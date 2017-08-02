Protectionisme zal niet alle banen overal ter wereld kunnen beschermen

CAMBRIDGE – Nu Amerikaanse en Europese politieke leiders zich zorgen maken over de toekomst van kwaliteitsbanen, zouden ze er goed aan doen naar de nog veel grotere problemen te kijken waar het ontwikkelende Azië voor staat – problemen die dreigen een enorme neerwaartse druk uit te oefenen op de mondiale lonen. In India, waar het inkomen per hoofd van de bevolking ruwweg een tiende bedraagt van dat in de Verenigde Staten, verlaten jaarlijks ruim tien miljoen mensen het platteland om naar de stedelijke gebieden te stromen. Daar kunnen ze dikwijls geen werk vinden, niet eens als chaiwalas, laat staan als computerprogrammeurs. Dezelfde angst die Amerikanen en Europeanen koesteren over de toekomst van de werkgelegenheid is nog een paar maatjes groter in Azië.
Moet India zich ten doel stellen het traditionele industriële exportmodel te volgen dat Japan heeft ontwikkeld en dat zo veel andere landen, waaronder China, hebben gevolgd? Waar zou dat toe leiden als de meeste van dat soort banen de komende decennia door de automatisering achterhaald zullen blijken?
Er is uiteraard de dienstensector, waarin 80% van de bevolking van de geavanceerde economieën werkzaam is, en waarbinnen de Indiase outsourcing-sector nog steeds de grootste ter wereld is. Helaas is ook hier de weg voorwaarts allesbehalve helder. Geautomatiseerde belsystemen zijn nu al in de plaats gekomen van een aanzienlijk deel van de mondiale callcentra, en veel routineuze programmeringsbaantjes verliezen ook al snel terrein aan de computers.
De economische vooruitgang van China mag dan het grote verhaal van de afgelopen dertig jaar zijn geweest, het land worstelt eveneens met soortgelijke problemen. Hoewel China al veel meer verstedelijking kent dan India, probeert het ook jaarlijks nog eens tien miljoen mensen naar zijn steden te verhuizen. Nu er werkgelegenheid verloren gaat aan de automatisering en aan lagelonenlanden als Vietnam en Sri Lanka, wordt het integreren van deze nieuwe werkers steeds moeilijker.
Onlangs is deze moeilijke situatie nog eens verergerd door de toename van het mondiale protectionisme, zoals blijkt uit het besluit van Foxconn (een belangrijke leverancier van Apple) om $10 mrd te investeren in een nieuwe fabriek in Wisconsin. Maar we moeten ook inzien dat deze 13.000 nieuwe banen in de Verenigde Staten een druppel in de oceaan zijn vergeleken met de twintig miljoen (of meer) banen die India en China ieder jaar moeten scheppen, en zelfs vergeleken met de twee miljoen banen die de VS nodig hebben.
In de marge hebben de VS en Europa wellicht enige ruimte om de handel eerlijker te maken, zoals Trump zegt dat hij zal doen. Veel Chinese staalfabrieken hebben bijvoorbeeld state-of-the-art apparatuur om de vervuiling binnen de perken te houden, maar die kan worden uitgezet om kosten te besparen. Als het gevolg daarvan is dat overtollige productie tegen goedkope prijzen wordt gedumpt op de wereldmarkten, staan westerse landen volledig in hun recht als ze tegenmaatregelen nemen.
Helaas blijkt uit de lange geschiedenis van het handelsprotectionisme dat het zelden de vorm aanneemt van met chirurgische precisie uitgevoerde maatregelen. Veel vaker zijn de voornaamste begunstigden de rijken en mensen met politieke connecties, terwijl de verliezers de consumenten zijn die hogere prijzen moeten betalen.
Landen die te ver gaan in het zichzelf afsluiten voor buitenlandse concurrentie verliezen uiteindelijk hun scherpte, waar de innovatie, de werkgelegenheid en de groei onder lijden. Brazilië en India hebben bijvoorbeeld van oudsher te kampen gehad met een naar binnen gericht handelsbeleid, hoewel ze de afgelopen jaren allebei opener zijn geworden.
Een ander probleem is dat de meeste westerse economieën sinds lange tijd op diepgaande wijze verstrikt zijn geraakt in de mondiale aanbodketens. Zelfs de regering-Trump heeft haar plan moeten heroverwegen om zich uit het North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA, het Noord-Amerikaanse Vrijhandelsverdrag) terug te trekken, toen zij uiteindelijk besefte dat een hoop Amerikaanse importen uit Mexico uit substantiële Amerikaanse inhoud bestaan. Het optrekken van hoge tariefmuren zou wel eens net zo veel Amerikaanse als Mexicaanse banen kunnen kosten. En als de VS hun importtarieven scherp verhogen, wordt een groot deel van de kosten aan de consumenten doorgegeven in de vorm van hogere prijzen.
De revolutie op het gebied van de handel zal zeer zeker ook doordringen in de dienstensector. Amazons Mechanical Turk (vernoemd naar de 18e-eeuwse schaakmachine, waarin op sluwe wijze een persoon was verborgen) is een voorbeeld van een nieuw platform dat kopers in staat stelt heel kleine, specifieke taken (bijvoorbeeld programmeren of datatranscriptie) tegen vergoedingen op derdewereld-niveau te laten uitvoeren. De slimme slogan van Amazon luidt: “artificial artificial intelligence” (“kunstmatige kunstmatige intelligentie”).
Zelfs als protectionisten erin zouden slagen het outsourcen van taken te voorkomen, wat zouden de kosten daarvan dan zijn? Het is duidelijk dat online-dienstenplatforms gereguleerd moeten worden, zoals de ervaringen met Uber hebben aangetoond. Maar gezien het enorme aantal nieuwe banen dat India en China ieder jaar moeten scheppen, en omdat het internet zeer poreus blijft, is het waanzin om te denken dat geavanceerde economieën de dienstenexport nauwgezet onder controle kunnen houden.
Hoe moeten landen dus omgaan met de meedogenloze opmars van technologie en handel? In de nabije toekomst kan het verbeteren van de infrastructuur en het onderwijs heel veel teweegbrengen. Terwijl de rest van de wereld ploeterde in de nasleep van de financiële crisis van 2008, bleef China zijn grote logistieke en aanbodketens uitbreiden.
In een wereld waar mensen waarschijnlijk vaak en soms radicaal van baan zullen moeten wisselen, zijn grootscheepse veranderingen op het gebied van het volwassenenonderwijs nodig, vooral bewerkstelligd door online-leren. Niet in de laatste plaats zullen landen eveneens voor een betere herverdeling via belastingen en overdrachten moeten zorgen. Traditioneel-populistisch handelsbeleid, zoals Trump dat heeft omarmd, heeft in het verleden niet goed gewerkt, en zal nu waarschijnlijk nog slechter werken.
Vertaling: Menno Grootveld
Comment Commented Andrew Benington
By 2030 we will be spectators.
A full functional level 5 self driving car, expected to be in production by 2021, is the turning point. It is the technology that enables AI automation, both as software and robotics, to replace every job in every country. Soon after policy making and implementation will be the function of globally connected AI(s). This will happen quickly. Connected AIs and robotics will start making and designing and building. By 2030 we will be spectators.
For an AI it's all about outcome. Hence we need to be debating the objectives are we going to set for a policy making AI. GDP, global per capita income, productivity, happiness, fecundity, are all too blunt.
In the past the objective of policy has always been power over others. That won't work for us with AI. So I suggest as a starting point we look to Arthur C Clarke's Laws of Robotics.
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
I doubt it. AI's aren't going to that sophisticated all that soon. Secondly the devil will sending Ice skates and Hillary Clinton will be saying what a wonderful president Trump is before policy is handed over to computers. There is NO way on earth people will hand policy making over to computers it would be disaster beyond any in history and lead to riots like nonr the world has ever seen. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I would prefer that instead of complaining about tariffs that the author would talk about how govt financing of trade imbalances which are required to maintain the imbalance. This govt financing is what needs to be taxed. When trade is balanced, the tax rate is zero. A country has the information to attribute the tax burden based on which countries and central banks financed the trade deficit. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
IN other words Labor bend over and grab your ankles for the benefit of the rich and connected. When are you people in your ivory towers going to admit that protectionism is a perfectly logical response from the people who are being reduced to ill paying service jobs by globalization ??? You solution of going back school and going $40 - 50K every 10 years isn't going to work professor. 1) very few people would ever get out of debt. 2) Given a choice between a 22 year old with a shiny new degree and a 40 year old with a shiny new degree employer hire the 22 year old pretty much every time.
Redistribution isn't going to happen professor you know it I know it everybody with enough IQ to turn a door knows it. I get so tired of economists solutions being something they know ABSOLUTELY WILL NOT HAPPEN. And you people wonder why the public holds 'The Experts" in complete and utter disbelief!!!!! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
stephan
Your comment about the reality of retraining is spot on
Read more
Comment Commented Chandrashekar Tamirisa
Free trade has not led to economic development. China has developed economically, as an exception, because it was protectionist of its domestic industry and it still is. America, which encouraged China's growth, has suffered in the process, especially over time, as China's economy expanded because of asymmetry in trade relations.
What the world needs is a new global trade paradigm that is both local and global as well as sustainable. Multinational corporations must be encouraged to produce goods and services locally in the countries they operate to serve the local markets and to create local employment. International trade in finished and semi-finished goods must end. Only natural resources and agricultural commodities that countries are deficient in should be traded. Production must embrace the principles of sustainable development around the world. In the short run, such an approach could result in different prices for the same goods and services produced in different countries, but in the long run, as living standards converge, prices will also reach parity.
If Trump's desire to bring production back to the United States leads to a new global trade paradigm of local, global and sustainable it would be a win-win for America and the world. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
China has found it tough going developing its domestic consumer market. The same will follow elsewhere
'Should India aim to follow the traditional manufacturing export model that Japan pioneered and that so many others, including China, have followed?'
Sorry, but export to who. Is the Western consumer suddenly to have a surfeit of cash to save the world by buying stuff
'In a world where people are likely to have to change jobs frequently and sometimes radically, wholesale changes in adult education are needed, mainly effected through online learning.'
This doesnt stand scrutiny. A worker is supposed to invest in a degree with lifelong debt tied to it and then retrain. To what level. Funded how. If whole sectors disappear what are the transferrable skills. How does the older worker cope with the fresh fruit buyer who is the employer. Because the issue is a shortage of well paid jobs.
'Traditional populist trade policies, like those that Trump has espoused, have not worked well in the past, and are likely to perform even worse now.'
Quite likely but that is not the point. No action has been taken to ameliorate the situation as far as Joe Public is concerned. Incidentally this may not be a solvable problem - for example the UK guvnt has put a considerable amount of money over a considerable time to try and address youth unemployment which has a long term trend uptick. Without success Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
stephan
Migration into the UK may have a different twist but the issues have a common flavour for many. The Brexit vote was driven by migration but some voters want their cake and eat it and that bit will not work. The impact on the financial sector - the City - is brewing and it is a major tax revenue producer so its not clever. Because the City is hated due to the Gt Recession politicians have not explained the likely impact. As a guess there will be a contraction which may be 7%, its not good news, it will make everything more expensive and will cost jobs, all because the EU would not allow a cap on movement as exceptional circumstance Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
How much support x- factor I don't know but growing i think. As for immigration I live in a different country where immigration legal and illegal has had a massive impact on wages and employment so I have a very different view by definition. And its one of the reasons believe elections and democracy are at best a bad joke. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
stephan
Terrorists do not succeed unless they have a broad support in the community. (Shown by subsequent conventional political presence IRA>Sinn Fein). So the question is how many would tacitly support the sort of act you are proposing. As again and again in the UK polls identify the majority as middle of the road or centrists in outlook my guess is not many.
Migration levels above approx 0.3% pa of the host country cause media reports of community concern. Its quite a low level.
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
2 counter points I'm afraid 1 ) you have to believe are going to honestly count and in the era of computer balloting and hacking an interesting problem. Speaking if only for myself I have watched the Gerrymandering and effective rigging of the vote for the last 40 years in my country so my belief in democracy as practiced is effectively zero. 2) It won't take many turning on the government to destroy whats left of democracy bear in mind the IRA never had that many hardcore members but tied Ulster in knots for many many years. 3) Ideology is always emotional not pragmatic which is where the remain supporters are going wrong in the UK , You can appeal to economics all day but if it goes against his gut a man can and will cut his own economic throat be by going on strike against an employer he knows can and will fire him leaving him destitute or voting to leave even though it will leave him jobless. It boils down to if a man or woman i suppose views it as the right thing they will cut their economic throat.
And has a side note I agree they might have been wrong about immigration and jobs, but what about the effect of that immigration on wages, housing, schools and the cost of living hmmmm??? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
stephan
I dont think that will happen, it will show in a different way
Forget the 1% because they are only 1%. The way it is going is there is a caste system developing in the West, the highly educated well paid tech or similar enabling the operating of systems and well rewarded, and the low waged rest pushed into insecure work and dependent on the administration to survive. Digital allows close monitoring of all and AI will look for unusual patterns in processes or behaviour rather than individual event exceptions. The ballot box is the achilles heel with control. Guvnts have to move ground to keep a majority. Polarisation of society is not a good sign. The latest poll indicates a significant number of 'Leave' voters in Brexit are comfortable with members of their own family losing their job due to Brexit which is ideological not pragmatic.
Under this cloud articles about protectionism not helping jobs is detached. Further since the Brexit vote the big lie migrants make no difference to jobs has been exposed as job vacancies are growing and increasingly unfilled
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Actually Mr. Hurst my guess is if things don't change it won't be the ballot box speaking.... More likely the AK-47 and IED's. We are getting closer to civil disorder... or has we used to call it Low Intensity Conflict in the western nations all the time. The average voter No longer believes... not in the honesty of politicians, not in the honesty of the elections.. and not that anyone in the government gives a single solitary damn for anyone who doesn't make a campaign contribution.... and they are right. And that is a prescription for revolt. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Michael
Only 20% China has industrialised, the East Coast. The remaining 80% is rural. The relatively affluent 20% who make the exports base cannot replace those exports by consumption. The other 80% dont have the disposable income. Lifting a whole population up is heavy lifting. The Reunification of Germany, just a relatively small population compared to China, has cost over a trillion euros over decades and East Germany still lags some 25% behind West Germany. So what are the figures to lift Chin's 80% up. Come to that what are the figures to uplift Africa which is so blithely talked about. Lurking in the shadows is the AI robot which is estimated to have significant impact on the Chinese manufacturing base. Investment in the Silk Road looks rational as it develops trade. And the problem still remains - where are the consumers; the problem is not manufacturing, it is consumers. Its a tad difficult for the consumer society if it runs out of consumers
As for the oft quoted cheaper goods for Western consumers from globalisation - this is no help if you have lost your job or been pushed down the income ladder. So you have polarisation in society, losers and winners. Enough losers and the ballot box speaks. Dont solve the problem and it will keep speaking. If the Asian development model is false there will be similar ballot box activity and migration pressures.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
China does not find it tough. The pretend to find it tough tough because it suits their empire building aspirations. They want to keep their workers hungry and working. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The elusive pimpernel of real wage growth (US)
http://uk.businessinsider.com/there-are-2-big-reasons-workers-wages-havent-risen-for-so-long-2017-8 Read more
