الصمود أمام انهيار أمريكا السياسي

نيويورك - تعيش الولايات المتحدة أجواء من الانهيار السياسي، وهي غير قادرة على إدارة أجندة اقتصادية محلية أو سياسة خارجية متماسكة. كما يوجد البيت الأبيض في حالة من الاضطراب، والكونغرس في حالة شلل؛ ويتابع العالم الأحداث في دهشة وفزع. وإذا أردنا التصدي والتغلب على هذا الانهيار، علينا فهم مصادره.
هناك مركزان للسلطة في واشنطن العاصمة: البيت الأبيض والكابيتول. كلاهما في حالة من الفوضى اليوم، ولكن لأسباب مختلفة.
يرجع اختلال البيت الأبيض إلى حد كبير إلى شخصية الرئيس دونالد ترامب. وبالنسبة للعديد من الخبراء، فإن سلوك ترامب - الافتخار بالأنا العظيم، والكذب المرضي، وعدم الندم أو الشعور بالذنب، والضحك المعبر، ونمط الحياة الطفيلية، والاندفاع، وعدم قبول المسؤولية عن أفعاله، والعلاقات الزوجية القصيرة الأجل - هي أعراض شخصية نرجسية مضطربة.
وقد تكون العواقب وخيمة. النرجسيون المرضى لهم ميل للانغماس في الصراعات والحروب العنيفة (هنا أفكر في ليندون جونسون وفيتنام أو أندرو جاكسون والتطهير العرقي من الأمريكيين الأصليين). كحد أدنى، يفتقر ترامب إلى الخصائص النفسية اللازمة للحكم البَناء: الصدق والكرامة والكفاءة والتعاطف والخبرة ذات الصلة والقدرة على التخطيط. ووفقا لبعض المراقبين، يظهر ترامب أيضا علامات تدني قدرته العقلية.
الأمل في واشنطن هو أن "الكبار في الغرفة" سيجعلون اتجاهات ترامب الخطيرة تحت المراقبة. لكن أغلب "الكبار" في إدارة ترامب هم شخصيات عسكرية أكثر من مدنية، بمن فيهم ثلاثة جنرالات (جون كيلي، رئيس أركان البيت الأبيض الجديد، ومستشار الأمن القومي ه.ر.ماكمستر، ووزير الدفاع جيمس ماتيس). فالقادة المدنيون الحكماء هم مفتاح السلام، خاصة وأن وتيرة آلة الحرب الواسعة في أمريكا آخذة في التسارع دائما. لنتذكر المستشارين العسكريين لجون كينيدي، الذين دعوا إلى الحرب أثناء أزمة الصواريخ الكوبية، أو لننظر إلى دعوة ماتيس إلى مواجهة إيران.
وهناك صمامان آخران للهروب وهما التعديل الخامس والعشرين الذي يرسم مسارا لخلع رئيس غير قادر على الاضطلاع بمسؤولياته، وتوجيه الاتهام الى "الجرائم والجُنَح الخطيرة". وكلا الإجراءين متطرفان في النظام الدستوري الأمريكي، وكلاهما رهينان بموافقة الزعماء الجمهوريين. ومع ذلك، قد يكون أحد الإجراءين ضروريا حتى في حالة عدم الاستقرار النفسي لترامب أو ضعفه السياسي الذي يمكن أن يؤدي به إلى شن حرب.
الانهيار السياسي في الكونغرس هو أقل فظاعة، ولكنه خطير مع ذلك. والسبب ليس اضط��اب شخصية الرئيس، بل تأثير المال. وقد تضررت السلطة التشريعية بشدة من خلال ضغط الشركات ومساهمات الحملات الانتخابية. الصناعيان الأخوان ديفيد وتشارلز كوخ، اللذان يملكان رأسمالا بقيمة 100 مليار دولار، يملكان تقريبا كل الأصوات، ويتحكمان في مواقف رئيس بول رايان وزعيم الأغلبية في مجلس الشيوخ ميتش ماكونيل.
والنتيجة هي سلوكات سياسية فاسدة. فقد دافع ريان وماكونيل بلا هوادة على التشريعات التي يفضلها الأخوان كوخ بدلا من الدفاع عن مصالح الشعب الأمريكي. إن محاولة إلغاء تشريع الرئيس باراك أوباما للرعاية الصحية، وقانون الرعاية بأسعار معقولة لعام 2010 ("أوباماكار") لا علاقة لها بآراء الناخبين أو اهتماماتهم؛ كان الأمر ببساطة يتعلق بما يريده الأخوان كوخ (والمانحون الجمهوريون الآخرون).
وهذا هو السبب في أن إلغاء التشريع كان سرا حتى آخر لحظة ولم يخضع أبدا لشهادة خبير أو تحليل - أو حتى النظر من قبل لجنة الكونغرس. ولا يمكن أن يمر التشريع إلا إذا كان مخفيا عن الرأي العام وإذا حصل التصويت عليه في منتصف الليل. في النهاية، قفز ثلاثة من أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الجمهوريين من السفينة، وانحازوا إلى الشعب الأمريكي بدلا من الأخوين كوخ.
بين نرجسية ترامب ومال الأخوين كوخ، أصبحت الحكومة الأمريكية تعاني من فوضى عارمة. ولا تزال واشنطن مليئة بالعديد من الشخصيات الذكية والموهوبة من كلا الطرفين، ولكن بدأت المؤسسات السياسية الأمريكية والعمليات الرسمية تتضاءل. وبدأت الحكومة الاتحادية تفتقد الخبرة العلمية، كما تخلت عن الباحثين أو تم تطهيرهم، وخضعت ميزانيات الوكالات المستهدفة لتخفيضات عميقة. ويبقى دبلوماسيون محنكون كثر خارج وزارة الخارجية. وفي الوقت نفسه، يقوم ضباط لوبي الرئيس بتثبيت حلفائهم وأصدقائهم في جميع موقع الحكومة.
من خلال هذا الضوضاء، يمكن سماع طبول حرب جديدة، وأشدها شراسة، ضد إيران وكوريا الشمالية. هل هو تهديد أو حقيقية؟ لا أحد يعرف. يتم الإعلان عن سياسات ترامب الخارجية والعسكرية الآن في تغريدات تويتر في الصباح الباكر، دون علم مسبق من موظفي البيت الأبيض أو كبار المسؤولين. وأصبح الوضع خطيرا ومتدهورا للغاية.
وأقترح ثلاث خطوات فورية، وخطوة رابعة على المدى الطويل.
تتعلق الخطوة الأولى بمنع ترامب من استخدام تغريدات تويتر. فالولايات المتحدة - والعالم - بحاجة إلى سياسة عامة عن طريق التشاور والمداولات، وليس إلى الأمراض النفسية المتفاقمة لدى شخص (ترامب). ويوافق الشعب الأمريكي، بفارق كبير، على أن تغريدات ترامب تضر بالأمن القومي وبالرئاسة.
ثانيا، ينبغي أن يتفق قادة الكونغرس، والحزبان معا، على تقييد النزعات العدائية والانفعالية لترامب. وتخول المادة الأولى، القسم 8 من الدستور الأمريكي سلطة إعلان الحرب للكونغرس، والكونغرس يحتاج إلى إعادة تأكيد هذه السلطة الآن، قبل فوات الأوان.
ثالثا، يجب على القوى الكبرى في العالم - على الفور - خصوصا حلفاء حلف شمال الأطلسي في الولايات المتحدة، والصين، وروسيا أن يوضحوا أن أي هجوم أمريكي من جانب واحد على إيران أو كوريا الشمالية سيشكل انتهاكا خطيرا وغير قانوني للسلم، وأن مسائل الحرب والسلام يجب أن يتم الاتفاق عليها داخل مجلس الامن الدولى. ولو كانت الولايات المتحدة قد استجابت للحكمة الجماعية لمجلس الأمن الدولي في الماضي القريب، لتجنب العالم العديد من الكوارث المستمرة، بما في ذلك الفوضى في العراق وليبيا وسوريا، ولأنقذنا تريليونات الدولارات ومئات الآلاف من الأرواح.
والخطوة الرابعة والأطول أجلا هي الإصلاح الدستوري لإبعاد الولايات المتحدة عن نظامها الرئاسي الحالي المتقلب إلى نظام برلماني أو على الأقل إلى نظام رئاسي برلماني مختلط كما هو الحال في فرنسا. قوة الرئيس - وبالتالي خطر الرئاسة الهاربة - كبيرة جدا حاليا.
ولا يزال هناك الكثير مما ينبغي القيام به لاستعادة الشرعية الديمقراطية في الولايات المتحدة، بما في ذلك فرض قيود أكثر صرامة على تمويل الحملات واللوبيات. ومع ذلك، يجب علينا أولا وقبل كل شيء مقاومة رئاسة ترامب الخطيرة من خلال الحفاظ على السلام.
Comment Commented SALVADOR RIOS
America is not politically melting down, because it has and will have allways good and solid thinking. Mr. Sachs is an example of this. Read more
Comment Commented Allan Gross
Difficult to know where to start on this one. I guess Prof. Sachs resume would be logical. I must have somehow missed the Professors academic achievement as a "phycologist or psychiatrist" which might qualify him to suggest the Presidents mental abnormalities that he is suggesting. His resume is bare on this achievement. Prof. Sachs is relying on "many experts" to support his point. His "many experts" turns out to be an Alex Morris article in Rolling Stone magazine, that bastion of truth and light. His other reference given as "some observers" turns out to be an article by Bess Levin in Vanity Fair, another gifted publication in the field of mental disorders clearly on a par with the American Journal of Medicine. Once again Prof. Sachs creates another of his fantastical solutions to his straw man issues that underscore his enduring hate and help to make a smart man look foolish. Stay with climate change. Read more
Comment Commented Kenneth Pao
Michael Public stated following below "America is in a chaotic spiral because since the Cold War ended they have no clear vision of what they stand for... no larger direction or map ...". I agree.
Like it or not, we have a dysfunctional political system that produced the Trump presidency and we are suffering its consequences.
Dr J Sachs accused the Koch billionaire brothers of owning the Republican congressional leadership but he neglected to mention the labor unions, media industry and lawyers strong hold on the Democrats. And he also failed to mention the US defense industrial complex strangle hold on the US foreign policy of 'shoot first asking question later'.
All that said, the source of all that ails us seems to be much more fundamental - why are we Americans, as individuals, seem far less tolerant of differing views, far less willing to listen others explanation and be far more confrontational ? If we all can agree on that, what can we do about that ? Read more
Comment Commented Brent Beach
No mention of a crucial first step - the Congress must pass campaign financing legislation that limits contributions from people and companies/organizations in effect overturning Citizens United.
Only then can reform start.
PS: Does America have any idea how pathetically the first recommendation paints the country? Take the President off twitter! Too many Americans know this is true and just sit around and wait for someone else to do something about the state of politics. What will it take for people to get involved and be part of the solution instead of remaining bystanders at a train wreck. Read more
Comment Commented William Cash
The republicans will not do anything and the White House appears to be in chaos but it is a planned chaos, not by Trump whom is incapable of planning, but by Steve Bannon.
Look at what they are doing.
1. Huge voter suppression activities
2. Undermining the media by sowing chaos and confusion.
3. Starting the equivalence of a state run tv network
4. Fighting to start a private army and air force funded by the government.
5. Talking now of postponing the 2020 elections
6. Starting fights with foreign governments to create an enemy
7. Dividing the people by race and religion
8. Ushering in complete rule by the rich. We are now in a plutocracy.
9. Lying so often that people will become immune to it. It's already starting to be accepted.
It's a well planned strategy. Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
Is it democracy for the powerful few to overrule the will of the voters?
Was it democracy when the West funded a coup to depose the democratically elected leader of Ukraine (because he was pro-Russia) and replace him with a pro-Western puppet?
Was it democracy when the West funded Islamic fighters from Iraq, Pakistan, and other countries to invade Syria in an attempt to depose the nation's democratically elected leader?
Is it democracy now when the elites push for impeachment of America's democratically elected president, on drummed up charged of "Russian hacking" (when the DNC files were transferred to a USB thumb drive on the premises - an inside job, not an overseas hack)?
That sure doesn't sound like anything anyone who believed in democracy would call for to me. Sounds like calls for the opposite of democracy. Sounds like a global plutocracy, using a veneer of "democracy" in an attempt to fool the voters it disenfranchises into complacently going along with its desired agenda. I wonder how such policies would fare if we actually asked the citizens of the countries concerned to vote on them? Read more
Comment Commented Sarah Glass
A very good and measured article. Do American's really want a President who has no skills in government and is most likely mentally incapable?? Do they want a Congress that is beholden to billionaires and not to the people of the country??
I suspect the answer to both is "no". Thus the suggestions in this article are worth serious consideration.
The world awaits, either for the rebirth of a democratic US, or it's destruction. It seems nothing in between is on the table at the moment. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Santayana , before ww1, wrote “the American Will inhabits the sky-scraper; the American Intellect inhabits the colonial mansion.” Americans are living the extreme frustration that these perspectives cause to each other, their energies now fully committed to subverting their own opposite, hidden face. Read more
Comment Commented George Abed
A very thoughtful and incisive commentary on our sad state of affairs. Leaders of both parties, along with eminent persons with distinguished records of public service, should assemble an emergency national conference to debate how we as a nation should deal with the rising risks of a national catastrophe. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Want to know why America is divided? Because of hate-filled rants like this article, running people down with pathetic pseudo-analysis. It is sad that liberal bigotry is considered a virtue rather than being recognized as hate and a sickness. Read more
Comment Commented Kenneth Wallenstein
Conservative Wall Street Journaal columnist Peggy Noonan explains how and why Drump and his followers have abandoned traditional masculine norms and instead are effeminate. A good example is claiming to mistake an essay of common sense and common decency for a hate-filled rant. Of course you know it isn't so, you just like to whine and cry. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
It is so common for many academics to sit, analyse and spin numbers , but not come with solutions! Prof. Sachs has given here an excellent portrayal of D. Trump and his idea of investing power to declare war should rest with the Congressional is the right thing to do. Well done Prof. Sachs. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Well, Lets take your points in order shall we:
1) Invoking the 25th amendment is at best iffy...perhaps is the phrase. What happens when Trump refuses to step down has he will and denounces it has attempted coup by the Washingtion insiders. which it likely will be. I didn't like Trump didn't vote for him but he isn't certifiable and without that it would very awkward. Has DOD study in the late sixties concluded no one can tell the president he's crazy. And factions within the military might not view it well either and could very well continue taking orders from their has they would view has legitimate authority. Truthfully trying to invoke the 25th amendment is NOT a good idea. Impeachment Will Not work getting a bill of impeachment through the house is possible though not very likely. A 2/3rds majority in the Senate is not possible at all. All impeachment would do is render the government even more dysfunctional.
2) Take Trump off twitter how ? What you are advocating is censorship. And a very ugly precedent indeed. Whether the American people think his tweets are a bad idea or not is utterly irrelevant it is still censorship and should still be unconstitutional even now.
3) A bipartisan basis in Washington in this day an age. You would have better luck finding Santa Claus then bipartisanship.
4) The UN security council.......is a talk shop that has accomplished a thing in many years you really expect that to change?? The UN security can't agree on what to have for lunch much less on any policies that mean anything. Since every single violates them at will or do you really every other country obeys them?
5) Constitutional reform...........Right that's even funnier then the UN security council being relevant. Proportional is N:OT going happen that would require 2/3rds of the states to cut their own throats. That would leave presidency decided by 4 or 5 states and leave the rest has completely irrelevant in national politics. You know I don't think the rest of the states are going to go for it. Not to mention the fact that there is NO way in the world the current is going to support it.
Truthfully Professor none of your policy prescription will happen! Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
Yas... so it seems & likely is. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Away from the volatile presidential system to something like the "strong and stable" parliamentary system that just produced Brexit? Give me a break! Read more
Comment Commented Lester Soss
Mr. Gingerly, I think you missed the point that Dr. Sachs implicitly made in his recommendation for a constitutional change to our government. It is not that parliamentary systems are flawless, but rather that the political leadership (viz Cameron and, soon, May) can be removed without a wrenching political/international crisis. Read more
Comment Commented Dik Hed
Where I live, when military jets practice landing and take-offs, it is a SURE bet that a new war is coming. It's happening now. All evidence is that strumpet will try to get into it with N. Gorea. I'm leaving the country, unfortunately, I have to go thru Seoul which is a few miles from N. Gorea. Wish me luck on my escape. Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
Good luck on timing. We shall hope you have left Seoul before war does. Read more
Comment Commented Don Berks
"The fourth, longer-term step is constitutional reform to move away the US away from its volatile presidential system to a parliamentary system, or at least to a mixed presidential-parliamentary system, as in France. The power of the president – and therefore the danger of a runaway presidency – is far too great".
Does that not also apply - in spades - to Russia? Indeed the Russian president's circle seemed to have assumed - in trying to influence the US election result - a set-up similar to their own, where the president is virtually invested with omnipotence. This assumption has been frustrated not by the result, but by the checks and balances that the US administration has in place.
I do agree, though, that these checks and balances need to be carefully maintained, and indeed lubricated. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
America is in a chaotic spiral because since the Cold War ended they have no clear vision of what they stand for. Everything that happens in politics is to try get some sort of small tactical edge - but because there is no bigger picture, no map if you will, these actions or ineffective, contradictory or, at their worst, resemble madness. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
On the second point, Congressional leaders look like they're actually supportive of a more muscular US foreign policy.
3rd one is happening already w/ China.
Fourth: the most important thing is to not have single-seat districts in the legislature, and to make proportional representation possible. In order to pass any such change, you would have to keep the extra weight given to small states under the US system - but there's nothing to say you can't mix that historic feature with PR. The real trick will be convincing the Republican and Democratic parties to give up their duopoly. I don't see how this happens with their cooperation. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Professor of Sustainable Development I gotta say public discussion and inherent lobbying of the muzzling and binding of a POTUS is nearly as disturbing as the POTUS.
'These violent delights have violent ends' Romeo and Juliet,
W Sheikspeare Read more
