32

Cómo sobrevivir al colapso político de Estados Unidos

NUEVA YORK – Estados Unidos se encuentra en medio de una gran crisis política, incapaz de gestionar la agenda económica interna o una política de exteriores coherente. La Casa Blanca está en caos y el Congreso, paralizado. El mundo observa con sorpresa y temor. Si hemos de sobrevivir y superar este colapso, tenemos que comprender sus causas.

En Washington, DC existen dos centros de poder: la Casa Blanca y el Capitolio. Ambos están en desorden, pero por diferentes razones.

La disfuncionalidad de la Casa Blanca se explica en gran medida por la personalidad del Presidente Donald Trump. Para muchos expertos, el comportamiento de Trump (autoimagen grandilocuente, mentiras patológicas, falta de culpa o remordimiento, estilo de vida parasitario, impulsividad, no aceptar responsabilidad por las propias acciones y relaciones matrimoniales de corta duración) son síntomas de un desorden de personalidad narcisista.

Las consecuencias podrían ser graves. Los narcisistas patológicos tienen tendencia a caer en conflicto y guerras violentas (piénsese en Lyndon Johnson y Vietnam o en Andrew Jackson y la limpieza étnica de los nativos americanos). Como mínimo, Trump carece de las características sicológicas necesarias para una gobernanza constructiva: honestidad, dignidad, competencia, empatía, experiencia relevante y capacidad de planificar. Según algunos observadores, Trump además muestra signos de menores capacidades mentales.

La esperanza en Washington es que los “adultos en la sala”, mantengan a raya las peligrosas tendencias de Trump. Pero los “adultos” en la administración Trump son cada vez más figuras del mundo militar y no civiles, incluidos tres generales (John Kelly, el nuevo Jefe de Personal de la Casa Blanca H.R. McMaster, y el Secretario de Defensa James Mattis). La existencia de líderes civiles sensatos es clave para la paz, especialmente si se tiene en cuenta de que la vasta máquina de guerra de Estados Unidos está siempre funcionando. Recordemos a los asesores militares de John F. Kennedy, que recomendaron ir a la guerra durante la Crisis de los Misiles de Cuba, o la beligerancia de Mattis contra Irán.

Hay otras dos válvulas de escape: la Enmienda 25, que describe un procedimiento para eliminar a un presidente que resulta incapaz de desempeñar las responsabilidades que le demanda su cargo, y la destitución por “crímenes graves y delitos”. Ambas son medidas extremas en el orden constitucional estadounidense y dependerían del consentimiento de los líderes republicanos. Sin embargo, una o la otra pueden volverse necesarias o incluso urgentes en caso de que la inestabilidad sicológica o debilidad política de Trump le impulsen a iniciar una guerra.

La crisis política en el Congreso es menos dramática, pero igualmente seria. Allí la causa es el dinero, no un desorden de personalidad. El lobby corporativo y las contribuciones de campaña han corrompido profundamente al poder legislativo. Dos hermanos, los industrialistas David y Charles Koch, que entre sí combinan unos $100 mil millones, prácticamente son los dueños de los votos y voces del Vocero Paul Ryan y el Líder de la Mayoría Senatorial Mitch McConnell.

El resultado es políticamente perverso. Ryan y McConnell impulsaron incansablemente proyectos de ley de preferencia de los Hermanos Koch, más que del pueblo estadounidense. El intento de rechazo de la ley del Presidente Barack Obama sobre atención de salud, la Ley de Atención de Salud Asequible de 2010 (“Obamacare”) no tenía nada que ver con las opiniones o intereses de los votantes, sino que era simplemente lo que querían los hermanos Koch (y otros grandes donantes republicanos).

Esa es la razón de que la legislación de rechazo se mantuviera en secreto hasta el último momento y que nunca se la sometiera a análisis o testimonios por parte de expertos, o siquiera que un comité del Congreso la sopesara. Solo podía ser aprobada si se mantenía oculta y se votaba en medio de la noche. Al final, tres senadores republicanos saltaron del barco y se alinearon con el pueblo estadounidense en lugar de con los Koch.

Entre el narcicismo de Trump y el dinero de los hermanos Koch, el gobierno estadounidense está hecho un desastre. Siguen abundando en Washington personas inteligentes y talentosas de ambos partidos, pero se ha reducido el ritmo de las instituciones políticas y los procesos formales de EE.UU. El gobierno federal está perdiendo experiencia y conocimientos científicos a medida que los investigadores lo dejan o son víctimas de purgas, y los presupuestos de las agencias sufren profundos recortes. Los diplomáticos experimentados abandonan en grandes números del Departamento de Estado. Por su parte, los lobistas instalan amigos e infiltrados a todo lo ancho del gobierno.

A través del ruido se pueden escuchar nuevos tambores de guerra, entre ellos los más inquietantes contra Irán y Corea del Sur. ¿Pose o realidad? Nadie lo sabe. Las políticas de asuntos exteriores y militares de Trump ahora se anuncian en tuits temprano en la mañana, sin el conocimiento previo de personal o altos funcionarios de la Casa Blanca. La situación es peligrosa y se está deteriorando rápido.

Sugiero tres pasos inmediatos, y un cuarto paso de más largo plazo.

El primer paso es sacar a Trump de Twitter. Estados Unidos (y el mundo) necesitan que sus políticas públicas se determinen a través de consultas y deliberaciones, no la patología en deterioro de un solo hombre. El pueblo estadounidense está de acuerdo por amplio margen con que los tuits de Trump están afectando la seguridad nacional y la presidencia.

Segundo, los líderes de ambos partidos del Congreso deben acordar limitar las tendencias beligerantes de Trump.  El Artículo I de la Sección 8 de la Constitución de EE.UU. confiere al Congreso la autoridad de declarar la guerra, y tiene que reafirmar esa autoridad antes de que sea demasiado tarde.

Tercero, las principales potencias del mundo (los aliados de la OTAN, China y Rusia) deberían dejar en claro que cualquier ataque unilateral de Estados Unidos sobre Irán o Corea del Norte constituye una violación grave e ilegal dela paz, y que los asuntos de guerra y paz se deben acordar dentro del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU. Si en el pasado reciente Estados Unidos hubiese guiado el sentido común colectivo del Consejo de Seguridad, habría evitado varios de los actuales desastres, como el caos en Irak, Libia y Siria, y se habría ahorrado billones de dólares y varios cientos de miles de vidas.

El cuarto paso, y de mayores consecuencias, es una reforma constitucional para alejar a Estados Unidos de su volátil sistema presidencial y acercarlo a un sistema parlamentario, o al menos a un sistema mixto presidencial-parlamentario, como en Francia. El poder del presidente (y, por ende, el peligro de una presidencia desbocada) es demasiado alto.

DONATE NOW

Se necesita hacer mucho más para recuperar la legitimidad democrática en los Estados Unidos, por ejemplo, la introducción de límites más estrictos al financiamiento de las campañas y los lobistas. Sin embargo, antes que todo debemos conservar la paz y sobrevivir a la peligrosa presidencia de Trump.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen