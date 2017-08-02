18

Il protezionismo non protegge i posti di lavoro da nessuna parte

CAMBRIDGE – Mentre si preoccupano per il futuro dei posti di lavori di qualità, i politici americani ed europei farebbero bene a considerare i problemi ben più grandi che si trovano ad affrontare i paesi asiatici in via di sviluppo – problemi che minacciano di esercitare una forte pressione al ribasso sui salari a livello mondiale. In India, dove il reddito pro capite è pari a circa un decimo di quello statunitense, ogni anno più di dieci milioni di persone lasciano le campagne per riversarsi nelle aree urbane, dove spesso non riescono a trovare lavoro nemmeno come chaiwalas, cioè venditori di tè, figuriamoci come programmatori. La stessa ansia che gli americani e gli europei hanno riguardo al futuro dell’occupazione è di un ordine di grandezza superiore in Asia.      

L’India dovrebbe forse ispirarsi al tradizionale modello industriale lanciato dal Giappone, che tanti altri, compresa la Cina, hanno seguito? E dove può portarla ciò se, nell’arco dei prossimi due decenni, l’automazione è destinata a rendere obsoleta la maggior parte di questi mestieri?

C’è, naturalmente, il settore dei servizi, che nelle economie avanzate dà lavoro all’80% della popolazione, e in cui l’outsourcing indiano continua a occupare il primo posto nella classifica mondiale. Purtroppo, anche lì il futuro è tutt’altro che roseo. I sistemi automatizzati di chiamata hanno già soppiantato una quota notevole dell’attività globale dei call center, e molti lavori di programmazione stanno anch’essi perdendo terreno per la concorrenza dei computer.  

I progressi dell’economia cinese saranno stati pure la storia di successo degli ultimi trent’anni, ma anch’essa affronta sfide simili. Pur essendo molto più urbanizzata dell’India, anche la Cina sta cercando di portare dieci milioni di persone nelle città ogni anno. Tra i posti di lavoro persi a causa dell’automazione e della concorrenza di paesi con un livello salariale più basso, come il Vietnam e lo Sri Lanka, l’integrazione di nuovi lavoratori diventa sempre più arduo.   

Di recente, un aumento del protezionismo a livello globale ha peggiorato ulteriormente questa difficile situazione, come dimostra la decisione di Foxconn (uno dei principali fornitori di Apple) di investire 10 miliardi di dollari in un nuovo impianto in Wisconsin. Effettivamente, i 13.000 nuovi posti di lavoro creati negli Stati Uniti sono una goccia nel mare in confronto ai 20 (o più) milioni di posti che l’India e la Cina devono creare ogni anno, o anche rispetto ai due milioni di posti che servono agli Stati Uniti.   

Al margine, gli Usa e l’Europa potrebbero avere la possibilità di rendere il commercio più giusto, come Trump dice di voler fare. Ad esempio, molte acciaierie cinesi sono dotate di dispositivi anti-inquinamento all’avanguardia, che però possono essere spenti per risparmiare sui costi. Quando il risultato è che l’eccesso di produzione si riversa sui mercati globali causando un crollo dei prezzi, la decisione di adottare delle contromisure da parte dei paesi occidentali è pienamente giustificata.    

Purtroppo, la lunga storia del protezionismo commerciale svela che raramente esso assume la forma di un intervento mirato. Molto più frequentemente, i maggiori beneficiari sono i ricchi e coloro che hanno legami con la politica, mentre gli sconfitti sono i consumatori che pagano  il prezzo più alto. 

I paesi che si spingono troppo oltre nel chiudersi alla concorrenza straniera finiscono per perdere il loro vantaggio con ripercussioni negative su innovazione, occupazione e crescita. Il Brasile e l’India, ad esempio, sono due paesi che hanno sempre sofferto di questa chiusura commerciale, sebbene negli ultimi anni vi siano stati dei cambiamenti nella direzione opposta.

Un altro problema è che da tempo la maggior parte delle economie occidentali è diventata profondamente interdipendente nelle catene di fornitura globali. Persino l’amministrazione Trump è dovuta tornare sui suoi passi riguardo all’ipotesi di uscire dal NAFTA, l’accordo nordamericano sul libero scambio, quando si è finalmente resa conto che molte delle importazioni statunitensi dal Messico hanno un notevole contenuto americano. Innalzare elevate barriere tariffarie potrebbe comportare la perdita di posti di lavoro tanto americani quanto messicani. E, naturalmente, se gli Usa dovessero incrementare drasticamente i propri dazi sulle importazioni, una grossa parte dei costi ricadrebbe sui consumatori sotto forma di aumenti dei prezzi.   

Il commercio è anch’esso destinato a pervadere sempre di più il settore dei servizi. Il Turco Meccanico di Amazon (che prende il nome da un automa del diciottesimo secolo capace di giocare a scacchi da solo, ma che in realtà nascondeva una persona in carne e ossa al suo interno) è un esempio di una nuova piattaforma che consente agli acquirenti di commissionare micro-attività specifiche (ad esempio, di programmazione o trascrizione dati) per una paga da terzo mondo. L’arguto slogan di Amazon è “artificial artificial intelligence”, intelligenza artificiale artificiale.        

Anche se i protezionisti riuscissero a bloccare l’outsourcing delle mansioni, quale sarebbe il prezzo da pagare? Sicuramente, le piattaforme di servizi online devono essere regolamentate, come ha dimostrato l’esperienza di Uber. Ma, dato l’elevato numero di nuovi posti di lavoro che l’India e la Cina devono creare ogni anno, e con Internet che resta altamente permeabile, è una follia pensare che le economie avanzate possano dare un drastico giro di vite alle esportazioni di servizi.  

Come dovrebbero affrontare i paesi l’inarrestabile avanzata della tecnologia e del commercio? Nel prossimo futuro, migliorare le infrastrutture e l’istruzione può produrre ottimi risultati. Mentre all’indomani della crisi finanziaria del 2008 il resto del mondo annaspava, la Cina non ha mai smesso di ampliare le sue vaste catene logistiche e di fornitura.

DONATE NOW

In un mondo dove è alta la probabilità che le persone siano costrette a cambiare lavoro di frequente e talvolta in modo radicale, servono grandi cambiamenti nella formazione degli adulti, soprattutto mediante l’apprendimento online. Infine, ma non meno importante, i paesi devono puntare a una redistribuzione più forte attraverso le tasse e i trasferimenti. Le tradizionali politiche commerciali populiste, come quelle abbracciate da Trump, non hanno funzionato granché in passato e probabilmente funzioneranno ancora meno adesso.    

Traduzione di Federica Frasca