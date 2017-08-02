19

哪里的就业都保不住的保护主义

坎布里奇—在美国和欧洲政治领导人因为高品质工作岗位的未来而烦恼时，他们大应该看看发展中的亚洲所面临的大得多的问题——这些问题可能给全球工资带来巨大的下行压力。印度的人均收入大约只有美国的十分之一，超过一千万人生活正在从农村涌向城市，他们通常连街头小贩之类的工作都很难找到，更不用说计算机程序员了。美国人和欧洲人对于工作岗位的未来的焦虑程度，则要比亚洲还要高一个数量级。

印度应该致力于跟随由日本首创、包括中国在内的许多国家都曾经效仿的传统制造业出口模式吗？如果在未来几十年里，自动化将导致这些岗位大量消失，印度将走向何处？

当然还有服务业，发达经济体有80%的人从事服务业，而印度的外包产业仍然冠绝全球。不幸的是，这条路也将充满坎坷。自动化呼叫系统已经取代了像大一部分全球呼叫中心业务，而许多常规编程岗位也将让位给计算机。

中国的经济进步或许是过去30年来的一件大事，但它同样也面临着这些挑战。中国的城市化程度远高于印度，但仍在试图每年让一千万人从农村进入城市。在就业岗位向机器人以及越南和斯里兰卡等工资更低的竞争者流失的情况下，容纳新工人变得日益困难。

最近，全球保护主义的兴起让这一困境变得更加糟糕，一个明证是富士康公司（苹果公司的主要供应商）决定在华盛顿投资100亿美元建设新工厂。平心而论，美国因此所获得的13,000个新工作岗位，与印度和中国每年所必须增加的2,000万（甚至更多）的工作岗位比起来只是九牛一毛，对于美国所需要的每年两百万个岗位也只是杯水车薪。

在边际上，美国和欧洲或许有操作空间让贸易变得更加公平，一如特朗普说的他会做的那样。比如，许多中国钢铁厂具备了最先进的污染控制手段，但仍然被一关了之，以节省成本。当结果是过剩产能以低廉的价格倾销到世界市场时，西方国家就有充分的理由采取反制措施。

不幸的是，漫长的贸易保护史表明，外科手术式的打击非常罕见。更常见的情况是，富人和政治关系深厚者成为受益者，而付出更高价格的消费者成为受害者。

在自绝于外部竞争上走得过远的国家，最终会丧失优势，创新、就业和增长都会因此蒙受损失。比如，巴西和印度在历史上都曾经因为内向型（inward-looking）贸易政策而受损，尽管两国在最近几年变得更加开放了。

另一个问题是，大部分西方经济体早已陷入了错综复杂的全球供给链。即使是特朗普政府，也不得不在最终认识到美国的许多来自墨西哥的进口品中包含着大量美国要素时，重新考虑其废除北美自由贸易协定的计划。树立关税壁垒对美国就业的影响，很可能与对墨西哥就业的影响一样巨大。当然，如果美国急剧提高其进口关税，其中大部分成本将以更高的价格转嫁给消费者。

贸易必然会逐渐扩散到服务业。亚马逊的土耳其机器人（Mechanical Turk，这个名字来自十八世纪国际象棋下棋机，其实这部机器里巧妙地藏着一个人）便是一个很好的新平台范例。这个平台可以让买家将非常小的具体任务，以第三世界的工资转包出去（比如编程或数据转录）。亚马逊为此设计了一个聪明的口号：“人工人工智能”。

即使保护主义者可以阻止任务外包，那么代价会有多大？平心而论，在线服务平台确实需要监管，Uber的早期经验已经证明了这一点。但是，考虑到印度和中国每年需要创造为数巨大的就业岗位，而互联网将继续无孔不入，认为发达经济体能够紧紧控制服务出口是荒谬可笑的。

那么，各国如何应对技术和贸易的无情的推进？在可预见的未来，改善基础设施和教育大有帮助。尽管世界其他国家在2008年金融危机后举步维艰，但中国仍能够继续扩大其庞大的物流和供应链。

当今世界，人们可能需要频繁变换工作，有时候变换跨度还相当巨大，因此，我们需要焕然一新的成人教育，以在线学习为主要形式。最后，各国需要通过税收和转移支付实现更加强大的再分配。传统民粹主义贸易政策——比如特朗普所支持的那些——在过去并没有取得过很好的效果，如今，它们的表现极有可能更加糟糕。