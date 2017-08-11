22

الصمود أمام انهيار أمريكا السياسي

نيويورك - تعيش الولايات المتحدة أجواء من الانهيار السياسي، وهي غير قادرة على إدارة أجندة اقتصادية محلية أو سياسة خارجية متماسكة. كما يوجد البيت الأبيض في حالة من الاضطراب، والكونغرس في حالة شلل؛ ويتابع العالم الأحداث في دهشة وفزع. وإذا أردنا التصدي والتغلب على هذا الانهيار، علينا فهم مصادره.

هناك مركزان للسلطة في واشنطن العاصمة: البيت الأبيض والكابيتول. كلاهما في حالة من الفوضى اليوم، ولكن لأسباب مختلفة.

يرجع اختلال البيت الأبيض إلى حد كبير إلى شخصية الرئيس دونالد ترامب. وبالنسبة  للعديد من الخبراء، فإن سلوك ترامب - الافتخار بالأنا العظيم، والكذب المرضي، وعدم الندم أو الشعور بالذنب، والضحك المعبر، ونمط الحياة الطفيلية، والاندفاع، وعدم قبول المسؤولية عن أفعاله، والعلاقات الزوجية القصيرة الأجل - هي أعراض شخصية نرجسية مضطربة.

وقد تكون العواقب وخيمة. النرجسيون المرضى لهم ميل للانغماس في الصراعات والحروب العنيفة (هنا أفكر في ليندون جونسون وفيتنام أو أندرو جاكسون والتطهير العرقي من الأمريكيين الأصليين). كحد أدنى، يفتقر ترامب إلى الخصائص النفسية اللازمة للحكم البَناء: الصدق والكرامة والكفاءة والتعاطف والخبرة ذات الصلة والقدرة على التخطيط. ووفقا لبعض المراقبين، يظهر ترامب أيضا علامات تدني قدرته العقلية.

الأمل في واشنطن هو أن "الكبار في الغرفة" سيجعلون اتجاهات ترامب الخطيرة تحت المراقبة. لكن أغلب "الكبار" في إدارة ترامب هم شخصيات عسكرية أكثر من مدنية، بمن فيهم ثلاثة جنرالات (جون كيلي، رئيس أركان البيت الأبيض الجديد، ومستشار الأمن القومي ه.ر.ماكمستر، ووزير الدفاع جيمس ماتيس). فالقادة المدنيون الحكماء هم مفتاح السلام، خاصة وأن وتيرة آلة الحرب الواسعة في أمريكا آخذة في التسارع دائما. لنتذكر المستشارين العسكريين لجون كينيدي، الذين دعوا إلى الحرب أثناء أزمة الصواريخ الكوبية، أو لننظر  إلى دعوة ماتيس إلى مواجهة  إيران.

وهناك صمامان آخران للهروب وهما التعديل الخامس والعشرين الذي يرسم مسارا لخلع رئيس غير قادر على الاضطلاع بمسؤولياته، وتوجيه الاتهام الى "الجرائم والجُنَح الخطيرة". وكلا الإجراءين متطرفان في النظام الدستوري الأمريكي، وكلاهما رهينان بموافقة الزعماء الجمهوريين. ومع ذلك، قد يكون أحد الإجراءين ضروريا  حتى في حالة عدم الاستقرار النفسي لترامب أو ضعفه السياسي الذي يمكن أن يؤدي به إلى شن حرب.

الانهيار السياسي في الكونغرس هو أقل فظاعة، ولكنه خطير مع ذلك. والسبب ليس اضط��اب شخصية الرئيس، بل تأثير المال. وقد تضررت السلطة التشريعية بشدة من خلال ضغط الشركات ومساهمات الحملات الانتخابية. الصناعيان الأخوان ديفيد وتشارلز كوخ، اللذان يملكان رأسمالا بقيمة 100 مليار دولار، يملكان تقريبا كل الأصوات، ويتحكمان في مواقف رئيس بول رايان وزعيم الأغلبية في مجلس الشيوخ ميتش ماكونيل.

والنتيجة هي سلوكات سياسية فاسدة. فقد دافع ريان وماكونيل بلا هوادة على التشريعات التي يفضلها الأخوان كوخ بدلا من الدفاع عن مصالح الشعب الأمريكي. إن محاولة إلغاء تشريع الرئيس باراك أوباما للرعاية الصحية، وقانون الرعاية بأسعار معقولة لعام 2010 ("أوباماكار") لا علاقة لها بآراء الناخبين أو اهتماماتهم؛ كان الأمر ببساطة يتعلق بما يريده الأخوان كوخ (والمانحون الجمهوريون الآخرون).

وهذا هو السبب في أن إلغاء التشريع كان سرا حتى آخر لحظة ولم يخضع أبدا لشهادة خبير أو تحليل - أو حتى النظر من قبل لجنة الكونغرس. ولا يمكن أن يمر التشريع إلا إذا كان مخفيا عن الرأي العام وإذا حصل التصويت عليه في منتصف الليل. في النهاية، قفز ثلاثة من أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الجمهوريين من السفينة، وانحازوا إلى الشعب الأمريكي بدلا من الأخوين كوخ.

بين نرجسية ترامب ومال الأخوين كوخ، أصبحت الحكومة الأمريكية تعاني من فوضى عارمة. ولا تزال واشنطن مليئة بالعديد من الشخصيات الذكية والموهوبة من كلا الطرفين، ولكن بدأت المؤسسات السياسية الأمريكية والعمليات الرسمية تتضاءل. وبدأت الحكومة الاتحادية تفتقد الخبرة العلمية، كما تخلت عن الباحثين أو تم تطهيرهم، وخضعت ميزانيات الوكالات المستهدفة لتخفيضات عميقة. ويبقى دبلوماسيون محنكون كثر خارج وزارة الخارجية. وفي الوقت نفسه، يقوم ضباط لوبي الرئيس بتثبيت حلفائهم وأصدقائهم في جميع موقع الحكومة.

من خلال هذا الضوضاء، يمكن سماع طبول حرب جديدة، وأشدها شراسة، ضد إيران وكوريا الشمالية. هل هو تهديد أو حقيقية؟ لا أحد يعرف. يتم الإعلان عن سياسات ترامب الخارجية والعسكرية الآن في تغريدات تويتر في الصباح الباكر، دون علم مسبق من موظفي البيت الأبيض أو كبار المسؤولين. وأصبح الوضع خطيرا  ومتدهورا للغاية.

وأقترح ثلاث خطوات فورية، وخطوة رابعة على المدى الطويل.

تتعلق الخطوة الأولى بمنع ترامب من استخدام تغريدات تويتر. فالولايات المتحدة - والعالم - بحاجة إلى سياسة عامة عن طريق التشاور والمداولات، وليس إلى الأمراض النفسية المتفاقمة لدى شخص (ترامب). ويوافق الشعب الأمريكي، بفارق كبير، على أن تغريدات ترامب تضر بالأمن القومي وبالرئاسة.

ثانيا، ينبغي أن يتفق قادة الكونغرس، والحزبان معا، على تقييد النزعات العدائية والانفعالية لترامب. وتخول المادة الأولى، القسم 8 من الدستور الأمريكي سلطة إعلان الحرب للكونغرس، والكونغرس يحتاج إلى إعادة تأكيد هذه السلطة الآن، قبل فوات الأوان.

ثالثا، يجب على القوى الكبرى في العالم - على الفور - خصوصا حلفاء حلف شمال الأطلسي في الولايات المتحدة، والصين، وروسيا أن يوضحوا أن أي هجوم أمريكي من جانب واحد على إيران أو كوريا الشمالية سيشكل انتهاكا خطيرا وغير قانوني للسلم، وأن مسائل الحرب والسلام يجب أن يتم الاتفاق عليها داخل مجلس الامن الدولى. ولو كانت الولايات المتحدة قد استجابت للحكمة الجماعية لمجلس الأمن الدولي في الماضي القريب، لتجنب العالم العديد من الكوارث المستمرة، بما في ذلك الفوضى في العراق وليبيا وسوريا، ولأنقذنا تريليونات الدولارات ومئات الآلاف من الأرواح.

والخطوة الرابعة والأطول أجلا هي الإصلاح الدستوري لإبعاد الولايات المتحدة عن نظامها الرئاسي الحالي المتقلب إلى نظام برلماني أو على الأقل إلى نظام رئاسي برلماني مختلط كما هو الحال في فرنسا. قوة الرئيس - وبالتالي خطر الرئاسة الهاربة - كبيرة جدا حاليا.

ولا يزال هناك الكثير مما ينبغي القيام به لاستعادة الشرعية الديمقراطية في الولايات المتحدة، بما في ذلك فرض قيود أكثر صرامة على تمويل الحملات واللوبيات. ومع ذلك، يجب علينا أولا وقبل كل شيء مقاومة رئاسة ترامب الخطيرة من خلال الحفاظ على السلام.