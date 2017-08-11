31

Den politischen Niedergang Amerikas überleben

NEW YORK – Die USA befinden sich inmitten eines politischen Niedergangs und sind nicht in der Lage, eine nationale wirtschaftliche Agenda oder eine stimmige Außenpolitik zu verfolgen. Im Weißen Haus herrscht Chaos; der Kongress ist gelähmt; und die Welt betrachtet das Treiben mit Erstaunen und Furcht. Wenn wir diesen Zusammenbruch überleben und überwinden wollen, müssen wir seine Ursachen verstehen.  

In Washington, DC gibt es zwei Machtzentren: das Weiße Haus und den Kongress. An beiden Orten herrscht Konfusion, allerdings aus unterschiedlichen Gründen. 

Die Funktionsstörungen im Weißen Haus sind größtenteils auf die Persönlichkeit von Präsident Donald Trump zurückzuführen. Für zahlreiche Experten entspricht Trumps Verhalten den Symptomen einer narzisstischen Persönlichkeitsstörung – übersteigerte Selbstbezogenheit, pathologisches Lügen, mangelnde Reue oder Schuldeinsicht, Oberflächlichkeit im Ausdruck, parasitärer Lebensstil, Impulsivität, fehlende Übernahme von Verantwortung für sein Handeln und kurzzeitige eheliche Beziehungen.

Die Folgen könnten verhängnisvoll sein. Pathologische Narzissten neigen dazu, sich in gewalttätige Konflikte und Kriege zu verstricken (man denke an Lyndon Johnson und Vietnam oder an Andrew Jackson und die ethnische Säuberung der Ureinwohner Amerikas). Zumindest fehlt es Trump an den für konstruktive Regierungsarbeit erforderlichen psychologischen Eigenschaften: Ehrlichkeit, Würde, Kompetenz, Empathie, relevante Erfahrungen und die Fähigkeit zu planen. Laut Angaben einiger Beobachter zeigt Trump auch Anzeichen verminderter geistiger Leistungsfähigkeit.  

In Washington hofft man, dass die „Erwachsenen“ Trumps gefährliche Neigungen im Zaum halten. Doch bei den „Erwachsenen“ in Trumps Regierung handelt es sich nicht um Zivilisten, sondern zunehmend um Militärs – unter anderen um drei Generäle (John Kelly, den neuen Stabschef des Weißen Hauses, den nationalen Sicherheitsberater H.R. McMaster und Verteidigungsminister James Mattis). Kluge Führungspersonen aus dem zivilen Leben sind der Schlüssel für den Frieden, insbesondere angesichts der Tatsache, dass Amerikas riesige Kriegsmaschinerie stets hochtourig läuft. Man erinnere sich an die Militärberater John F. Kennedys, die während der Kuba-Krise einen Krieg befürworteten oder man denke an Mattis Kriegslust gegen den Iran.

Es bestehen noch zwei weitere Sicherheitsventile: der 25. Verfassungszusatz sieht die Möglichkeit zur Eliminierung eines Präsidenten vor, der nicht in der Lage ist, die Verantwortung des Amtes zu erfüllen sowie auch ein Amtsenthebungsverfahren aufgrund „schwerer Verbrechen und Vergehen.” Beides sind extreme Maßnahmen in der US-Verfassungsordnung und beide würden die Zustimmung republikanischer Spitzenvertreter erfordern. Dennoch könnte sich die eine oder die andere Maßnahme als notwendig und sogar dringend erweisen, wenn Trumps psychologische Instabilität oder politische Schwäche ihn dazu bringt, einen Krieg vom Zaun zu brechen. 

Der politische Niedergang im Kongress gestaltet sich zwar weniger dramatisch, ist aber dennoch gravierend. Ursache ist dort nicht eine Persönlichkeitsstörung, sondern Geld. Die Legislative ist durch das Lobbying von Unternehmen und Wahlkampfspenden zutiefst korrumpiert. Zwei Brüder, die 100 Milliarden Dollar schweren Industriellen David und Charles Koch, beherrschen praktisch die Abstimmungen und verfügen auch über Einfluss auf den Parlamentspräsidenten Paul Ryan sowie den Mehrheitsführer im Senat, Mitch McConnell.

Das Ergebnis ist politisch pervers. Unablässig treiben Ryan und McConnell Gesetzesentwürfe voran, die eher den Koch-Brüdern zugute kommen als den Menschen in Amerika. Die versuchte Aufhebung der beispielhaften Gesundheitsgesetzgebung von Präsident Barack Obama, des Affordable Care Act aus dem Jahr 2010 („Obamacare“) hatte nichts mit Meinungen oder Interessen der Wähler zu tun; das wollten einfach die Koch-Brüder (und andere Mega-Spender der Republikaner).

Aus diesem Grund wurde die Aufhebungsgesetzgebung bis zum letzten Moment geheim gehalten und auch nie der Beurteilung oder Analyse durch Experten unterzogen – oder von einem Kongressausschuss diskutiert. Die Gesetze konnten nur verabschiedet werden, weil man sie unter Verschluss hielt und die Abstimmung mitten in der Nacht über die Bühne brachte. Im Endeffekt wechselten drei republikanische Senatoren die Seite und entschieden sich für die Menschen in Amerika und nicht für die Kochs.

Zwischen Trumps Narzissmus und dem Geld der Koch-Brüder geriet die US-Regierung zum Scherbenhaufen. In Washington gibt es in beiden Parteien immer noch viele intelligente und talentierte Menschen, aber Amerikas politische Institutionen und formelle Prozesse sind geschwächt. Die Bundesregierung ist mit einem Aderlass an wissenschaftlicher Expertise konfrontiert, da Forscher von sich aus gehen oder entfernt werden und die Budgets von Behörden Ziel drastischer Kürzungen sind. Erfahrene Diplomaten verlassen in Scharen das Außenministerium. Unterdessen installieren Lobbyisten ihre Getreuen und Mitläufer in der gesamten Regierung.

Und in dem ganzen Getöse sind Kriegstrommeln zu vernehmen, die meisten unheilvollerweise gegen den Iran und Nordkorea. Handelt es sich dabei um Theaterdonner oder um echte Drohungen? Kein Mensch weiß es. Trumps Außen- und Militärpolitik wird mittlerweile in frühmorgendlichen Tweets ohne Wissen der Mitarbeiter des Weißen Hauses oder hochrangiger offizieller Vertreter verkündet. Die Situation ist gefährlich und verschlimmert sich.

Ich schlage drei unmittelbar zu ergreifende Maßnahmen sowie einen vierten, längerfristigen Schritt vor.

Der erste Schritt ist Trump von Twitter zu entfernen. Die USA – und die Welt – brauchen eine öffentliche Politik durch Konsultationen und Beratungen und nicht die sich verschlimmernde Pathologie eines Mannes. Die deutliche Mehrheit der Menschen in Amerika pflichten bei, dass Trumps Tweets die nationale Sicherheit und das Präsidentenamt beschädigen.  

Zweitens sollten die führenden Kräfte im Kongress auf parteiübergreifender Basis Trumps kriegerische Neigungen in die Schranken weisen. Artikel I, Absatz 8 der amerikanischen Verfassung legt fest, dass der Kongress über Kriegserklärungen entscheidet und der Kongress muss diese Befugnis wieder für sich reklamieren, bevor es zu spät ist.

Drittens sollten die wichtigsten Mächte der Welt – am dringendsten Amerikas NATO-Verbündete sowie China und Russland – klarstellen, dass ein unilateraler Angriff auf den Iran oder Nordkorea eine gravierende und illegale Verletzung des Friedens darstellt und dass Angelegenheiten im Hinblick auf Krieg und Frieden mit dem UNO-Sicherheitsrat vereinbart werden müssen. Wären die USA in jüngster Vergangenheit den kollektiven Erkenntnissen des UNO-Sicherheitsrates gefolgt, hätte man mehrere andauernde Katastrophen vermieden, darunter das Chaos im Irak, in Libyen und Syrien und man hätte sich Billionen Dollars erspart und hunderttausende Menschenleben gerettet.  

Der vierte, längerfristige Schritt besteht in einer Verfassungsreform, um die USA von einem instabilen präsidentiellen System in Richtung eines parlamentarischen Systems zu bewegen oder zumindest eines gemischt präsidentiell-parlamentarischen Systems wie dem in Frankreich. Der Präsident verfügt über viel zu viel Macht – wodurch auch die Gefahr einer außer Rand und Band geratenen Präsidentschaft besteht.

Es muss noch viel mehr getan werden, um in den USA die demokratische Legitimität wiederherzustellen, darunter auch die Einführung strengerer Grenzen hinsichtlich Wahlkampffinanzierung und Lobbying. In erster Linie allerdings müssen wir die gefährliche Präsidentschaft Trumps überleben, indem wir den Frieden bewahren.

