12

Kebijakan Industri Trump yang Buruk

CAMBRIDGE – Presiden terpilih Amerika Serikat, Donald Trump, belum menjabat sebagai presiden, namun ia telah memperlihatkan kebijakan sektor industri yang buruk sejak kemenangannya yang tidak terduga pada bulan November.

Dalam beberapa minggu setelah pemilu, Trump sudah mengumumkan kesuksesannya. Melalui perpaduan bujukan dan intimidasi, Trump berhasil membuat Carrier, sebuah perusahaan alat penghangat dan pendingin ruangan, untuk mempertahankan pabriknya di Indiana, sehingga “menyelamatkan” sekitar 1,000 pekerjaan bagi orang Amerika. Trump kemudian mengunjungi pabrik Carrier, dimana dia memberikan peringatan kepada perusahaan-perusahaan Amerika lainnya bahwa mereka akan dikenakan tarif yang besar jika memindahkan pabrik ke luar negeri dan mengirimkan barang produksi mereka kembali ke Amerika.      

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Akun Twitter Trump juga memperlihatkan pernyataan yang senada. Trump telah mengambil pujian atas keputusan Ford untuk mempertahankan pabrik Lincoln di Kentucky, dan tidak memindahkan pabrik tersebut ke Meksiko. Dia juga telah mengancam akan mengenakan tarif impor kepada General Motors jika perusahaan tersebut terus mengimpor Chevrolet Cruzes dari Meksiko dan tidak memproduksi mobil di Amerika Serikat.        

Trump juga mengincar kontraktor pertahanan karena tingginya biaya yang diperlukan dengan cara mencaci perusahaan dirgantara besar seperti Boeing dan Lockheed Martin di dua kesempatan berbeda karena mereka memproduksi pesawat dengan harga yang terlalu mahal.

Gaya kebijakan Trump mencerminkan perbedaan yang sangat besar dibandingkan dengan presiden-presiden terdahulu. Gaya kebijakan Trump sangat personal dan temperamental. Selain itu, kebijakannya juga sangat mengandalkan ancaman dan intimidasi. Hal ini sangat rentan terhadap sesumbar, pernyataan yang berlebihan, dan kebohongan mengenai sukses yang diraih. Hal ini kemudian menjadi tontonan publik di Twitter. Dan hal ini berdampak sangat buruk terhadap norma-norma demokrasi.    

Ekonom cenderung menyarankan hubungan yang tidak terlalu dekat antara pemerintah dan dunia usaha. Pejabat publik seharusnya tidak terlibat dalam urusan bisnis, agar mereka tidak terlibat korupsi atau favoritisme. Hal ini adalah prinsip utama di Amerika, namun hal ini lebih sering dilanggar daripada ditaati. Contoh nyata dari hal ini adalah kebijakan Pemerintah Amerika selama tiga dekade terakhir yang dipengaruhi oleh para penguasa keuangan.   

Namun, kedekatan hubungan antara dunia bisnis dan pemerintah juga berada dibalik banyak kesuksesan Amerika. Sejarah perkembangan ekonomi Amerika adalah bukti dari kemitraan dan kolaborasi pragmatis antara pemerintah dan dunia usaha, dan bukan hasil dari hubungan berjarak dan peraturan yang kaku. Seperti yang diutarakan oleh ekonom dan analis kebijakan yang menggunakan sudut pandang historis seperti Michael Lind, Stephen Cohen, dan Brad DeLong, Amerika adalah pewaris tradisi Hamilton dimana pemerintah federal memberikan investasi, infrastruktur, pendanaan, dan dukungan lain yang diperlukan oleh dunia usaha.

Inovasi teknologi Amerika sangat terbantu oleh program pemerintah, seperti bantuan pendanaan atau pembelian pemerintah dan kecerdasan para pengusaha dan penemu Amerika. Seperti yang ditulis oleh professor Sekolah Bisnis Harvard, Josh Lerner, beberapa perusahaan teknologi paling dinamis di Amerika, termasuk Apple dan Intel, menerima bantuan dana dari pemerintah sebelum go public. Perusahaan pembuat mobil listrik, Tesla, adalah salah satu penerima program jaminan pinjaman pemerintah, sama seperti Solyndra, perusahaan sel surya yang bangkrut pada tahun 2011.   

Seperti yang terjadi dengan Solyndra, banyak perusahaan yang didanai pemerintah mengalami kegagalan. Tapi hal yang terpenting adalah apakah dampak sosial dari portfolio pendanaan pemerintah secara keseluruhan positif. Evaluasi yang luas seperti ini cenderung jarang ada. Namun sebuah penelitian menunjukkan bahwa program pemerintah Amerika untuk meningkatkan efisiensi energi telah menghasilkan dampak baik. Yang menarik adalah, banyak dari dampak baik ini adalah kontribusi dari tiga proyek yang terbilang cukup kecil. 

Sosilog Fred Block dan Matthew Keller telah memberikan Analisa terbaik mengenai “tahap perkembangan” Amerika – sebuah realitas yang menurut para sosiolog ini telah diburamkan oleh ideologi fundamentalis pasar. Block dan Keller menggambarkan bagaimana “sebuah jaringan laboratorium yang terdesentralisasi dan didanai oleh pemerintah” dan “beragam” skema pendanaan, seperti program Penelitian Inovasi Bisnis Skala Kecil, bekerjasama dengan perusahaan swasta dan hal ini telah membantu untuk mengkomersilkan produk-produk mereka. Kedua sosiolog tersebut dan rekan-rekan mereka telah mendokumentasikan banyaknya peran pemerintah federal dan negara bagian dalam mendukung jaringan kolaboratif yang menjadi motor inovasi – baik dalam sektor bioteknologi, teknologi ramah lingkungan dan nanoteknologi.

Kebijakan industri seperti ini, yang didasarkan atas kolaborasi dan koordinasi antara pemerintah dan dunia usaha, adalah landasan pembuatan kebijakan ekonomi di Asia Timur. Sulit untuk membayangkan transformasi Tiongkok menjadi negara yang kuat dalam bidang manufaktur – dan kesuksesan kebijakan yang berorientasi ekspor – tanpa bantuan dan panduan dari pemerintah Tiongkok. Namun ironisnya, orang-orang yang memuji kesuksesan Tiongkok sering khawatir akan kemungkinan pemerintah Amerika meniru pendekatan yang dilakukan Tiongkok dan secara terang-terangan menyokong kebijakan industri.         

Tidak seperti Tiongkok. Amerika adalah negara demokrasi. Dan kebijakan industri di negara demokrasi harus berlandaskan transparansi, akuntabilitas, dan institusionalisasi. Hubungan antara pemerintah dan dunia usaha harus diatur dengan hati-hati. Institusi pemerintah harus cukup dekat dengan dunia usaha untuk memperoleh informasi yang dibutuhkan mengenai situasi dan kondisi pasar. Misalnya, apa alasan fundamental dari berkurangnya pekerjaan di sektor manufaktur, seperti di bidang otomotif, dan bagaimana pemerintah dapat membantu dalam hal ini? Namun, pemerintah tidak boleh terlalu dekat sehingga mereka berada dibawah pengaruh dunia usaha atau, dalam kasus terburuk, justru dapat diperintah untuk memenuhi keinginan dunia usaha.   

Fake news or real views Learn More

Dan inilah alasan mengapa kebijakan industri ala Trump tidak lulus uji. Di satu sisi, orang-orang yang ditunjuk untuk mengisi posisi ekonomi di kabinetnya menunjukkan sedikitnya niat untuk memutuskan hubungan antara pemerintah dengan Wall Street dan dunia usaha. Namun di sisi lain, kebijakan yang diambil dan disuarakan melalui kicauan di Twitter memperlihatkan sedikitnya minat Trump untuk menciptakan dialog antar institusi, dan menciptakan peraturan, yang dibutuhkan untuk membuat kebijakan industri yang baik.

Oleh karena itu, dapat diperkirakan bahwa kebijakan industri pada masa pemerintahan Trump akan diwarnai oleh kronisme dan intimidasi. Hal ini mungkin akan menguntungkan sekelompok orang; namun tidak akan bermanfaat bagi mayoritas pekerja Amerika atau perekonomian secara keseluruhan.         