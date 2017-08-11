31

Sopravvivere alla Crisi Politica Americana

NEW YORK – Gli Stati Uniti sono nel bel mezzo di una crisi politica, incapaci di gestire un programma economico nazionale ed una politica estera coerente. La Casa Bianca è in subbuglio; il Congresso è paralizzato; ed il mondo sta a guardare con sconcerto e timore. Se vogliamo sopravvivere e superare questo tracollo, dobbiamo capirne le cause.

Ci sono due centri di potere a Washington: la Casa Bianca e il Campidoglio. Entrambi sono allo sbando, ma per motivi diversi.

La disfunzionalità della Casa Bianca è in gran parte dovuta alla personalità del presidente Donald Trump. Per molti esperti, il comportamento di Trump – grandiosa concezione di sé, bugie patologiche, assenza di rimorsi o sensi di colpa, superficialità espressiva, stili di vita parassitari, impulsività, incapacità ad accettare la responsabilità delle proprie azioni, e relazioni coniugali a breve termine – sono sintomi di un disturbo da personalità narcisista.

Le conseguenze potrebbero essere disastrose. I narcisisti patologici hanno la tendenza ad impelagarsi in violenti conflitti e guerre (si pensi a Lyndon Johnson ed il Vietnam o ad Andrew Jackson e la pulizia etnica dei Nativi Americani). Come minimo, Trump non ha le caratteristiche psicologiche necessarie per una governance costruttiva: onestà, dignità, competenza, empatia, esperienza in materia, e capacità di progettazione. Secondo alcuni osservatori, inoltre Trump mostra segni di una diminuita capacità mentale.

La speranza di Washington è che “gli adulti presenti” riusciranno a mantenere sotto controllo le tendenze pericolose di Trump. Ma gli “adulti” dell’amministrazione Trump sono figure sempre più militari piuttosto che civili, tra cui tre generali (John Kelly, il nuovo Capo di Stato Maggiore della Casa Bianca, il Consigliere della Sicurezza Nazionale H.R. McMaster, e il Segretario alla Difesa James Mattis). Laddove, i saggi leader civili sono la chiave per la pace, tanto più che la vasta macchina da guerra degli Stati Uniti è sempre su di giri. Ricordiamoci dei consiglieri militari di John F. Kennedy, che spingevano per la guerra durante la crisi missilistica cubana, o consideriamo la belligeranza anti-Iran di Mattis.

Ci sono altre due vie di fuga: l’Emendamento 25, che traccia un percorso per la rimozione di un presidente che non sia in grado di assolvere alle proprie responsabilità d’ufficio, e l’impeachment per “alti crimini e misfatti”. Entrambe le misure sono estreme nell’ordinamento costituzionale degli Stati Uniti, ed entrambe potrebbero dipendere dal consenso dei leader repubblicani. Ciò nonostante, l’una o l’altra soluzione risulterebbe necessaria e anche urgente nel caso in cui l’instabilità psicologica o la debolezza politica di Trump lo porti ad intraprendere una guerra.

La dissolvenza politica del Congresso è meno drammatica, ma comunque grave. In questo caso, il motivo non è un disturbo della personalità; si tratta di soldi. Il potere legislativo è stato profondamente corrotto dalle lobby delle multinazionali e dai contributi alla campagna elettorale. Due fratelli, gli industriali David e Charles Koch, che pesano insieme per un valore di 100 miliardi di dollari, praticamente possiedono i voti, e le voci, dello Speaker Paul Ryan e del leader della maggioranza al Senato Mitch McConnell.

 Il risultato è politicamente perverso. Ryan e McConnell spingono incessantemente la legislazione favorita dai fratelli Koch, piuttosto che dal popolo americano. Il tentativo di abrogazione della legge sanitaria a firma del presidente Barack Obama, l’Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) del 2010 era estraneo alla visione e agli interessi degli elettori; si è trattato semplicemente dei desiderata dei fratelli Koch (e di altri mega-donatori repubblicani).

È per questo motivo che l’abrogazione della legge è stata tenuta segreta fino all’ultimo momento e non è mai stata sottoposta a verifiche o analisi di esperti – o addirittura considerata da una commissione del Congresso. La legislazione sarebbe potuta passare solo se fosse stata tenuta nascosta e votata nel corso della notte. Alla fine, tre senatori repubblicani hanno abbandonato la nave, schierandosi con il popolo americano, piuttosto che con i Koch.

Tra il narcisismo di Trump e il denaro dei fratelli Koch, il governo degli Stati Uniti è diventato un caos. Washington è ancora piena di molte persone intelligenti e di talento di entrambe le parti, ma le istituzioni politiche americane ed i processi formali sono depotenziati. Il governo federale sta subendo un’emorragia di competenze scientifiche, poiché i ricercatori se vanno o vengono eliminati, e poiché i bilanci delle agenzie sono oggetto di tagli profondi. I diplomatici navigati stanno fuoriuscendo copiosamente dal Dipartimento di Stato. I lobbisti, nel frattempo, stanno inserendo sodali e dilettanti in tutto il governo.

Attraverso il frastuono, si possono sentire nuovi tamburi di guerra, più minacciosamente contro l’Iran e la Corea del Nord. È ostentazione o realtà? Nessuno lo sa. Le politiche estere e militari di Trump adesso vengono annunciate attraverso i tweet di prima mattina, senza possibilità di supervisone dello staff o degli alti funzionari della Casa Bianca. La situazione è pericolosa e in deterioramento.

Io suggerirei tre misure immediate, e un quarto passo a più lungo termine.

Il primo passo è quello di escludere Trump da Twitter. Gli Stati Uniti – e il mondo – hanno bisogno di politiche pubbliche realizzate mediante consultazioni e deliberazioni, non della patologia in peggioramento di un uomo. Il popolo americano, con ampio margine, concorda che i tweet di Trump stanno danneggiando la sicurezza nazionale e la presidenza.

In secondo luogo, i leader del Congresso si dovrebbero accordare, su base bipartisan, per limitare le tendenze belligeranti di Trump. L’Articolo I, Sezione 8, della Costituzione degli Stati Uniti conferisce la facoltà di dichiarare guerra con il Congresso, e il Congresso ha bisogno di riaffermare tale autorità adesso, prima che sia troppo tardi.

In terzo luogo, le principali potenze del mondo – più urgentemente, gli alleati NATO dell’America, oltre che Cina e Russia – dovrebbero mettere in chiaro che qualsiasi attacco unilaterale degli Stati Uniti contro Iran o Corea del Nord costituirebbe una grave ed illegale violazione della pace, e che le questioni di guerra e pace devono essere concordate in seno al Consiglio di sicurezza dell’ONU.

Se gli Stati Uniti avessero dato ascolto alla saggezza collettiva del Consiglio di Sicurezza delle Nazioni Unite, nel recente passato, avrebbero evitato molti disastri in corso, tra cui il caos in Iraq, Libia e Siria, e risparmiato migliaia di miliardi di dollari e molte centinaia di migliaia di vite.

Il quarto passo, a più lungo termine, è una riforma costituzionale che trasferisca gli Stati Uniti dal loro pericoloso sistema presidenziale verso un sistema parlamentare, o almeno verso un sistema misto presidenziale-parlamentare, come in Francia. Il potere del presidente – e quindi il pericolo di una presidenza incontrollabile – è troppo grande.

Si dovrebbe fare molto di più per ripristinare la legittimità democratica negli Stati Uniti, compresa l’introduzione di limiti più rigorosi sui finanziamenti delle campagne elettorali e sulle attività di lobbying. In primo luogo, però, dobbiamo sopravvivere alla pericolosa presidenza Trump preservando la pace.