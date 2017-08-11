Sopravvivere alla Crisi Politica Americana

j. von Hettlingen AUG 13, 2017

In the face of a "political meltdown" in Washington - both the White House and the Capitol are in disarray - Jeffrey D. Sachs proposes how to deal with a "paralyzed" Congress and a dysfunctional White House. Both tasks are daunting and need to be dealt with separately.

The author says the chaos in the White House is largely due to Trump’s "grandiose self-regard, pathological lying, lack of remorse or guilt, expressive shallowness, parasitic lifestyle, impulsiveness, failure to accept responsibility for his own actions." There are "symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder and "signs of diminished mental capacity" that could have "dire" consequences for America's interests and security, like taking the country into conflicts and wars.

As Trump "lacks the psychological characteristics needed for constructive governance: honesty, dignity, competence, empathy, relevant experience, and the capacity to plan," the author suggests invoking the 25th Amendment, as a solution for removing "a president who is unable to discharge the responsibilities of office." Impeachment for “high crimes and misdemeanors” is on the table pending further investigations. As "both measures are extreme in the US constitutional order," they will require the goodwill of GOP leaders, who are now scratching their heads about his future.

The author says, "one or the other may prove necessary and even urgent in the event that Trump’s psychological instability or political weakness leads him to launch a war." The problem is that most Republicans are spineless. They will only act, when they feel that Trump's presidency has increasingly become a burden, and they fear losing their donors and voters ahead of the November 2018 mid-term elections. The coming year may decide his fate.

The turmoil in Congress "is less dramatic, but serious nonetheless." It has less to do with "a personality disorder" but corruption, fueled "by corporate lobbying and campaign contributions." The author says, the two industrialists David and Charles Koch, "worth a combined $100 billion, virtually own the votes, and voices, of Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell," who perversely do their bidding in Congress.

The attempted repeal of the Obamacare was an example of the Republicans' clandestine activities behind closed doors. The author says the US government is "in shambles" thanks to Trump's "worsening pathology" and reactionary donors' big money, discouraging "smart and talented" diplomats and experts from serving the public, and allowing lobbyists to install loyalists who lack both merits and qualifications.

The author suggests "three immediate steps, and a fourth longer-term step" to restore stability in Washington. To start with Trump's Twitter account has be deactivated, because his incendiary tweets "are hurting national security and the presidency." Second, Congress must "constrain Trump’s belligerent proclivities," that he can't wage war without its approval. Even though he is surrounded by three sensible generals, (John Kelly, H.R. McMaster, and James Mattis), the absence of "wise civilian leaders" could pose a threat to peace. Third, the international community must insist that any unilateral US attack on Iran or North Korea must require a UN resolution. And Washington has to learn from the chaos in Iraq, Libya, and Syria, as a result of its aggression that had squandered "trillions of dollars" and cost "many hundreds of thousands of lives."

The author may be disappointed that his "fourth, longer-term step" will fall on deaf ears. This "constitutional reform to move the US away from its volatile presidential system to a parliamentary system, or at least to a mixed presidential-parliamentary system, as in France" will require amending the Constitution. The beauty of America's presidency is that it mades its president the most powerful man on the planet. Trump's case is unprecedented and "the danger of a runaway presidency" is real. But there is little appetite for change.

It is true that restoring "democratic legitimacy in the US," will have to involve "stricter limits on campaign financing and lobbying." It may take a Bernie Sanders or the generation of millennials to make it happen. But for the time being, Americans have to "survive the dangerous Trump presidency" by remaining sane.

Read more