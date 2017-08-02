El proteccionismo no protegerá los puestos de trabajo

stephan Edwards AUG 2, 2017

2 counter points I'm afraid 1 ) you have to believe are going to honestly count and in the era of computer balloting and hacking an interesting problem. Speaking if only for myself I have watched the Gerrymandering and effective rigging of the vote for the last 40 years in my country so my belief in democracy as practiced is effectively zero. 2) It won't take many turning on the government to destroy whats left of democracy bear in mind the IRA never had that many hardcore members but tied Ulster in knots for many many years. 3) Ideology is always emotional not pragmatic which is where the remain supporters are going wrong in the UK , You can appeal to economics all day but if it goes against his gut a man can and will cut his own economic throat be by going on strike against an employer he knows can and will fire him leaving him destitute or voting to leave even though it will leave him jobless. It boils down to if a man or woman i suppose views it as the right thing they will cut their economic throat.



And has a side note I agree they might have been wrong about immigration and jobs, but what about the effect of that immigration on wages, housing, schools and the cost of living hmmmm??? Read more