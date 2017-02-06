Искусство европейской интеграции

j. von Hettlingen FEB 7, 2017

Sergei Guriev says the EU needs to move ahead with its integration project, which should be easier without Britain. As the remaining members are "somewhat less heterogeneous," it's most likely that they will agree on measures that Britain would have rejected. Many of the ideas had been "discussed at length" in th past with little progress made, due to Britain's opposition. The author proposes the EU to fill old wine in new bottles, to make it more "palatable."

The first step of these repackaged reforms is to press forward the banking union, which was agreed upon in December 2013. It consists of three pillars: a common banking advisor, with the European Central Bank (ECB) being given the power to monitor the health of and the risks taken by all the major banks within the eurozone, and intervene if any gets into trouble. A single resolution mechanism has a common "resolution authority" to manage the bailing out of troubled banks, and it is funded by a regular levy collected from eurozone banks. A common deposit guarantee serves to protect anyone with an ordinary bank account, who would have their money - up to a limit of 100,000 euros - guaranteed by a common eurozone fund.

This is an ambitious step to a deepened economic and monetary union, as it would give European authorities the power to supervise banks and wind them up. A banking union would involve giving up another chunk of sovereignty and, to a degree, sharing the risks of other countries' banks.

Another "potential step" would be to create a "joint unemployment-insurance scheme" to cement the European welfare systems, "whereby cyclical unemployment benefits would be financed from the EU budget." It aims to overcome the "profound asymmetry of eurozone countries' economic performance" and outline the entitlement conditions for receiving unemployment benefits and their duration. They vary widely across member states, with France among the most generous provider of unemployment benefits, while the safety net has diminised in the traditionally liberal Nordic nations.

In the face of the refugee crisis there had been "a discussion of a joint scheme for enforcing the EU’s external borders, allocating asylum-seekers among its member countries, and financing their integration." As the EU aspires to an ever-closer union, there needs to be a coordination of security. European leaders had agreed to step up joint efforts to strengthen the bloc's external borders. Frontex, the EU border security agency, runs operations to identify and manage migrants across the Mediterranean. Another body, Eurojust, works on measures to improve co-operation between prosecutors to ensure cross-border criminals face trial.

The repackaged changes the author proposes affect the partial loss of national sovereignty and require the eking out of economic discrepancy among member states to make them work. The question is how to make these reforms more appealing? How to convince some countries to bear "significant up-front costs," hoping to reap "long-term gains for all?" This year sees general elections in France, Germany, the Netherlands and perhaps Italy, where anti-establishment populists are seeking to unseat mainstream political parties, that need to regain the goodwill of their constituents. Therefore "many national leaders are unwilling to risk their political capital to push through such reforms."

The author says, "it is about completing – and thus protecting – the EU, by building a more sustainable set of institutions. If the EU is to remain a beacon of openness and liberal democracy, it must forge ahead with integration. If it is to make headway, its leaders will have to ensure that all members benefit equally along the way." It's easier said than done. Given the economic hardships many Europeans go through, there's no appetite for doling out what little resources there are. To revive the economy ought to be the priority. Read more