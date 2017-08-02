Protectionisme zal niet alle banen overal ter wereld kunnen beschermen

Kenneth Rogoff, Professor of Economics and Public Policy at Harvard University and recipient of the 2011 Deutsche Bank Prize in Financial Economics, was the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund from 2001 to 2003. The co-author of This Time is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Fol… read more

CAMBRIDGE – Nu Amerikaanse en Europese politieke leiders zich zorgen maken over de toekomst van kwaliteitsbanen, zouden ze er goed aan doen naar de nog veel grotere problemen te kijken waar het ontwikkelende Azië voor staat – problemen die dreigen een enorme neerwaartse druk uit te oefenen op de mondiale lonen. In India, waar het inkomen per hoofd van de bevolking ruwweg een tiende bedraagt van dat in de Verenigde Staten, verlaten jaarlijks ruim tien miljoen mensen het platteland om naar de stedelijke gebieden te stromen. Daar kunnen ze dikwijls geen werk vinden, niet eens als chaiwalas, laat staan als computerprogrammeurs. Dezelfde angst die Amerikanen en Europeanen koesteren over de toekomst van de werkgelegenheid is nog een paar maatjes groter in Azië.

Moet India zich ten doel stellen het traditionele industriële exportmodel te volgen dat Japan heeft ontwikkeld en dat zo veel andere landen, waaronder China, hebben gevolgd? Waar zou dat toe leiden als de meeste van dat soort banen de komende decennia door de automatisering achterhaald zullen blijken?

Er is uiteraard de dienstensector, waarin 80% van de bevolking van de geavanceerde economieën werkzaam is, en waarbinnen de Indiase outsourcing-sector nog steeds de grootste ter wereld is. Helaas is ook hier de weg voorwaarts allesbehalve helder. Geautomatiseerde belsystemen zijn nu al in de plaats gekomen van een aanzienlijk deel van de mondiale callcentra, en veel routineuze programmeringsbaantjes verliezen ook al snel terrein aan de computers.

De economische vooruitgang van China mag dan het grote verhaal van de afgelopen dertig jaar zijn geweest, het land worstelt eveneens met soortgelijke problemen. Hoewel China al veel meer verstedelijking kent dan India, probeert het ook jaarlijks nog eens tien miljoen mensen naar zijn steden te verhuizen. Nu er werkgelegenheid verloren gaat aan de automatisering en aan lagelonenlanden als Vietnam en Sri Lanka, wordt het integreren van deze nieuwe werkers steeds moeilijker.

Onlangs is deze moeilijke situatie nog eens verergerd door de toename van het mondiale protectionisme, zoals blijkt uit het besluit van Foxconn (een belangrijke leverancier van Apple) om $10 mrd te investeren in een nieuwe fabriek in Wisconsin. Maar we moeten ook inzien dat deze 13.000 nieuwe banen in de Verenigde Staten een druppel in de oceaan zijn vergeleken met de twintig miljoen (of meer) banen die India en China ieder jaar moeten scheppen, en zelfs vergeleken met de twee miljoen banen die de VS nodig hebben.

In de marge hebben de VS en Europa wellicht enige ruimte om de handel eerlijker te maken, zoals Trump zegt dat hij zal doen. Veel Chinese staalfabrieken hebben bijvoorbeeld state-of-the-art apparatuur om de vervuiling binnen de perken te houden, maar die kan worden uitgezet om kosten te besparen. Als het gevolg daarvan is dat overtollige productie tegen goedkope prijzen wordt gedumpt op de wereldmarkten, staan westerse landen volledig in hun recht als ze tegenmaatregelen nemen.

Helaas blijkt uit de lange geschiedenis van het handelsprotectionisme dat het zelden de vorm aanneemt van met chirurgische precisie uitgevoerde maatregelen. Veel vaker zijn de voornaamste begunstigden de rijken en mensen met politieke connecties, terwijl de verliezers de consumenten zijn die hogere prijzen moeten betalen.

Landen die te ver gaan in het zichzelf afsluiten voor buitenlandse concurrentie verliezen uiteindelijk hun scherpte, waar de innovatie, de werkgelegenheid en de groei onder lijden. Brazilië en India hebben bijvoorbeeld van oudsher te kampen gehad met een naar binnen gericht handelsbeleid, hoewel ze de afgelopen jaren allebei opener zijn geworden.

Een ander probleem is dat de meeste westerse economieën sinds lange tijd op diepgaande wijze verstrikt zijn geraakt in de mondiale aanbodketens. Zelfs de regering-Trump heeft haar plan moeten heroverwegen om zich uit het North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA, het Noord-Amerikaanse Vrijhandelsverdrag) terug te trekken, toen zij uiteindelijk besefte dat een hoop Amerikaanse importen uit Mexico uit substantiële Amerikaanse inhoud bestaan. Het optrekken van hoge tariefmuren zou wel eens net zo veel Amerikaanse als Mexicaanse banen kunnen kosten. En als de VS hun importtarieven scherp verhogen, wordt een groot deel van de kosten aan de consumenten doorgegeven in de vorm van hogere prijzen.

De revolutie op het gebied van de handel zal zeer zeker ook doordringen in de dienstensector. Amazons Mechanical Turk (vernoemd naar de 18e-eeuwse schaakmachine, waarin op sluwe wijze een persoon was verborgen) is een voorbeeld van een nieuw platform dat kopers in staat stelt heel kleine, specifieke taken (bijvoorbeeld programmeren of datatranscriptie) tegen vergoedingen op derdewereld-niveau te laten uitvoeren. De slimme slogan van Amazon luidt: “artificial artificial intelligence” (“kunstmatige kunstmatige intelligentie”).

Zelfs als protectionisten erin zouden slagen het outsourcen van taken te voorkomen, wat zouden de kosten daarvan dan zijn? Het is duidelijk dat online-dienstenplatforms gereguleerd moeten worden, zoals de ervaringen met Uber hebben aangetoond. Maar gezien het enorme aantal nieuwe banen dat India en China ieder jaar moeten scheppen, en omdat het internet zeer poreus blijft, is het waanzin om te denken dat geavanceerde economieën de dienstenexport nauwgezet onder controle kunnen houden.

Hoe moeten landen dus omgaan met de meedogenloze opmars van technologie en handel? In de nabije toekomst kan het verbeteren van de infrastructuur en het onderwijs heel veel teweegbrengen. Terwijl de rest van de wereld ploeterde in de nasleep van de financiële crisis van 2008, bleef China zijn grote logistieke en aanbodketens uitbreiden.

In een wereld waar mensen waarschijnlijk vaak en soms radicaal van baan zullen moeten wisselen, zijn grootscheepse veranderingen op het gebied van het volwassenenonderwijs nodig, vooral bewerkstelligd door online-leren. Niet in de laatste plaats zullen landen eveneens voor een betere herverdeling via belastingen en overdrachten moeten zorgen. Traditioneel-populistisch handelsbeleid, zoals Trump dat heeft omarmd, heeft in het verleden niet goed gewerkt, en zal nu waarschijnlijk nog slechter werken.

Vertaling: Menno Grootveld