16

El proteccionismo no protegerá los puestos de trabajo

CAMBRIDGE – Además de preocuparse por el futuro de los empleos de calidad, los líderes políticos de Estados Unidos y Europa harían bien en examinar los problemas mucho mayores que enfrentan los países asiáticos en desarrollo, que amenazan con ejercer una gran presión a la baja sobre los salarios globales. En India, donde la renta per cápita equivale a alrededor de una décima parte de la estadounidense, anualmente más de diez millones de personas abandonan el campo para desplazarse hacia las zonas urbanas. A menudo no pueden encontrar trabajo ni siquiera como chaiwalas, mucho menos como programadores. La misma ansiedad sobre el futuro de los empleos que tienen los estadounidenses y europeos es mucho más profunda en Asia.

¿Debe la India seguir el modelo tradicional de exportación de manufacturas que inició Japón y que han seguido tantos otros países, incluyendo China? ¿Cuál sería el resultado, si consideramos que la automatización volverá obsoletos la mayoría de esos trabajos en las próximas dos décadas?

Por supuesto, existe el sector servicios, en el cual trabaja el 80% de la población de las economías avanzadas, y donde la externalización de la India sigue liderando a nivel mundial. Lamentablemente, aquí las previsiones también son desalentadoras. Los sistemas automatizados de llamadas ya han reemplazado una parte sustancial del negocio global de centros de llamadas, y muchos trabajos de programación rutinarios también están perdiendo terreno frente a los ordenadores.

El progreso económico de China podría ser lo más destacable de los últimos 30 años, pero enfrenta desafíos similares. Si bien este país se encuentra mucho más urbanizado que la India, todavía está intentando hacer migrar a sus ciudades a diez millones de personas al año. La integración de los nuevos trabajadores resulta cada vez más difícil debido a la pérdida de empleos fruto de la automatización y a competidores con salarios inferiores como Vietnam y Sri Lanka.

En el último tiempo, el aumento del proteccionismo global ha agravado esta compleja situación. Así lo ejemplifica la decisión de Foxconn (un importante proveedor de Apple) de invertir 10.000 millones de dólares en una nueva fábrica en Wisconsin. Evidentemente, los 13.000 nuevos puestos de trabajo en Estados Unidos representan una ínfima parte de los 20 millones (o más) que India y China deben crear cada año, o incluso si se los compara con los dos millones que necesita Estados Unidos.

Estados Unidos y Europa podrían tener algún margen para hacer más justo el comercio, como Trump dice que hará. Por ejemplo, muchas plantas siderúrgicas chinas tienen controles de contaminación de última generación, pero se las puede desconectar para ahorrar costes. Cuando el resultado es que el exceso de producción se vende en los mercados mundiales a bajos precios, se justifica plenamente el que los países occidentales tomen contramedidas.

Desafortunadamente, el largo historial de proteccionismo comercial rara vez se expresa como un golpe “quirúrgico”. Con mucha mayor frecuencia, los principales beneficiarios son los ricos con contactos políticos, en tanto que los perdedores son los consumidores que pagan precios más altos.

Los países que se cierran demasiado a la competencia exterior finalmente pierden su ventaja, afectando su innovación, sus puestos de trabajo y su crecimiento. Por ejemplo, Brasil e India han sufrido históricamente políticas comerciales cerradas, aunque ambos países se han vuelto más abiertos en los últimos años.

Otro problema es que la mayoría de las economías occidentales se han vuelto profundamente interrelacionadas en las cadenas mundiales de suministro. Incluso el gobierno de Trump tuvo que reconsiderar su idea de retirarse del Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte cuando se dio cuenta de que muchas de sus importaciones procedentes de México tienen un considerable contenido estadounidense. La imposición de altas barreras arancelarias podría costar tantos empleos en Estados Unidos como en México. Si Estados Unidos elevara drásticamente sus aranceles aduaneros, una gran parte de los costos se transferiría a los consumidores en forma de mayores precios.

El comercio también penetrará cada vez más en el sector de los servicios. El turco mecánico de Amazon (llamado así por la máquina para jugar ajedrez del siglo XVIII que en realidad escondía a una persona) es un ejemplo de las nuevas plataformas que permiten a los compradores contratar tareas muy pequeñas y específicas (por ejemplo, programación o transcripción de datos) pagando salarios propios del tercer mundo. El ingenioso lema de Amazon es “inteligencia artificial artificial”.

Incluso si los proteccionistas pudieran detener la externalización de tareas, ¿cuál sería el costo? Sin duda, se requiere una regulación de las plataformas de servicios en línea, como ya lo ha demostrado la experiencia con Uber. Pero, dada la gran cantidad de nuevos empleos que India y China necesitan crear cada año, y con un Internet altamente permeable, es una locura pensar que las economías avanzadas pueden frenar eficazmente las exportaciones de servicios.

Por lo tanto, ¿cómo deberían los países enfrentar el imparable avance de la tecnología y el comercio? En un futuro previsible, se puede lograr mucho mejorando la infraestructura y la educación. Mientras el resto del mundo se tambaleaba con las secuelas de la crisis financiera de 2008, China siguió ampliando sus extensas cadenas logísticas y de suministro.

En un mundo en el probablemente las personas tendrán que cambiar de trabajo con frecuencia, y a veces radicalmente, se necesitan cambios drásticos en la educación para adultos, principalmente a través del aprendizaje en línea. Por último, los países deben lograr una mayor redistribución por medio de impuestos y transferencias. Las tradicionales políticas comerciales populistas, como las que Trump ha propugnado, no han funcionado en el pasado, y posiblemente lo harán incluso peor ahora.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen