Survivre le maelström politique des États-Unis

NEW YORK – Les États-Unis sont prisonniers d’un maelström politique, incapable de mener un programme économique intérieur ou une politique étrangère cohérente. La Maison-Blanche est en plein tumulte, le Congrès est tétanisé pendant que le monde entier sidéré observe ces événements avec effroi. Pour survivre et venir à bout de cette débâcle, il faut en connaître les causes.

Il y a deux lieux de pouvoir à Washington : la Maison-Blanche et le Capitole. Les deux sont en déroute, mais pour des motifs différents.

La dysfonction de la Maison-Blanche est due en grande partie à la personnalité de celui qui y réside, à savoir Donald Trump. Selon beaucoup d’experts, son comportement — caractérisé par une vision grandiloquente de son propre personnage, une mythomanie galopante, une absence de remords ou de culpabilité, une certaine vacuité du langage, un train de vie de parasite, une impulsivité générale, une non-reconnaissance de la responsabilité de ses propres actions et des divorces à répétition — présente tous les symptômes d’un trouble de personnalité narcissique.

Les conséquences pourraient être désastreuses. Les personnes atteintes de pathologies narcissiques ont tendance à se lancer dans de violents conflits et des guerres (pensez à Lyndon Johnson pour la guerre du Vietnam ou à Andrew Jackson et le génocide des peuples amérindiens). Au minimum, Trump n’est pas doté des traits psychologiques nécessaires à une administration constructive : l’honnêteté, la dignité, la compétence, l’empathie, l’expérience pertinente et la capacité de planifier. Selon certains observateurs, Trump présente également des signes de handicap mental.

Washington espère que les « adultes dans la salle » corrigeront les tendances dangereuses de Trump. Or, ce sont de hauts gradés de l’armée plutôt que des civils qui jouent le rôle des « adultes » dans l’administration Trump, dont trois généraux (John Kelly, le nouveau chef de cabinet de la Maison-Blanche, le conseiller à la sécurité nationale H.R. McMaster et le secrétaire d’État à la défense James Mattis). Des dirigeants civils expérimentés sont d’ordinaire la clé de voûte de la paix, surtout quand l’on sait que la vaste machine guerrière des États-Unis a toujours le pied sur l��accélérateur. Il n’y a qu’à se rappeler les conseillers militaires de John F. Kennedy, qui prônaient la guerre pendant la crise des missiles de Cuba, ou à s’interroger sur la position belliqueuse de Mattis contre l’Iran.

Il y a deux autres soupapes de sécurité : le 25e amendement, qui pose les bases pour relever de ses fonctions un président incapable de s’en acquitter, et les procédures de destitution pour « crimes graves et méfaits ». Dans l’ordre constitutionnel des États-Unis, ces deux mesures sont extrêmes, et dépendraient de l’aval des républicains. Néanmoins, l’une ou l’autre pourrait s’avérer nécessaire et même urgente au cas où l’instabilité psychologique ou l’affaiblissement politique de Trump l’inciterait à se lancer dans une guerre.

Le chaos politique au congrès est moins alarmant, mais quand même grave. Il ne s’agit pas ici d’un cas de trouble de la personnalité ; mais d’argent. Le pouvoir législatif s’est fait corrompre en profondeur par les pressions exercées par les entreprises et les contributeurs aux campagnes. Deux industriels frères, David et Charles Koch, dont la fortune combinée s’élève à 100 milliards $, sont pratiquement les détenteurs des votes, et de l’orientation politique du président de la chambre Paul Ryan et du chef de la majorité au sénat Mitch McConnell.

Le résultat pervertit la vie politique. Ryan et McConnell font preuve d’une grande diligence lorsqu’il s’agit d’adopter les projets de loi préconisés par les frères Koch sans vraiment se préoccuper des intérêts des Américains ordinaires. Les tentatives d’abrogation de la loi sur la réforme de la santé qui porte la signature du président Barack Obama, la loi de 2010 sur la protection des maladies et les soins abordables (« Obamacare ») n’avaient rien à voir avec les opinions ou les intérêts des électeurs ; elles étaient tout simplement dictées par ce que les frères Koch voulaient (et d’autres gros donateurs des républicains).

Voilà pourquoi la loi abrogative fut gardée secrète jusqu’à la dernière minute et n’a fait l’objet d’aucun témoignage ou d’analyse d’experts — ou même étudiée par un comité du congrès. La loi pourrait être adoptée uniquement si elle était dissimulée et passée au vote au milieu de la nuit. Finalement, trois sénateurs républicains ont changé de camp, se rangeant du côté du peuple américain plutôt qu’avec les Koch.

Entre le narcissisme de Trump et l’argent des frères Koch, l’appareil gouvernemental des États-Unis est totalement désorganisé. Washington est encore peuplé de cerveaux talentueux dans les deux camps, mais les institutions politiques des États-Unis et ses processus officiels ressortent amoindris de l’exercice. L’administration fédérale est en train de perdre son expertise scientifique, car les chercheurs démissionnent ou se font remercier, en même temps que sont ciblées les agences qui doivent considérablement réduire leurs dépenses. Les diplomates d’expérience s’enfuient du ministère des Affaires étrangères. Pendant que les lobbyistes mettent en place leurs bons amis et leurs pions dans tout l’appareil d’État.

Dans tout ce cirque, on peut entendre de nouveaux airs de fanfare militaire en préparation d’une guerre, les plus sombres dirigés contre l’Iran et la Corée du Nord. S’agit-il d’effets de manche ou de véritables semonces ? Personne ne le sait. Les politiques étrangère et militaire de Trump sont désormais annoncées dans des tweets intempestifs au petit matin, sans bénéficier de la prescience de l’exécutif ou des hauts fonctionnaires de la Maison-Blanche. La situation est périlleuse et se dégrade de jour en jour.

Je propose trois correctifs immédiats et un quatrième de plus longue haleine.

La première chose à faire est de résilier le compte Twitter de Trump. Les États-Unis — et le monde — doivent élaborer leurs politiques publiques par l’entremise de consultations et de délibérations, et non par le filtre de l’état de santé mentale d’un seul individu. Les Américains, dans une grande majorité, souscrivent à l’opinion générale que les tweets de Trump nuisent à la sécurité nationale et à la légitimité de son mandat.

Deuxièmement, il faut que les membres du congrès parviennent à un accord bipartisan de faire obstacle aux fortes tendances belliqueuses de Trump. La section 8 de l’article I de la Constitution des États-Unis confère au Congrès le pouvoir de déclarer la guerre, et il faut absolument que le Congrès réaffirme ce pouvoir maintenant, avant qu’il ne soit trop tard.

Troisièmement, les grandes puissances mondiales — les alliés des Américains dans l’OTAN, et aussi la Chine et la Russie — doivent au plus vite indiquer très clairement que toute attaque unilatérale américaine sur l’Iran ou la Corée du Nord constituerait une atteinte grave et illégale à la paix, et que les questions liées à la guerre et à la paix doivent être entérinées par le Conseil de sécurité de l’ONU. Si les États-Unis avaient récemment écouté la sagesse collective du conseil de sécurité de l’ONU, plusieurs catastrophes en cours, notamment le chaos en Irak, en Libye et en Syrie, le gaspillage de billions de dollars aurait été évité et plusieurs centaines de milliers de vies auraient été sauvées.

La quatrième mesure loge à l’enseigne à plus long terme d’une réforme de la constitution des États-Unis pour que son régime présidentiel instable se transforme en régime parlementaire, ou au moins en régime mixte présidentiel et parlementaire, comme en France. Les pouvoirs du président — et par le fait même le risque d’une présidence imprévisible — sont actuellement beaucoup trop vastes.

Il y a aussi beaucoup à faire pour rétablir la légitimité démocratique aux États-Unis, notamment en imposant des limites plus strictes sur le financement des campagnes et les activités de lobbying. Mais, avant tout, nous devons survivre aux multiples périls de la présidence de Trump en faisant tout pour préserver la paix.

Traduit de l’anglais par Pierre Castegnier