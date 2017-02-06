3

Искусство европейской интеграции

ЛОНДОН – Минувший год оказался полон событиями переломного значения. Помимо победы Дональда Трампа на президентских выборах в США, стали полностью очевидны определённые слабости Евросоюза, ярко проявившиеся в голосовании Великобритании за выход из ЕС. Но Брексит не должен привести к гибели ЕС. Наоборот, он может стать звонком, который побудит к конкретным действиям с целью решить проблемы Евросоюза.

Некоторые европейские лидеры пытаются воспользоваться этим сигналом и призывают страны ЕС «завершить формирование союза». По их мнению, без Великобритании интеграция будет идти легче, потому что оставшиеся страны несколько менее разнородны, а значит, они с большей вероятностью способны договориться о шагах, противником которых могла бы стать Британия.

Одним из таких шагов является создание банковского союза. После начала кризиса в еврозоне этот вопрос постоянно находится в центре внимания. Но хотя на этом фронте уже достигнут значительный прогресс, процесс европейской банковской интеграции далёк от завершения. Среди незаконченных дел – система страхования банковских вкладов, а также создание старшего транша безопасных суверенных активов, то есть общих для еврозоны, безрисковых ценных бумаг

Другой потенциальной мерой, мотивированной глубокой асимметрией в экономическом состоянии стран еврозоны в период кризиса, могла бы стать совместная система страхования от безработицы. В рамках этой системы пособия по безработице, вызванной циклическими причинами, могли бы финансироваться из бюджета ЕС. Наконец, кризис беженцев спровоцировал дискуссию о совместной системе охраны внешних границ ЕС, порядке размещения беженцев между странами ЕС, а также финансирования их интеграции.

Все эти – и многие другие – идеи обсуждаются уже долгое время, вплоть до того, что уже даже разработаны конкретные планы действий. Однако достигнутый прогресс пока очень мал. Как выяснилось, Великобритания является далеко не единственным источником политического сопротивления углубленной интеграции.

Разумеется, ответ на вопрос, кто именно сопротивляется этой интеграции, может быть разным и зависит от конкретных предложения, которые в каждом случае оказываются выгодны одним странам ЕС больше, чем другим. В каких-то случаях предлагаемые меры могут быть очень выгодными для всех стран в долгосрочной перспективе, но они требуют значительных первоначальных затрат со стороны отдельных государств. Между тем, в условиях, когда часть крупных стран ЕС готовится к общенациональным выборам, а политики, выступающие против истеблишмента, начинают опережать умеренные партии, многие национальные лидеры потеряли желание рисковать своим политическим капиталом, выступая за подобные реформы.

А что если сделать эти реформы более привлекательными? Преодолеть политическое сопротивление, возможно, столь же просто, как упаковать все эти предложения вместе. Те предложения, которые выгоднее одним странам, можно объединить с предложениями, которые выгоднее другим, добившись, тем самым, баланса. При этом краткосрочные расходы на одну меру можно было бы компенсировать краткосрочными доходами от другой.

Взять, к примеру, усилия по урегулированию кризиса беженцев. Как только стало ясно, что часть стран ЕС, особенно в Центральной Европе, не согласна с навязываемыми ЕС квотами на переселенцев, возникло предложение разрешить беженцам самими выбирать, где бы они хотели поселиться. Связанные с этим затраты покрывались бы из бюджета ЕС (потенциально с использованием специально выпущенных надёжных облигаций).

Однако эта идея тоже может наткнуться на сопротивление, в частности потому, что те страны, которые будут привлекать основную часть беженцев, уже и так обладают сильной экономикой, а значит, они меньше других нуждаются в финансировании со стороны ЕС. Решить проблему помогла бы другая мера, создающая поток трансфертов в направлении недовольных стран и принятая в тандеме с политикой помощи беженцам.

Лучшим кандидатом на эту роль вполне могла бы стать совместная система страхования от безработицы. Страны, которые из-за своей высокой циклической безработицы являются нежелательными для беженцев, могли бы получать непропорционально больше выгод от этой системы, особенно в краткосрочной перспективе. А ожидания, что данные трансферты в итоге будут компенсированы выделением средств на переселение беженцев, могут стать как раз тем, что нужно для получения поддержки стран с низким уровнем безработицы.

Разумеется, могут возникнуть дополнительные сложности, особенно по вопросу о беженцах. Общественное сопротивление иммиграции в такой стране, как Германия, подпитываемое терактами и политической риторикой популистов, может ослабить привлекательность подобной программы. Но в этом случае конкретный пакет мер можно скорректировать.

Идея упаковки реформ с целью повысить их привлекательность, возможно, звучит слишком тривиально. Однако речь идёт не просто о рядовых соглашениях. Речь идёт о завершении формирования (а значит, о защите) Евросоюза путём создания более устойчивого набора институтов. Для того чтобы ЕС оставался маяком открытости и либеральной демократии, ему надо продолжать интеграцию. А для её успеха, лидерами ЕС придётся гарантировать, чтобы всем странам союза это было в равной степени выгодно.

Статья переведена на русский язык с оригинала на английском языке.