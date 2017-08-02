Il protezionismo non protegge i posti di lavoro da nessuna parte

Steve Hurst AUG 3, 2017

Diego



Sorry Deigo, but no links immediately to hand and it would take some time to relocate them, not least because I have scrubbed some data



There does seem to be a single overview report or article in public circulation which is surprising. There are a lot articles about particular issues eg opinions against the Silk Road development China is making including the trans continental railway but it makes sense for China to build links and to shorten the delivery time to market because there is a model for distance from marketplace, proximity helps - thus shortening delivery time increases proximity. I was surprised to find that China's industrialisation although massive was still limited to 20% of the population. It seems to be generally accepted that China's domestic economy has not been able to grow at the rate they hoped for ie domestic consumer growth. There is now AI and robotics coming to bear and the impact is estimated to be nearly twice that in the West and Foxconn moves towards robotic production lines give some idea. The Chinese education system is pumping out twice as many graduates as the US. There seems to be the idea with some that the Chinese are just copiers not innovators but this is not true, for example the mobile phone battery you use is covered by a Chinese held patent.

I dont think anybody should underestimate the Chinese one bit