Le protectionnisme ne protégera les emplois nulle part

CAMBRIDGE – À l'heure où les dirigeants politiques américains et européens s'inquiètent de l'avenir des emplois de qualité, ils feraient bien d'examiner les problèmes bien plus grands que rencontrent les pays en développement d'Asie - des problèmes qui menacent de mettre la pression sur la baisse des salaires à l'échelle mondiale. En Inde, où le revenu par habitant vaut environ un dixième de celui des États-Unis, plus de 10 millions de personnes par an quittent la campagne et se ruent vers les zones urbaines, où ils échouent souvent à trouver du travail même comme chaiwalas, encore moins comme programmeurs informatiques. La même angoisse qui touche les Américains et les Européens quant à l'avenir de l'emploi est d'un ordre de grandeur supérieur en Asie.

L'Inde doit-elle suivre le modèle d'exportation traditionnel de l'industrie que le Japon a lancé et que tant d'autres, notamment la Chine, ont suivi ? Où cela va-t-il mener si au cours des deux prochaines décennies l'automatisation rend la plupart de ces emplois obsolètes ?

Il y a bien sûr le secteur des services, où travaille 80 % de la population des économies avancées et où le secteur de l'externalisation vers l'Inde est toujours en tête du classement mondial. Malheureusement, là non plus, l'avenir n'est pas vraiment rose. Les systèmes d'appel automatisés remplacent déjà une part substantielle du secteur mondial des centres d'appels téléphonique et de nombreux emplois de programmation de routine perdent du terrain face à la concurrence des ordinateurs.

Le progrès économique de la Chine est peut-être la grande affaire de ces 30 dernières années, mais elle est aux prises avec des défis du même ordre. Alors que la Chine est beaucoup plus urbanisée que l'Inde, elle tente également de faire venir dix millions de personnes par an dans ses villes. Entre les emplois perdus dans l'automatisation et la baisse des salaires des concurrents comme le Vietnam et le Sri Lanka, l'intégration des nouveaux travailleurs est de plus en plus difficile.

Récemment l'augmentation du protectionnisme a encore fait empirer cette situation difficile, comme le montre la décision de Foxconn (l'un des principaux fournisseurs d'Apple), d'investir 10 milliards de dollars dans une nouvelle usine dans le Wisconsin. Certes les 13 000 nouveaux emplois aux États-Unis sont une goutte d'eau dans la mer par rapport aux 20 millions de dollars (ou plus), que l'Inde et la Chine doivent créer chaque année, ou même par rapport aux deux millions dont les États-Unis ont besoin.

À la marge, les États-Unis et l'Europe pourraient avoir une certaine latitude pour établir des règles commerciales plus équitables, comme Trump l'a annoncé. Par exemple, plusieurs aciéries en Chine ont des contrôles de pollution dernier cri, mais ces derniers peuvent être désactivés pour réduire les coûts. Lorsque le résultat est que l'excédent de production est sacrifié à bon marché sur les marchés mondiaux, les pays occidentaux ont tout à fait le droit de prendre des contre-mesures.

Malheureusement la longue histoire du protectionnisme commercial nous montre qu'il prend rarement la forme d'une frappe chirurgicale. Bien plus souvent, les principaux bénéficiaires sont les riches et les acteurs politiquement impliqués, alors que les perdants sont les consommateurs qui paient un tribut plus élevé.

Les pays qui vont trop loin dans le repli sur eux-mêmes face à la concurrence étrangère finiront par perdre leur avantage, en mettant à mal leur innovation, leurs emplois et leur croissance. Le Brésil et l'Inde, par exemple, ont toujours souffert de leurs politiques commerciales de repli, même si ces deux pays se sont davantage ouverts ces dernières années.

Un autre problème est que la plupart des économies occidentales sont depuis longtemps profondément imbriquées dans les chaînes d'approvisionnement mondiales. Même l'administration Trump a dû revoir son plan visant à retirer de l'Accord de libre-échange nord-américain, en se rendant compte que de nombreuses importations américaines en provenance du Mexique avaient d'importants contenus américains. Ériger des barrières tarifaires élevées risque de coûter autant d'emplois aux États-Unis qu'au Mexique. Et bien sûr, si les États-Unis augmentent de façon drastique leurs droits de douane, une grande partie des coûts sera répercutée sur les consommateurs sous la forme de prix plus élevés.

Le commerce va également imprégner de plus en plus le secteur des services. Le service Mechanical Turk d'Amazon, (d'après le nom de l'automate joueur d'échecs du XVIIIème siècle qui dissimulait en fait habilement une personne à l'intérieur), est un exemple d'une nouvelle plate-forme qui permet aux acheteurs de commanditer de très petites tâches spécifiques (par exemple, la programmation ou la transcription de données), à des taux de salaire du tiers-monde. Le slogan intelligent d'Amazon est « artificial artificial intelligence » (intelligence artificielle artificielle).

Même si les protectionnistes pouvaient arrêter la sous-traitance de tâches, quel en serait le coût ? Certes les plateformes de services en ligne doivent être réglementées, comme l'expérience l'a démontré avec Uber. Mais compte tenu de l'énorme quantité de nouveaux emplois que l'Inde et la Chine doivent créer chaque année et étant donné qu'Internet reste très perméable, il est absurde de penser que les économies avancées peuvent stopper définitivement les exportations de services.

Comment les pays doivent-ils donc gérer l'avance implacable de la technologie et du commerce ? Dans un avenir proche, l'amélioration de l'infrastructure et de l'éducation peut avoir un fort impact. Alors que le reste du monde s'est retrouvé en difficulté suite à la crise financière de 2008, la Chine a continué d'étendre ses vastes chaînes logistiques et d'approvisionnement.

Dans un monde où les personnes sont susceptibles de devoir changer d'emploi fréquemment et parfois radicalement, de gros changements dans l'éducation des adultes sont nécessaires, principalement via l'apprentissage en ligne. Enfin les pays ont besoin d'une redistribution plus forte par l'impôt et par les transferts. Les politiques commerciales populistes traditionnelles, comme celles adoptées par Trump, n'ont pas bien fonctionné dans le passé et risquent de s'en tirer encore moins bien à l'avenir.