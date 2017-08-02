Le protectionnisme ne protégera les emplois nulle part

CAMBRIDGE – À l'heure où les dirigeants politiques américains et européens s'inquiètent de l'avenir des emplois de qualité, ils feraient bien d'examiner les problèmes bien plus grands que rencontrent les pays en développement d'Asie - des problèmes qui menacent de mettre la pression sur la baisse des salaires à l'échelle mondiale. En Inde, où le revenu par habitant vaut environ un dixième de celui des États-Unis, plus de 10 millions de personnes par an quittent la campagne et se ruent vers les zones urbaines, où ils échouent souvent à trouver du travail même comme chaiwalas, encore moins comme programmeurs informatiques. La même angoisse qui touche les Américains et les Européens quant à l'avenir de l'emploi est d'un ordre de grandeur supérieur en Asie.
L'Inde doit-elle suivre le modèle d'exportation traditionnel de l'industrie que le Japon a lancé et que tant d'autres, notamment la Chine, ont suivi ? Où cela va-t-il mener si au cours des deux prochaines décennies l'automatisation rend la plupart de ces emplois obsolètes ?
Il y a bien sûr le secteur des services, où travaille 80 % de la population des économies avancées et où le secteur de l'externalisation vers l'Inde est toujours en tête du classement mondial. Malheureusement, là non plus, l'avenir n'est pas vraiment rose. Les systèmes d'appel automatisés remplacent déjà une part substantielle du secteur mondial des centres d'appels téléphonique et de nombreux emplois de programmation de routine perdent du terrain face à la concurrence des ordinateurs.
Le progrès économique de la Chine est peut-être la grande affaire de ces 30 dernières années, mais elle est aux prises avec des défis du même ordre. Alors que la Chine est beaucoup plus urbanisée que l'Inde, elle tente également de faire venir dix millions de personnes par an dans ses villes. Entre les emplois perdus dans l'automatisation et la baisse des salaires des concurrents comme le Vietnam et le Sri Lanka, l'intégration des nouveaux travailleurs est de plus en plus difficile.
Récemment l'augmentation du protectionnisme a encore fait empirer cette situation difficile, comme le montre la décision de Foxconn (l'un des principaux fournisseurs d'Apple), d'investir 10 milliards de dollars dans une nouvelle usine dans le Wisconsin. Certes les 13 000 nouveaux emplois aux États-Unis sont une goutte d'eau dans la mer par rapport aux 20 millions de dollars (ou plus), que l'Inde et la Chine doivent créer chaque année, ou même par rapport aux deux millions dont les États-Unis ont besoin.
À la marge, les États-Unis et l'Europe pourraient avoir une certaine latitude pour établir des règles commerciales plus équitables, comme Trump l'a annoncé. Par exemple, plusieurs aciéries en Chine ont des contrôles de pollution dernier cri, mais ces derniers peuvent être désactivés pour réduire les coûts. Lorsque le résultat est que l'excédent de production est sacrifié à bon marché sur les marchés mondiaux, les pays occidentaux ont tout à fait le droit de prendre des contre-mesures.
Malheureusement la longue histoire du protectionnisme commercial nous montre qu'il prend rarement la forme d'une frappe chirurgicale. Bien plus souvent, les principaux bénéficiaires sont les riches et les acteurs politiquement impliqués, alors que les perdants sont les consommateurs qui paient un tribut plus élevé.
Les pays qui vont trop loin dans le repli sur eux-mêmes face à la concurrence étrangère finiront par perdre leur avantage, en mettant à mal leur innovation, leurs emplois et leur croissance. Le Brésil et l'Inde, par exemple, ont toujours souffert de leurs politiques commerciales de repli, même si ces deux pays se sont davantage ouverts ces dernières années.
Un autre problème est que la plupart des économies occidentales sont depuis longtemps profondément imbriquées dans les chaînes d'approvisionnement mondiales. Même l'administration Trump a dû revoir son plan visant à retirer de l'Accord de libre-échange nord-américain, en se rendant compte que de nombreuses importations américaines en provenance du Mexique avaient d'importants contenus américains. Ériger des barrières tarifaires élevées risque de coûter autant d'emplois aux États-Unis qu'au Mexique. Et bien sûr, si les États-Unis augmentent de façon drastique leurs droits de douane, une grande partie des coûts sera répercutée sur les consommateurs sous la forme de prix plus élevés.
Le commerce va également imprégner de plus en plus le secteur des services. Le service Mechanical Turk d'Amazon, (d'après le nom de l'automate joueur d'échecs du XVIIIème siècle qui dissimulait en fait habilement une personne à l'intérieur), est un exemple d'une nouvelle plate-forme qui permet aux acheteurs de commanditer de très petites tâches spécifiques (par exemple, la programmation ou la transcription de données), à des taux de salaire du tiers-monde. Le slogan intelligent d'Amazon est « artificial artificial intelligence » (intelligence artificielle artificielle).
Même si les protectionnistes pouvaient arrêter la sous-traitance de tâches, quel en serait le coût ? Certes les plateformes de services en ligne doivent être réglementées, comme l'expérience l'a démontré avec Uber. Mais compte tenu de l'énorme quantité de nouveaux emplois que l'Inde et la Chine doivent créer chaque année et étant donné qu'Internet reste très perméable, il est absurde de penser que les économies avancées peuvent stopper définitivement les exportations de services.
Comment les pays doivent-ils donc gérer l'avance implacable de la technologie et du commerce ? Dans un avenir proche, l'amélioration de l'infrastructure et de l'éducation peut avoir un fort impact. Alors que le reste du monde s'est retrouvé en difficulté suite à la crise financière de 2008, la Chine a continué d'étendre ses vastes chaînes logistiques et d'approvisionnement.
Dans un monde où les personnes sont susceptibles de devoir changer d'emploi fréquemment et parfois radicalement, de gros changements dans l'éducation des adultes sont nécessaires, principalement via l'apprentissage en ligne. Enfin les pays ont besoin d'une redistribution plus forte par l'impôt et par les transferts. Les politiques commerciales populistes traditionnelles, comme celles adoptées par Trump, n'ont pas bien fonctionné dans le passé et risquent de s'en tirer encore moins bien à l'avenir.
Andrew Benington
By 2030 we will be spectators.
A full functional level 5 self driving car, expected to be in production by 2021, is the turning point. It is the technology that enables AI automation, both as software and robotics, to replace every job in every country. Soon after policy making and implementation will be the function of globally connected AI(s). This will happen quickly. Connected AIs and robotics will start making and designing and building. By 2030 we will be spectators.
For an AI it's all about outcome. Hence we need to be debating the objectives are we going to set for a policy making AI. GDP, global per capita income, productivity, happiness, fecundity, are all too blunt.
In the past the objective of policy has always been power over others. That won't work for us with AI. So I suggest as a starting point we look to Arthur C Clarke's Laws of Robotics.

stephan Edwards
I doubt it. AI's aren't going to that sophisticated all that soon. Secondly the devil will sending Ice skates and Hillary Clinton will be saying what a wonderful president Trump is before policy is handed over to computers. There is NO way on earth people will hand policy making over to computers it would be disaster beyond any in history and lead to riots like nonr the world has ever seen. Read more
Rick Puglisi
I would prefer that instead of complaining about tariffs that the author would talk about how govt financing of trade imbalances which are required to maintain the imbalance. This govt financing is what needs to be taxed. When trade is balanced, the tax rate is zero. A country has the information to attribute the tax burden based on which countries and central banks financed the trade deficit. Read more
stephan Edwards
IN other words Labor bend over and grab your ankles for the benefit of the rich and connected. When are you people in your ivory towers going to admit that protectionism is a perfectly logical response from the people who are being reduced to ill paying service jobs by globalization ??? You solution of going back school and going $40 - 50K every 10 years isn't going to work professor. 1) very few people would ever get out of debt. 2) Given a choice between a 22 year old with a shiny new degree and a 40 year old with a shiny new degree employer hire the 22 year old pretty much every time.
Redistribution isn't going to happen professor you know it I know it everybody with enough IQ to turn a door knows it. I get so tired of economists solutions being something they know ABSOLUTELY WILL NOT HAPPEN. And you people wonder why the public holds 'The Experts" in complete and utter disbelief!!!!! Read more
Steve Hurst
stephan
Your comment about the reality of retraining is spot on

Chandrashekar Tamirisa
Free trade has not led to economic development. China has developed economically, as an exception, because it was protectionist of its domestic industry and it still is. America, which encouraged China's growth, has suffered in the process, especially over time, as China's economy expanded because of asymmetry in trade relations.
What the world needs is a new global trade paradigm that is both local and global as well as sustainable. Multinational corporations must be encouraged to produce goods and services locally in the countries they operate to serve the local markets and to create local employment. International trade in finished and semi-finished goods must end. Only natural resources and agricultural commodities that countries are deficient in should be traded. Production must embrace the principles of sustainable development around the world. In the short run, such an approach could result in different prices for the same goods and services produced in different countries, but in the long run, as living standards converge, prices will also reach parity.
If Trump's desire to bring production back to the United States leads to a new global trade paradigm of local, global and sustainable it would be a win-win for America and the world. Read more
Steve Hurst
China has found it tough going developing its domestic consumer market. The same will follow elsewhere
'Should India aim to follow the traditional manufacturing export model that Japan pioneered and that so many others, including China, have followed?'
Sorry, but export to who. Is the Western consumer suddenly to have a surfeit of cash to save the world by buying stuff
'In a world where people are likely to have to change jobs frequently and sometimes radically, wholesale changes in adult education are needed, mainly effected through online learning.'
This doesnt stand scrutiny. A worker is supposed to invest in a degree with lifelong debt tied to it and then retrain. To what level. Funded how. If whole sectors disappear what are the transferrable skills. How does the older worker cope with the fresh fruit buyer who is the employer. Because the issue is a shortage of well paid jobs.
'Traditional populist trade policies, like those that Trump has espoused, have not worked well in the past, and are likely to perform even worse now.'
Quite likely but that is not the point. No action has been taken to ameliorate the situation as far as Joe Public is concerned. Incidentally this may not be a solvable problem - for example the UK guvnt has put a considerable amount of money over a considerable time to try and address youth unemployment which has a long term trend uptick. Without success Read more
Steve Hurst
stephan
Migration into the UK may have a different twist but the issues have a common flavour for many. The Brexit vote was driven by migration but some voters want their cake and eat it and that bit will not work. The impact on the financial sector - the City - is brewing and it is a major tax revenue producer so its not clever. Because the City is hated due to the Gt Recession politicians have not explained the likely impact. As a guess there will be a contraction which may be 7%, its not good news, it will make everything more expensive and will cost jobs, all because the EU would not allow a cap on movement as exceptional circumstance Read more
stephan Edwards
How much support x- factor I don't know but growing i think. As for immigration I live in a different country where immigration legal and illegal has had a massive impact on wages and employment so I have a very different view by definition. And its one of the reasons believe elections and democracy are at best a bad joke. Read more
Steve Hurst
stephan
Terrorists do not succeed unless they have a broad support in the community. (Shown by subsequent conventional political presence IRA>Sinn Fein). So the question is how many would tacitly support the sort of act you are proposing. As again and again in the UK polls identify the majority as middle of the road or centrists in outlook my guess is not many.
Migration levels above approx 0.3% pa of the host country cause media reports of community concern. Its quite a low level.
Read more
stephan Edwards
2 counter points I'm afraid 1 ) you have to believe are going to honestly count and in the era of computer balloting and hacking an interesting problem. Speaking if only for myself I have watched the Gerrymandering and effective rigging of the vote for the last 40 years in my country so my belief in democracy as practiced is effectively zero. 2) It won't take many turning on the government to destroy whats left of democracy bear in mind the IRA never had that many hardcore members but tied Ulster in knots for many many years. 3) Ideology is always emotional not pragmatic which is where the remain supporters are going wrong in the UK , You can appeal to economics all day but if it goes against his gut a man can and will cut his own economic throat be by going on strike against an employer he knows can and will fire him leaving him destitute or voting to leave even though it will leave him jobless. It boils down to if a man or woman i suppose views it as the right thing they will cut their economic throat.
And has a side note I agree they might have been wrong about immigration and jobs, but what about the effect of that immigration on wages, housing, schools and the cost of living hmmmm??? Read more
Steve Hurst
stephan
I dont think that will happen, it will show in a different way
Forget the 1% because they are only 1%. The way it is going is there is a caste system developing in the West, the highly educated well paid tech or similar enabling the operating of systems and well rewarded, and the low waged rest pushed into insecure work and dependent on the administration to survive. Digital allows close monitoring of all and AI will look for unusual patterns in processes or behaviour rather than individual event exceptions. The ballot box is the achilles heel with control. Guvnts have to move ground to keep a majority. Polarisation of society is not a good sign. The latest poll indicates a significant number of 'Leave' voters in Brexit are comfortable with members of their own family losing their job due to Brexit which is ideological not pragmatic.
Under this cloud articles about protectionism not helping jobs is detached. Further since the Brexit vote the big lie migrants make no difference to jobs has been exposed as job vacancies are growing and increasingly unfilled

stephan Edwards
Actually Mr. Hurst my guess is if things don't change it won't be the ballot box speaking.... More likely the AK-47 and IED's. We are getting closer to civil disorder... or has we used to call it Low Intensity Conflict in the western nations all the time. The average voter No longer believes... not in the honesty of politicians, not in the honesty of the elections.. and not that anyone in the government gives a single solitary damn for anyone who doesn't make a campaign contribution.... and they are right. And that is a prescription for revolt. Read more
Steve Hurst
Michael
Only 20% China has industrialised, the East Coast. The remaining 80% is rural. The relatively affluent 20% who make the exports base cannot replace those exports by consumption. The other 80% dont have the disposable income. Lifting a whole population up is heavy lifting. The Reunification of Germany, just a relatively small population compared to China, has cost over a trillion euros over decades and East Germany still lags some 25% behind West Germany. So what are the figures to lift Chin's 80% up. Come to that what are the figures to uplift Africa which is so blithely talked about. Lurking in the shadows is the AI robot which is estimated to have significant impact on the Chinese manufacturing base. Investment in the Silk Road looks rational as it develops trade. And the problem still remains - where are the consumers; the problem is not manufacturing, it is consumers. Its a tad difficult for the consumer society if it runs out of consumers
As for the oft quoted cheaper goods for Western consumers from globalisation - this is no help if you have lost your job or been pushed down the income ladder. So you have polarisation in society, losers and winners. Enough losers and the ballot box speaks. Dont solve the problem and it will keep speaking. If the Asian development model is false there will be similar ballot box activity and migration pressures.
Read more
Michael Public
China does not find it tough. The pretend to find it tough tough because it suits their empire building aspirations. They want to keep their workers hungry and working. Read more
Steve Hurst
The elusive pimpernel of real wage growth (US)
http://uk.businessinsider.com/there-are-2-big-reasons-workers-wages-havent-risen-for-so-long-2017-8
