La politique industrielle déficiente de Trump

CAMBRIDGE – Le président élu des États-Unis Donald Trump n'est pas encore entré en fonctions, pourtant son style déficient en politique industrielle est sur le devant de la scène depuis sa victoire surprise du mois de novembre.
Dans les semaines qui ont suivi son élection, Trump revendiquait déjà une victoire. Grâce à une combinaison d'incitations et d'intimidation, il a convaincu l'entreprise de chauffage et de climatisation Carrier de conserver une partie de ses activités dans l'Indiana, « en sauvant » ainsi près de 1 000 emplois américains. En déplacement dans l'usine Carrier peu de temps après, il a mis en garde d'autres entreprises qu'il leur imposerait de lourdes taxes douanières si elles délocalisaient leurs usines à l'étranger puis expédiaient ensuite leurs produits sur le territoire américain.
Son compte Twitter a produit un flux de commentaires de la même veine. Il s'est attribué le mérite de la décision de Ford de garder une usine de Lincoln au Kentucky, plutôt que de la délocaliser au Mexique. Il a menacé la société General Motors de droits d'importation si elle continuait à importer des Chevrolet Cruzes du Mexique, au lieu de les fabriquer aux États-Unis.
Trump a également poursuivi des entrepreneurs de la défense pour leurs dépassements de budget, il a notamment réprimandé le géant de l'aéronautique Boeing et Lockheed Martin à différentes reprises, en leur reprochant de produire des avions trop chers.
Le style politique de Trump représente une rupture brutale par rapport à celui de ses prédécesseurs. Il est fortement personnalisé et capricieux. Il s'appuie sur les menaces et sur l'intimidation. Il est enclin à se vanter, à exagérer et il ment sur ses réussites véritables. C'est une sorte de spectacle public, mis en scène sur Twitter. Et cela est profondément nocif pour les normes démocratiques.
Les économistes ont tendance à préconiser une relation où le gouvernement se tient à une distance respectable des entreprises. Les fonctionnaires sont censés se protéger des entreprises privées, de peur qu'ils ne se corrompent et ne se livrent à du favoritisme. C'est un principe précieux aux États-Unis, mais qui est plus souvent bafoué que respecté. Un exemple patent est l'influence indéniable sur la politique du gouvernement américain exercée par les magnats de la finance durant les trois dernières décennies.
Pourtant de proches interactions entre les entreprises et le gouvernement sont à l'origine d'un grand nombre de réussites de l'Amérique. L'histoire du développement économique des États-Unis appartient plutôt à la catégorie de ces partenariats pragmatiques et de collaboration entre les secteurs public et privé, plutôt qu'à celle des relations à distance respectable et des règles inflexibles. Comme nous l'ont rappelé les économistes et les analystes politiques à la culture historique Michael Lind, Stephen Cohen et Brad DeLong, les États-Unis sont les héritiers d'une tradition hamiltonienne dans laquelle le gouvernement fédéral fournit les investissements, l'infrastructure, les finances et d'autres formes de soutien, dont le secteur privé a besoin.
L'innovation technologique américaine doit autant à certains programmes publics, tels que les aides sous forme de prêt ou les achats gouvernementaux, qu'à l'ingéniosité des entrepreneurs et des inventeurs américains. Comme le fait remarquer le professeur de la Harvard Business SchoolJosh Lerner, certaines des entreprises technologiques les plus dynamiques des États-Unis, notamment Apple et Intel, ont reçu l'appui financier du gouvernement avant d'ouvrir leur capital. Le constructeur d'automobiles électriques Tesla est l'un des bénéficiaires du programme de garantie de prêt public, ainsi que l'entreprise de cellule solaire Solyndra, qui a fait faillite en 2011 dans un krach public spectaculaire.
Comme le montre l'exemple de Solyndra, de nombreuses initiatives publiques échouent. Mais le test ultime consiste à savoir si le retour social sur l'ensemble du portefeuille est positif, en considérant ensemble les réussites et les échecs. Les évaluations globales de ce genre ont tendance à se faire rares. Mais une analyse a révélé que les programmes américains qui visent à dynamiser l'efficacité énergétique ont produit des bénéfices nets positifs. Fait intéressant, la plupart des bénéfices sont attribuables à trois projets relativement modestes.
Les sociologues Fred Block et Matthew Keller fournissent peut-être la meilleure analyse de « l'état de développement » américain : une réalité qu'ils estiment avoir été obscurcie par l'idéologie régnante d'un fondamentalisme du marché. Bloc et Keller décrivent la manière dont un « réseau décentralisé de laboratoires financés par l'État » et une « soupe à l'alphabet » des initiatives de financement, comme la Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), collabore avec les entreprises privées et les aide à commercialiser leurs produits. Eux et leurs collègues ont documenté le rôle accru de l'administration fédérale et des administrations à l'appui des réseaux de collaboration sur lesquels repose l'innovation, aussi bien dans la biotechnologie, dans les technologies vertes, ou dans les nanotechnologies.
Ces politiques industrielles, fondées sur une étroite collaboration et sur une coordination entre les secteurs public et privé, ont bien sûr été la caractéristique principale de la politique économique avec l'Extrême-Orient. Il est difficile d'imaginer la transformation de la Chine en une puissance industrielle (et la réussite de son modèle axé sur l'exportation), sans l'aide et l'orientation fournies par le gouvernement chinois. Il est ironique que les mêmes personnes qui exaltent les gains chinois tirés de la mondialisation soient souvent inquiets qu'une administration américaine puisse copier l'approche chinoise et cautionner explicitement les politiques industrielles.
Contrairement à la Chine, évidemment, les États-Unis prétendent être une démocratie. Et la politique industrielle dans une démocratie exige la transparence, la responsabilité et l'institutionnalisation. La relation entre le gouvernement et les entreprises privées doit être mesurée avec soin. Les organismes gouvernementaux doivent être assez proches pour que les entreprises privées obtiennent les informations nécessaires sur les réalités technologiques et sur celles du marché sur le terrain. Par exemple, quelles sont les raisons fondamentales de la perte d'emplois dans le secteur industriel, par exemple dans la production automobile, et comment le gouvernement peut fournir son aide le cas échéant ? Mais ils ne peuvent pas se rapprocher des entreprises privées au point de finir à la botte des entreprises, ou à l'autre extrême, tout simplement les mener à la baguette.
Et c'est là où la politique industrielle à la Trump ne parvient pas réussir le test. D'une part, ses nominations aux postes clés de l'économie indiquent qu'il n'a guère l'intention de rompre les liens du gouvernement avec Wall Street et la grande finance. D'autre part, sa conduite de la politique par tweets suggère qu'il n'éprouve pas un grand intérêt à renforcer le dialogue institutionnel, avec toutes les garanties exigées, dont a besoin une politique industrielle solide.
Cela signifie que nous pouvons nous attendre à ce que la politique industrielle de l'administration Trump vacille entre le népotisme et l'intimidation. Cela pourra bénéficier à certains ; mais cela ne sera guère utile à l'écrasante majorité des travailleurs américains, ni à l'économie dans son ensemble.
Comment Commented Olga Popova
Ужасный перевод, абсолютно ошибочный вплоть до противоположного смысла, например, в этом предложении: Во время последующего посещения завода Carrier он предупредил остальные американские компании, что обложит их высокими пошлинами, если они будут выводить заводы за рубеж, чтобы затем ввозить их продукцию обратно в страну. Read more
Comment Commented Iain Wicking
An examination of ‘industrial policy’ in the US, UK and a number of other Western countries is confused by the prism through which it is viewed. After WW2 the US dominated every industry sector and now it dominates none. A better approach would be to understand why this happened. Trying to get anything sensible from economists with respect to this is a waste of time as they are unable to answer what is s straightforward question – how does a national economy generate economic wealth? You will hear the sound of crickets as they have no idea. This is confirmed via the recommendation that government and business should operate removed from each other. As the author points out much of the foundation of modern industry has its genus in R&D funded by and undertaken by government entities such as DARPA, MIT, etc.
After WW2 the practised what is called ‘Technology-Based Planning’ which is the acquisition and manipulation of technology to create ‘competitive advantage’. The Japanese and Germans used variants of this to rapidly rebuild their economies. During this period there was a symbiosis between industry and government. However the focus shifted to what is called ‘Finance-Based Planning’ where everything was increasingly view through the prism of funding and debt – get the lowest cost input from anywhere instead of creating value within your national economy. Throw enough money at a problem and you will get a good outcome so went the thinking. This never happens as it’s a myth. Conventional economic and business thinking (the financial myopia of the MBA) is ingrained with this thinking and contributes to US continued decline in US national competitiveness.
The only way for the US to generate economic wealth is to become more ‘competitive’ via a readoption of Technology-Based Planning which is to ‘out-compete’ national rivals via the superior acquisition, manipulation and management of technology. This is the ONLY way to create industrial mass, create jobs and balance trade. Without this other initiatives are futile. China practices a form technology planning – ‘Centralised Technology-Based Planning’ and is waging a ‘soft’ technology war on all other nations. Japan, South Korea and Germany are also using variants of Technology-Based Planning to maintain the competitiveness of their economies. Ironically, the US does have the tools and capability (Project Socrates) to revert to Technology-Based Planning in a manner that would be superior to China’s centralised planning approach. If Trump adopted this I would say the US would have a chance but if not China will become an unchallengeable economic giant.
Read more
Comment Commented Aale Hanse
>> deeply corrosive of democratic norms.
So you are concerned about our democratic norms. Well I for one would like to say that your democratic norms are the problem. For some time now, at least the last few decades, humanity has been pushing back at the results of your democratic norms. At each step the reaction and push back by the defenders of these so called democratic norms have succeeded which only made the situation worse. Now that the bubble may be about to burst with the populist voters grabbing at anything to usurp the future we are told we are complicit in the process to be corrosive of democratic norms.. The slave trade cohorts on their day thought that what they were doing was normal as well and it took decades to stop it due to their defence of a set of norms in place at the time. NO: your democratic norms have produced a new set of slaves with many living impoverished in an effluent society. The push back now is to say the voters are uneducated and to rally the defenders of democratic norms to arms. Now this has to make the rest of yor article suspect along with many of the other authors that incite a circus...
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Ted, you are not obliged to read or even comment on other people's opinion and when their opinion defer from yours, you portray them as being Trump supporters. This is called freedom of speech my friend and not some radical leftist point of view. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
Another completely non-specific rail against everything PT (pre-Trump), which then forms the basis of "well he can't do any worse than you lot did before" argument. Except it isn't an argument, but a way of angryly avoiding the article's points. Kinda tiring of this from Trump supporters. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
As usual, it is an insightful article about the U.S. industrial policy, which is rather elaborate and far from being "hands-off". Another plus is the links to the studies.
As far as the criticism of President-elect is concerned, it seems to be to early to make any conclusions. If his tweets do change the "tastes" of investors in favor of the U.S. and increase the risks of investing outside the U.S., it may not necessarily be a bad thing. At the same time, Mr. Trump's visible "achievements" may be politically advantageous to him, as more meaningful changes in any case require time and careful planning. His current populist moves do not constrain his future actions and policies. Read more
Comment Commented Vincent DeSapio
So far, Trump is following Mussolini's industrial policy of bullying companies to do what he considers economically beneficial. He has yet to become President, so we don't know yet if he will follow the other part of Il Duce's policy. That is, funneling state funds to his industrial cronies. Read more
Comment Commented Cris Perdue
Thanks for the clearly-stated article based on a few things Mr. Trump has already done. Too many articles elsewhere in the press basically just say "Oh my God, Oh my God", when Trump has not actually done anything. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Let's wait. He is not yet President. There is a lot to be said for him being silent until then. But the barrage against him is unprecedented and really so extreme as to be unbelievable. I remember McCarthyism and I have worked in his archives, and Trump is subject to a McCarthyite attack we have not seen for 70 years. He is to be excused if he thinks he must keep himself in the news.
Trump has an extremely competent team. He knows the best tax lawyers in the country for finding and closing loopholes. Maybe Ford did change its mind because it knows what changes are likely to come to the corporate tax structure.
He seems to be committed to a lrger fiscal deficit and knows that tax cuts are the only politically possible way to begin. This will permit a much needed normalization of interest rates. If he wisely abolishes Obamacare first under reconcilation, which only requires 50 Senators, and with expiration in 12-18 months, he puts Congress under the gun before 2018 election to have an expensive health care system unfunded like Bush's great prescription drug program--which Paul Ryan voted for.
Maybe he will still look poor in the fall. It is a long time until the 2018 election and plenty of time to criticize. But it is for Rodrik to propose second best and third best concrete measures and to complain only when they are rejected. Read more
Comment Commented Lester Soss
Sir, did you read Dr. Rodrik's article. It would appear otherwise. This is an issue of a national industrial policy. A failed real estate developer and jumped up entertainer (thanks to Burnett) tweeting that he brought jobs back to the U.S. by threatening a company does not constitute an industrial policy. To believe that he did, is to believe that we have already gone from a democracy to a fascist state ruled by a strong man (ala berlusoni).
Your comments about the deficit, tax reduction for the rich, and the interest rate are incomprehensible. It seems you are worried about "normalizing" the interest rates. I assume you want this because you believe that resources are being misallocated because of those low rates. However, if the rates rise because of a massive deficit and a corresponding precipitous rise in inflation, you will have a far worse misallocation of resources.
It is funny (odd) that you should mention McCarthyism. I would recommend you google "McCarthy-Welch Exchange". Read the transcripts and then tell me who seems to have more of a "McCarthy" style, the press or the President elect. That you can claim that this mountebank and functionally illiterate man (whose lawyer was the same Roy Cohn who advised McCarthy at the hearings) is the victim of a McCarthy witch-hunt, brings to mind Joseph Welch's final comment:
"...You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency sir, at long last, have you no sense of decency!" Read more
