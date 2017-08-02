哪里的就业都保不住的保护主义

坎布里奇—在美国和欧洲政治领导人因为高品质工作岗位的未来而烦恼时，他们大应该看看发展中的亚洲所面临的大得多的问题——这些问题可能给全球工资带来巨大的下行压力。印度的人均收入大约只有美国的十分之一，超过一千万人生活正在从农村涌向城市，他们通常连街头小贩之类的工作都很难找到，更不用说计算机程序员了。美国人和欧洲人对于工作岗位的未来的焦虑程度，则要比亚洲还要高一个数量级。
印度应该致力于跟随由日本首创、包括中国在内的许多国家都曾经效仿的传统制造业出口模式吗？如果在未来几十年里，自动化将导致这些岗位大量消失，印度将走向何处？
当然还有服务业，发达经济体有80%的人从事服务业，而印度的外包产业仍然冠绝全球。不幸的是，这条路也将充满坎坷。自动化呼叫系统已经取代了像大一部分全球呼叫中心业务，而许多常规编程岗位也将让位给计算机。
中国的经济进步或许是过去30年来的一件大事，但它同样也面临着这些挑战。中国的城市化程度远高于印度，但仍在试图每年让一千万人从农村进入城市。在就业岗位向机器人以及越南和斯里兰卡等工资更低的竞争者流失的情况下，容纳新工人变得日益困难。
最近，全球保护主义的兴起让这一困境变得更加糟糕，一个明证是富士康公司（苹果公司的主要供应商）决定在华盛顿投资100亿美元建设新工厂。平心而论，美国因此所获得的13,000个新工作岗位，与印度和中国每年所必须增加的2,000万（甚至更多）的工作岗位比起来只是九牛一毛，对于美国所需要的每年两百万个岗位也只是杯水车薪。
在边际上，美国和欧洲或许有操作空间让贸易变得更加公平，一如特朗普说的他会做的那样。比如，许多中国钢铁厂具备了最先进的污染控制手段，但仍然被一关了之，以节省成本。当结果是过剩产能以低廉的价格倾销到世界市场时，西方国家就有充分的理由采取反制措施。
不幸的是，漫长的贸易保护史表明，外科手术式的打击非常罕见。更常见的情况是，富人和政治关系深厚者成为受益者，而付出更高价格的消费者成为受害者。
在自绝于外部竞争上走得过远的国家，最终会丧失优势，创新、就业和增长都会因此蒙受损失。比如，巴西和印度在历史上都曾经因为内向型（inward-looking）贸易政策而受损，尽管两国在最近几年变得更加开放了。
另一个问题是，大部分西方经济体早已陷入了错综复杂的全球供给链。即使是特朗普政府，也不得不在最终认识到美国的许多来自墨西哥的进口品中包含着大量美国要素时，重新考虑其废除北美自由贸易协定的计划。树立关税壁垒对美国就业的影响，很可能与对墨西哥就业的影响一样巨大。当然，如果美国急剧提高其进口关税，其中大部分成本将以更高的价格转嫁给消费者。
贸易必然会逐渐扩散到服务业。亚马逊的土耳其机器人（Mechanical Turk，这个名字来自十八世纪国际象棋下棋机，其实这部机器里巧妙地藏着一个人）便是一个很好的新平台范例。这个平台可以让买家将非常小的具体任务，以第三世界的工资转包出去（比如编程或数据转录）。亚马逊为此设计了一个聪明的口号：“人工人工智能”。
即使保护主义者可以阻止任务外包，那么代价会有多大？平心而论，在线服务平台确实需要监管，Uber的早期经验已经证明了这一点。但是，考虑到印度和中国每年需要创造为数巨大的就业岗位，而互联网将继续无孔不入，认为发达经济体能够紧紧控制服务出口是荒谬可笑的。
那么，各国如何应对技术和贸易的无情的推进？在可预见的未来，改善基础设施和教育大有帮助。尽管世界其他国家在2008年金融危机后举步维艰，但中国仍能够继续扩大其庞大的物流和供应链。
当今世界，人们可能需要频繁变换工作，有时候变换跨度还相当巨大，因此，我们需要焕然一新的成人教育，以在线学习为主要形式。最后，各国需要通过税收和转移支付实现更加强大的再分配。传统民粹主义贸易政策——比如特朗普所支持的那些——在过去并没有取得过很好的效果，如今，它们的表现极有可能更加糟糕。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (19)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Andrew Benington
By 2030 we will be spectators.
A full functional level 5 self driving car, expected to be in production by 2021, is the turning point. It is the technology that enables AI automation, both as software and robotics, to replace every job in every country. Soon after policy making and implementation will be the function of globally connected AI(s). This will happen quickly. Connected AIs and robotics will start making and designing and building. By 2030 we will be spectators.
For an AI it's all about outcome. Hence we need to be debating the objectives are we going to set for a policy making AI. GDP, global per capita income, productivity, happiness, fecundity, are all too blunt.
In the past the objective of policy has always been power over others. That won't work for us with AI. So I suggest as a starting point we look to Arthur C Clarke's Laws of Robotics.
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
I doubt it. AI's aren't going to that sophisticated all that soon. Secondly the devil will sending Ice skates and Hillary Clinton will be saying what a wonderful president Trump is before policy is handed over to computers. There is NO way on earth people will hand policy making over to computers it would be disaster beyond any in history and lead to riots like nonr the world has ever seen. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I would prefer that instead of complaining about tariffs that the author would talk about how govt financing of trade imbalances which are required to maintain the imbalance. This govt financing is what needs to be taxed. When trade is balanced, the tax rate is zero. A country has the information to attribute the tax burden based on which countries and central banks financed the trade deficit. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
IN other words Labor bend over and grab your ankles for the benefit of the rich and connected. When are you people in your ivory towers going to admit that protectionism is a perfectly logical response from the people who are being reduced to ill paying service jobs by globalization ??? You solution of going back school and going $40 - 50K every 10 years isn't going to work professor. 1) very few people would ever get out of debt. 2) Given a choice between a 22 year old with a shiny new degree and a 40 year old with a shiny new degree employer hire the 22 year old pretty much every time.
Redistribution isn't going to happen professor you know it I know it everybody with enough IQ to turn a door knows it. I get so tired of economists solutions being something they know ABSOLUTELY WILL NOT HAPPEN. And you people wonder why the public holds 'The Experts" in complete and utter disbelief!!!!! Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Spot on, Stephan. Great post. This author should work for a day in middle America (or industrial Europe) and see what these citizens face. Service jobs might be fine for educated and skilled workers, but the reality is many (if not most) people do not fit into this bucket. The answer on the left is always more social programs, but this ignores the basic human trait that people want to work and produce something. Being dependent on the government dole, through increased taxes, is not the answer.
I would happily pay more for a TV, shoes, T Shirt, etc, to see Americans (or whatever your nationality is) employed and paid well. I would much prefer this than paying increased taxes so the government can redistribute this to people out of work who produce nothing and drown their uselessness in alcohol, pot and opioids.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
stephan
Your comment about the reality of retraining is spot on
Read more
Comment Commented Chandrashekar Tamirisa
Free trade has not led to economic development. China has developed economically, as an exception, because it was protectionist of its domestic industry and it still is. America, which encouraged China's growth, has suffered in the process, especially over time, as China's economy expanded because of asymmetry in trade relations.
What the world needs is a new global trade paradigm that is both local and global as well as sustainable. Multinational corporations must be encouraged to produce goods and services locally in the countries they operate to serve the local markets and to create local employment. International trade in finished and semi-finished goods must end. Only natural resources and agricultural commodities that countries are deficient in should be traded. Production must embrace the principles of sustainable development around the world. In the short run, such an approach could result in different prices for the same goods and services produced in different countries, but in the long run, as living standards converge, prices will also reach parity.
If Trump's desire to bring production back to the United States leads to a new global trade paradigm of local, global and sustainable it would be a win-win for America and the world. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
China has found it tough going developing its domestic consumer market. The same will follow elsewhere
'Should India aim to follow the traditional manufacturing export model that Japan pioneered and that so many others, including China, have followed?'
Sorry, but export to who. Is the Western consumer suddenly to have a surfeit of cash to save the world by buying stuff
'In a world where people are likely to have to change jobs frequently and sometimes radically, wholesale changes in adult education are needed, mainly effected through online learning.'
This doesnt stand scrutiny. A worker is supposed to invest in a degree with lifelong debt tied to it and then retrain. To what level. Funded how. If whole sectors disappear what are the transferrable skills. How does the older worker cope with the fresh fruit buyer who is the employer. Because the issue is a shortage of well paid jobs.
'Traditional populist trade policies, like those that Trump has espoused, have not worked well in the past, and are likely to perform even worse now.'
Quite likely but that is not the point. No action has been taken to ameliorate the situation as far as Joe Public is concerned. Incidentally this may not be a solvable problem - for example the UK guvnt has put a considerable amount of money over a considerable time to try and address youth unemployment which has a long term trend uptick. Without success Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Diego
Sorry Deigo, but no links immediately to hand and it would take some time to relocate them, not least because I have scrubbed some data
Search for -
East Coast China development / industrialisation
China FDI
China Silk Road
General China economic data inc shadow banking and domestic economy
AI and robot impact on China manufacturing
There does seem to be a single overview report or article in public circulation which is surprising. There are a lot articles about particular issues eg opinions against the Silk Road development China is making including the trans continental railway but it makes sense for China to build links and to shorten the delivery time to market because there is a model for distance from marketplace, proximity helps - thus shortening delivery time increases proximity. I was surprised to find that China's industrialisation although massive was still limited to 20% of the population. It seems to be generally accepted that China's domestic economy has not been able to grow at the rate they hoped for ie domestic consumer growth. There is now AI and robotics coming to bear and the impact is estimated to be nearly twice that in the West and Foxconn moves towards robotic production lines give some idea. The Chinese education system is pumping out twice as many graduates as the US. There seems to be the idea with some that the Chinese are just copiers not innovators but this is not true, for example the mobile phone battery you use is covered by a Chinese held patent.
I dont think anybody should underestimate the Chinese one bit Read more
Comment Commented Diego Escartin
Hurst
I agree with you but I really want to study China's model of growth. Where did you get the information regarding the situation of China.
Thank you in advance. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
stephan
Migration into the UK may have a different twist but the issues have a common flavour for many. The Brexit vote was driven by migration but some voters want their cake and eat it and that bit will not work. The impact on the financial sector - the City - is brewing and it is a major tax revenue producer so its not clever. Because the City is hated due to the Gt Recession politicians have not explained the likely impact. As a guess there will be a contraction which may be 7%, its not good news, it will make everything more expensive and will cost jobs, all because the EU would not allow a cap on movement as exceptional circumstance Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
How much support x- factor I don't know but growing i think. As for immigration I live in a different country where immigration legal and illegal has had a massive impact on wages and employment so I have a very different view by definition. And its one of the reasons believe elections and democracy are at best a bad joke. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
stephan
Terrorists do not succeed unless they have a broad support in the community. (Shown by subsequent conventional political presence IRA>Sinn Fein). So the question is how many would tacitly support the sort of act you are proposing. As again and again in the UK polls identify the majority as middle of the road or centrists in outlook my guess is not many.
Migration levels above approx 0.3% pa of the host country cause media reports of community concern. Its quite a low level.
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
2 counter points I'm afraid 1 ) you have to believe are going to honestly count and in the era of computer balloting and hacking an interesting problem. Speaking if only for myself I have watched the Gerrymandering and effective rigging of the vote for the last 40 years in my country so my belief in democracy as practiced is effectively zero. 2) It won't take many turning on the government to destroy whats left of democracy bear in mind the IRA never had that many hardcore members but tied Ulster in knots for many many years. 3) Ideology is always emotional not pragmatic which is where the remain supporters are going wrong in the UK , You can appeal to economics all day but if it goes against his gut a man can and will cut his own economic throat be by going on strike against an employer he knows can and will fire him leaving him destitute or voting to leave even though it will leave him jobless. It boils down to if a man or woman i suppose views it as the right thing they will cut their economic throat.
And has a side note I agree they might have been wrong about immigration and jobs, but what about the effect of that immigration on wages, housing, schools and the cost of living hmmmm??? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
stephan
I dont think that will happen, it will show in a different way
Forget the 1% because they are only 1%. The way it is going is there is a caste system developing in the West, the highly educated well paid tech or similar enabling the operating of systems and well rewarded, and the low waged rest pushed into insecure work and dependent on the administration to survive. Digital allows close monitoring of all and AI will look for unusual patterns in processes or behaviour rather than individual event exceptions. The ballot box is the achilles heel with control. Guvnts have to move ground to keep a majority. Polarisation of society is not a good sign. The latest poll indicates a significant number of 'Leave' voters in Brexit are comfortable with members of their own family losing their job due to Brexit which is ideological not pragmatic.
Under this cloud articles about protectionism not helping jobs is detached. Further since the Brexit vote the big lie migrants make no difference to jobs has been exposed as job vacancies are growing and increasingly unfilled
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Actually Mr. Hurst my guess is if things don't change it won't be the ballot box speaking.... More likely the AK-47 and IED's. We are getting closer to civil disorder... or has we used to call it Low Intensity Conflict in the western nations all the time. The average voter No longer believes... not in the honesty of politicians, not in the honesty of the elections.. and not that anyone in the government gives a single solitary damn for anyone who doesn't make a campaign contribution.... and they are right. And that is a prescription for revolt. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Michael
Only 20% China has industrialised, the East Coast. The remaining 80% is rural. The relatively affluent 20% who make the exports base cannot replace those exports by consumption. The other 80% dont have the disposable income. Lifting a whole population up is heavy lifting. The Reunification of Germany, just a relatively small population compared to China, has cost over a trillion euros over decades and East Germany still lags some 25% behind West Germany. So what are the figures to lift Chin's 80% up. Come to that what are the figures to uplift Africa which is so blithely talked about. Lurking in the shadows is the AI robot which is estimated to have significant impact on the Chinese manufacturing base. Investment in the Silk Road looks rational as it develops trade. And the problem still remains - where are the consumers; the problem is not manufacturing, it is consumers. Its a tad difficult for the consumer society if it runs out of consumers
As for the oft quoted cheaper goods for Western consumers from globalisation - this is no help if you have lost your job or been pushed down the income ladder. So you have polarisation in society, losers and winners. Enough losers and the ballot box speaks. Dont solve the problem and it will keep speaking. If the Asian development model is false there will be similar ballot box activity and migration pressures.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
China does not find it tough. The pretend to find it tough tough because it suits their empire building aspirations. They want to keep their workers hungry and working. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The elusive pimpernel of real wage growth (US)
http://uk.businessinsider.com/there-are-2-big-reasons-workers-wages-havent-risen-for-so-long-2017-8 Read more
Featured
America’s Dangerous Anti-Iran Posturing
Jeffrey D. Sachs warns that taking sides in the Middle East's national and sectarian conflicts never ends well.
Why Tax Cuts for the Rich Solve Nothing
Joseph E. Stiglitz offers a primer on the Trump administration's coming effort to redistribute wealth upward.
Deciphering China’s Economic Resilience
Stephen S. Roach explains why forecasters continue to predict the worst, only to be proven wrong time and again.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.