Il protezionismo non protegge i posti di lavoro da nessuna parte

CAMBRIDGE – Mentre si preoccupano per il futuro dei posti di lavori di qualità, i politici americani ed europei farebbero bene a considerare i problemi ben più grandi che si trovano ad affrontare i paesi asiatici in via di sviluppo – problemi che minacciano di esercitare una forte pressione al ribasso sui salari a livello mondiale. In India, dove il reddito pro capite è pari a circa un decimo di quello statunitense, ogni anno più di dieci milioni di persone lasciano le campagne per riversarsi nelle aree urbane, dove spesso non riescono a trovare lavoro nemmeno come chaiwalas, cioè venditori di tè, figuriamoci come programmatori. La stessa ansia che gli americani e gli europei hanno riguardo al futuro dell’occupazione è di un ordine di grandezza superiore in Asia.
L’India dovrebbe forse ispirarsi al tradizionale modello industriale lanciato dal Giappone, che tanti altri, compresa la Cina, hanno seguito? E dove può portarla ciò se, nell’arco dei prossimi due decenni, l’automazione è destinata a rendere obsoleta la maggior parte di questi mestieri?
C’è, naturalmente, il settore dei servizi, che nelle economie avanzate dà lavoro all’80% della popolazione, e in cui l’outsourcing indiano continua a occupare il primo posto nella classifica mondiale. Purtroppo, anche lì il futuro è tutt’altro che roseo. I sistemi automatizzati di chiamata hanno già soppiantato una quota notevole dell’attività globale dei call center, e molti lavori di programmazione stanno anch’essi perdendo terreno per la concorrenza dei computer.
I progressi dell’economia cinese saranno stati pure la storia di successo degli ultimi trent’anni, ma anch’essa affronta sfide simili. Pur essendo molto più urbanizzata dell’India, anche la Cina sta cercando di portare dieci milioni di persone nelle città ogni anno. Tra i posti di lavoro persi a causa dell’automazione e della concorrenza di paesi con un livello salariale più basso, come il Vietnam e lo Sri Lanka, l’integrazione di nuovi lavoratori diventa sempre più arduo.
Di recente, un aumento del protezionismo a livello globale ha peggiorato ulteriormente questa difficile situazione, come dimostra la decisione di Foxconn (uno dei principali fornitori di Apple) di investire 10 miliardi di dollari in un nuovo impianto in Wisconsin. Effettivamente, i 13.000 nuovi posti di lavoro creati negli Stati Uniti sono una goccia nel mare in confronto ai 20 (o più) milioni di posti che l’India e la Cina devono creare ogni anno, o anche rispetto ai due milioni di posti che servono agli Stati Uniti.
Al margine, gli Usa e l’Europa potrebbero avere la possibilità di rendere il commercio più giusto, come Trump dice di voler fare. Ad esempio, molte acciaierie cinesi sono dotate di dispositivi anti-inquinamento all’avanguardia, che però possono essere spenti per risparmiare sui costi. Quando il risultato è che l’eccesso di produzione si riversa sui mercati globali causando un crollo dei prezzi, la decisione di adottare delle contromisure da parte dei paesi occidentali è pienamente giustificata.
Purtroppo, la lunga storia del protezionismo commerciale svela che raramente esso assume la forma di un intervento mirato. Molto più frequentemente, i maggiori beneficiari sono i ricchi e coloro che hanno legami con la politica, mentre gli sconfitti sono i consumatori che pagano il prezzo più alto.
I paesi che si spingono troppo oltre nel chiudersi alla concorrenza straniera finiscono per perdere il loro vantaggio con ripercussioni negative su innovazione, occupazione e crescita. Il Brasile e l’India, ad esempio, sono due paesi che hanno sempre sofferto di questa chiusura commerciale, sebbene negli ultimi anni vi siano stati dei cambiamenti nella direzione opposta.
Un altro problema è che da tempo la maggior parte delle economie occidentali è diventata profondamente interdipendente nelle catene di fornitura globali. Persino l’amministrazione Trump è dovuta tornare sui suoi passi riguardo all’ipotesi di uscire dal NAFTA, l’accordo nordamericano sul libero scambio, quando si è finalmente resa conto che molte delle importazioni statunitensi dal Messico hanno un notevole contenuto americano. Innalzare elevate barriere tariffarie potrebbe comportare la perdita di posti di lavoro tanto americani quanto messicani. E, naturalmente, se gli Usa dovessero incrementare drasticamente i propri dazi sulle importazioni, una grossa parte dei costi ricadrebbe sui consumatori sotto forma di aumenti dei prezzi.
Il commercio è anch’esso destinato a pervadere sempre di più il settore dei servizi. Il Turco Meccanico di Amazon (che prende il nome da un automa del diciottesimo secolo capace di giocare a scacchi da solo, ma che in realtà nascondeva una persona in carne e ossa al suo interno) è un esempio di una nuova piattaforma che consente agli acquirenti di commissionare micro-attività specifiche (ad esempio, di programmazione o trascrizione dati) per una paga da terzo mondo. L’arguto slogan di Amazon è “artificial artificial intelligence”, intelligenza artificiale artificiale.
Anche se i protezionisti riuscissero a bloccare l’outsourcing delle mansioni, quale sarebbe il prezzo da pagare? Sicuramente, le piattaforme di servizi online devono essere regolamentate, come ha dimostrato l’esperienza di Uber. Ma, dato l’elevato numero di nuovi posti di lavoro che l’India e la Cina devono creare ogni anno, e con Internet che resta altamente permeabile, è una follia pensare che le economie avanzate possano dare un drastico giro di vite alle esportazioni di servizi.
Come dovrebbero affrontare i paesi l’inarrestabile avanzata della tecnologia e del commercio? Nel prossimo futuro, migliorare le infrastrutture e l’istruzione può produrre ottimi risultati. Mentre all’indomani della crisi finanziaria del 2008 il resto del mondo annaspava, la Cina non ha mai smesso di ampliare le sue vaste catene logistiche e di fornitura.
In un mondo dove è alta la probabilità che le persone siano costrette a cambiare lavoro di frequente e talvolta in modo radicale, servono grandi cambiamenti nella formazione degli adulti, soprattutto mediante l’apprendimento online. Infine, ma non meno importante, i paesi devono puntare a una redistribuzione più forte attraverso le tasse e i trasferimenti. Le tradizionali politiche commerciali populiste, come quelle abbracciate da Trump, non hanno funzionato granché in passato e probabilmente funzioneranno ancora meno adesso.
Traduzione di Federica Frasca
Comment Commented Andrew Benington
By 2030 we will be spectators.
A full functional level 5 self driving car, expected to be in production by 2021, is the turning point. It is the technology that enables AI automation, both as software and robotics, to replace every job in every country. Soon after policy making and implementation will be the function of globally connected AI(s). This will happen quickly. Connected AIs and robotics will start making and designing and building. By 2030 we will be spectators.
For an AI it's all about outcome. Hence we need to be debating the objectives are we going to set for a policy making AI. GDP, global per capita income, productivity, happiness, fecundity, are all too blunt.
In the past the objective of policy has always been power over others. That won't work for us with AI. So I suggest as a starting point we look to Arthur C Clarke's Laws of Robotics.
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
I doubt it. AI's aren't going to that sophisticated all that soon. Secondly the devil will sending Ice skates and Hillary Clinton will be saying what a wonderful president Trump is before policy is handed over to computers. There is NO way on earth people will hand policy making over to computers it would be disaster beyond any in history and lead to riots like nonr the world has ever seen. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I would prefer that instead of complaining about tariffs that the author would talk about how govt financing of trade imbalances which are required to maintain the imbalance. This govt financing is what needs to be taxed. When trade is balanced, the tax rate is zero. A country has the information to attribute the tax burden based on which countries and central banks financed the trade deficit. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
IN other words Labor bend over and grab your ankles for the benefit of the rich and connected. When are you people in your ivory towers going to admit that protectionism is a perfectly logical response from the people who are being reduced to ill paying service jobs by globalization ??? You solution of going back school and going $40 - 50K every 10 years isn't going to work professor. 1) very few people would ever get out of debt. 2) Given a choice between a 22 year old with a shiny new degree and a 40 year old with a shiny new degree employer hire the 22 year old pretty much every time.
Redistribution isn't going to happen professor you know it I know it everybody with enough IQ to turn a door knows it. I get so tired of economists solutions being something they know ABSOLUTELY WILL NOT HAPPEN. And you people wonder why the public holds 'The Experts" in complete and utter disbelief!!!!! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
stephan
Your comment about the reality of retraining is spot on
Read more
Comment Commented Chandrashekar Tamirisa
Free trade has not led to economic development. China has developed economically, as an exception, because it was protectionist of its domestic industry and it still is. America, which encouraged China's growth, has suffered in the process, especially over time, as China's economy expanded because of asymmetry in trade relations.
What the world needs is a new global trade paradigm that is both local and global as well as sustainable. Multinational corporations must be encouraged to produce goods and services locally in the countries they operate to serve the local markets and to create local employment. International trade in finished and semi-finished goods must end. Only natural resources and agricultural commodities that countries are deficient in should be traded. Production must embrace the principles of sustainable development around the world. In the short run, such an approach could result in different prices for the same goods and services produced in different countries, but in the long run, as living standards converge, prices will also reach parity.
If Trump's desire to bring production back to the United States leads to a new global trade paradigm of local, global and sustainable it would be a win-win for America and the world. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
China has found it tough going developing its domestic consumer market. The same will follow elsewhere
'Should India aim to follow the traditional manufacturing export model that Japan pioneered and that so many others, including China, have followed?'
Sorry, but export to who. Is the Western consumer suddenly to have a surfeit of cash to save the world by buying stuff
'In a world where people are likely to have to change jobs frequently and sometimes radically, wholesale changes in adult education are needed, mainly effected through online learning.'
This doesnt stand scrutiny. A worker is supposed to invest in a degree with lifelong debt tied to it and then retrain. To what level. Funded how. If whole sectors disappear what are the transferrable skills. How does the older worker cope with the fresh fruit buyer who is the employer. Because the issue is a shortage of well paid jobs.
'Traditional populist trade policies, like those that Trump has espoused, have not worked well in the past, and are likely to perform even worse now.'
Quite likely but that is not the point. No action has been taken to ameliorate the situation as far as Joe Public is concerned. Incidentally this may not be a solvable problem - for example the UK guvnt has put a considerable amount of money over a considerable time to try and address youth unemployment which has a long term trend uptick. Without success Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Diego
Sorry Deigo, but no links immediately to hand and it would take some time to relocate them, not least because I have scrubbed some data
Search for -
East Coast China development / industrialisation
China FDI
China Silk Road
General China economic data inc shadow banking and domestic economy
AI and robot impact on China manufacturing
There does seem to be a single overview report or article in public circulation which is surprising. There are a lot articles about particular issues eg opinions against the Silk Road development China is making including the trans continental railway but it makes sense for China to build links and to shorten the delivery time to market because there is a model for distance from marketplace, proximity helps - thus shortening delivery time increases proximity. I was surprised to find that China's industrialisation although massive was still limited to 20% of the population. It seems to be generally accepted that China's domestic economy has not been able to grow at the rate they hoped for ie domestic consumer growth. There is now AI and robotics coming to bear and the impact is estimated to be nearly twice that in the West and Foxconn moves towards robotic production lines give some idea. The Chinese education system is pumping out twice as many graduates as the US. There seems to be the idea with some that the Chinese are just copiers not innovators but this is not true, for example the mobile phone battery you use is covered by a Chinese held patent.
I dont think anybody should underestimate the Chinese one bit Read more
Comment Commented Diego Escartin
Hurst
I agree with you but I really want to study China's model of growth. Where did you get the information regarding the situation of China.
Thank you in advance. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
stephan
Migration into the UK may have a different twist but the issues have a common flavour for many. The Brexit vote was driven by migration but some voters want their cake and eat it and that bit will not work. The impact on the financial sector - the City - is brewing and it is a major tax revenue producer so its not clever. Because the City is hated due to the Gt Recession politicians have not explained the likely impact. As a guess there will be a contraction which may be 7%, its not good news, it will make everything more expensive and will cost jobs, all because the EU would not allow a cap on movement as exceptional circumstance Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
How much support x- factor I don't know but growing i think. As for immigration I live in a different country where immigration legal and illegal has had a massive impact on wages and employment so I have a very different view by definition. And its one of the reasons believe elections and democracy are at best a bad joke. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
stephan
Terrorists do not succeed unless they have a broad support in the community. (Shown by subsequent conventional political presence IRA>Sinn Fein). So the question is how many would tacitly support the sort of act you are proposing. As again and again in the UK polls identify the majority as middle of the road or centrists in outlook my guess is not many.
Migration levels above approx 0.3% pa of the host country cause media reports of community concern. Its quite a low level.
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
2 counter points I'm afraid 1 ) you have to believe are going to honestly count and in the era of computer balloting and hacking an interesting problem. Speaking if only for myself I have watched the Gerrymandering and effective rigging of the vote for the last 40 years in my country so my belief in democracy as practiced is effectively zero. 2) It won't take many turning on the government to destroy whats left of democracy bear in mind the IRA never had that many hardcore members but tied Ulster in knots for many many years. 3) Ideology is always emotional not pragmatic which is where the remain supporters are going wrong in the UK , You can appeal to economics all day but if it goes against his gut a man can and will cut his own economic throat be by going on strike against an employer he knows can and will fire him leaving him destitute or voting to leave even though it will leave him jobless. It boils down to if a man or woman i suppose views it as the right thing they will cut their economic throat.
And has a side note I agree they might have been wrong about immigration and jobs, but what about the effect of that immigration on wages, housing, schools and the cost of living hmmmm??? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
stephan
I dont think that will happen, it will show in a different way
Forget the 1% because they are only 1%. The way it is going is there is a caste system developing in the West, the highly educated well paid tech or similar enabling the operating of systems and well rewarded, and the low waged rest pushed into insecure work and dependent on the administration to survive. Digital allows close monitoring of all and AI will look for unusual patterns in processes or behaviour rather than individual event exceptions. The ballot box is the achilles heel with control. Guvnts have to move ground to keep a majority. Polarisation of society is not a good sign. The latest poll indicates a significant number of 'Leave' voters in Brexit are comfortable with members of their own family losing their job due to Brexit which is ideological not pragmatic.
Under this cloud articles about protectionism not helping jobs is detached. Further since the Brexit vote the big lie migrants make no difference to jobs has been exposed as job vacancies are growing and increasingly unfilled
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Actually Mr. Hurst my guess is if things don't change it won't be the ballot box speaking.... More likely the AK-47 and IED's. We are getting closer to civil disorder... or has we used to call it Low Intensity Conflict in the western nations all the time. The average voter No longer believes... not in the honesty of politicians, not in the honesty of the elections.. and not that anyone in the government gives a single solitary damn for anyone who doesn't make a campaign contribution.... and they are right. And that is a prescription for revolt. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Michael
Only 20% China has industrialised, the East Coast. The remaining 80% is rural. The relatively affluent 20% who make the exports base cannot replace those exports by consumption. The other 80% dont have the disposable income. Lifting a whole population up is heavy lifting. The Reunification of Germany, just a relatively small population compared to China, has cost over a trillion euros over decades and East Germany still lags some 25% behind West Germany. So what are the figures to lift Chin's 80% up. Come to that what are the figures to uplift Africa which is so blithely talked about. Lurking in the shadows is the AI robot which is estimated to have significant impact on the Chinese manufacturing base. Investment in the Silk Road looks rational as it develops trade. And the problem still remains - where are the consumers; the problem is not manufacturing, it is consumers. Its a tad difficult for the consumer society if it runs out of consumers
As for the oft quoted cheaper goods for Western consumers from globalisation - this is no help if you have lost your job or been pushed down the income ladder. So you have polarisation in society, losers and winners. Enough losers and the ballot box speaks. Dont solve the problem and it will keep speaking. If the Asian development model is false there will be similar ballot box activity and migration pressures.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
China does not find it tough. The pretend to find it tough tough because it suits their empire building aspirations. They want to keep their workers hungry and working. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The elusive pimpernel of real wage growth (US)
http://uk.businessinsider.com/there-are-2-big-reasons-workers-wages-havent-risen-for-so-long-2017-8 Read more
