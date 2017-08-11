Как пережить политический кризис в Америке

stephan Edwards AUG 11, 2017

Well, Lets take your points in order shall we:

1) Invoking the 25th amendment is at best iffy...perhaps is the phrase. What happens when Trump refuses to step down has he will and denounces it has attempted coup by the Washingtion insiders. which it likely will be. I didn't like Trump didn't vote for him but he isn't certifiable and without that it would very awkward. Has DOD study in the late sixties concluded no one can tell the president he's crazy. And factions within the military might not view it well either and could very well continue taking orders from their has they would view has legitimate authority. Truthfully trying to invoke the 25th amendment is NOT a good idea. Impeachment Will Not work getting a bill of impeachment through the house is possible though not very likely. A 2/3rds majority in the Senate is not possible at all. All impeachment would do is render the government even more dysfunctional.

2) Take Trump off twitter how ? What you are advocating is censorship. And a very ugly precedent indeed. Whether the American people think his tweets are a bad idea or not is utterly irrelevant it is still censorship and should still be unconstitutional even now.

3) A bipartisan basis in Washington in this day an age. You would have better luck finding Santa Claus then bipartisanship.

4) The UN security council.......is a talk shop that has accomplished a thing in many years you really expect that to change?? The UN security can't agree on what to have for lunch much less on any policies that mean anything. Since every single violates them at will or do you really every other country obeys them?

5) Constitutional reform...........Right that's even funnier then the UN security council being relevant. Proportional is N:OT going happen that would require 2/3rds of the states to cut their own throats. That would leave presidency decided by 4 or 5 states and leave the rest has completely irrelevant in national politics. You know I don't think the rest of the states are going to go for it. Not to mention the fact that there is NO way in the world the current is going to support it.

Truthfully Professor none of your policy prescription will happen! Read more