Искусство европейской интеграции

ЛОНДОН – Минувший год оказался полон событиями переломного значения. Помимо победы Дональда Трампа на президентских выборах в США, стали полностью очевидны определённые слабости Евросоюза, ярко проявившиеся в голосовании Великобритании за выход из ЕС. Но Брексит не должен привести к гибели ЕС. Наоборот, он может стать звонком, который побудит к конкретным действиям с целью решить проблемы Евросоюза.
Некоторые европейские лидеры пытаются воспользоваться этим сигналом и призывают страны ЕС «завершить формирование союза». По их мнению, без Великобритании интеграция будет идти легче, потому что оставшиеся страны несколько менее разнородны, а значит, они с большей вероятностью способны договориться о шагах, противником которых могла бы стать Британия.
Одним из таких шагов является создание банковского союза. После начала кризиса в еврозоне этот вопрос постоянно находится в центре внимания. Но хотя на этом фронте уже достигнут значительный прогресс, процесс европейской банковской интеграции далёк от завершения. Среди незаконченных дел – система страхования банковских вкладов, а также создание старшего транша безопасных суверенных активов, то есть общих для еврозоны, безрисковых ценных бумаг
Другой потенциальной мерой, мотивированной глубокой асимметрией в экономическом состоянии стран еврозоны в период кризиса, могла бы стать совместная система страхования от безработицы. В рамках этой системы пособия по безработице, вызванной циклическими причинами, могли бы финансироваться из бюджета ЕС. Наконец, кризис беженцев спровоцировал дискуссию о совместной системе охраны внешних границ ЕС, порядке размещения беженцев между странами ЕС, а также финансирования их интеграции.
Все эти – и многие другие – идеи обсуждаются уже долгое время, вплоть до того, что уже даже разработаны конкретные планы действий. Однако достигнутый прогресс пока очень мал. Как выяснилось, Великобритания является далеко не единственным источником политического сопротивления углубленной интеграции.
Разумеется, ответ на вопрос, кто именно сопротивляется этой интеграции, может быть разным и зависит от конкретных предложения, которые в каждом случае оказываются выгодны одним странам ЕС больше, чем другим. В каких-то случаях предлагаемые меры могут быть очень выгодными для всех стран в долгосрочной перспективе, но они требуют значительных первоначальных затрат со стороны отдельных государств. Между тем, в условиях, когда часть крупных стран ЕС готовится к общенациональным выборам, а политики, выступающие против истеблишмента, начинают опережать умеренные партии, многие национальные лидеры потеряли желание рисковать своим политическим капиталом, выступая за подобные реформы.
А что если сделать эти реформы более привлекательными? Преодолеть политическое сопротивление, возможно, столь же просто, как упаковать все эти предложения вместе. Те предложения, которые выгоднее одним странам, можно объединить с предложениями, которые выгоднее другим, добившись, тем самым, баланса. При этом краткосрочные расходы на одну меру можно было бы компенсировать краткосрочными доходами от другой.
Взять, к примеру, усилия по урегулированию кризиса беженцев. Как только стало ясно, что часть стран ЕС, особенно в Центральной Европе, не согласна с навязываемыми ЕС квотами на переселенцев, возникло предложение разрешить беженцам самими выбирать, где бы они хотели поселиться. Связанные с этим затраты покрывались бы из бюджета ЕС (потенциально с использованием специально выпущенных надёжных облигаций).
Однако эта идея тоже может наткнуться на сопротивление, в частности потому, что те страны, которые будут привлекать основную часть беженцев, уже и так обладают сильной экономикой, а значит, они меньше других нуждаются в финансировании со стороны ЕС. Решить проблему помогла бы другая мера, создающая поток трансфертов в направлении недовольных стран и принятая в тандеме с политикой помощи беженцам.
Лучшим кандидатом на эту роль вполне могла бы стать совместная система страхования от безработицы. Страны, которые из-за своей высокой циклической безработицы являются нежелательными для беженцев, могли бы получать непропорционально больше выгод от этой системы, особенно в краткосрочной перспективе. А ожидания, что данные трансферты в итоге будут компенсированы выделением средств на переселение беженцев, могут стать как раз тем, что нужно для получения поддержки стран с низким уровнем безработицы.
Разумеется, могут возникнуть дополнительные сложности, особенно по вопросу о беженцах. Общественное сопротивление иммиграции в такой стране, как Германия, подпитываемое терактами и политической риторикой популистов, может ослабить привлекательность подобной программы. Но в этом случае конкретный пакет мер можно скорректировать.
Идея упаковки реформ с целью повысить их привлекательность, возможно, звучит слишком тривиально. Однако речь идёт не просто о рядовых соглашениях. Речь идёт о завершении формирования (а значит, о защите) Евросоюза путём создания более устойчивого набора институтов. Для того чтобы ЕС оставался маяком открытости и либеральной демократии, ему надо продолжать интеграцию. А для её успеха, лидерами ЕС придётся гарантировать, чтобы всем странам союза это было в равной степени выгодно.
Статья переведена на русский язык с оригинала на английском языке.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (3)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Sergei Guriev says the EU needs to move ahead with its integration project, which should be easier without Britain. As the remaining members are "somewhat less heterogeneous," it's most likely that they will agree on measures that Britain would have rejected. Many of the ideas had been "discussed at length" in th past with little progress made, due to Britain's opposition. The author proposes the EU to fill old wine in new bottles, to make it more "palatable."
The first step of these repackaged reforms is to press forward the banking union, which was agreed upon in December 2013. It consists of three pillars: a common banking advisor, with the European Central Bank (ECB) being given the power to monitor the health of and the risks taken by all the major banks within the eurozone, and intervene if any gets into trouble. A single resolution mechanism has a common "resolution authority" to manage the bailing out of troubled banks, and it is funded by a regular levy collected from eurozone banks. A common deposit guarantee serves to protect anyone with an ordinary bank account, who would have their money - up to a limit of 100,000 euros - guaranteed by a common eurozone fund.
This is an ambitious step to a deepened economic and monetary union, as it would give European authorities the power to supervise banks and wind them up. A banking union would involve giving up another chunk of sovereignty and, to a degree, sharing the risks of other countries' banks.
Another "potential step" would be to create a "joint unemployment-insurance scheme" to cement the European welfare systems, "whereby cyclical unemployment benefits would be financed from the EU budget." It aims to overcome the "profound asymmetry of eurozone countries' economic performance" and outline the entitlement conditions for receiving unemployment benefits and their duration. They vary widely across member states, with France among the most generous provider of unemployment benefits, while the safety net has diminised in the traditionally liberal Nordic nations.
In the face of the refugee crisis there had been "a discussion of a joint scheme for enforcing the EU’s external borders, allocating asylum-seekers among its member countries, and financing their integration." As the EU aspires to an ever-closer union, there needs to be a coordination of security. European leaders had agreed to step up joint efforts to strengthen the bloc's external borders. Frontex, the EU border security agency, runs operations to identify and manage migrants across the Mediterranean. Another body, Eurojust, works on measures to improve co-operation between prosecutors to ensure cross-border criminals face trial.
The repackaged changes the author proposes affect the partial loss of national sovereignty and require the eking out of economic discrepancy among member states to make them work. The question is how to make these reforms more appealing? How to convince some countries to bear "significant up-front costs," hoping to reap "long-term gains for all?" This year sees general elections in France, Germany, the Netherlands and perhaps Italy, where anti-establishment populists are seeking to unseat mainstream political parties, that need to regain the goodwill of their constituents. Therefore "many national leaders are unwilling to risk their political capital to push through such reforms."
The author says, "it is about completing – and thus protecting – the EU, by building a more sustainable set of institutions. If the EU is to remain a beacon of openness and liberal democracy, it must forge ahead with integration. If it is to make headway, its leaders will have to ensure that all members benefit equally along the way." It's easier said than done. Given the economic hardships many Europeans go through, there's no appetite for doling out what little resources there are. To revive the economy ought to be the priority. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Policy bundles are a good way to restart the discussion
However, it's just another way of presenting what in the US is called the "horse trading" aspect of politics - the deal making process within a political body where lots of interests are in a position to obstruct or veto, and one interest group agrees to de-obstruct one thing in exchange for another interest group de-obstructing another. And there is nothing at all wrong with this way of doing things, I think it's a necessary part of a pluralistic democracy as per European ideals.
But...
Voters and national or regional politicians understand that quid-pro-quo perfectly well already - that they get something for themselves in exchange for supporting something for their neighbor. The stratagem of policy bundles risks overlooking the root cause of the problem.
There is lack of faith that the exchanges are reciprocal.
That is a more serious condition. Especially If the belief has some basis in reality.
At the end of the day, the "policy bundle" is going to have to include a major concession of some kind, by those who economically benefit from more flexible labor markets. This is what the neoliberal school utterly failed to do, with the results we have now. Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
A good article and an interesting approach of bundling solutions to different problems. Looks technical craft but it might just work, provided it be used as a supplement to more fundamental solutions.
Thank you. Read more
Featured
Trump’s Chaos Theory of Government
Jacek Rostowski sees a much larger agenda than just nationalist politics driving the Trump administration.
Why Millennials Will Reject Trump
Jeffrey D. Sachs explains why the generational divide in US politics will not disappear as the young age.
The End of Trump’s Market Honeymoon
Nouriel Roubini expects the current equity-price rally to end as the new administration's economic policies take shape.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Nina Khrushcheva
[Listen to the podcast here.] Nina Khrushcheva, Professor at the New School, discusses truth, Russia, and the future for US-Russian relations with PS Contributing Editor John Andrews, Krister Paris from the Estonian newspaper Eesti Pärvaleht, and Arnout Brouwers from Holland’s de Volkskrant.