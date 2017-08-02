16

السياسة الحمائية لن تحمي الوظائف في أي مكان

كامبريدج - يشعر القادة السياسيون الأمريكييون والأوروبيون  بالقلق إزاء مستقبل الوظائف الجيدة، وعليهم بذل جهود كبيرة للنظر في المشاكل الكبرى التي تواجهها آسيا النامية - وهي المشاكل التي تهدد بضغط هائل على الأجور العالمية. في الهند، حيث دخل الفرد هو تقريبا عشر دخل الفرد في الولايات المتحدة، يغادر أكثر من عشرة ملايين شخص في السنة الريف نحو المناطق الحضرية، وأحيانا لا يمكن العثور على العمل حتى  كبائع للشاي في الشوارع، وأقل بكثير كمبرمج الكمبيوتر. نفس الفارق الذي يشعر به الأميركيون والأوروبيون حول مستقبل الوظائف، لكن على قدر كبير من القلق في آسيا.

هل ينبغي للهند أن تتبع نموذج التصدير الصناعي التقليدي الذي كانت اليابان رائدة فيه والذي اتبعته  الكثير من البلدان الأخرى، بما في ذلك الصين؟ أين يمكن أن يؤدي ذلك، على مدى العقدين المقبلين، حيث سوف تصير معظم هذه الوظائف في خبر كان بسبب  الأتمتة؟

وهناك بطبيعة الحال قطاع الخدمات، حيث يعمل 80 في المائة من السكان في الاقتصادات المتقدمة، وحيث لا يزال قطاع الاستعانة بمصادر خارجية في الهند يتصدر العالم. ولسوء الحظ، هناك أيضا الطريق إلى الأمام على نحو سلس. لقد استبدلت أنظمة الاتصال الآلي بالفعل جزءا كبيرا من أعمال مركز الهاتف العالمي، كما أن العديد من وظائف البرمجة الروتينية بدأت تختفي أيضا نتيجة استعمال أجهزة الكمبيوتر.

وربما كان التقدم الاقتصادي في الصين هو القصة الكبيرة في السنوات الثلاثين الماضية، ولكنه يواجه تحديات مماثلة. في حين أن الصين هي أكثر تحضرا بكثير من الهند، فهي، أيضا، لا تزال تجلب عشرة ملايين شخص سنويا إلى مدنها. وبالنظر إلى الوظائف المفقودة بسبب الأتمتة ونتيجة المنافسة على الأجور المنخفضة في بلدان مثل فيتنام وسريلانكا، أصبح دمج العمال الجدد صعبا بشكل متزايد.

في الآونة الأخيرة، أدى الارتفاع في الحمائية العالمية إلى جعل هذا الوضع الصعب أسوأ، كما يتجسد في قرار فوكسكون (المورد الرئيسي لشركة آبل) لاستثمار 10 مليار دولار في مصنع جديد في ولاية ويسكونسن. ومن المسلم به أن 13.000 وظيفة جديدة في الولايات المتحدة رقم منحفض مقارنة مع 20 مليون (أو أكثر) التي يجب أن تخلق الهند والصين في كل عام، أو حتى بالمقارنة مع مليوني شغل الذي تحتاجه  الولايات المتحدة.

على الهامش، قد يكون للولايات المتحدة وأوروبا مجال لجعل التجارة أكثر عدلا، كما وعد به ترامب. على سبيل المثال، العديد من مصانع الصلب الصينية لديها أحدث الضوابط ضد التلوث، ولكن  يمكن إيقافها لتخفيض التكاليف. وعندما يتم إغراق الإنتاج الزائد بأسعار رخيصة في الأسواق العالمية، فإن للبلدان الغربية ما يبررها تماما في اتخاذ تدابير مضادة.

لسوء الحظ، فإن التاريخ الطويل للحمائية التجارية  نادرا ما يأخذ شكل ضربة جراحية. وكثيرا ما يكون المستفيدون الرئيسيون الأغنياء والمرتبطون سياسيا، في حين أن الخاسرين هم المستهلكون الذين يدفعون أسعارا أعلى.

وتفقد البلدان، التي تذهب بعيدا جدا في الانغلاق نفسها أمام المنافسة الأجنبية، وظائف كثيرة في نهاية المطاف مع نمو الابتكار والوظائف الجديدة. فالبرازيل والهند، على سبيل المثال، عانتا تاريخيا من سياسات تجارية تطلعية، وقد أصبح كلاهما أكثر انفتاحا في السنوات الأخيرة.

وهناك مشكلة أخرى حيث أن معظم الاقتصادات الغربية أصبحت منذ فترة طويلة مترابطة ترابطا عميقا في سلاسل التوريد العالمية. حتى إدارة ترامب كان عليها أن تعيد النظر في خطتها للانسحاب من اتفاق التجارة الحرة لأمريكا الشمالية عندما أدركت أخيرا أن الكثير من واردات الولايات المتحدة من المكسيك لها محتوى كبير في الولايات المتحدة. وقد يؤدي تكريس الحواجز الجمركية المرتفعة إلى تكبد العديد من الوظائف الأمريكية مثل الوظائف المكسيكية. وبطبيعة الحال، إذا قررت الولايات المتحدة رفع التعريفة الجمركية على الواردات بشكل حاد، فإن جزءا كبيرا من التكاليف سيتم تمريرها للمستهلكين في شكل ارتفاع الأسعار.

ومن المؤكد أن التجارة سوف تكتسح قطاع الخدمات أيضا. فضاء شركة أمازون "ميكانيك تورك" (اسمه مُقتبس من آلة الشطرنج في القرن الثامن عشر التي كانت في الواقع تحتوي على شخص مخبأ بذكاء في الداخل) هو مثال على منصة جديدة تسمح للمشترين بالتعاقد على مهام محددة جدا (على سبيل المثال، البرمجة أو نسخ البيانات) وفق معدلات الأجور في العالم الثالث. وشعار شركة أمازون هو "الذكاء الاصطناعي الاصطناعي."

وحتى لو توقف الحمائيون عن الاستعانة بمصادر خارجية للعمل، فما هي التكلفة؟ ومن المؤكد أن منصات الخدمة عبر الإنترنت لا بد من تنظيمها، كما أثبتت التجربة المبكرة مع اوبر. ولكن نظرا للعدد الهائل من الوظائف الجديدة التي تحتاج الهند والصين إلى إنشائها كل عام، ومع بقاء الإنترنت قابلا للاختراق بشكل كبير، فإنه من الحماقة أن نعتقد أن الاقتصادات المتقدمة يمكن أن تضيق بشدة على صادرات الخدمات.

فكيف ينبغي للبلدان أن تتعامل مع التقدم التكنولوجي الذي لا هوادة فيه؟ في المستقبل المنظور، يمكن تحسين البنية التحتية والتعليم لتحقيق الكثير. وفي حين تعثرت بقية العالم في أعقاب الأزمة المالية لعام 2008، واصلت الصين توسيع نطاق مواردها اللوجستية والإمدادية الضخمة.

وفي عالم يحتمل أن يكون فيه الناس بحاجة إلى تغيير الوظائف بشكل متكرر وأحيانا بشكل جذري، فإن هناك حاجة إلى تغييرات في تعليم الكبار، وذلك أساسا من خلال التعلم عبر الإنترنت. وأخيرا وليس آخرا، تحتاج البلدان إلى إعادة توزيع الضرائب والتحويلات بشكل فعال. إن السياسات التجارية الشعبية التقليدية، مثل تلك التي يتبناها ترامب، لم تنجح في الماضي، ومن المرجح أن تكون لها نتائج  أسوأ  اليوم.