan pendingin ruangan, untuk mempertahankan pabriknya di Indiana, sehingga “menyelamatkan” sekitar 1,000 pekerjaan bagi orang Amerika. Trump kemudian mengunjungi pabrik Carrier, dimana dia memberikan peringatan kepada perusahaan-perusahaan Amerika lainnya bahwa mereka akan dikenakan tarif yang besar jika memindahkan pabrik ke luar negeri dan mengirimkan barang produksi mereka kembali ke Amerika.
Akun Twitter Trump juga memperlihatkan pernyataan yang senada. Trump telah mengambil pujian atas keputusan Ford untuk mempertahankan pabrik Lincoln di Kentucky, dan tidak memindahkan pabrik tersebut ke Meksiko. Dia juga telah mengancam akan mengenakan tarif impor kepada General Motors jika perusahaan tersebut terus mengimpor Chevrolet Cruzes dari Meksiko dan tidak memproduksi mobil di Amerika Serikat.
Trump juga mengincar kontraktor pertahanan karena tingginya biaya yang diperlukan dengan cara mencaci perusahaan dirgantara besar seperti Boeing dan Lockheed Martin di dua kesempatan berbeda karena mereka memproduksi pesawat dengan harga yang terlalu mahal.
Gaya kebijakan Trump mencerminkan perbedaan yang sangat besar dibandingkan dengan presiden-presiden terdahulu. Gaya kebijakan Trump sangat personal dan temperamental. Selain itu, kebijakannya juga sangat mengandalkan ancaman dan intimidasi. Hal ini sangat rentan terhadap sesumbar, pernyataan yang berlebihan, dan kebohongan mengenai sukses yang diraih. Hal ini kemudian menjadi tontonan publik di Twitter. Dan hal ini berdampak sangat buruk terhadap norma-norma demokrasi.
Ekonom cenderung menyarankan hubungan yang tidak terlalu dekat antara pemerintah dan dunia usaha. Pejabat publik seharusnya tidak terlibat dalam urusan bisnis, agar mereka tidak terlibat korupsi atau favoritisme. Hal ini adalah prinsip utama di Amerika, namun hal ini lebih sering dilanggar daripada ditaati. Contoh nyata dari hal ini adalah kebijakan Pemerintah Amerika selama tiga dekade terakhir yang dipengaruhi oleh para penguasa keuangan.
Namun, kedekatan hubungan antara dunia bisnis dan pemerintah juga berada dibalik banyak kesuksesan Amerika. Sejarah perkembangan ekonomi Amerika adalah bukti dari kemitraan dan kolaborasi pragmatis antara pemerintah dan dunia usaha, dan bukan hasil dari hubungan berjarak dan peraturan yang kaku. Seperti yang diutarakan oleh ekonom dan analis kebijakan yang menggunakan sudut pandang historis seperti Michael Lind, Stephen Cohen, dan Brad DeLong, Amerika adalah pewaris tradisi Hamilton dimana pemerintah federal memberikan investasi, infrastruktur, pendanaan, dan dukungan lain yang diperlukan oleh dunia usaha.
Inovasi teknologi Amerika sangat terbantu oleh program pemerintah, seperti bantuan pendanaan atau pembelian pemerintah dan kecerdasan para pengusaha dan penemu Amerika. Seperti yang ditulis oleh professor Sekolah Bisnis Harvard, Josh Lerner, beberapa perusahaan teknologi paling dinamis di Amerika, termasuk Apple dan Intel, menerima bantuan dana dari pemerintah sebelum go public. Perusahaan pembuat mobil listrik, Tesla, adalah salah satu penerima program jaminan pinjaman pemerintah, sama seperti Solyndra, perusahaan sel surya yang bangkrut pada tahun 2011.
Seperti yang terjadi dengan Solyndra, banyak perusahaan yang didanai pemerintah mengalami kegagalan. Tapi hal yang terpenting adalah apakah dampak sosial dari portfolio pendanaan pemerintah secara keseluruhan positif. Evaluasi yang luas seperti ini cenderung jarang ada. Namun sebuah penelitian menunjukkan bahwa program pemerintah Amerika untuk meningkatkan efisiensi energi telah menghasilkan dampak baik. Yang menarik adalah, banyak dari dampak baik ini adalah kontribusi dari tiga proyek yang terbilang cukup kecil.
Sosilog Fred Block dan Matthew Keller telah memberikan Analisa terbaik mengenai “tahap perkembangan” Amerika – sebuah realitas yang menurut para sosiolog ini telah diburamkan oleh ideologi fundamentalis pasar. Block dan Keller menggambarkan bagaimana “sebuah jaringan laboratorium yang terdesentralisasi dan didanai oleh pemerintah” dan “beragam” skema pendanaan, seperti program Penelitian Inovasi Bisnis Skala Kecil, bekerjasama dengan perusahaan swasta dan hal ini telah membantu untuk mengkomersilkan produk-produk mereka. Kedua sosiolog tersebut dan rekan-rekan mereka telah mendokumentasikan banyaknya peran pemerintah federal dan negara bagian dalam mendukung jaringan kolaboratif yang menjadi motor inovasi – baik dalam sektor bioteknologi, teknologi ramah lingkungan dan nanoteknologi.
Kebijakan industri seperti ini, yang didasarkan atas kolaborasi dan koordinasi antara pemerintah dan dunia usaha, adalah landasan pembuatan kebijakan ekonomi di Asia Timur. Sulit untuk membayangkan transformasi Tiongkok menjadi negara yang kuat dalam bidang manufaktur – dan kesuksesan kebijakan yang berorientasi ekspor – tanpa bantuan dan panduan dari pemerintah Tiongkok. Namun ironisnya, orang-orang yang memuji kesuksesan Tiongkok sering khawatir akan kemungkinan pemerintah Amerika meniru pendekatan yang dilakukan Tiongkok dan secara terang-terangan menyokong kebijakan industri.
Tidak seperti Tiongkok. Amerika adalah negara demokrasi. Dan kebijakan industri di negara demokrasi harus berlandaskan transparansi, akuntabilitas, dan institusionalisasi. Hubungan antara pemerintah dan dunia usaha harus diatur dengan hati-hati. Institusi pemerintah harus cukup dekat dengan dunia usaha untuk memperoleh informasi yang dibutuhkan mengenai situasi dan kondisi pasar. Misalnya, apa alasan fundamental dari berkurangnya pekerjaan di sektor manufaktur, seperti di bidang otomotif, dan bagaimana pemerintah dapat membantu dalam hal ini? Namun, pemerintah tidak boleh terlalu dekat sehingga mereka berada dibawah pengaruh dunia usaha atau, dalam kasus terburuk, justru dapat diperintah untuk memenuhi keinginan dunia usaha.
Dan inilah alasan mengapa kebijakan industri ala Trump tidak lulus uji. Di satu sisi, orang-orang yang ditunjuk untuk mengisi posisi ekonomi di kabinetnya menunjukkan sedikitnya niat untuk memutuskan hubungan antara pemerintah dengan Wall Street dan dunia usaha. Namun di sisi lain, kebijakan yang diambil dan disuarakan melalui kicauan di Twitter memperlihatkan sedikitnya minat Trump untuk menciptakan dialog antar institusi, dan menciptakan peraturan, yang dibutuhkan untuk membuat kebijakan industri yang baik.
Oleh karena itu, dapat diperkirakan bahwa kebijakan industri pada masa pemerintahan Trump akan diwarnai oleh kronisme dan intimidasi. Hal ini mungkin akan menguntungkan sekelompok orang; namun tidak akan bermanfaat bagi mayoritas pekerja Amerika atau perekonomian secara keseluruhan.
Comment Commented Tom Ealey
"Economists tend to advocate an arm’s-length relationship between government and business."
I am a big Rodrik fan but this statement has not been true for a very long time. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
"Corporate statism or state corporatism is a political culture and a form of corporatism whose adherents hold that the corporate group which is the basis of society is the state. The state requires all members of a particular economic sector to join an officially designated interest group. Such interest groups thus attain public status, and they participate in national policymaking. The result is that the state has great control over the groups, and groups have great control over their members."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corporate_statism Read more
Comment Commented Olga Popova
Ужасный перевод, абсолютно ошибочный вплоть до противоположного смысла, например, в этом предложении: Во время последующего посещения завода Carrier он предупредил остальные американские компании, что обложит их высокими пошлинами, если они будут выводить заводы за рубеж, чтобы затем ввозить их продукцию обратно в страну. Read more
Comment Commented Iain Wicking
An examination of ‘industrial policy’ in the US, UK and a number of other Western countries is confused by the prism through which it is viewed. After WW2 the US dominated every industry sector and now it dominates none. A better approach would be to understand why this happened. Trying to get anything sensible from economists with respect to this is a waste of time as they are unable to answer what is s straightforward question – how does a national economy generate economic wealth? You will hear the sound of crickets as they have no idea. This is confirmed via the recommendation that government and business should operate removed from each other. As the author points out much of the foundation of modern industry has its genus in R&D funded by and undertaken by government entities such as DARPA, MIT, etc.
After WW2 the practised what is called ‘Technology-Based Planning’ which is the acquisition and manipulation of technology to create ‘competitive advantage’. The Japanese and Germans used variants of this to rapidly rebuild their economies. During this period there was a symbiosis between industry and government. However the focus shifted to what is called ‘Finance-Based Planning’ where everything was increasingly view through the prism of funding and debt – get the lowest cost input from anywhere instead of creating value within your national economy. Throw enough money at a problem and you will get a good outcome so went the thinking. This never happens as it’s a myth. Conventional economic and business thinking (the financial myopia of the MBA) is ingrained with this thinking and contributes to US continued decline in US national competitiveness.
The only way for the US to generate economic wealth is to become more ‘competitive’ via a readoption of Technology-Based Planning which is to ‘out-compete’ national rivals via the superior acquisition, manipulation and management of technology. This is the ONLY way to create industrial mass, create jobs and balance trade. Without this other initiatives are futile. China practices a form technology planning – ‘Centralised Technology-Based Planning’ and is waging a ‘soft’ technology war on all other nations. Japan, South Korea and Germany are also using variants of Technology-Based Planning to maintain the competitiveness of their economies. Ironically, the US does have the tools and capability (Project Socrates) to revert to Technology-Based Planning in a manner that would be superior to China’s centralised planning approach. If Trump adopted this I would say the US would have a chance but if not China will become an unchallengeable economic giant.
Read more
Comment Commented Aale Hanse
>> deeply corrosive of democratic norms.
So you are concerned about our democratic norms. Well I for one would like to say that your democratic norms are the problem. For some time now, at least the last few decades, humanity has been pushing back at the results of your democratic norms. At each step the reaction and push back by the defenders of these so called democratic norms have succeeded which only made the situation worse. Now that the bubble may be about to burst with the populist voters grabbing at anything to usurp the future we are told we are complicit in the process to be corrosive of democratic norms.. The slave trade cohorts on their day thought that what they were doing was normal as well and it took decades to stop it due to their defence of a set of norms in place at the time. NO: your democratic norms have produced a new set of slaves with many living impoverished in an effluent society. The push back now is to say the voters are uneducated and to rally the defenders of democratic norms to arms. Now this has to make the rest of yor article suspect along with many of the other authors that incite a circus...
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Ted, you are not obliged to read or even comment on other people's opinion and when their opinion defer from yours, you portray them as being Trump supporters. This is called freedom of speech my friend and not some radical leftist point of view. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
Another completely non-specific rail against everything PT (pre-Trump), which then forms the basis of "well he can't do any worse than you lot did before" argument. Except it isn't an argument, but a way of angryly avoiding the article's points. Kinda tiring of this from Trump supporters. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
As usual, it is an insightful article about the U.S. industrial policy, which is rather elaborate and far from being "hands-off". Another plus is the links to the studies.
As far as the criticism of President-elect is concerned, it seems to be to early to make any conclusions. If his tweets do change the "tastes" of investors in favor of the U.S. and increase the risks of investing outside the U.S., it may not necessarily be a bad thing. At the same time, Mr. Trump's visible "achievements" may be politically advantageous to him, as more meaningful changes in any case require time and careful planning. His current populist moves do not constrain his future actions and policies. Read more
Comment Commented Vincent DeSapio
So far, Trump is following Mussolini's industrial policy of bullying companies to do what he considers economically beneficial. He has yet to become President, so we don't know yet if he will follow the other part of Il Duce's policy. That is, funneling state funds to his industrial cronies. Read more
Comment Commented Cris Perdue
Thanks for the clearly-stated article based on a few things Mr. Trump has already done. Too many articles elsewhere in the press basically just say "Oh my God, Oh my God", when Trump has not actually done anything. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Let's wait. He is not yet President. There is a lot to be said for him being silent until then. But the barrage against him is unprecedented and really so extreme as to be unbelievable. I remember McCarthyism and I have worked in his archives, and Trump is subject to a McCarthyite attack we have not seen for 70 years. He is to be excused if he thinks he must keep himself in the news.
Trump has an extremely competent team. He knows the best tax lawyers in the country for finding and closing loopholes. Maybe Ford did change its mind because it knows what changes are likely to come to the corporate tax structure.
He seems to be committed to a lrger fiscal deficit and knows that tax cuts are the only politically possible way to begin. This will permit a much needed normalization of interest rates. If he wisely abolishes Obamacare first under reconcilation, which only requires 50 Senators, and with expiration in 12-18 months, he puts Congress under the gun before 2018 election to have an expensive health care system unfunded like Bush's great prescription drug program--which Paul Ryan voted for.
Maybe he will still look poor in the fall. It is a long time until the 2018 election and plenty of time to criticize. But it is for Rodrik to propose second best and third best concrete measures and to complain only when they are rejected. Read more
Comment Commented Lester Soss
Sir, did you read Dr. Rodrik's article. It would appear otherwise. This is an issue of a national industrial policy. A failed real estate developer and jumped up entertainer (thanks to Burnett) tweeting that he brought jobs back to the U.S. by threatening a company does not constitute an industrial policy. To believe that he did, is to believe that we have already gone from a democracy to a fascist state ruled by a strong man (ala berlusoni).
Your comments about the deficit, tax reduction for the rich, and the interest rate are incomprehensible. It seems you are worried about "normalizing" the interest rates. I assume you want this because you believe that resources are being misallocated because of those low rates. However, if the rates rise because of a massive deficit and a corresponding precipitous rise in inflation, you will have a far worse misallocation of resources.
It is funny (odd) that you should mention McCarthyism. I would recommend you google "McCarthy-Welch Exchange". Read the transcripts and then tell me who seems to have more of a "McCarthy" style, the press or the President elect. That you can claim that this mountebank and functionally illiterate man (whose lawyer was the same Roy Cohn who advised McCarthy at the hearings) is the victim of a McCarthy witch-hunt, brings to mind Joseph Welch's final comment:
"...You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency sir, at long last, have you no sense of decency!" Read more
