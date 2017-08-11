16

Как пережить политический кризис в Америке

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – США находятся в разгаре политического кризиса, будучи неспособными управлять внутренней экономической повесткой дня или последовательной внешней политикой. Белый дом пребывает в смятении; Конгресс парализован; и мир смотрит в изумлении и страхе. Если мы хотим выжить и преодолеть этот крах, мы должны разобраться в его источниках.

В Вашингтоне, округ Колумбия, существуют два центра власти: Белый дом и Капитолий. Оба находятся в беспорядке, но по разным причинам.

Дисфункциональность Белого дома в значительной степени связана с личностью президента Дональда Трампа. Многие эксперты видят в поведении Трампа – грандиозной самооценке, патологической лжи, отсутствии чувства раскаяния или вины, поверхностном восприятии важных вещей, паразитическом образе жизни, импульсивности, неспособности принять ответственность за свои собственные действия и краткосрочных супружеских отношениях – симптомы нарциссического расстройства личности.

Последствия могут быть ужасными. Патологические нарциссы склонны предаваться насильственным конфликтам и войнам (подумайте о Линдоне Джонсоне и Вьетнаме или Эндрю Джексоне и этнической чистке коренных американцев). По меньшей мере, Трампу не хватает психологических качеств, необходимых для конструктивного управления: честности, достоинства, компетентности, сочувствия, соответствующего опыта и способности к планированию. По мнению некоторых наблюдателей, Трамп также демонстрирует признаки сниженных умственных способностей.

Надежда Вашингтона строится вокруг того, что «взрослые в комнате» будут следить за опасными тенденциями Трампа. Однако «взрослые» в администрации Трампа являются скорее военными, а не гражданскими лицами, среди которых три генерала (новый начальник штаба Белого дома Джон Келли, советник по национальной безопасности Х. Р. Макмастер и министр обороны Джеймс Маттис). Мудрые гражданские лидеры являются ключом к миру, особенно с учетом того, что огромная военная машина Америки всегда вращается. Вспомните военных советников Джона Ф. Кеннеди, которые выступали за войну во время кубинского ракетного кризиса, или подумайте об антииранской воинственности Маттиса.

Существуют и два других аварийных клапана: 25-я поправка, где изложена процедура отстранения президента, который не в состоянии выполнять свои обязанности на посту, и импичмент за «серьезные преступления и проступки». Обе меры являются чрезвычайными в конституционном порядке США, и обе будут зависеть от согласия республиканских лидеров. Тем не менее, если психологическая нестабильность или политическая слабость Трампа заставят его начать войну, одна из этих мер может оказаться необходимой или даже срочной.

Политический кризис в Конгрессе менее драматичен, но он тоже серьезен. Там причина заключается не в расстройстве личности, а в деньгах. Законодательная власть была глубоко искажена корпоративными лоббистскими и рекламными кампаниями. Два брата, промышленники Дэвид и Чарльз Кохи, чье состояние составляет 100 миллиардов долларов, фактически владеют волей и голосами спикера Пола Райана и лидера большинства сената Митча Макконнелла.

Результатом этого является политическое развращение. Райан и Макконнелл неустанно выдвигают законы, одобренные братьями Кохами, а не американским народом. Попытка отмены подписанного Бараком Обамой в 2010 году закона о реформе здравоохранения и защите пациентов (Обамакэр) не имела никакого отношения к взглядам или интересам избирателей; Это просто то, чего хотели братья Кохи (и другие республиканские мегадоноры).

Вот почему отмена этих законов хранилась в тайне до последнего момента и никогда не подвергалась заключениям или анализу экспертов – и даже не рассматривалась комитетом Конгресса. Отмена могла состояться только в том случае, если бы она была полностью сокрыта от общественного мнения и делалась посреди глухой ночи. В конце концов, три республиканских сенатора соскочили с корабля, выступив на стороне американского народа, а не Кохов.

Будучи зажатым между нарциссизмом Трампа и деньгами братьев Кохов, правительство США стало рушиться. Вашингтон по-прежнему наполнен множеством умных и талантливых людей на обе стороны, однако политические институты Америки и формальные процессы переживают упадок. Федеральное правительство теряет научную экспертизу, поскольку исследователи уходят или изгоняются, а бюджеты учреждений нацелены на глубокие сокращения. Опытные дипломаты уходят из Государственного департамента. А между тем лоббисты проталкивают в правительство друзей и политиканов.

Сквозь шум можно расслышать новую барабанную дробь войны, наиболее зловещую для Ирана и Северной Кореи. Это спектакль или реальная угроза? Никто не знает. О внешней и военной политике Трампа теперь возвещают ранние утренние твиты без каких-либо прогнозов со стороны сотрудников Белого дома или старших должностных лиц. Ситуация крайне опасна и продолжает ухудшаться.

Я предлагаю три немедленных шага и еще один долгосрочный.

Первый шаг – убрать Трампа из «Твиттера». США и остальной мир нуждаются в государственной политике, осуществляемой путем консультаций и обсуждений, а не через прогрессирующую патологию одного человека. Большая доля американцев согласны с тем, что твиты Трампа наносят ущерб национальной безопасности и президентству.

Во-вторых, лидеры Конгресса должны согласиться на двухпартийной основе сдерживать воинственные склонности Трампа. Статья I, раздел 8 Конституции США наделяет полномочиями объявлять войну именно Конгресс, и он должен вновь заявить об этой власти, пока не стало слишком поздно.

В-третьих, крупнейшие мировые державы – в первую очередь союзники Америки по НАТО, Китай и Россия – должны четко заявить, что любое одностороннее нападение США на Иран или Северную Корею будет представлять собой серьезное и незаконное нарушение мира и что вопросы и войны и мира должны согласовываться в Совете Безопасности ООН. Если бы США прислушались к коллективной мудрости Совета Безопасности ООН в недавнем прошлом, это позволило бы избежать нескольких бедствий, которые продолжаются и по сей день, включая хаос в Ираке, Ливии и Сирии, а также спасти триллионы долларов и сотни тысяч жизней.

Четвертым, более долгосрочным шагом является конституционная реформа, направленная на то, чтобы США перешла от нестабильной президентской системы к парламентской или, по крайней мере, к смешанной президентско-парламентской, как во Франции. Сила президента – а следовательно, и опасность вышедшего из-под контроля президентства – слишком велика.

Куда больше нужно сделать для восстановления демократической легитимности в США, включая введение более строгих ограничений на финансирование кампаний и лоббирование. Однако прежде всего нам необходимо пережить опасное президентство Трампа, сохраняя мир.