El arte de la integración europea

LONDRES – El año pasado estuvo lleno de acontecimientos importantes. Además de la victoria de Donald Trump en las presidenciales de Estados Unidos, quedaron a plena luz algunas de las debilidades de la Unión Europea, en particular con la votación del Reino Unido a favor de abandonar el bloque. Pero el Brexit no tiene por qué marcar la caída de la Unión Europea. En lugar de ello, puede servir de llamada de atención y acelerar medidas para abordar los problemas de la UE.
Algunos líderes europeos están intentando responder a esa llamada, urgiendo a los estados miembro de la UE a “completar la Unión”. Argumentan que sin el Reino Unido será más fácil avanzar en la integración, ya que los miembros que quedan son un poco menos heterogéneos, y por ello más propensos a aceptar las medidas a las que se habrían opuesto los británicos.
Uno de estos pasos, que ha sido constante centro de atención desde que comenzara la crisis del euro, es la unión bancaria. Si bien en este frente se han logrado avances importantes, la integración bancaria europea está lejos de haberse completado. Quedan pendientes un plan integral de seguro de los depósitos y la creación de un tramo preferente de activos soberanos seguros, o valores libres de riesgo con validez en toda la eurozona.
Otro paso potencial, motivado por la profunda asimetría del desempeño de los países de la eurozona durante la crisis, sería un plan de seguro de desempleo conjunto en que el presupuesto de la UE financiaría prestaciones cíclicas por paro. Finalmente, la crisis de los refugiados ha llevado al planteamiento de un plan conjunto de control de las fronteras externas de la UE, asignando solicitantes de asilo entre sus países miembro y financiando su integración.
Todas estas ideas (y varias otras) se han debatido largamente, hasta el punto que han surgido medidas que se pueden poner en práctica. Sin embargo, ha habido pocos avances. Resulta ser que el Reino Unido no es la única fuente de resistencia política hacia una mayor integración.
Por supuesto, cada propuesta específica determinará quiénes se oponen a ella, ya que probablemente beneficie a algunos estados miembros de la UE por sobre otros. En algunos casos, una propuesta podría generar beneficios de largo plazo para todos, pero significar importantes costes iniciales para países específicos. En momentos en que algunos de los más importantes países miembros de la UE tienen programadas elecciones nacionales y los políticos antisistema avanzan a costa de los partidos moderados, muchos líderes nacionales están poco dispuestos a arriesgar su capital político para impulsar este tipo de reformas.
Pero, ¿y si se hiciera que las reformas resultaran más atractivas? Puede que para vencer la resistencia política haya que sencillamente agruparlas de manera diferente. Las propuestas con mayores beneficios para algunos se podrían combinar y equilibrar con aquellas que tienen más beneficios para otros, y los costes de corto plazo de una política se podrían compensar con las ganancias de corto plazo de otra.
Piénsese en los esfuerzos por dar respuesta a la crisis de los refugiados. Una vez quedó claro que algunos países (especialmente en Europa central) no estaban dispuestos a aceptar cupos de refugiados impuestos por la UE, se propuso que los solicitantes de asilo pudieran escoger a dónde ir. El presupuesto de la UE cubriría los costes mediante la potencial emisión de bonos seguros.
Pero esta idea también encontró resistencia, no en menor medida porque los países que atraerían más refugiados son los que ya tienen economías más sólidas, y por ende necesitan menos financiación de la UE. La solución sería introducir otra medida que permitiera transferencias en la dirección opuesta según el flujo de refugiados que recibiera un país.
Bien podría ser que el mejor candidato para este papel sea el plan conjunto de seguro de desempleo. Debido al alto desempleo cíclico, los países que resulten indeseables para los refugiados se beneficiarían de forma desproporcionada de una política así, especialmente en el corto plazo. La expectativa de que estas transferencias se acaben compensando con los fondos para el reasentamiento de refugiados puede ser justo lo que se necesite para involucrar a los países con bajo desempleo.
No hay duda de que en torno al tema particular de los refugiados puede haber complicaciones adicionales. La resistencia social a la inmigración en un país como Alemania, avivada por los ataques terroristas y la retórica política populista, podría afectar el atractivo de un programa así. Pero en ese caso se podría ajustar el paquete de políticas específicas.
Puede que agrupar reformar para hacerlas más atractivas suene a ingeniería comercial, pero no es solamente un asunto de pactos y concesiones cotidianas. Tiene más bien con completar (y, así, proteger) la UE mediante la creación de un conjunto más sostenible de instituciones. Para que la UE siga siendo un símbolo de apertura y democracia liberal, debe proseguir con la integración. Para avanzar, sus líderes tienen que asegurarse de que todos los miembros vayan beneficiándose por igual.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Sergei Guriev says the EU needs to move ahead with its integration project, which should be easier without Britain. As the remaining members are "somewhat less heterogeneous," it's most likely that they will agree on measures that Britain would have rejected. Many of the ideas had been "discussed at length" in th past with little progress made, due to Britain's opposition. The author proposes the EU to fill old wine in new bottles, to make it more "palatable."
The first step of these repackaged reforms is to press forward the banking union, which was agreed upon in December 2013. It consists of three pillars: a common banking advisor, with the European Central Bank (ECB) being given the power to monitor the health of and the risks taken by all the major banks within the eurozone, and intervene if any gets into trouble. A single resolution mechanism has a common "resolution authority" to manage the bailing out of troubled banks, and it is funded by a regular levy collected from eurozone banks. A common deposit guarantee serves to protect anyone with an ordinary bank account, who would have their money - up to a limit of 100,000 euros - guaranteed by a common eurozone fund.
This is an ambitious step to a deepened economic and monetary union, as it would give European authorities the power to supervise banks and wind them up. A banking union would involve giving up another chunk of sovereignty and, to a degree, sharing the risks of other countries' banks.
Another "potential step" would be to create a "joint unemployment-insurance scheme" to cement the European welfare systems, "whereby cyclical unemployment benefits would be financed from the EU budget." It aims to overcome the "profound asymmetry of eurozone countries' economic performance" and outline the entitlement conditions for receiving unemployment benefits and their duration. They vary widely across member states, with France among the most generous provider of unemployment benefits, while the safety net has diminised in the traditionally liberal Nordic nations.
In the face of the refugee crisis there had been "a discussion of a joint scheme for enforcing the EU’s external borders, allocating asylum-seekers among its member countries, and financing their integration." As the EU aspires to an ever-closer union, there needs to be a coordination of security. European leaders had agreed to step up joint efforts to strengthen the bloc's external borders. Frontex, the EU border security agency, runs operations to identify and manage migrants across the Mediterranean. Another body, Eurojust, works on measures to improve co-operation between prosecutors to ensure cross-border criminals face trial.
The repackaged changes the author proposes affect the partial loss of national sovereignty and require the eking out of economic discrepancy among member states to make them work. The question is how to make these reforms more appealing? How to convince some countries to bear "significant up-front costs," hoping to reap "long-term gains for all?" This year sees general elections in France, Germany, the Netherlands and perhaps Italy, where anti-establishment populists are seeking to unseat mainstream political parties, that need to regain the goodwill of their constituents. Therefore "many national leaders are unwilling to risk their political capital to push through such reforms."
The author says, "it is about completing – and thus protecting – the EU, by building a more sustainable set of institutions. If the EU is to remain a beacon of openness and liberal democracy, it must forge ahead with integration. If it is to make headway, its leaders will have to ensure that all members benefit equally along the way." It's easier said than done. Given the economic hardships many Europeans go through, there's no appetite for doling out what little resources there are. To revive the economy ought to be the priority. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Policy bundles are a good way to restart the discussion
However, it's just another way of presenting what in the US is called the "horse trading" aspect of politics - the deal making process within a political body where lots of interests are in a position to obstruct or veto, and one interest group agrees to de-obstruct one thing in exchange for another interest group de-obstructing another. And there is nothing at all wrong with this way of doing things, I think it's a necessary part of a pluralistic democracy as per European ideals.
But...
Voters and national or regional politicians understand that quid-pro-quo perfectly well already - that they get something for themselves in exchange for supporting something for their neighbor. The stratagem of policy bundles risks overlooking the root cause of the problem.
There is lack of faith that the exchanges are reciprocal.
That is a more serious condition. Especially If the belief has some basis in reality.
At the end of the day, the "policy bundle" is going to have to include a major concession of some kind, by those who economically benefit from more flexible labor markets. This is what the neoliberal school utterly failed to do, with the results we have now. Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
A good article and an interesting approach of bundling solutions to different problems. Looks technical craft but it might just work, provided it be used as a supplement to more fundamental solutions.
Thank you. Read more
