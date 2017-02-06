فن التكامل الأوروبي

لندن ــ كان العام الماضي ذاخرا بالتطورات الفاصلة. فعلاوة على فوز دونالد ترامب بالانتخابات الرئاسية في الولايات المتحدة، بَرَزَت بعض نقاط الضعف التي تعيب الاتحاد الأوروبي بشكل كامل، مع تسبب التصويت في المملكة المتحدة لصالح ترك الاتحاد الأوروبي في تسليط أضواء قاسية بشكل خاص على الكتلة. ولكن الخروج البريطاني لا يعني بالضرورة زوال الاتحاد. بل ربما يعمل بدلا من ذلك عمل نداء التنبيه والإيقاظ، فيحفز التحرك من أجل معالجة مشاكل الاتحاد الأوروبي.
ويحاول بعض القادة الأوروبيين الاستجابة لتلك الدعوة، من خلال حث الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي على "استكمال الاتحاد". وهم يزعمون أن دفع التكامل سيكون أسهل في غياب المملكة المتحدة، لأن الأعضاء المتبقين أقل تغايرا وأكثر ميلا إلى الموافقة على الخطوات التي ربما كانت بريطانيا لتعارضها.
كان الاتحاد المصرفي من بين هذه الخطوات ــ ومحل اهتمام دائم منذ اندلعت أزمة اليورو. وفي حين تحقق بالفعل تقدم كبير على هذه الجبهة، فلا يزال التكامل المصرفي الأوروبي بعيدا عن الاكتمال. وتشمل الأعمال غير المنجزة خطة تأمين الودائع، فضلا عن إنشاء شريحة أكبر من الأصول السيادية الآمنة، أو الأوراق المالية الخالية من المخاطر على نطاق منطقة اليورو بالكامل.
وتتمثل خطوة أخرى محتملة، يدفعها التباين العميق في الأداء الاقتصادي بين بلدان منطقة اليورو، في مخطط للتأمين المشترك ضد البطالة، والذي بموجبه يتم تمويل إعانات البطالة الدورية من ميزانية الاتحاد الأوروبي. وأخيرا، أدت أزمة اللاجئين إلى مناقشة خطة مشتركة لتعزيز الحدود الخارجية للاتحاد الأوروبي، وتوزيع طالبي اللجوء بين الدول الأعضاء، وتمويل إدماجهم.
الواقع أن كل هذه الأفكار ــ وغيرها الكثير ــ نوقشت باستفاضة، وجرى تفصيلها إلى النقطة التي نشأت معها أجندات وبرامج قابلة للتنفيذ. ورغم هذا، كان التقدم ضئيلا. فقد تبين أن المملكة المتحدة، ليست المصدر الوحيد للمقاومة السياسية لجهود تعميق التكامل.
بطبيعة الحال، يعتمد من يعارض التكامل على اقتراح محدد مفاده أنه من المرجح أن تستفيد بعض دول الاتحاد الأوروبي منه أكثر من غيرها. وفي بعض الحالات، ربما يُفضي أحد الاقتراحات إلى تحقيق مكاسب أكبر في الأمد البعيد للجميع، ولكنه ينطوي على تكاليف أولية تتحملها دول بعينها. وفي وقت حيث تستعد بعض الدول الكبرى في الاتحاد الأوروبي لعقد انتخابات وطنية، ويحرص الساسة المناهضون للمؤسسة على عزل الأحزاب المعتدلة، أصبح العديد من القادة الوطنيين غير راغبين في المجازفة برأس مالهم السياسي لتمرير مثل هذه الإصلاحات.
ولكن ماذا لو جُعِلَت الإصلاحات أكثر جاذبية؟ ربما يكون كسر الم��اومة السياسية على نفس القدر من بساطة حزم المقترحات معا. فمن الممكن الجمع بين المقترحات التي تعطي قدرا أعظم من الفوائد لبعض الأطراف وتلك التي تعود بفوائد أكبر على أطراف أخرى، والموازنة بينها. ومن الممكن التعويض عن التكاليف القصيرة الأمد المترتبة على سياسة ما من خلال المكاسب الأقصر أجلا المترتبة على سياسة أخرى.
ولنتأمل هنا الجهود المبذولة لمعالجة أزمة اللاجئين. بمجرد أن بات من الواضح أن بعض الدول، وخاصة في وسط أوروبا، كانت غير راغبة في قبول الحصص التي فرضها الاتحاد الأوروبي في جهود إعادة التوطين، اقتُرِح السماح لطالبي اللجوء بالاختيار أين يريدون أن يستقروا. وسوف تغطي ميزانية الاتحاد الأوروبي التكاليف، ربما باستخدام سندات آمنة صادرة حديثا.
بيد أن هذه الفكرة من الممكن أن تصطدم أيضا بمقاومة شديدة، خاصة وأن الدول التي قد تجتذب أكبر عدد من اللاجئين هي تلك التي لديها بالفعل اقتصادات أقوى، وعلى هذا فهي الأقل احتياجا إلى التمويل من الاتحاد الأوروبي. ويكمن الحل في تقديم تدبير آخر، يُنتِج التحويلات في الاتجاه المعاكس، بالترادف مع سياسات اللاجئين.
ولعل المرشح الأفضل لهذا الدور هو مخطط التأمين المشترك ضد البطالة. سوف تستفيد الدول غير المرغوبة في نظر اللاجئين، بسبب البطالة الدورية المرتفعة، بشكل غير متناسب من هذه السياسة، وخاصة في الأمد القريب. وربما يكون توقع التعويض عن هذه التحويلات في نهاية المطاف من خلال أموال إعادة توطين اللاجئين هو المطلوب على وجه التحديد للحصول على دعم الدول المنخفضة البطالة.
من المؤكد أن بعض التعقيدات الإضافية ربما تظهر في ما يتصل بقضية اللاجئين بشكل خاص. فمن الممكن أن تتسبب المقاومة الاجتماعية للهجرة في دول مثل ألمانيا، وهي المقاومة التي تتغذى على الهجمات الإرهابية والخطاب السياسي الشعبوي، في تقويض جاذبية مثل هذا البرنامج. ولكن في هذه الحالة، يمكن تعديل حزمة السياسات المحددة.
إن تغليف الإصلاحات على النحو الذي يجعلها مستساغة يبدو أشبه بالعمل التجاري. ولكن الأمر لا يدور حول عقد الصفقات اليومية المعتادة فحسب. بل يتعلق الأمر باستكمال ــ وبالتالية حماية ــ الاتحاد الأوروبي، من خلال بناء مجموعة أكثر استدامة من المؤسسات. وإذا كان للاتحاد الأوروبي أن يظل منارة للانفتاح والديمقراطية الليبرالية، فيتعين عليه أن يواصل عملية التكامل. وإذا كان له أن يحرز تقدما في هذا السياق فسوف يكون لزاما على قادته أن يحرصوا على ضمان استفادة كل الدول الأعضاء بالتساوي على طول الطريق.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Sergei Guriev says the EU needs to move ahead with its integration project, which should be easier without Britain. As the remaining members are "somewhat less heterogeneous," it's most likely that they will agree on measures that Britain would have rejected. Many of the ideas had been "discussed at length" in th past with little progress made, due to Britain's opposition. The author proposes the EU to fill old wine in new bottles, to make it more "palatable."
The first step of these repackaged reforms is to press forward the banking union, which was agreed upon in December 2013. It consists of three pillars: a common banking advisor, with the European Central Bank (ECB) being given the power to monitor the health of and the risks taken by all the major banks within the eurozone, and intervene if any gets into trouble. A single resolution mechanism has a common "resolution authority" to manage the bailing out of troubled banks, and it is funded by a regular levy collected from eurozone banks. A common deposit guarantee serves to protect anyone with an ordinary bank account, who would have their money - up to a limit of 100,000 euros - guaranteed by a common eurozone fund.
This is an ambitious step to a deepened economic and monetary union, as it would give European authorities the power to supervise banks and wind them up. A banking union would involve giving up another chunk of sovereignty and, to a degree, sharing the risks of other countries' banks.
Another "potential step" would be to create a "joint unemployment-insurance scheme" to cement the European welfare systems, "whereby cyclical unemployment benefits would be financed from the EU budget." It aims to overcome the "profound asymmetry of eurozone countries' economic performance" and outline the entitlement conditions for receiving unemployment benefits and their duration. They vary widely across member states, with France among the most generous provider of unemployment benefits, while the safety net has diminised in the traditionally liberal Nordic nations.
In the face of the refugee crisis there had been "a discussion of a joint scheme for enforcing the EU’s external borders, allocating asylum-seekers among its member countries, and financing their integration." As the EU aspires to an ever-closer union, there needs to be a coordination of security. European leaders had agreed to step up joint efforts to strengthen the bloc's external borders. Frontex, the EU border security agency, runs operations to identify and manage migrants across the Mediterranean. Another body, Eurojust, works on measures to improve co-operation between prosecutors to ensure cross-border criminals face trial.
The repackaged changes the author proposes affect the partial loss of national sovereignty and require the eking out of economic discrepancy among member states to make them work. The question is how to make these reforms more appealing? How to convince some countries to bear "significant up-front costs," hoping to reap "long-term gains for all?" This year sees general elections in France, Germany, the Netherlands and perhaps Italy, where anti-establishment populists are seeking to unseat mainstream political parties, that need to regain the goodwill of their constituents. Therefore "many national leaders are unwilling to risk their political capital to push through such reforms."
The author says, "it is about completing – and thus protecting – the EU, by building a more sustainable set of institutions. If the EU is to remain a beacon of openness and liberal democracy, it must forge ahead with integration. If it is to make headway, its leaders will have to ensure that all members benefit equally along the way." It's easier said than done. Given the economic hardships many Europeans go through, there's no appetite for doling out what little resources there are. To revive the economy ought to be the priority. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Policy bundles are a good way to restart the discussion
However, it's just another way of presenting what in the US is called the "horse trading" aspect of politics - the deal making process within a political body where lots of interests are in a position to obstruct or veto, and one interest group agrees to de-obstruct one thing in exchange for another interest group de-obstructing another. And there is nothing at all wrong with this way of doing things, I think it's a necessary part of a pluralistic democracy as per European ideals.
But...
Voters and national or regional politicians understand that quid-pro-quo perfectly well already - that they get something for themselves in exchange for supporting something for their neighbor. The stratagem of policy bundles risks overlooking the root cause of the problem.
There is lack of faith that the exchanges are reciprocal.
That is a more serious condition. Especially If the belief has some basis in reality.
At the end of the day, the "policy bundle" is going to have to include a major concession of some kind, by those who economically benefit from more flexible labor markets. This is what the neoliberal school utterly failed to do, with the results we have now. Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
A good article and an interesting approach of bundling solutions to different problems. Looks technical craft but it might just work, provided it be used as a supplement to more fundamental solutions.
Thank you. Read more
