Протекционизм еш жерде жұмыс орындарын қорғай алмайды

КЕМБРИДЖ – АҚШ және еуропалық саяси көшбасшылар сапалы жұмыс орындарының болашағы туралы алаңдайтын болса, олар дамушы Азияның басынан кешіп жатқан жаһандық жалақыларға жаппай қысым түсіру қауіпін төндіретін үлкен мәселелерден бастауы керек. Жан басына шаққандағы табыс Америка Құрама Штаттарының  шамамен оннан біріне тең Үндістанда, жылына он миллионнан астам адам ауылдарын тастап, қалалық жерлерге көшіп жатыр, және олар жиі компьютерлік бағдарламашылар емес, тіпті чайвалдар ретінде жұмыс таба алмайды. Америкалықтар мен еуропалықтар жұмыс орындарының болашағы туралы алаңдайтын сезімді Азиядағылар одан да артық сезеді.

Үндістаннің Жапония ізашар болып, Қытай сияқты басқа елдер іске асырған дәстүрлі өндірістік экспорт моделін ұстануы керек пе? Ал алдағы ондаған жылдар ішінде автоматтандыру салдарынан мұндай жұмыс орындарының көбі ескірген жағдайда не болмақ?

Озық экономикаларының халқының 80 пайызы жұмыс жасайтын қызмет көрсету салалары бар, әрине, және онда Үндістанның аутсорсинг секторы әлі әлемде біріші орында тұр. Өкінішке орай, мұнда да, мәселелер жеткілікті. Автоматтандырылған қоңырау шалу жүйелері жаһандық телефон орталығы бизнесінің елеулі бөлігін ығыстырып, көптеген күнделікті бағдарламалау жұмысын, сондай-ақ, компьютерлер жасай алады.

Қытайдағы экономикалық прогресс соңғы 30 жылда орын алған елеулі оқиға болуы мүмкін, бірақ ол ұқсас қиындықтармен күресіп жатыр. Қытайда урбандалу деңгейі Үндістанға қарағанда әлдеқайда жоғары болғанымен, онда да әлі күнге дейін жылына он миллион адам қалаларға аударылып жатыр. Вьетнам мен Шри-Ланка тәрізді бәсекелес елдерде автоматтандыру мен төмен жалақылар салдарынан жұмыс орындары жойылып, жаңа жұмысшылардың бірігуі қиындап жатыр.

Жақында, протекционизмнің өсуі жағдайды одан да қиындатып тастады, мысал ретінде Foxconn (Apple негізгі жеткізушісі) Висконсин штатында жаңа зауыттың салынуына 10 млрд доллар инвестиция салуы бола алады. Алайда, Америка Құрама Штаттарында ашылатын 13,000 жаңа жұмыс орны Үндістан және Қытайда жыл сайын керек болатын 20 млн (мүмкін одан да көп) немесе АҚШ-қа қажет екі миллионмен салыстырғанда теңіздегі тамшымен тең.

Трамп айналысамын деп жүрген, АҚШ және Еуропаның сауданы неғұрлым әділетті етуге мүмкіндігі болуы мүмкін. Мысалы, көптеген қытайлық болат құю зауыттарында заманауи ластануды басқару жүйелері бар, бірақ шығыстарды азайту үшін олар оны өшіріп отыруы мүмкін. Нәтижесінде әлемдік нарықта арзан бағамен тауарлар көбейса, Батыс елдері қарсы шара қолдана алады.

Өкінішке орай, сауда протекционизмінің ұзақ тарихы бойынша, оның хирургиялық соққының нақты нысанын сирек қабылдайтынын байқауға болады. Әлдеқайда жиі, негізгі пайда көрушілер бай және саяси ықпалды адамдар болып, жеңілгендер - жоғары бағаны төлеуге мәжбүр болған тұтынушылар болады.

Шетелдік бәсекелестіктен өздерін жабатын елдер, сайып келгенде, жеңіліске ұшырайды, себебі инновация, жұмыс орындары, сондай-ақ экономикалық өсу зардап шегеді. Соңғы жылдары ашық елдерге айналғанымен Бразилия мен Үндістан, мысалы, тарихи, жабық сауда саясатынан ұзақ уақыт бойы зардап шеккен.

Тағы бір мәселе деп, көптеген батыс елдері бұрыннан бері жаһандық жеткізу тізбегінде орнын алып алған. Тіпті Трамп әкімшілігі Мексикадан келген АҚШ импортының елеулі бөлігінде АҚШ құрамдас бөлшектерінің бар екенін білгенде, Солтүстік Америкалық еркін сауда туралы келісімінен шығу жоспарын қайта қарастыруға шешім қабылдады. Жоғары тарифтік кедергілерді орнату АҚШ-тың көптеген жұмыс орындарын жойып және Мексикада да сондай нәтижеге апаруы мүмкін. АҚШ күрт импорттық тарифтерін көтеретін болса, әрине, шығындардың үлкен бөлігі жоғары баға түрінде тұтынушыларға ауыр түсетін болады.

Сауда барған сайын қызметтер көрсету секторына да енетін болады. Amazon-ның «Механикалық түрік»  (он сегізінші ғасырдағы шахмат ойын автоматы атымен аталған, ол автоматтың ішінде адам жасырылып отырған) сатып алушылар өте кішкентай, арнайы тапсырмаларды орындау үшін (мысалы, бағдарламалау немесе деректерді транскрипциялау) үшінші дүние жалақы мөлшерлемелеріне сәйкес қызметкерді табуға мүмкіндік беретін жаңа платформа үлгісі болып табылады. Бұл жоба үшін Amazon «жасанды жасанды интеллект» деген ақылды ұран таңдады.

Протекционисттер осындай тапсырмаларды аутсорсинг жасауға тыйым салса, оның құны қандай болар еді? Әрине, Uber ерте тәжірибесі көрсетіп өткендей, онлайн қызмет платформаларын реттеу керек. Бірақ, Үндістан және Қытайға жыл сайын қажет жаңа жұмыс орындарының санын ескере отырып, және Интернеттің көп жерде бар кезінде озық елдердің қызмет экспортын қатал шектейді деп ойлау ақымақтық болады.

Сонымен, технология және сауданың тынымсыз дамуына елдер қалай жауап беруі керек? Жақын болашақта, инфрақұрылым мен білімді жетілдіруде үлкен жетістіктерге қол жеткізуге болады. 2008 жылғы қаржы дағдарысынан кейін бүкіл әлем есін жинап жатқанда, Қытай өзінің ауқымды өндіріс және жеткізу тізбегін ұзартуды жалғастырды.

Адамның жиі, кейде түбегейлі жұмыс орнын өзгертуі ықтимал әлемде, негізінен онлайн оқыту арқылы жүзеге асатын ересектерді оқыту саласында елеулі өзгерістер қажет. 

Сонымен қатар, елдерге салықтар мен субсидиялар арқылы күшті табысты қайта бөлу жүйесін енгізу қажет. Трамп таңдаған дәстүрлі популистік сауда саясаты бұрын жақсы нәтиже көрсетпеді, ал қазір нәтижелері тіпті одан да нашар болуы мүмкін.