Как пережить политический кризис в Америке

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – США находятся в разгаре политического кризиса, будучи неспособными управлять внутренней экономической повесткой дня или последовательной внешней политикой. Белый дом пребывает в смятении; Конгресс парализован; и мир смотрит в изумлении и страхе. Если мы хотим выжить и преодолеть этот крах, мы должны разобраться в его источниках.
В Вашингтоне, округ Колумбия, существуют два центра власти: Белый дом и Капитолий. Оба находятся в беспорядке, но по разным причинам.
Дисфункциональность Белого дома в значительной степени связана с личностью президента Дональда Трампа. Многие эксперты видят в поведении Трампа – грандиозной самооценке, патологической лжи, отсутствии чувства раскаяния или вины, поверхностном восприятии важных вещей, паразитическом образе жизни, импульсивности, неспособности принять ответственность за свои собственные действия и краткосрочных супружеских отношениях – симптомы нарциссического расстройства личности.
Последствия могут быть ужасными. Патологические нарциссы склонны предаваться насильственным конфликтам и войнам (подумайте о Линдоне Джонсоне и Вьетнаме или Эндрю Джексоне и этнической чистке коренных американцев). По меньшей мере, Трампу не хватает психологических качеств, необходимых для конструктивного управления: честности, достоинства, компетентности, сочувствия, соответствующего опыта и способности к планированию. По мнению некоторых наблюдателей, Трамп также демонстрирует признаки сниженных умственных способностей.
Надежда Вашингтона строится вокруг того, что «взрослые в комнате» будут следить за опасными тенденциями Трампа. Однако «взрослые» в администрации Трампа являются скорее военными, а не гражданскими лицами, среди которых три генерала (новый начальник штаба Белого дома Джон Келли, советник по национальной безопасности Х. Р. Макмастер и министр обороны Джеймс Маттис). Мудрые гражданские лидеры являются ключом к миру, особенно с учетом того, что огромная военная машина Америки всегда вращается. Вспомните военных советников Джона Ф. Кеннеди, которые выступали за войну во время кубинского ракетного кризиса, или подумайте об антииранской воинственности Маттиса.
Существуют и два других аварийных клапана: 25-я поправка, где изложена процедура отстранения президента, который не в состоянии выполнять свои обязанности на посту, и импичмент за «серьезные преступления и проступки». Обе меры являются чрезвычайными в конституционном порядке США, и обе будут зависеть от согласия республиканских лидеров. Тем не менее, если психологическая нестабильность или политическая слабость Трампа заставят его начать войну, одна из этих мер может оказаться необходимой или даже срочной.
Политический кризис в Конгрессе менее драматичен, но он тоже серьезен. Там причина заключается не в расстройстве личности, а в деньгах. Законодательная власть была глубоко искажена корпоративными лоббистскими и рекламными кампаниями. Два брата, промышленники Дэвид и Чарльз Кохи, чье состояние составляет 100 миллиардов долларов, фактически владеют волей и голосами спикера Пола Райана и лидера большинства сената Митча Макконнелла.
Результатом этого является политическое развращение. Райан и Макконнелл неустанно выдвигают законы, одобренные братьями Кохами, а не американским народом. Попытка отмены подписанного Бараком Обамой в 2010 году закона о реформе здравоохранения и защите пациентов (Обамакэр) не имела никакого отношения к взглядам или интересам избирателей; Это просто то, чего хотели братья Кохи (и другие республиканские мегадоноры).
Вот почему отмена этих законов хранилась в тайне до последнего момента и никогда не подвергалась заключениям или анализу экспертов – и даже не рассматривалась комитетом Конгресса. Отмена могла состояться только в том случае, если бы она была полностью сокрыта от общественного мнения и делалась посреди глухой ночи. В конце концов, три республиканских сенатора соскочили с корабля, выступив на стороне американского народа, а не Кохов.
Будучи зажатым между нарциссизмом Трампа и деньгами братьев Кохов, правительство США стало рушиться. Вашингтон по-прежнему наполнен множеством умных и талантливых людей на обе стороны, однако политические институты Америки и формальные процессы переживают упадок. Федеральное правительство теряет научную экспертизу, поскольку исследователи уходят или изгоняются, а бюджеты учреждений нацелены на глубокие сокращения. Опытные дипломаты уходят из Государственного департамента. А между тем лоббисты проталкивают в правительство друзей и политиканов.
Сквозь шум можно расслышать новую барабанную дробь войны, наиболее зловещую для Ирана и Северной Кореи. Это спектакль или реальная угроза? Никто не знает. О внешней и военной политике Трампа теперь возвещают ранние утренние твиты без каких-либо прогнозов со стороны сотрудников Белого дома или старших должностных лиц. Ситуация крайне опасна и продолжает ухудшаться.
Я предлагаю три немедленных шага и еще один долгосрочный.
Первый шаг – убрать Трампа из «Твиттера». США и остальной мир нуждаются в государственной политике, осуществляемой путем консультаций и обсуждений, а не через прогрессирующую патологию одного человека. Большая доля американцев согласны с тем, что твиты Трампа наносят ущерб национальной безопасности и президентству.
Во-вторых, лидеры Конгресса должны согласиться на двухпартийной основе сдерживать воинственные склонности Трампа. Статья I, раздел 8 Конституции США наделяет полномочиями объявлять войну именно Конгресс, и он должен вновь заявить об этой власти, пока не стало слишком поздно.
В-третьих, крупнейшие мировые державы – в первую очередь союзники Америки по НАТО, Китай и Россия – должны четко заявить, что любое одностороннее нападение США на Иран или Северную Корею будет представлять собой серьезное и незаконное нарушение мира и что вопросы и войны и мира должны согласовываться в Совете Безопасности ООН. Если бы США прислушались к коллективной мудрости Совета Безопасности ООН в недавнем прошлом, это позволило бы избежать нескольких бедствий, которые продолжаются и по сей день, включая хаос в Ираке, Ливии и Сирии, а также спасти триллионы долларов и сотни тысяч жизней.
Четвертым, более долгосрочным шагом является конституционная реформа, направленная на то, чтобы США перешла от нестабильной президентской системы к парламентской или, по крайней мере, к смешанной президентско-парламентской, как во Франции. Сила президента – а следовательно, и опасность вышедшего из-под контроля президентства – слишком велика.
Куда больше нужно сделать для восстановления демократической легитимности в США, включая введение более строгих ограничений на финансирование кампаний и лоббирование. Однако прежде всего нам необходимо пережить опасное президентство Трампа, сохраняя мир.
Comment Commented Sarah Glass
A very good and measured article. Do American's really want a President who has no skills in government and is most likely mentally incapable?? Do they want a Congress that is beholden to billionaires and not to the people of the country??
I suspect the answer to both is "no". Thus the suggestions in this article are worth serious consideration.
The world awaits, either for the rebirth of a democratic US, or it's destruction. It seems nothing in between is on the table at the moment. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Santayana , before ww1, wrote “the American Will inhabits the sky-scraper; the American Intellect inhabits the colonial mansion.” Americans are living the extreme frustration that these perspectives cause to each other, their energies now fully committed to subverting their own opposite, hidden face. Read more
Comment Commented George Abed
A very thoughtful and incisive commentary on our sad state of affairs. Leaders of both parties, along with eminent persons with distinguished records of public service, should assemble an emergency national conference to debate how we as a nation should deal with the rising risks of a national catastrophe. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Want to know why America is divided? Because of hate-filled rants like this article, running people down with pathetic pseudo-analysis. It is sad that liberal bigotry is considered a virtue rather than being recognized as hate and a sickness. Read more
Comment Commented Kenneth Wallenstein
Conservative Wall Street Journaal columnist Peggy Noonan explains how and why Drump and his followers have abandoned traditional masculine norms and instead are effeminate. A good example is claiming to mistake an essay of common sense and common decency for a hate-filled rant. Of course you know it isn't so, you just like to whine and cry. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
It is so common for many academics to sit, analyse and spin numbers , but not come with solutions! Prof. Sachs has given here an excellent portrayal of D. Trump and his idea of investing power to declare war should rest with the Congressional is the right thing to do. Well done Prof. Sachs. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Well, Lets take your points in order shall we:
1) Invoking the 25th amendment is at best iffy...perhaps is the phrase. What happens when Trump refuses to step down has he will and denounces it has attempted coup by the Washingtion insiders. which it likely will be. I didn't like Trump didn't vote for him but he isn't certifiable and without that it would very awkward. Has DOD study in the late sixties concluded no one can tell the president he's crazy. And factions within the military might not view it well either and could very well continue taking orders from their has they would view has legitimate authority. Truthfully trying to invoke the 25th amendment is NOT a good idea. Impeachment Will Not work getting a bill of impeachment through the house is possible though not very likely. A 2/3rds majority in the Senate is not possible at all. All impeachment would do is render the government even more dysfunctional.
2) Take Trump off twitter how ? What you are advocating is censorship. And a very ugly precedent indeed. Whether the American people think his tweets are a bad idea or not is utterly irrelevant it is still censorship and should still be unconstitutional even now.
3) A bipartisan basis in Washington in this day an age. You would have better luck finding Santa Claus then bipartisanship.
4) The UN security council.......is a talk shop that has accomplished a thing in many years you really expect that to change?? The UN security can't agree on what to have for lunch much less on any policies that mean anything. Since every single violates them at will or do you really every other country obeys them?
5) Constitutional reform...........Right that's even funnier then the UN security council being relevant. Proportional is N:OT going happen that would require 2/3rds of the states to cut their own throats. That would leave presidency decided by 4 or 5 states and leave the rest has completely irrelevant in national politics. You know I don't think the rest of the states are going to go for it. Not to mention the fact that there is NO way in the world the current is going to support it.
Truthfully Professor none of your policy prescription will happen! Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
Yas... so it seems & likely is. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Away from the volatile presidential system to something like the "strong and stable" parliamentary system that just produced Brexit? Give me a break! Read more
Comment Commented Lester Soss
Mr. Gingerly, I think you missed the point that Dr. Sachs implicitly made in his recommendation for a constitutional change to our government. It is not that parliamentary systems are flawless, but rather that the political leadership (viz Cameron and, soon, May) can be removed without a wrenching political/international crisis. Read more
Comment Commented Dik Hed
Where I live, when military jets practice landing and take-offs, it is a SURE bet that a new war is coming. It's happening now. All evidence is that strumpet will try to get into it with N. Gorea. I'm leaving the country, unfortunately, I have to go thru Seoul which is a few miles from N. Gorea. Wish me luck on my escape. Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
Good luck on timing. We shall hope you have left Seoul before war does. Read more
Comment Commented Don Berks
"The fourth, longer-term step is constitutional reform to move away the US away from its volatile presidential system to a parliamentary system, or at least to a mixed presidential-parliamentary system, as in France. The power of the president – and therefore the danger of a runaway presidency – is far too great".
Does that not also apply - in spades - to Russia? Indeed the Russian president's circle seemed to have assumed - in trying to influence the US election result - a set-up similar to their own, where the president is virtually invested with omnipotence. This assumption has been frustrated not by the result, but by the checks and balances that the US administration has in place.
I do agree, though, that these checks and balances need to be carefully maintained, and indeed lubricated. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
America is in a chaotic spiral because since the Cold War ended they have no clear vision of what they stand for. Everything that happens in politics is to try get some sort of small tactical edge - but because there is no bigger picture, no map if you will, these actions or ineffective, contradictory or, at their worst, resemble madness. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
On the second point, Congressional leaders look like they're actually supportive of a more muscular US foreign policy.
3rd one is happening already w/ China.
Fourth: the most important thing is to not have single-seat districts in the legislature, and to make proportional representation possible. In order to pass any such change, you would have to keep the extra weight given to small states under the US system - but there's nothing to say you can't mix that historic feature with PR. The real trick will be convincing the Republican and Democratic parties to give up their duopoly. I don't see how this happens with their cooperation. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Professor of Sustainable Development I gotta say public discussion and inherent lobbying of the muzzling and binding of a POTUS is nearly as disturbing as the POTUS.
'These violent delights have violent ends' Romeo and Juliet,
W Sheikspeare Read more
