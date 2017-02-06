3

El arte de la integración europea

LONDRES – El año pasado estuvo lleno de acontecimientos importantes. Además de la victoria de Donald Trump en las presidenciales de Estados Unidos, quedaron a plena luz algunas de las debilidades de la Unión Europea, en particular con la votación del Reino Unido a favor de abandonar el bloque. Pero el Brexit no tiene por qué marcar la caída de la Unión Europea. En lugar de ello, puede servir de llamada de atención y acelerar medidas para abordar los problemas de la UE.

Algunos líderes europeos están intentando responder a esa llamada, urgiendo a los estados miembro de la UE a “completar la Unión”. Argumentan que sin el Reino Unido será más fácil avanzar en la integración, ya que los miembros que quedan son un poco menos heterogéneos, y por ello más propensos a aceptar las medidas a las que se habrían opuesto los británicos.

Uno de estos pasos, que ha sido constante centro de atención desde que comenzara la crisis del euro, es la unión bancaria. Si bien en este frente se han logrado avances importantes, la integración bancaria europea está lejos de haberse completado. Quedan pendientes un plan integral de seguro de los depósitos y la creación de un tramo preferente de activos soberanos seguros, o valores libres de riesgo con validez en toda la eurozona.

Otro paso potencial, motivado por la profunda asimetría del desempeño de los países de la eurozona durante la crisis, sería un plan de seguro de desempleo conjunto en que el presupuesto de la UE financiaría prestaciones cíclicas por paro. Finalmente, la crisis de los refugiados ha llevado al planteamiento de un plan conjunto de control de las fronteras externas de la UE, asignando solicitantes de asilo entre sus países miembro y financiando su integración.

Todas estas ideas (y varias otras) se han debatido largamente, hasta el punto que han surgido medidas que se pueden poner en práctica. Sin embargo, ha habido pocos avances. Resulta ser que el Reino Unido no es la única fuente de resistencia política hacia una mayor integración.

Por supuesto, cada propuesta específica determinará quiénes se oponen a ella, ya que probablemente beneficie a algunos estados miembros de la UE por sobre otros. En algunos casos, una propuesta podría generar beneficios de largo plazo para todos, pero significar importantes costes iniciales para países específicos. En momentos en que algunos de los más importantes países miembros de la UE tienen programadas elecciones nacionales y los políticos antisistema avanzan a costa de los partidos moderados, muchos líderes nacionales están poco dispuestos a arriesgar su capital político para impulsar este tipo de reformas.

Pero, ¿y si se hiciera que las reformas resultaran más atractivas? Puede que para vencer la resistencia política haya que sencillamente agruparlas de manera diferente. Las propuestas con mayores beneficios para algunos se podrían combinar y equilibrar con aquellas que tienen más beneficios para otros, y los costes de corto plazo de una política se podrían compensar con las ganancias de corto plazo de otra.

Piénsese en los esfuerzos por dar respuesta a la crisis de los refugiados. Una vez quedó claro que algunos países (especialmente en Europa central) no estaban dispuestos a aceptar cupos de refugiados impuestos por la UE, se propuso que los solicitantes de asilo pudieran escoger a dónde ir. El presupuesto de la UE cubriría los costes mediante la potencial emisión de bonos seguros.

Pero esta idea también encontró resistencia, no en menor medida porque los países que atraerían más refugiados son los que ya tienen economías más sólidas, y por ende necesitan menos financiación de la UE. La solución sería introducir otra medida que permitiera transferencias en la dirección opuesta según el flujo de refugiados que recibiera un país.

Bien podría ser que el mejor candidato para este papel sea el plan conjunto de seguro de desempleo. Debido al alto desempleo cíclico, los países que resulten indeseables para los refugiados se beneficiarían de forma desproporcionada de una política así, especialmente en el corto plazo. La expectativa de que estas transferencias se acaben compensando con los fondos para el reasentamiento de refugiados puede ser justo lo que se necesite para involucrar a los países con bajo desempleo.

No hay duda de que en torno al tema particular de los refugiados puede haber complicaciones adicionales. La resistencia social a la inmigración en un país como Alemania, avivada por los ataques terroristas y la retórica política populista, podría afectar el atractivo de un programa así. Pero en ese caso se podría ajustar el paquete de políticas específicas.

Puede que agrupar reformar para hacerlas más atractivas suene a ingeniería comercial, pero no es solamente un asunto de pactos y concesiones cotidianas. Tiene más bien con completar (y, así, proteger) la UE mediante la creación de un conjunto más sostenible de instituciones. Para que la UE siga siendo un símbolo de apertura y democracia liberal, debe proseguir con la integración. Para avanzar, sus líderes tienen que asegurarse de que todos los miembros vayan beneficiándose por igual.

