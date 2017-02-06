3

Umění evropské integrace

LONDÝN – V uplynulém roce se odehrála řada přelomových událostí. Vedle vítězství Donalda Trumpa v amerických prezidentských volbách se naplno odhalily některé slabiny Evropské unie, vržené do obzvlášť nelítostného světla hlasováním o odchodu ve Spojeném království. Brexit ale není předzvěstí zániku Unie. Může spíš posloužit jako budíček a vyvolat snahy o vyřešení problémů EU.

Někteří evropští lídři se pokoušejí výzvu k probuzení vyslyšet a naléhají na členské státy EU, aby „dokončily unii“. Bez Británie bude podle nich snazší pokročit v integraci, neboť zbývající členové jsou o něco méně různorodí, a tak se spíš domluví na krocích, proti nimž by možná Británie brojila.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Jedním takovým krokem – od počátku krize eura v centru pozornosti – je bankovní unie. Na této frontě bylo sice dosaženo podstatného pokroku, přesto integrace evropského bankovnictví není ani zdaleka kompletní. K nedokončeným úkolům patří program pojištění vkladů, jakož i vytvoření tranše bezpečných suverénních aktiv na vysoké úrovni čili bezrizikových cenných papírů eurozóny jako celku.

Dalším možným krokem, motivovaným hlubokou nesouměřitelností hospodářské výkonnosti zemí eurozóny během krize, by byl společný program pojištění v nezaměstnanosti, v jehož rámci by se dávky při cyklické nezaměstnanosti financovaly z rozpočtu EU. Konečně uprchlická krize vyústila v diskusi o společném programu ostrahy vnějších hranic EU, rozdělování žadatelů o azyl mezi její členské země a financování jejich integrace.

Všechny tyto – a mnohé další – ideje se dlouze diskutovaly a jsou rozpracovány natolik, že už se objevily uplatnitelné programy. Přesto došlo jen k nevelkému pokroku. Jak se ukazuje, Británie není ani zdaleka jediným pramenem politického odporu k hlubší integraci.

Samozřejmě, kdo se staví proti integraci, závisí na konkrétních návrzích, neboť u každého z nich je pravděpodobné, že některým členským zemím EU prospěje víc a jiným méně. V některých případech by návrh mohl směřovat k větším dlouhodobým přínosům pro všechny, ale přináší značné počáteční náklady pro konkrétní země. V době, kdy se ve významných členských zemích EU chystají celostátní volby a umírněné strany vytlačují politici odsuzující zavedené pořádky, mnozí národní lídři nejsou ochotní prosazováním takových reforem riskovat svůj politický kapitál.

Co kdyby se ale reformy změnily tak, aby byly lákavější? K rozlomení politického odporu by možná stačilo spojit návrhy do balíčků. Návrhy s většími přínosy pro jedny by bylo možné spojit a vyvážit s jinými, které slibují větší přínosy jiným, a krátkodobé náklady jedné politiky kompenzovat krátkodobějšími přínosy jiné.

Vezměme si snahy o řešení uprchlické krize. Jakmile se ukázalo, že některé země, zejména ve střední Evropě, nejsou ochotné přijmout přesídlovací kvóty nařízené EU, bylo navrženo dovolit žadatelům o azyl, aby si sami zvolili, kam chtějí přesídlit. Náklady by hradil rozpočet EU, snad pomocí nově vydaných bezpečných dluhopisů.

Tato myšlenka by ale také mohla narazit na odpor, především proto, že nejvíc uprchlíků by přitahovaly země se silnějšími ekonomikami, které tudíž potřebují financování EU nejméně ze všech. Řešením by bylo zavést současně s uprchlickou politikou jiné opatření, které by vytvořilo transfery v opačném směru.

Nejlepším kandidátem na takovou úlohu může být program společného pojištění v nezaměstnanosti. Taková politika by nepoměrně víc prospěla zemím, jež uprchlíky kvůli vysoké cyklické nezaměstnanosti nelákají, zejména v krátkodobém výhledu. Očekávání, že vyrovnáním takových transferů nakonec budou finance na přesídlování uprchlíků, je možná právě tím, co je třeba k tomu, aby kývly země s nízkou nezaměstnaností.

Ovšemže, především u uprchlického tématu se mohou objevit další komplikace. Společenský odpor k přistěhovalectví v zemi typu Německa, podněcovaný teroristickými útoky a populistickou politickou rétorikou, by přitažlivost takového programu mohl podkopat. V takovém případě by však bylo možné konkrétní balíček politik upravit.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Spojování reforem do balíčků, aby byly stravitelnější, zní možná jako poučka pro podnikatelské začátečníky. Nejde ale jen o všední umění dospět k dohodě. Jde tady spíš o dokončení – a tedy ochranu – EU skrze budování udržitelnější institucionální soustavy. Chce-li EU zůstat vzorem otevřenosti a liberální demokracie, musí jít kupředu s integrací. K tomu, aby pokročila, bude nutné, aby její lídři zajistili, že zvolený postup prospěje rovnoměrně všem členským zemím.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč