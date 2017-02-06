L’art de l’intégration européenne

LONDRES – L'année écoulée a été remplie de moments critiques. Mis à part la victoire de Donald Trump à l'élection présidentielle aux États-Unis, certaines des faiblesses de l'Union européenne ont été pleinement révélées, avec le vote du Royaume-Uni en faveur d’une sortie de l’Union jetant une lumière particulièrement sévère sur le bloc. Mais le Brexit ne précipitera pas inévitablement la disparition de l'Union. Au lieu de cela, il pourrait servir d’avertissement, stimulant l'action en vue de répondre aux problèmes de l'UE.
Certains dirigeants européens tentent de répondre à cet appel, en exhortant les Etats membres de l'UE à « compléter l'Union ». Sans le Royaume-Uni, soutiennent-ils, il sera plus facile de faire avancer l'intégration, puisque les autres membres sont un peu moins hétérogènes et se mettront donc plus facilement d'accord sur les mesures que la Grande-Bretagne aurait pu bloquer.
Une telle mesure – dont on a parlé constamment depuis le début de la crise de l'euro – serait une union bancaire. Bien que des progrès importants aient déjà été réalisés sur ce front, l'intégration bancaire européenne est loin d'être complète. Parmi ce qu’il reste à faire, il y a un régime d'assurance-dépôts et la création d'une tranche senior d'actifs souverains sûrs, ou de titres sans risque à l'échelle de la zone euro.
Une autre étape potentielle, motivée par l'asymétrie profonde de performance économique des pays de la zone euro durant la crise, serait un régime d'assurance-chômage commun, de sorte que les prestations de chômage cycliques seraient financées à partir du budget de l'UE. Enfin, la crise des réfugiés a amené une discussion sur un plan commun pour faire respecter les frontières extérieures de l'UE, répartir les demandeurs d'asile parmi ses pays membres et le financer leur intégration.
Toutes ces idées – et beaucoup d'autres – ont été longuement débattues, et ont même été élaborées au point que nous disposons aujourd’hui de véritables ordres du jour opérationnels. Pourtant, peu de progrès ont été accomplis. Il s’avère que le Royaume-Uni est en fait loin d'être la seule source de résistance politique à une intégration plus poussée.
Bien sûr, ceux qui s’opposent à l'intégration changent en fonction de la proposition spécifique, qui à chaque fois est susceptible de bénéficier davantage à certains membres de l'UE plus qu’à d’autres. Dans certains cas, une proposition pourrait entraîner des gains plus importants à long terme pour tous, mais des coûts initiaux importants pour certains pays. À une époque où des élections nationales sont attendues dans plusieurs grands pays membres de l'UE, et où les politiciens anti-establishment sont en train de détrôner les partis modérés, de nombreux dirigeants nationaux ne sont pas disposés à risquer leur capital politique pour faire passer ces réformes.
Et si les réformes étaient rendues plus attrayantes ? Surmonter les résistances politiques pourrait ne demander qu’un regroupement intelligent de plusieurs propositions. Celles représentant les plus grands avantages pour certains pays pourraient être combinées avec – et compensés par – celles présentant plus d'avantages pour les autres pays, de manière à ce que les coûts à court terme d'une politique puissent être compensés par les gains à court terme d'une autre.
Prenez par exemple les efforts pour résoudre la crise des réfugiés. Une fois qu'il est devenu clair que certains pays, notamment en Europe centrale, étaient peu disposés à accepter des quotas imposés par l'UE en matière de réinstallation, il a été proposé que les demandeurs d'asile soient autorisés à choisir leur pays de résidence. Le budget de l'UE couvrirait les coûts, potentiellement en utilisant de nouvelles émissions d’obligations sans risque.
Mais cette idée pourrait aussi faire l��objet de résistances, notamment parce que les pays qui attirent le plus de réfugiés sont ceux qui ont déjà des économies plus fortes, et qui ont donc le moins besoin du financement de l'UE. La solution serait d'introduire une autre mesure, produisant des transferts en direction opposée, en tandem avec la politique des réfugiés.
Le meilleur candidat dans ce cadre pourrait bien être le régime d'assurance-chômage commun. Les pays qui attirent le moins de réfugiés, à cause d’un chômage cyclique élevé, bénéficieraient de manière disproportionnée d'une telle politique, en particulier à court terme. L’anticipation que ces transferts seraient au final compensés par les fonds pour la réinstallation des réfugiés pourrait être juste ce qui est nécessaire pour obtenir l’accord des pays à faible chômage.
Bien sûr, sur la question des réfugiés en particulier, on peut ajouter des complications. La résistance de la société face à l'immigration dans un pays comme l'Allemagne, alimentée par les attaques terroristes et la rhétorique politique populiste, pourrait porter atteinte à l’attrait d'un tel programme. Mais, dans ce cas, le groupement spécifique de politiques pourrait être ajusté.
Regrouper des réformes pour les rendre plus acceptables aux électeurs pourrait sembler relever d’un cours d’introduction aux affaires commerciales. Mais cela ne concerne pas seulement un grand nombre de décisions quotidiennes. Il s’agit plutôt de l'achèvement – et donc la protection – de l'Union européenne, grâce à la construction d'un ensemble plus durable d’institutions. Si l'UE entend rester une figure phare d'ouverture et de démocratie libérale dans le monde, elle n’a pas d’autre choix que de poursuivre l'intégration. Si progresser dans cette direction, ses dirigeants devront veiller à ce que tous les membres bénéficient de manière égale le long du chemin.
Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Sergei Guriev says the EU needs to move ahead with its integration project, which should be easier without Britain. As the remaining members are "somewhat less heterogeneous," it's most likely that they will agree on measures that Britain would have rejected. Many of the ideas had been "discussed at length" in th past with little progress made, due to Britain's opposition. The author proposes the EU to fill old wine in new bottles, to make it more "palatable."
The first step of these repackaged reforms is to press forward the banking union, which was agreed upon in December 2013. It consists of three pillars: a common banking advisor, with the European Central Bank (ECB) being given the power to monitor the health of and the risks taken by all the major banks within the eurozone, and intervene if any gets into trouble. A single resolution mechanism has a common "resolution authority" to manage the bailing out of troubled banks, and it is funded by a regular levy collected from eurozone banks. A common deposit guarantee serves to protect anyone with an ordinary bank account, who would have their money - up to a limit of 100,000 euros - guaranteed by a common eurozone fund.
This is an ambitious step to a deepened economic and monetary union, as it would give European authorities the power to supervise banks and wind them up. A banking union would involve giving up another chunk of sovereignty and, to a degree, sharing the risks of other countries' banks.
Another "potential step" would be to create a "joint unemployment-insurance scheme" to cement the European welfare systems, "whereby cyclical unemployment benefits would be financed from the EU budget." It aims to overcome the "profound asymmetry of eurozone countries' economic performance" and outline the entitlement conditions for receiving unemployment benefits and their duration. They vary widely across member states, with France among the most generous provider of unemployment benefits, while the safety net has diminised in the traditionally liberal Nordic nations.
In the face of the refugee crisis there had been "a discussion of a joint scheme for enforcing the EU’s external borders, allocating asylum-seekers among its member countries, and financing their integration." As the EU aspires to an ever-closer union, there needs to be a coordination of security. European leaders had agreed to step up joint efforts to strengthen the bloc's external borders. Frontex, the EU border security agency, runs operations to identify and manage migrants across the Mediterranean. Another body, Eurojust, works on measures to improve co-operation between prosecutors to ensure cross-border criminals face trial.
The repackaged changes the author proposes affect the partial loss of national sovereignty and require the eking out of economic discrepancy among member states to make them work. The question is how to make these reforms more appealing? How to convince some countries to bear "significant up-front costs," hoping to reap "long-term gains for all?" This year sees general elections in France, Germany, the Netherlands and perhaps Italy, where anti-establishment populists are seeking to unseat mainstream political parties, that need to regain the goodwill of their constituents. Therefore "many national leaders are unwilling to risk their political capital to push through such reforms."
The author says, "it is about completing – and thus protecting – the EU, by building a more sustainable set of institutions. If the EU is to remain a beacon of openness and liberal democracy, it must forge ahead with integration. If it is to make headway, its leaders will have to ensure that all members benefit equally along the way." It's easier said than done. Given the economic hardships many Europeans go through, there's no appetite for doling out what little resources there are. To revive the economy ought to be the priority. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Policy bundles are a good way to restart the discussion
However, it's just another way of presenting what in the US is called the "horse trading" aspect of politics - the deal making process within a political body where lots of interests are in a position to obstruct or veto, and one interest group agrees to de-obstruct one thing in exchange for another interest group de-obstructing another. And there is nothing at all wrong with this way of doing things, I think it's a necessary part of a pluralistic democracy as per European ideals.
But...
Voters and national or regional politicians understand that quid-pro-quo perfectly well already - that they get something for themselves in exchange for supporting something for their neighbor. The stratagem of policy bundles risks overlooking the root cause of the problem.
There is lack of faith that the exchanges are reciprocal.
That is a more serious condition. Especially If the belief has some basis in reality.
At the end of the day, the "policy bundle" is going to have to include a major concession of some kind, by those who economically benefit from more flexible labor markets. This is what the neoliberal school utterly failed to do, with the results we have now. Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
A good article and an interesting approach of bundling solutions to different problems. Looks technical craft but it might just work, provided it be used as a supplement to more fundamental solutions.
Thank you. Read more
