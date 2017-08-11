19

挽救美国的政治崩溃

纽约—美国正处在一场政治大崩溃中，它无法形成国内经济日程和一致的外交政策。白宫焦头烂额：国会陷入瘫痪；全世界惊恐地看着这一幕。如果我们想要拯救和克服这场崩溃，就必须理解它的根源。

华盛顿有两大权力中心：白宫和国会山。两者都处于混乱之中，原因不尽相同。

白宫的运转不良主要是因为总统特朗普的个性问题。对许多专家来说，特朗普的行为——浮夸的自尊、病态的谎言、缺乏懊悔或罪恶感、肤浅的言辞、寄生虫式的生活方式、冲动、不为自己的行为负责、动辄离婚再娶等——属于自恋型人格障碍的表征。

结果是严重的。病态自恋者总是沉迷于暴力冲突和战争（想想林登·约翰逊和越南，或安德鲁·杰克逊和印第安人清洗运动）。至少，特朗普缺乏建设性治理的心理特点：诚实、威严、胜任、同理心、相关经验以及制定计划的能力。在一些观察者看来，特朗普还表现出心智能力递减的信号。

人们希望华盛顿的“房间里的成年人”能制衡特朗普的危险倾向。但特朗普政府中的“成年人”日益变成了军人而非文官，包括三位将军（新白宫幕僚长约翰·凯利（John Kelly）、国家安全顾问麦克马斯特（H.R. McMaster）和国防部长詹姆斯·马蒂斯（James Mattis））。明智的文职领导人是和平的关键，特别是考虑到美国巨大的战争机器始终在轰鸣的情况。想想肯尼迪的军事顾问们，他们在古巴导弹危机期间鼓吹战争，再想想马蒂斯，他对伊朗根深蒂固的开战倾向。

还有两个安全阀：宪法第25修正案，上面规定了推翻无法履行责任的总统以及因“严重犯罪和品行不端”弹劾总统的流程。这两种做法在美国宪政制度中都属于极端行为，也都取决于共和党领导人之间达成的一致。尽管如此，在特朗普的心理残疾或政治弱点导致他发动战争的情况下，其中之一就会变得必要。

国会的政治崩溃没有那么剧烈，但仍然严重。国会的崩溃根源不是个性问题；而是钱。立法机关因为公司游说和政治献金而腐败横行。产业家兄弟大卫和查尔斯·科赫（David and Charles Koch）身价之和高达1,000亿美元，他们几乎完全垄断了众议长保罗·莱恩（Paul Ryan）和参议院多数党领袖米奇·麦康奈尔（Mitch McConnell）选票和声音。

其结果是政治上的“任性”（pervese）。莱恩和麦康奈尔毫无顾忌地推行有利于科赫兄弟而不是美国人民的立法。他们试图推翻奥巴马总统的标志性医疗立法——2010年平价医疗法（“奥巴马医保”），而不顾选民的观点和利益；原因仅仅是科赫兄弟（以及其他共和党大金主）想要取消它。

正因如此，撤销立法一直保密到最后一刻，也从未进行专家听证和分析——甚至没有经过国会委员会考虑。该理发只有在不引人关注、半夜投票的情况下才可能通过。最终，三名共和党参议员“反水”，站在了美国人民而不是科赫兄弟一边。

夹在特朗普的自恋和科赫兄弟的金钱之间的美国政府一片狼藉。华盛顿的两党仍然拥有许多明智和才华之士，但美国政治制度和正式程序已经被破坏。联邦政府科学专业性大量流失，研究人员纷纷辞职或被清洗，研究机构预算被列为大幅削减对象。老练的外交官被国务院大量驱逐。与此同时，游说集团正在政府各个部门扶持亲信和眼线。

在这一片喧嚣之间，我们可以听见新的战鼓声，最令人不安的是针对伊朗和朝鲜的。这是故作姿态还是真的准备开战？没人知道。如今，特朗普的外交和军事政策每天一大早通过推特发布，白宫幕僚和高级官员都无法事先知道。局面十分危险，并且日益恶化。

我建议立刻采取三条措施，然后继之以第四条长期措施。

第一条措施是禁止特朗普发推特。美国——以及全世界——需要通过协商和熟虑制定公共政策，而不是让一个病态日深的人来制定公共政策。很大一部分美国人民都赞同特朗普的推特有损于国家安全和总统职位。

其次，国会领导人应该两党一致同意约束特朗普的好战倾向。美国宪法第一条第八款将宣战权授予国会，而国会现在需要在为时已晚之前重申这一权力。

第三，世界主要力量——最紧迫的是美国的北约盟友、中国和俄罗斯——应该明确表示，任何美国针对伊朗或朝鲜的单方面打击，都将构成对和平的严重的非法破坏，事关战争与和平的事务，必须在联合国安理会框架内形成一致。如果美国吸取联合国安理会最近的集体智慧，就会能够避免多场至今仍在影响世界的灾难，包括伊拉克、利比亚和叙利亚混乱，拯救数万亿美元和数百万人的生命。

第四项长期措施是通过宪政改革让美国远离高波动的总统制，采取议会制，或至少采取法国这样的总统-议会混合制。总统的权力太大导致总统失控的危险也太大。

要想重塑美国的民主合法性，需要做很多事情，包括引入更加严格的政治献金和游说约束。但首先，我们必须通过保护和平，从危险的特朗普任期中生存下来。