La politique industrielle déficiente de Trump

CAMBRIDGE – Le président élu des États-Unis Donald Trump n'est pas encore entré en fonctions, pourtant son style déficient en politique industrielle est sur le devant de la scène depuis sa victoire surprise du mois de novembre.

Dans les semaines qui ont suivi son élection, Trump revendiquait déjà une victoire. Grâce à une combinaison d'incitations et d'intimidation, il a convaincu l'entreprise de chauffage et de climatisation Carrier de conserver une partie de ses activités dans l'Indiana, « en sauvant » ainsi près de 1 000 emplois américains. En déplacement dans l'usine Carrier peu de temps après, il a mis en garde d'autres entreprises qu'il leur imposerait de lourdes taxes douanières si elles délocalisaient leurs usines à l'étranger puis expédiaient ensuite leurs produits sur le territoire américain.

Son compte Twitter a produit un flux de commentaires de la même veine. Il s'est attribué le mérite de la décision de Ford de garder une usine de Lincoln au Kentucky, plutôt que de la délocaliser au Mexique. Il a menacé la société General Motors de droits d'importation si elle continuait à importer des Chevrolet Cruzes du Mexique, au lieu de les fabriquer aux États-Unis.

Trump a également poursuivi des entrepreneurs de la défense pour leurs dépassements de budget, il a notamment réprimandé le géant de l'aéronautique Boeing et Lockheed Martin à différentes reprises, en leur reprochant de produire des avions trop chers.

Le style politique de Trump représente une rupture brutale par rapport à celui de ses prédécesseurs. Il est fortement personnalisé et capricieux. Il s'appuie sur les menaces et sur l'intimidation. Il est enclin à se vanter, à exagérer et il ment sur ses réussites véritables. C'est une sorte de spectacle public, mis en scène sur Twitter. Et cela est profondément nocif pour les normes démocratiques.

Les économistes ont tendance à préconiser une relation où le gouvernement se tient à une distance respectable des entreprises. Les fonctionnaires sont censés se protéger des entreprises privées, de peur qu'ils ne se corrompent et ne se livrent à du favoritisme. C'est un principe précieux aux États-Unis, mais qui est plus souvent bafoué que respecté. Un exemple patent est l'influence indéniable sur la politique du gouvernement américain exercée par les magnats de la finance durant les trois dernières décennies.

Pourtant de proches interactions entre les entreprises et le gouvernement sont à l'origine d'un grand nombre de réussites de l'Amérique. L'histoire du développement économique des États-Unis appartient plutôt à la catégorie de ces partenariats pragmatiques et de collaboration entre les secteurs public et privé, plutôt qu'à celle des relations à distance respectable et des règles inflexibles. Comme nous l'ont rappelé les économistes et les analystes politiques à la culture historique Michael Lind, Stephen Cohen et Brad DeLong, les États-Unis sont les héritiers d'une tradition hamiltonienne dans laquelle le gouvernement fédéral fournit les investissements, l'infrastructure, les finances et d'autres formes de soutien, dont le secteur privé a besoin.

L'innovation technologique américaine doit autant à certains programmes publics, tels que les aides sous forme de prêt ou les achats gouvernementaux, qu'à l'ingéniosité des entrepreneurs et des inventeurs américains. Comme le fait remarquer le professeur de la Harvard Business SchoolJosh Lerner, certaines des entreprises technologiques les plus dynamiques des États-Unis, notamment Apple et Intel, ont reçu l'appui financier du gouvernement avant d'ouvrir leur capital. Le constructeur d'automobiles électriques Tesla est l'un des bénéficiaires du programme de garantie de prêt public, ainsi que l'entreprise de cellule solaire Solyndra, qui a fait faillite en 2011 dans un krach public spectaculaire.

Comme le montre l'exemple de Solyndra, de nombreuses initiatives publiques échouent. Mais le test ultime consiste à savoir si le retour social sur l'ensemble du portefeuille est positif, en considérant ensemble les réussites et les échecs. Les évaluations globales de ce genre ont tendance à se faire rares. Mais une analyse a révélé que les programmes américains qui visent à dynamiser l'efficacité énergétique ont produit des bénéfices nets positifs. Fait intéressant, la plupart des bénéfices sont attribuables à trois projets relativement modestes.

Les sociologues Fred Block et Matthew Keller fournissent peut-être la meilleure analyse de « l'état de développement » américain : une réalité qu'ils estiment avoir été obscurcie par l'idéologie régnante d'un fondamentalisme du marché. Bloc et Keller décrivent la manière dont un « réseau décentralisé de laboratoires financés par l'État » et une « soupe à l'alphabet » des initiatives de financement, comme la Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), collabore avec les entreprises privées et les aide à commercialiser leurs produits. Eux et leurs collègues ont documenté le rôle accru de l'administration fédérale et des administrations à l'appui des réseaux de collaboration sur lesquels repose l'innovation, aussi bien dans la biotechnologie, dans les technologies vertes, ou dans les nanotechnologies.

Ces politiques industrielles, fondées sur une étroite collaboration et sur une coordination entre les secteurs public et privé, ont bien sûr été la caractéristique principale de la politique économique avec l'Extrême-Orient. Il est difficile d'imaginer la transformation de la Chine en une puissance industrielle (et la réussite de son modèle axé sur l'exportation), sans l'aide et l'orientation fournies par le gouvernement chinois. Il est ironique que les mêmes personnes qui exaltent les gains chinois tirés de la mondialisation soient souvent inquiets qu'une administration américaine puisse copier l'approche chinoise et cautionner explicitement les politiques industrielles.

Contrairement à la Chine, évidemment, les États-Unis prétendent être une démocratie. Et la politique industrielle dans une démocratie exige la transparence, la responsabilité et l'institutionnalisation. La relation entre le gouvernement et les entreprises privées doit être mesurée avec soin. Les organismes gouvernementaux doivent être assez proches pour que les entreprises privées obtiennent les informations nécessaires sur les réalités technologiques et sur celles du marché sur le terrain. Par exemple, quelles sont les raisons fondamentales de la perte d'emplois dans le secteur industriel, par exemple dans la production automobile, et comment le gouvernement peut fournir son aide le cas échéant ? Mais ils ne peuvent pas se rapprocher des entreprises privées au point de finir à la botte des entreprises, ou à l'autre extrême, tout simplement les mener à la baguette.

Et c'est là où la politique industrielle à la Trump ne parvient pas réussir le test. D'une part, ses nominations aux postes clés de l'économie indiquent qu'il n'a guère l'intention de rompre les liens du gouvernement avec Wall Street et la grande finance. D'autre part, sa conduite de la politique par tweets suggère qu'il n'éprouve pas un grand intérêt à renforcer le dialogue institutionnel, avec toutes les garanties exigées, dont a besoin une politique industrielle solide.

Cela signifie que nous pouvons nous attendre à ce que la politique industrielle de l'administration Trump vacille entre le népotisme et l'intimidation. Cela pourra bénéficier à certains ; mais cela ne sera guère utile à l'écrasante majorité des travailleurs américains, ni à l'économie dans son ensemble.