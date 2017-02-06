Umění evropské integrace

LONDÝN – V uplynulém roce se odehrála řada přelomových událostí. Vedle vítězství Donalda Trumpa v amerických prezidentských volbách se naplno odhalily některé slabiny Evropské unie, vržené do obzvlášť nelítostného světla hlasováním o odchodu ve Spojeném království. Brexit ale není předzvěstí zániku Unie. Může spíš posloužit jako budíček a vyvolat snahy o vyřešení problémů EU.
Někteří evropští lídři se pokoušejí výzvu k probuzení vyslyšet a naléhají na členské státy EU, aby „dokončily unii“. Bez Británie bude podle nich snazší pokročit v integraci, neboť zbývající členové jsou o něco méně různorodí, a tak se spíš domluví na krocích, proti nimž by možná Británie brojila.
Jedním takovým krokem – od počátku krize eura v centru pozornosti – je bankovní unie. Na této frontě bylo sice dosaženo podstatného pokroku, přesto integrace evropského bankovnictví není ani zdaleka kompletní. K nedokončeným úkolům patří program pojištění vkladů, jakož i vytvoření tranše bezpečných suverénních aktiv na vysoké úrovni čili bezrizikových cenných papírů eurozóny jako celku.
Dalším možným krokem, motivovaným hlubokou nesouměřitelností hospodářské výkonnosti zemí eurozóny během krize, by byl společný program pojištění v nezaměstnanosti, v jehož rámci by se dávky při cyklické nezaměstnanosti financovaly z rozpočtu EU. Konečně uprchlická krize vyústila v diskusi o společném programu ostrahy vnějších hranic EU, rozdělování žadatelů o azyl mezi její členské země a financování jejich integrace.
Všechny tyto – a mnohé další – ideje se dlouze diskutovaly a jsou rozpracovány natolik, že už se objevily uplatnitelné programy. Přesto došlo jen k nevelkému pokroku. Jak se ukazuje, Británie není ani zdaleka jediným pramenem politického odporu k hlubší integraci.
Samozřejmě, kdo se staví proti integraci, závisí na konkrétních návrzích, neboť u každého z nich je pravděpodobné, že některým členským zemím EU prospěje víc a jiným méně. V některých případech by návrh mohl směřovat k větším dlouhodobým přínosům pro všechny, ale přináší značné počáteční náklady pro konkrétní země. V době, kdy se ve významných členských zemích EU chystají celostátní volby a umírněné strany vytlačují politici odsuzující zavedené pořádky, mnozí národní lídři nejsou ochotní prosazováním takových reforem riskovat svůj politický kapitál.
Co kdyby se ale reformy změnily tak, aby byly lákavější? K rozlomení politického odporu by možná stačilo spojit návrhy do balíčků. Návrhy s většími přínosy pro jedny by bylo možné spojit a vyvážit s jinými, které slibují větší přínosy jiným, a krátkodobé náklady jedné politiky kompenzovat krátkodobějšími přínosy jiné.
Vezměme si snahy o řešení uprchlické krize. Jakmile se ukázalo, že některé země, zejména ve střední Evropě, nejsou ochotné přijmout přesídlovací kvóty nařízené EU, bylo navrženo dovolit žadatelům o azyl, aby si sami zvolili, kam chtějí přesídlit. Náklady by hradil rozpočet EU, snad pomocí nově vydaných bezpečných dluhopisů.
Tato myšlenka by ale také mohla narazit na odpor, především proto, že nejvíc uprchlíků by přitahovaly země se silnějšími ekonomikami, které tudíž potřebují financování EU nejméně ze všech. Řešením by bylo zavést současně s uprchlickou politikou jiné opatření, které by vytvořilo transfery v opačném směru.
Nejlepším kandidátem na takovou úlohu může být program společného pojištění v nezaměstnanosti. Taková politika by nepoměrně víc prospěla zemím, jež uprchlíky kvůli vysoké cyklické nezaměstnanosti nelákají, zejména v krátkodobém výhledu. Očekávání, že vyrovnáním takových transferů nakonec budou finance na přesídlování uprchlíků, je možná právě tím, co je třeba k tomu, aby kývly země s nízkou nezaměstnaností.
Ovšemže, především u uprchlického tématu se mohou objevit další komplikace. Společenský odpor k přistěhovalectví v zemi typu Německa, podněcovaný teroristickými útoky a populistickou politickou rétorikou, by přitažlivost takového programu mohl podkopat. V takovém případě by však bylo možné konkrétní balíček politik upravit.
Spojování reforem do balíčků, aby byly stravitelnější, zní možná jako poučka pro podnikatelské začátečníky. Nejde ale jen o všední umění dospět k dohodě. Jde tady spíš o dokončení – a tedy ochranu – EU skrze budování udržitelnější institucionální soustavy. Chce-li EU zůstat vzorem otevřenosti a liberální demokracie, musí jít kupředu s integrací. K tomu, aby pokročila, bude nutné, aby její lídři zajistili, že zvolený postup prospěje rovnoměrně všem členským zemím.
Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Sergei Guriev says the EU needs to move ahead with its integration project, which should be easier without Britain. As the remaining members are "somewhat less heterogeneous," it's most likely that they will agree on measures that Britain would have rejected. Many of the ideas had been "discussed at length" in th past with little progress made, due to Britain's opposition. The author proposes the EU to fill old wine in new bottles, to make it more "palatable."
The first step of these repackaged reforms is to press forward the banking union, which was agreed upon in December 2013. It consists of three pillars: a common banking advisor, with the European Central Bank (ECB) being given the power to monitor the health of and the risks taken by all the major banks within the eurozone, and intervene if any gets into trouble. A single resolution mechanism has a common "resolution authority" to manage the bailing out of troubled banks, and it is funded by a regular levy collected from eurozone banks. A common deposit guarantee serves to protect anyone with an ordinary bank account, who would have their money - up to a limit of 100,000 euros - guaranteed by a common eurozone fund.
This is an ambitious step to a deepened economic and monetary union, as it would give European authorities the power to supervise banks and wind them up. A banking union would involve giving up another chunk of sovereignty and, to a degree, sharing the risks of other countries' banks.
Another "potential step" would be to create a "joint unemployment-insurance scheme" to cement the European welfare systems, "whereby cyclical unemployment benefits would be financed from the EU budget." It aims to overcome the "profound asymmetry of eurozone countries' economic performance" and outline the entitlement conditions for receiving unemployment benefits and their duration. They vary widely across member states, with France among the most generous provider of unemployment benefits, while the safety net has diminised in the traditionally liberal Nordic nations.
In the face of the refugee crisis there had been "a discussion of a joint scheme for enforcing the EU’s external borders, allocating asylum-seekers among its member countries, and financing their integration." As the EU aspires to an ever-closer union, there needs to be a coordination of security. European leaders had agreed to step up joint efforts to strengthen the bloc's external borders. Frontex, the EU border security agency, runs operations to identify and manage migrants across the Mediterranean. Another body, Eurojust, works on measures to improve co-operation between prosecutors to ensure cross-border criminals face trial.
The repackaged changes the author proposes affect the partial loss of national sovereignty and require the eking out of economic discrepancy among member states to make them work. The question is how to make these reforms more appealing? How to convince some countries to bear "significant up-front costs," hoping to reap "long-term gains for all?" This year sees general elections in France, Germany, the Netherlands and perhaps Italy, where anti-establishment populists are seeking to unseat mainstream political parties, that need to regain the goodwill of their constituents. Therefore "many national leaders are unwilling to risk their political capital to push through such reforms."
The author says, "it is about completing – and thus protecting – the EU, by building a more sustainable set of institutions. If the EU is to remain a beacon of openness and liberal democracy, it must forge ahead with integration. If it is to make headway, its leaders will have to ensure that all members benefit equally along the way." It's easier said than done. Given the economic hardships many Europeans go through, there's no appetite for doling out what little resources there are. To revive the economy ought to be the priority. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Policy bundles are a good way to restart the discussion
However, it's just another way of presenting what in the US is called the "horse trading" aspect of politics - the deal making process within a political body where lots of interests are in a position to obstruct or veto, and one interest group agrees to de-obstruct one thing in exchange for another interest group de-obstructing another. And there is nothing at all wrong with this way of doing things, I think it's a necessary part of a pluralistic democracy as per European ideals.
But...
Voters and national or regional politicians understand that quid-pro-quo perfectly well already - that they get something for themselves in exchange for supporting something for their neighbor. The stratagem of policy bundles risks overlooking the root cause of the problem.
There is lack of faith that the exchanges are reciprocal.
That is a more serious condition. Especially If the belief has some basis in reality.
At the end of the day, the "policy bundle" is going to have to include a major concession of some kind, by those who economically benefit from more flexible labor markets. This is what the neoliberal school utterly failed to do, with the results we have now. Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
A good article and an interesting approach of bundling solutions to different problems. Looks technical craft but it might just work, provided it be used as a supplement to more fundamental solutions.
Thank you. Read more
