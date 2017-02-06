3

فن التكامل الأوروبي

لندن ــ كان العام الماضي ذاخرا بالتطورات الفاصلة. فعلاوة على فوز دونالد ترامب بالانتخابات الرئاسية في الولايات المتحدة، بَرَزَت بعض نقاط الضعف التي تعيب الاتحاد الأوروبي بشكل كامل، مع تسبب التصويت في المملكة المتحدة لصالح ترك الاتحاد الأوروبي في تسليط أضواء قاسية بشكل خاص على الكتلة. ولكن الخروج البريطاني لا يعني بالضرورة زوال الاتحاد. بل ربما يعمل بدلا من ذلك عمل نداء التنبيه والإيقاظ، فيحفز التحرك من أجل معالجة مشاكل الاتحاد الأوروبي.

ويحاول بعض القادة الأوروبيين الاستجابة لتلك الدعوة، من خلال حث الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي على "استكمال الاتحاد". وهم يزعمون أن دفع التكامل سيكون أسهل في غياب المملكة المتحدة، لأن الأعضاء المتبقين أقل تغايرا وأكثر ميلا إلى الموافقة على الخطوات التي ربما كانت بريطانيا لتعارضها.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

كان الاتحاد المصرفي من بين هذه الخطوات ــ ومحل اهتمام دائم منذ اندلعت أزمة اليورو. وفي حين تحقق بالفعل تقدم كبير على هذه الجبهة، فلا يزال التكامل المصرفي الأوروبي بعيدا عن الاكتمال. وتشمل الأعمال غير المنجزة خطة تأمين الودائع، فضلا عن إنشاء شريحة أكبر من الأصول السيادية الآمنة، أو الأوراق المالية الخالية من المخاطر على نطاق منطقة اليورو بالكامل.

وتتمثل خطوة أخرى محتملة، يدفعها التباين العميق في الأداء الاقتصادي بين بلدان منطقة اليورو، في مخطط للتأمين المشترك ضد البطالة، والذي بموجبه يتم تمويل إعانات البطالة الدورية من ميزانية الاتحاد الأوروبي. وأخيرا، أدت أزمة اللاجئين إلى مناقشة خطة مشتركة لتعزيز الحدود الخارجية للاتحاد الأوروبي، وتوزيع طالبي اللجوء بين الدول الأعضاء، وتمويل إدماجهم.

الواقع أن كل هذه الأفكار ــ وغيرها الكثير ــ نوقشت باستفاضة، وجرى تفصيلها إلى النقطة التي نشأت معها أجندات وبرامج قابلة للتنفيذ. ورغم هذا، كان التقدم ضئيلا. فقد تبين أن المملكة المتحدة، ليست المصدر الوحيد للمقاومة السياسية لجهود تعميق التكامل.

بطبيعة الحال، يعتمد من يعارض التكامل على اقتراح محدد مفاده أنه من المرجح أن تستفيد بعض دول الاتحاد الأوروبي منه أكثر من غيرها. وفي بعض الحالات، ربما يُفضي أحد الاقتراحات إلى تحقيق مكاسب أكبر في الأمد البعيد للجميع، ولكنه ينطوي على تكاليف أولية تتحملها دول بعينها. وفي وقت حيث تستعد بعض الدول الكبرى في الاتحاد الأوروبي لعقد انتخابات وطنية، ويحرص الساسة المناهضون للمؤسسة على عزل الأحزاب المعتدلة، أصبح العديد من القادة الوطنيين غير راغبين في المجازفة برأس مالهم السياسي لتمرير مثل هذه الإصلاحات.

ولكن ماذا لو جُعِلَت الإصلاحات أكثر جاذبية؟ ربما يكون كسر الم��اومة السياسية على نفس القدر من بساطة حزم المقترحات معا. فمن الممكن الجمع بين المقترحات التي تعطي قدرا أعظم من الفوائد لبعض الأطراف وتلك التي تعود بفوائد أكبر على أطراف أخرى، والموازنة بينها. ومن الممكن التعويض عن التكاليف القصيرة الأمد المترتبة على سياسة ما من خلال المكاسب الأقصر أجلا المترتبة على سياسة أخرى.

ولنتأمل هنا الجهود المبذولة لمعالجة أزمة اللاجئين. بمجرد أن بات من الواضح أن بعض الدول، وخاصة في وسط أوروبا، كانت غير راغبة في قبول الحصص التي فرضها الاتحاد الأوروبي في جهود إعادة التوطين، اقتُرِح السماح لطالبي اللجوء بالاختيار أين يريدون أن يستقروا. وسوف تغطي ميزانية الاتحاد الأوروبي التكاليف، ربما باستخدام سندات آمنة صادرة حديثا.

بيد أن هذه الفكرة من الممكن أن تصطدم أيضا بمقاومة شديدة، خاصة وأن الدول التي قد تجتذب أكبر عدد من اللاجئين هي تلك التي لديها بالفعل اقتصادات أقوى، وعلى هذا فهي الأقل احتياجا إلى التمويل من الاتحاد الأوروبي. ويكمن الحل في تقديم تدبير آخر، يُنتِج التحويلات في الاتجاه المعاكس، بالترادف مع سياسات اللاجئين.

ولعل المرشح الأفضل لهذا الدور هو مخطط التأمين المشترك ضد البطالة. سوف تستفيد الدول غير المرغوبة في نظر اللاجئين، بسبب البطالة الدورية المرتفعة، بشكل غير متناسب من هذه السياسة، وخاصة في الأمد القريب. وربما يكون توقع التعويض عن هذه التحويلات في نهاية المطاف من خلال أموال إعادة توطين اللاجئين هو المطلوب على وجه التحديد للحصول على دعم الدول المنخفضة البطالة.

من المؤكد أن بعض التعقيدات الإضافية ربما تظهر في ما يتصل بقضية اللاجئين بشكل خاص. فمن الممكن أن تتسبب المقاومة الاجتماعية للهجرة في دول مثل ألمانيا، وهي المقاومة التي تتغذى على الهجمات الإرهابية والخطاب السياسي الشعبوي، في تقويض جاذبية مثل هذا البرنامج. ولكن في هذه الحالة، يمكن تعديل حزمة السياسات المحددة.

Fake news or real views Learn More

إن تغليف الإصلاحات على النحو الذي يجعلها مستساغة يبدو أشبه بالعمل التجاري. ولكن الأمر لا يدور حول عقد الصفقات اليومية المعتادة فحسب. بل يتعلق الأمر باستكمال ــ وبالتالية حماية ــ الاتحاد الأوروبي، من خلال بناء مجموعة أكثر استدامة من المؤسسات. وإذا كان للاتحاد الأوروبي أن يظل منارة للانفتاح والديمقراطية الليبرالية، فيتعين عليه أن يواصل عملية التكامل. وإذا كان له أن يحرز تقدما في هذا السياق فسوف يكون لزاما على قادته أن يحرصوا على ضمان استفادة كل الدول الأعضاء بالتساوي على طول الطريق.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali