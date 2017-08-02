16

Protektionismus wird nirgends Arbeitsplätze sichern

CAMBRIDGE – Die Politiker in den USA und in Europa sorgen sich derzeit über die Zukunft hochwertiger Arbeitsplätze. Dabei täten sie gut daran, sich die deutlich größeren Probleme anzusehen, vor denen das sich entwickelnde Asien steht – Probleme, die drohen, die Löhne weltweit unter massiven Abwärtsdruck zu setzen. In Indien, wo das Prokopfeinkommen nur rund ein Zehntel des Prokopfeinkommens in den USA beträgt, verlassen jährlich mehr als zehn Millionen Menschen die ländlichen Regionen und strömen in die Ballungsräume, und häufig können sie nicht einmal Arbeit als chaiwalas finden – und als Computerprogrammierer schon gar nicht. Dieselbe Angst, die Amerikaner und Europäer in Bezug auf die Zukunft ihrer Arbeitsplätze empfinden, herrscht in Asien, nur dort in einer noch ganz anderen Größenordnung.

Sollte Indien sich bemühen, dem traditionellen Modell der Produktion für den Export zu folgen, das in Japan entwickelt wurde und dem so viele andere Länder, darunter China, gefolgt sind? Wo würde das hinführen, wenn während der nächsten paar Jahrzehnte die Automatisierung die meisten derartigen Arbeitsplätze obsolet macht?

Es gibt natürlich den Dienstleistungssektor, in dem in den hochentwickelten Ländern 80% der Bevölkerung arbeiten und wo Indiens Outsourcing-Sektor noch immer weltweit führend ist. Nur leider verläuft der Weg voran auch hier alles andere als gradlinig. Automatisierte Anrufsysteme haben bereits einen beträchtlichen Teil des weltweiten Telefoncenter-Geschäfts ersetzt, und viele routinemäßige Programmiertätigkeiten verlieren ebenfalls gegenüber den Computern an Boden.

Chinas wirtschaftlicher Fortschritt mag die große Story der letzten 30 Jahre gewesen sein, doch hat das Land nun mit ähnlichen Herausforderungen zu kämpfen. Obwohl China deutlich städtischer ist als Indien, versucht es ebenfalls noch immer, zehn Millionen Menschen jährlich in seine Städte zu bringen. Im Spannungsfeld an die Automatisierung verlorenen gehender Arbeitsplätze und der Konkurrenz durch Länder mit niedrigeren Löhnen wie Vietnam und Sri Lanka wird die Integration neuer Arbeitnehmer zunehmend schwieriger.

In jüngster Zeit hat die Zunahme des weltweiten Protektionismus diese schwierige Lage noch verschlimmert, wie die Entscheidung von Foxconn (einem wichtigen Apple-Lieferanten) zeigt, zehn Milliarden Dollar in ein neues Werk in Wisconsin zu investieren. Zugegebenermaßen sind die 13.000 neuen Jobs in den USA ein Tropfen auf dem heißen Stein im Vergleich zu den 20 Millionen (oder mehr) Arbeitsplätzen, die Indien und China jedes Jahr schaffen müssen, oder selbst gegenüber den zwei Millionen, die die USA brauchen.

In Randbereichen mögen die USA und Europa etwas Spielraum haben, den Handel fairer zu gestalten, so wie Trump das versprochen hat. Zum Beispiel verfügen viele chinesische Stahlwerke über moderne Umweltschutzsysteme, aber diese lassen sich ausschalten, um Kosten zu sparen. Wenn das Ergebnis ist, dass die überschüssige Produktion zu Billigpreisen auf die Weltmärkte geworfen wird, sind die westlichen Länder absolut berechtigt, Gegenmaßnahmen zu ergreifen.

Unglücklicherweise zeigt die lange Geschichte handelsprotektionistischer Maßnahmen, dass diese selten die Form chirurgischer Eingriffe annehmen. Sehr viel öfter sind die hauptsächlichen Begünstigten die Reichen und politisch gut Vernetzten, während die Verlierer die Verbraucher sind, die höhere Preise bezahlen müssen.

Länder, die zu weit dabei gehen, sich gegenüber ausländischer Konkurrenz abzuschotten, verlieren irgendwann ihre Wettbewerbsfähigkeit, und dann leiden Innovation, Arbeitsplätze und Wachstum. Brasilien und Indien beispielsweise haben traditionell unter einer nach innen blickenden Handelspolitik gelitten, obwohl sich beide in den letzten Jahren stärker geöffnet haben.

Ein weiteres Problem ist, dass die meisten westlichen Volkswirtschaften schon lange stark in globale Lieferketten eingebunden sind. Selbst die Trump-Regierung musste ihren Plan, sich aus dem Nordamerikanischen Freihandelsabkommen (NAFTA) zurückzuziehen, überdenken, als ihr endlich klar wurde, dass viele US-Importe aus Mexiko eine Menge US-Komponenten enthalten. Die Errichtung hoher Handelsbarrieren könnte genauso viele US-amerikanische wie mexikanische Arbeitsplätze kosten. Und natürlich würden, wenn die USA ihre Einfuhrzölle deutlich anhöben, die Kosten großteils in Form höherer Preise an die Verbraucher weitergereicht.

Der Handel wird mit Sicherheit auch den Dienstleistungssektor zunehmend durchdringen. Amazons „Mechanical Turk“ (so benannt nach dem Schachautomaten aus dem 18. Jahrhundert, in dem in Wahrheit geschickt versteckt ein Mensch saß) ist ein Beispiel für eine neue Plattform, die es den Käufern gestattet, sehr kleine, spezifische Aufgaben (zum Beispiel Programmieren oder Datentranskription) zu Dritte-Welt-Löhnen zu vergeben. Amazons cleverer Slogan lautet „künstliche künstliche Intelligenz“.

Selbst wenn es den Protektionisten gelänge, das Outsourcing von Aufgaben zu verhindern – was würde das kosten? Natürlich müssen Online-Dienstleistungsplattformen reguliert werden, wie frühe Erfahrungen mit Uber gezeigt haben. Doch angesichts der enormen Zahl neuer Arbeitsplätze, die Indien und China jedes Jahr schaffen müssen, und angesichts des weiterhin hochgradig durchlässigen Internets wäre es eine Torheit, zu glauben, dass die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften den Export von Dienstleistungen engmaschig kontrollieren können.

Wie also sollten Länder dem unbarmherzigen Fortschreiten von Technologie und Handel begegnen? Auf absehbare Zeit lässt sich mit Verbesserungen von Infrastruktur und Bildung eine Menge erreichen. Während die übrige Welt im Gefolge der Finanzkrise von 2008 ins Trudeln geriet, fuhr China fort, seine riesigen Logistik- und Lieferketten auszuweiten.

In einer Welt, in der die Menschen voraussichtlich häufig und manchmal in radikaler Weise den Arbeitsplatz werden wechseln müssen, sind umfassende Veränderungen im Bereich der Erwachsenenbildung erforderlich, die vor allem durch Online-Lernen bewirkt werden. Last but not least müssen Länder eine ausgeprägtere Umverteilung durch Steuern und Transferleistungen institutionalisieren. Traditionelle populistische Handelspolitiken wie die, die Trump vertritt, haben schon in der Vergangenheit nicht gut funktioniert und werden jetzt vermutlich noch schlechter funktionieren.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan