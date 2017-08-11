31

Jak přežít politické zhroucení Ameriky

NEW YORK – Spojené státy jsou po uši v politické krizi, neschopné spravovat domácí ekonomickou agendu ani soudržnou zahraniční politiku. Bílý dům je v rozvratu, Kongres ochromený a svět přihlíží s úžasem a úděsem. Chceme-li kolaps přežít a překonat, musíme porozumět jeho pramenům.

Ve Washingtonu jsou dvě mocenská centra: Bílý dům a Kapitol. Obě ovládl chaos, leč z různých příčin.

Narušený chod Bílého domu je do značné míry věcí osobnosti prezidenta Donalda Trumpa. Podle mnoha expertů Trumpovo chování – velkolepá domýšlivost, patologické lhaní, žádné výčitky svědomí ani pocity viny, expresivní povrchnost, parazitní životní styl, impulzivnost, neschopnost přijmout zodpovědnost za vlastní činy a krátkodobé manželské vztahy – vykazuje příznaky narcistické poruchy osobnosti.

Důsledky by mohly být krušné. Patologičtí narcisové mají sklon libovat si v násilných konfliktech a válkách (vzpomeňme na Lyndona Johnsona a Vietnam nebo na Andrewa Jacksona a etnické čištění domorodých Američanů). Trump přinejmenším postrádá psychické rysy potřebné pro konstruktivní vládnutí: poctivost, důstojnost, kompetentnost, empatii, odpovídající zkušenost a schopnost plánovat. Podle některých pozorovatelů Trump vykazuje rovněž známky sníženého duševního potenciálu.

Ve Washingtonu se doufá, že „dospělí v místnosti“ udrží Trumpovy nebezpečné sklony na uzdě. Jenže „dospělí“ v Trumpově administrativě jsou v rostoucím počtu armádní postavy spíš než civilisté, včetně tří generálů (nový ředitel kanceláře Bílého domu John Kelly, poradce pro národní bezpečnost H. R. McMaster a ministr obrany James Mattis). Moudří civilní vůdci mají zásadní význam pro mír, zejména s ohledem na to, že rozsáhlá americká válečná mašinérie neustále zvyšuje otáčky. Vzpomeňme na vojenské poradce Johna F. Kennedyho, kteří během kubánské raketové krize argumentovali pro válku, nebo si vezměme Mattisovu útočnost proti Íránu.

Existují ještě další dva pojistné ventily: 25. dodatek Ústavy USA, který vytyčuje cestu k odvolání prezidenta neschopného plnit povinnosti úřadu, a ústavní žaloba (impeachment) za „těžké zločiny a přečiny“. V obou případech se jedná o krajní opatření ústavního pořádku USA a v obou by záleželo na souhlasu republikánských lídrů. Nicméně jedno či druhé se může ukázat jako nezbytné, dokonce snad naléhavé, pokud by Trumpa jeho psychická nestabilita či politická slabost přivedla k zahájení války.

Politický rozklad v Kongresu je méně dramatický, přesto vážný. Příčinou není porucha osobnosti, nýbrž peníze. Zákonodárná oblast je v důsledku lobbingu korporací a příspěvků na kampaň do hloubi prolezlá korupcí. Dva bratři, průmyslníci David a Charles Kochovi, dohromady s majetkem v hodnotě sto miliard dolarů, prakticky vlastní hlasy – v rozpravě i hlasování – předsedy sněmovny Paula Ryana a lídra senátní většiny Mitche McConnella.

Výsledek je politicky zvrácený. Ryan a McConnell neúnavně prosazují legislativu, která neprospívá americkému lidu, ale bratrům Kochovým. Pokus o zrušení erbovní zdravotnické legislativy prezidenta Baracka Obamy, zákona o dostupné péči („Obamacare“) z roku 2010, nemá nic společného s názory ani zájmy voličů; bylo to prostě to, co chtěli bratři Kochové (a další republikánští megadárci).

Právě proto byl zrušovací zákon do poslední chvíle držen v tajnosti a nikdy nebyl podroben expertnímu slyšení ani analýze – ba dokonce nebyl ani projednán v kongresovém výboru. Mohl projít jedině v případě, že na něj nebude vidět a odhlasuje se v noci. Loď nakonec opustili tři republikánští senátoři, kteří se raději postavili na stranu amerického lidu než Kochových.

Mezi Trumpovým narcizmem a penězi bratrů Kochových se vláda USA rozpadla v chaos. Washington je stále plný mnoha bystrých a nadaných lidí z obou politických stran, ale americké politické instituce a formální procesy slábnou. Federální vláda valem ztrácí vědeckou odbornost, neboť výzkumníci odcházejí nebo jsou propouštěni a rozpočty agentur jsou cílem hlubokých řezů. Ministerstvo zahraničí ve velkém opouštějí zkušení diplomaté. Zároveň lobbisté rozmísťují napříč vládou své kumpány a patolízaly.

Přes veškerý kravál jsou slyšet nové válečné bubny, nejzlověstněji proti Íránu a Severní Koreji. Jsou to gesta, nebo je to míněno vážně? Nikdo neví. Trump své zahraniční a vojenské politiky oznamuje v ranních tweetech, bez vědomí štábu Bílého domu či vysokých představitelů země. Situace je nebezpečná a zhoršuje se.

Navrhuji tři okamžité kroky a čtvrtý dlouhodobější.

Prvním krokem je zatrnout Trumpovi Twitter. USA – a svět – potřebují, aby veřejnou politiku určovalo projednávání a rokování, nikoli zhoršující se patologie jednoho člověka. Americký lid se velkou většinou shodne, že Trumpovy tweety poškozují národní bezpečnost a postavení prezidenta.

Zadruhé, čelní kongresmani, napříč oběma partajemi, by se měli shodnout na omezení Trumpových válečných sklonů. Článek I. oddíl 8. Ústavy USA svěřuje pravomoc vyhlásit válku Kongresu a ten teď musí tuto svou pravomoc prosadit, než bude příliš pozdě.

Zatřetí, hlavní světové mocnosti – nejnaléhavěji američtí spojenci v NATO, Čína a Rusko – by měli dát jasně najevo, že jakýkoli jednostranný útok USA proti Íránu či Severní Koreji by představoval závažné a nezákonné narušení míru a že otázky války a míru se musí dojednávat uvnitř Rady bezpečnosti OSN. Kdyby USA v nedávné minulosti dbaly kolektivní moudrosti Rady bezpečnosti OSN, předešly by několika probíhajícím katastrofám, včetně chaosu v Iráku, Libyi a Sýrii, a ušetřily by biliony dolarů a statisíce životů.

Čtvrtým, dlouhodobějším krokem je ústavní reforma, která USA posune od nestálého prezidentského systému k systému parlamentnímu nebo alespoň smíšenému prezidentsko-parlamentnímu, jako je ve Francii. Moc prezidenta – a tedy nebezpečí, že se vymkne kontrole – je příliš velká.

DONATE NOW

Pro obnovení demokratické legitimity je potřeba udělat v USA mnohem víc, včetně zavedení přísnějších mezí pro financování kampaní a lobbing. Nejprve ovšem musíme zachováním míru přežít nebezpečné Trumpovo působení v roli prezidenta USA.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč