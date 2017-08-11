纽约—美国正处在一场政治大崩溃中，它无法形成国内经济日程和一致的外交政策。白宫焦头烂额：国会陷入瘫痪；全世界惊恐地看着这一幕。如果我们想要拯救和克服这场崩溃，就必须理解它的根源。
华盛顿有两大权力中心：白宫和国会山。两者都处于混乱之中，原因不尽相同。
白宫的运转不良主要是因为总统特朗普的个性问题。对许多专家来说，特朗普的行为——浮夸的自尊、病态的谎言、缺乏懊悔或罪恶感、肤浅的言辞、寄生虫式的生活方式、冲动、不为自己的行为负责、动辄离婚再娶等——属于自恋型人格障碍的表征。
结果是严重的。病态自恋者总是沉迷于暴力冲突和战争（想想林登·约翰逊和越南，或安德鲁·杰克逊和印第安人清洗运动）。至少，特朗普缺乏建设性治理的心理特点：诚实、威严、胜任、同理心、相关经验以及制定计划的能力。在一些观察者看来，特朗普还表现出心智能力递减的信号。
人们希望华盛顿的“房间里的成年人”能制衡特朗普的危险倾向。但特朗普政府中的“成年人”日益变成了军人而非文官，包括三位将军（新白宫幕僚长约翰·凯利（John Kelly）、国家安全顾问麦克马斯特（H.R. McMaster）和国防部长詹姆斯·马蒂斯（James Mattis））。明智的文职领导人是和平的关键，特别是考虑到美国巨大的战争机器始终在轰鸣的情况。想想肯尼迪的军事顾问们，他们在古巴导弹危机期间鼓吹战争，再想想马蒂斯，他对伊朗根深蒂固的开战倾向。
还有两个安全阀：宪法第25修正案，上面规定了推翻无法履行责任的总统以及因“严重犯罪和品行不端”弹劾总统的流程。这两种做法在美国宪政制度中都属于极端行为，也都取决于共和党领导人之间达成的一致。尽管如此，在特朗普的心理残疾或政治弱点导致他发动战争的情况下，其中之一就会变得必要。
国会的政治崩溃没有那么剧烈，但仍然严重。国会的崩溃根源不是个性问题；而是钱。立法机关因为公司游说和政治献金而腐败横行。产业家兄弟大卫和查尔斯·科赫（David and Charles Koch）身价之和高达1,000亿美元，他们几乎完全垄断了众议长保罗·莱恩（Paul Ryan）和参议院多数党领袖米奇·麦康奈尔（Mitch McConnell）选票和声音。
其结果是政治上的“任性”（pervese）。莱恩和麦康奈尔毫无顾忌地推行有利于科赫兄弟而不是美国人民的立法。他们试图推翻奥巴马总统的标志性医疗立法——2010年平价医疗法（“奥巴马医保”），而不顾选民的观点和利益；原因仅仅是科赫兄弟（以及其他共和党大金主）想要取消它。
正因如此，撤销立法一直保密到最后一刻，也从未进行专家听证和分析——甚至没有经过国会委员会考虑。该理发只有在不引人关注、半夜投票的情况下才可能通过。最终，三名共和党参议员“反水”，站在了美国人民而不是科赫兄弟一边。
夹在特朗普的自恋和科赫兄弟的金钱之间的美国政府一片狼藉。华盛顿的两党仍然拥有许多明智和才华之士，但美国政治制度和正式程序已经被破坏。联邦政府科学专业性大量流失，研究人员纷纷辞职或被清洗，研究机构预算被列为大幅削减对象。老练的外交官被国务院大量驱逐。与此同时，游说集团正在政府各个部门扶持亲信和眼线。
在这一片喧嚣之间，我们可以听见新的战鼓声，最令人不安的是针对伊朗和朝鲜的。这是故作姿态还是真的准备开战？没人知道。如今，特朗普的外交和军事政策每天一大早通过推特发布，白宫幕僚和高级官员都无法事先知道。局面十分危险，并且日益恶化。
我建议立刻采取三条措施，然后继之以第四条长期措施。
第一条措施是禁止特朗普发推特。美国——以及全世界——需要通过协商和熟虑制定公共政策，而不是让一个病态日深的人来制定公共政策。很大一部分美国人民都赞同特朗普的推特有损于国家安全和总统职位。
其次，国会领导人应该两党一致同意约束特朗普的好战倾向。美国宪法第一条第八款将宣战权授予国会，而国会现在需要在为时已晚之前重申这一权力。
第三，世界主要力量——最紧迫的是美国的北约盟友、中国和俄罗斯——应该明确表示，任何美国针对伊朗或朝鲜的单方面打击，都将构成对和平的严重的非法破坏，事关战争与和平的事务，必须在联合国安理会框架内形成一致。如果美国吸取联合国安理会最近的集体智慧，就会能够避免多场至今仍在影响世界的灾难，包括伊拉克、利比亚和叙利亚混乱，拯救数万亿美元和数百万人的生命。
第四项长期措施是通过宪政改革让美国远离高波动的总统制，采取议会制，或至少采取法国这样的总统-议会混合制。总统的权力太大导致总统失控的危险也太大。
要想重塑美国的民主合法性，需要做很多事情，包括引入更加严格的政治献金和游说约束。但首先，我们必须通过保护和平，从危险的特朗普任期中生存下来。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (19)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Brent Beach
No mention of a crucial first step - the Congress must pass campaign financing legislation that limits contributions from people and companies/organizations in effect overturning Citizens United.
Only then can reform start.
PS: Does America have any idea how pathetically the first recommendation paints the country? Take the President off twitter! Too many Americans know this is true and just sit around and wait for someone else to do something about the state of politics. What will it take for people to get involved and be part of the solution instead of remaining bystanders at a train wreck. Read more
Comment Commented William Cash
The republicans will not do anything and the White House appears to be in chaos but it is a planned chaos, not by Trump whom is incapable of planning, but by Steve Bannon.
Look at what they are doing.
1. Huge voter suppression activities
2. Undermining the media by sowing chaos and confusion.
3. Starting the equivalence of a state run tv network
4. Fighting to start a private army and air force funded by the government.
5. Talking now of postponing the 2020 elections
6. Starting fights with foreign governments to create an enemy
7. Dividing the people by race and religion
8. Ushering in complete rule by the rich. We are now in a plutocracy.
9. Lying so often that people will become immune to it. It's already starting to be accepted.
It's a well planned strategy. Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
Is it democracy for the powerful few to overrule the will of the voters?
Was it democracy when the West funded a coup to depose the democratically elected leader of Ukraine (because he was pro-Russia) and replace him with a pro-Western puppet?
Was it democracy when the West funded Islamic fighters from Iraq, Pakistan, and other countries to invade Syria in an attempt to depose the nation's democratically elected leader?
Is it democracy now when the elites push for impeachment of America's democratically elected president, on drummed up charged of "Russian hacking" (when the DNC files were transferred to a USB thumb drive on the premises - an inside job, not an overseas hack)?
That sure doesn't sound like anything anyone who believed in democracy would call for to me. Sounds like calls for the opposite of democracy. Sounds like a global plutocracy, using a veneer of "democracy" in an attempt to fool the voters it disenfranchises into complacently going along with its desired agenda. I wonder how such policies would fare if we actually asked the citizens of the countries concerned to vote on them? Read more
Comment Commented Sarah Glass
A very good and measured article. Do American's really want a President who has no skills in government and is most likely mentally incapable?? Do they want a Congress that is beholden to billionaires and not to the people of the country??
I suspect the answer to both is "no". Thus the suggestions in this article are worth serious consideration.
The world awaits, either for the rebirth of a democratic US, or it's destruction. It seems nothing in between is on the table at the moment. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Santayana , before ww1, wrote “the American Will inhabits the sky-scraper; the American Intellect inhabits the colonial mansion.” Americans are living the extreme frustration that these perspectives cause to each other, their energies now fully committed to subverting their own opposite, hidden face. Read more
Comment Commented George Abed
A very thoughtful and incisive commentary on our sad state of affairs. Leaders of both parties, along with eminent persons with distinguished records of public service, should assemble an emergency national conference to debate how we as a nation should deal with the rising risks of a national catastrophe. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Want to know why America is divided? Because of hate-filled rants like this article, running people down with pathetic pseudo-analysis. It is sad that liberal bigotry is considered a virtue rather than being recognized as hate and a sickness. Read more
Comment Commented Kenneth Wallenstein
Conservative Wall Street Journaal columnist Peggy Noonan explains how and why Drump and his followers have abandoned traditional masculine norms and instead are effeminate. A good example is claiming to mistake an essay of common sense and common decency for a hate-filled rant. Of course you know it isn't so, you just like to whine and cry. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
It is so common for many academics to sit, analyse and spin numbers , but not come with solutions! Prof. Sachs has given here an excellent portrayal of D. Trump and his idea of investing power to declare war should rest with the Congressional is the right thing to do. Well done Prof. Sachs. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Well, Lets take your points in order shall we:
1) Invoking the 25th amendment is at best iffy...perhaps is the phrase. What happens when Trump refuses to step down has he will and denounces it has attempted coup by the Washingtion insiders. which it likely will be. I didn't like Trump didn't vote for him but he isn't certifiable and without that it would very awkward. Has DOD study in the late sixties concluded no one can tell the president he's crazy. And factions within the military might not view it well either and could very well continue taking orders from their has they would view has legitimate authority. Truthfully trying to invoke the 25th amendment is NOT a good idea. Impeachment Will Not work getting a bill of impeachment through the house is possible though not very likely. A 2/3rds majority in the Senate is not possible at all. All impeachment would do is render the government even more dysfunctional.
2) Take Trump off twitter how ? What you are advocating is censorship. And a very ugly precedent indeed. Whether the American people think his tweets are a bad idea or not is utterly irrelevant it is still censorship and should still be unconstitutional even now.
3) A bipartisan basis in Washington in this day an age. You would have better luck finding Santa Claus then bipartisanship.
4) The UN security council.......is a talk shop that has accomplished a thing in many years you really expect that to change?? The UN security can't agree on what to have for lunch much less on any policies that mean anything. Since every single violates them at will or do you really every other country obeys them?
5) Constitutional reform...........Right that's even funnier then the UN security council being relevant. Proportional is N:OT going happen that would require 2/3rds of the states to cut their own throats. That would leave presidency decided by 4 or 5 states and leave the rest has completely irrelevant in national politics. You know I don't think the rest of the states are going to go for it. Not to mention the fact that there is NO way in the world the current is going to support it.
Truthfully Professor none of your policy prescription will happen! Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
Yas... so it seems & likely is. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Away from the volatile presidential system to something like the "strong and stable" parliamentary system that just produced Brexit? Give me a break! Read more
Comment Commented Lester Soss
Mr. Gingerly, I think you missed the point that Dr. Sachs implicitly made in his recommendation for a constitutional change to our government. It is not that parliamentary systems are flawless, but rather that the political leadership (viz Cameron and, soon, May) can be removed without a wrenching political/international crisis. Read more
Comment Commented Dik Hed
Where I live, when military jets practice landing and take-offs, it is a SURE bet that a new war is coming. It's happening now. All evidence is that strumpet will try to get into it with N. Gorea. I'm leaving the country, unfortunately, I have to go thru Seoul which is a few miles from N. Gorea. Wish me luck on my escape. Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
Good luck on timing. We shall hope you have left Seoul before war does. Read more
Comment Commented Don Berks
"The fourth, longer-term step is constitutional reform to move away the US away from its volatile presidential system to a parliamentary system, or at least to a mixed presidential-parliamentary system, as in France. The power of the president – and therefore the danger of a runaway presidency – is far too great".
Does that not also apply - in spades - to Russia? Indeed the Russian president's circle seemed to have assumed - in trying to influence the US election result - a set-up similar to their own, where the president is virtually invested with omnipotence. This assumption has been frustrated not by the result, but by the checks and balances that the US administration has in place.
I do agree, though, that these checks and balances need to be carefully maintained, and indeed lubricated. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
America is in a chaotic spiral because since the Cold War ended they have no clear vision of what they stand for. Everything that happens in politics is to try get some sort of small tactical edge - but because there is no bigger picture, no map if you will, these actions or ineffective, contradictory or, at their worst, resemble madness. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
On the second point, Congressional leaders look like they're actually supportive of a more muscular US foreign policy.
3rd one is happening already w/ China.
Fourth: the most important thing is to not have single-seat districts in the legislature, and to make proportional representation possible. In order to pass any such change, you would have to keep the extra weight given to small states under the US system - but there's nothing to say you can't mix that historic feature with PR. The real trick will be convincing the Republican and Democratic parties to give up their duopoly. I don't see how this happens with their cooperation. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Professor of Sustainable Development I gotta say public discussion and inherent lobbying of the muzzling and binding of a POTUS is nearly as disturbing as the POTUS.
'These violent delights have violent ends' Romeo and Juliet,
W Sheikspeare Read more
Featured
Trump and the Cosmopolitans
Ian Buruma asks whether a White House policy adviser's use of a anti-Semitic epithet was malicious or ignorant.
The New Socialism of Fools
J. Bradford DeLong identifies four root causes of resistance to globalization in the West since the Great Recession.
The Noose Tightens
Elizabeth Drew doubts that even a new chief of staff can save US President Donald Trump from himself.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.