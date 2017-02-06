3

L’art de l’intégration européenne

LONDRES – L'année écoulée a été remplie de moments critiques. Mis à part la victoire de Donald Trump à l'élection présidentielle aux États-Unis, certaines des faiblesses de l'Union européenne ont été pleinement révélées, avec le vote du Royaume-Uni en faveur d’une sortie de l’Union jetant une lumière particulièrement sévère sur le bloc. Mais le Brexit ne précipitera pas inévitablement la disparition de l'Union. Au lieu de cela, il pourrait servir d’avertissement, stimulant l'action en vue de répondre aux problèmes de l'UE.

Certains dirigeants européens tentent de répondre à cet appel, en exhortant les Etats membres de l'UE à « compléter l'Union ». Sans le Royaume-Uni, soutiennent-ils, il sera plus facile de faire avancer l'intégration, puisque les autres membres sont un peu moins hétérogènes et se mettront donc plus facilement d'accord sur les mesures que la Grande-Bretagne aurait pu bloquer.

Une telle mesure – dont on a parlé constamment depuis le début de la crise de l'euro – serait une union bancaire. Bien que des progrès importants aient déjà été réalisés sur ce front, l'intégration bancaire européenne est loin d'être complète. Parmi ce qu’il reste à faire, il y a un régime d'assurance-dépôts et la création d'une tranche senior d'actifs souverains sûrs, ou de titres sans risque à l'échelle de la zone euro.

Une autre étape potentielle, motivée par l'asymétrie profonde de performance économique des pays de la zone euro durant la crise, serait un régime d'assurance-chômage commun, de sorte que les prestations de chômage cycliques seraient financées à partir du budget de l'UE. Enfin, la crise des réfugiés a amené une discussion sur un plan commun pour faire respecter les frontières extérieures de l'UE, répartir les demandeurs d'asile parmi ses pays membres et le financer leur intégration.

Toutes ces idées – et beaucoup d'autres – ont été longuement débattues, et ont même été élaborées au point que nous disposons aujourd’hui de véritables ordres du jour opérationnels. Pourtant, peu de progrès ont été accomplis. Il s’avère que le Royaume-Uni est en fait loin d'être la seule source de résistance politique à une intégration plus poussée.

Bien sûr, ceux qui s’opposent à l'intégration changent en fonction de la proposition spécifique, qui à chaque fois est susceptible de bénéficier davantage à certains membres de l'UE plus qu’à d’autres. Dans certains cas, une proposition pourrait entraîner des gains plus importants à long terme pour tous, mais des coûts initiaux importants pour certains pays. À une époque où des élections nationales sont attendues dans plusieurs grands pays membres de l'UE, et où les politiciens anti-establishment sont en train de détrôner les partis modérés, de nombreux dirigeants nationaux ne sont pas disposés à risquer leur capital politique pour faire passer ces réformes.

Et si les réformes étaient rendues plus attrayantes ? Surmonter les résistances politiques pourrait ne demander qu’un regroupement intelligent de plusieurs propositions. Celles représentant les plus grands avantages pour certains pays pourraient être combinées avec – et compensés par – celles présentant plus d'avantages pour les autres pays, de manière à ce que les coûts à court terme d'une politique puissent être compensés par les gains à court terme d'une autre.

Prenez par exemple les efforts pour résoudre la crise des réfugiés. Une fois qu'il est devenu clair que certains pays, notamment en Europe centrale, étaient peu disposés à accepter des quotas imposés par l'UE en matière de réinstallation, il a été proposé que les demandeurs d'asile soient autorisés à choisir leur pays de résidence. Le budget de l'UE couvrirait les coûts, potentiellement en utilisant de nouvelles émissions d’obligations sans risque.

Mais cette idée pourrait aussi faire l��objet de résistances, notamment parce que les pays qui attirent le plus de réfugiés sont ceux qui ont déjà des économies plus fortes, et qui ont donc le moins besoin du financement de l'UE. La solution serait d'introduire une autre mesure, produisant des transferts en direction opposée, en tandem avec la politique des réfugiés.

Le meilleur candidat dans ce cadre pourrait bien être le régime d'assurance-chômage commun. Les pays qui attirent le moins de réfugiés, à cause d’un chômage cyclique élevé, bénéficieraient de manière disproportionnée d'une telle politique, en particulier à court terme. L’anticipation que ces transferts seraient au final compensés par les fonds pour la réinstallation des réfugiés pourrait être juste ce qui est nécessaire pour obtenir l’accord des pays à faible chômage.

Bien sûr, sur la question des réfugiés en particulier, on peut ajouter des complications. La résistance de la société face à l'immigration dans un pays comme l'Allemagne, alimentée par les attaques terroristes et la rhétorique politique populiste, pourrait porter atteinte à l’attrait d'un tel programme. Mais, dans ce cas, le groupement spécifique de politiques pourrait être ajusté.

Regrouper des réformes pour les rendre plus acceptables aux électeurs pourrait sembler relever d’un cours d’introduction aux affaires commerciales. Mais cela ne concerne pas seulement un grand nombre de décisions quotidiennes. Il s’agit plutôt de l'achèvement – et donc la protection – de l'Union européenne, grâce à la construction d'un ensemble plus durable d’institutions. Si l'UE entend rester une figure phare d'ouverture et de démocratie libérale dans le monde, elle n’a pas d’autre choix que de poursuivre l'intégration. Si progresser dans cette direction, ses dirigeants devront veiller à ce que tous les membres bénéficient de manière égale le long du chemin.

