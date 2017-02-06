Еуропаны интеграциялаудың бір жолы

ЛОНДОН – Өткен жыл ғаламда жік салған оқиғаларға толы болды. АҚШ-тағы президент сайлауында Дональд Трамптың жеңгенін былай қойғанда, Ұлыбритания Еуропа одағынан шығуды жақтап дауыс беріп, соның кесірінен одақтың осал тұстары айқын көрінді. Бірақ, Брекзит – одақ құрдымға кетті деген сөз емес. Керісінше, бұл – Еуроодақтың проблемаларын шешу жолындағы ұйқыашар қоңырау болды.
Осыны есіне ұстаған Еуропадағы кей басшылар одаққа мүше елдерді «Еуроодақты толық құруға» үндей бастады. Олардың айтуынша, Ұлыбритания болмаса, интеграция жеңілірек жүреді, себебі қалған мүшелер шамамен біртекті болып келеді және Британия қарсы болады-ау деген жерлерде бір тоқтамға келе алады.
Мұндай қадамдардың бірі әрі еуро дағдарысы басталғалы басты көңіл бөлініп отырған жайт – банк одағы. Бұл бағытта үлкен шаруа тындырылғанымен, Еуропадағы банк саласындағы интеграцияның кемеліне келер кезі әлі алыс. Әлі аяқталмаған шаруалардың қатарына депозитті сақтандыру схемасы, қауіпсіз суверенді активтердің траншын немесе жалпы еуроаймақта тәуекелсіз құнды қағаздар құру мәселелері жатады.
Еуроаймақ елдерінің арасындағы дағдарыс кезінде айқын көрінген ала-құлалық жұмыссыздықтан сақтандырудың бірлескен схемасын құруға түрткі болуы мүмкін, мұнда жұмыссыздыққа байланысты циклді жәрдемақылар ЕО бюджетінен төленіп отырады. Сонымен бірге, босқындар дағдарысы Еуроодақтың сыртқы шекарасын бірлесе қорғау, баспана сұраушыларды мүше елдер арасында бөлісу, олардың қоғамға кірігуін қаржыландыру сияқты әңгімеге жол ашты.
Осы және басқа да мәселелер терең талқыланып, тіпті кейбіреуі бойынша нақты әрекеттерге бастайтын тұжырымдар жасалды. Бірақ әлі ілгері қадам болмай жатыр. Ұлыбритания - тереңірек интеграцияға саяси тосқауыл қойып отырған жалғыз кедергі емес болып шықты.
Әрине, интеграцияға қарсылар Еуроодақтың кейбір мүшелеріне басқалардан көбірек мүмкіндік беретін өз ұсыныстарына қадалып отыр. Кей ұсыныстар ұ��ақ мерзімдік тұрғыдан барлығына игілік әкелгенімен, нақты елдерге біраз шығын келтіреді. Еуроодақтың кейбір басты елдері жалпыұлттық сайлау қарсаңында тұрған, истеблишментке қарсы партиялар орташыл партияларды тұқыртып жатқан қазіргі кезде көшбасшы тұлғалардың көбі бұл реформаларды алға тартамын деп саяси капиталдан айырылып қалмауды ойлап, тартыншақтайды.
Ал егер реформаларды тартымдырақ етіп жасаса ше? Ұсыныстарды топ-топқа бөлсек, саяси қарсылыққа тойтарыс беру оңай болатын шығар. Біреулерге көбірек пайда келтіретін ұсыныстарды басқаларға көбірек жақсылық әкелетін өзге ұсыныстармен өзара жымдастырып, теңдестіруге болады, сондай-ақ бір саясаттың қысқамерзімдік шығындарының орнын басқаларға қысқа мерзімде табыс келтіретін өзге бір саясатпен толтырудың мүмкіндігі бар.
Босқындар дағдарысына қатысты қолға алынған шараларды қарастырайық. Әсіресе Орталық Еуропадағы кейбір елдердің ЕО-ның мәжбүрлеп квота бөлгенімен келіспейтіні белгілі болған соң баспана сұраушылардың қай елге баратынын өзі таңдауына мүмкіндік берілді. Еуроодақ бюджеті жаңа шығарылған облигациялардың көмегімен оның шығындарын өтеп береді.
Бірақ бұл идеяның өзі де қарсылардың қарасын көбейтеді, оның бір себебі – босқындар Еуроодақтың қаржысына онша мұқтаж емес, экономикалары орнықты елдерге көбірек ұмтылады. Босқындар саясатын жүргізумен қатар қаражатты керісінше үлестіру арқылы мұның шешімін табуға болады.
Мұндағы ең оңтайлы шара жұмыссыздықтан бірлесіп сақтандыру схемасы бола алады. Әсіресе алғашқы кезеңде циклдық жұмыссыздық кесірінен босқындарды қабылдауға құлықсыз болып отырған елдер бұл саясаттан тиісінше аз пайда көреді. Оларға кететін шығынның орнын босқындарды орналастыру қорынан берілетін қаражат жабатынын түсінген жұмыссыздық деңгейі төмен елдер бұған құлшынып қатыса бастайды.
Бір жағынан босқындар мәселесі бойынша қосымша қиындықтар туындауы мүмкін. Германия тәрізді елдердегі террорлық шабуылдар мен популистік саяси риторика үдетіп жіберген иммиграцияға деген наразылық бұл бағдарламаның жүзеге асуына кедергі жасауы мүмкін. Мұндай жағдайда саясаттың бұл тұстары өзгертілуі керек.
Реформаларды ыңғайлы етіп бөлу бизнестің ең оңай түріне ұқсауы мүмкін. Бірақ бұл – күнделікті келісім-шарт жасасу емес. Керісінше, бұл – Еуроодақты толыққанды ету, сөйтіп, тұрақты институттар құру арқылы оны қорғау деген сөз. Егер Еуроодақ ашықтық пен либерал-демократияның шамшырағы болып қалғысы келсе, онда ол интеграцияны ілгері дамытуы керек. Егер алға жылжимын десе, онда оның басшылары бұл жолда барлық мүшелердің бірдей пайда көретініне көз жеткізуі тиіс.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (5)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
A strangely technocratic view of the conditions and near-term development options of the EU. EU-27 is by no means better off than EU-28 was. To the contrary, if Britain goes ahead with Art. 50, then an enormous amount of political attention, energy and capital will be absorbed by the divorce negotiations. Politically, it is highly unlikely that any of the 'projects' mentioned by the author will be a serious issue of debate within EU-27. There does not appear to be any reasonable hope that anything 'forward' will happen in the near-term, 2017 ff. other than fire fighting if a fire breaks out. There is no reasonable agreement among member states what 'forward' should be, even in broadest terms. EU-27 is heading into a 'lost decade' at best, with a high probability of a much more disintegrating development for both the EU and the Euro. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
To call the "EU" a beacon of democracy - is that meant to be a joke? In Political Studies 101 you learn that a democracy is characterized by the sovereignty of the people in a way that state autority is derived from the people by elections and by special institutions that are subject to the separation of powers and that are bound by the rule of law. This so-called "EU" is at the utmost a beacon of totalitarianism and unfreedom. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Sergei Guriev says the EU needs to move ahead with its integration project, which should be easier without Britain. As the remaining members are "somewhat less heterogeneous," it's most likely that they will agree on measures that Britain would have rejected. Many of the ideas had been "discussed at length" in th past with little progress made, due to Britain's opposition. The author proposes the EU to fill old wine in new bottles, to make it more "palatable."
The first step of these repackaged reforms is to press forward the banking union, which was agreed upon in December 2013. It consists of three pillars: a common banking advisor, with the European Central Bank (ECB) being given the power to monitor the health of and the risks taken by all the major banks within the eurozone, and intervene if any gets into trouble. A single resolution mechanism has a common "resolution authority" to manage the bailing out of troubled banks, and it is funded by a regular levy collected from eurozone banks. A common deposit guarantee serves to protect anyone with an ordinary bank account, who would have their money - up to a limit of 100,000 euros - guaranteed by a common eurozone fund.
This is an ambitious step to a deepened economic and monetary union, as it would give European authorities the power to supervise banks and wind them up. A banking union would involve giving up another chunk of sovereignty and, to a degree, sharing the risks of other countries' banks.
Another "potential step" would be to create a "joint unemployment-insurance scheme" to cement the European welfare systems, "whereby cyclical unemployment benefits would be financed from the EU budget." It aims to overcome the "profound asymmetry of eurozone countries' economic performance" and outline the entitlement conditions for receiving unemployment benefits and their duration. They vary widely across member states, with France among the most generous provider of unemployment benefits, while the safety net has diminised in the traditionally liberal Nordic nations.
In the face of the refugee crisis there had been "a discussion of a joint scheme for enforcing the EU’s external borders, allocating asylum-seekers among its member countries, and financing their integration." As the EU aspires to an ever-closer union, there needs to be a coordination of security. European leaders had agreed to step up joint efforts to strengthen the bloc's external borders. Frontex, the EU border security agency, runs operations to identify and manage migrants across the Mediterranean. Another body, Eurojust, works on measures to improve co-operation between prosecutors to ensure cross-border criminals face trial.
The repackaged changes the author proposes affect the partial loss of national sovereignty and require the eking out of economic discrepancy among member states to make them work. The question is how to make these reforms more appealing? How to convince some countries to bear "significant up-front costs," hoping to reap "long-term gains for all?" This year sees general elections in France, Germany, the Netherlands and perhaps Italy, where anti-establishment populists are seeking to unseat mainstream political parties, that need to regain the goodwill of their constituents. Therefore "many national leaders are unwilling to risk their political capital to push through such reforms."
The author says, "it is about completing – and thus protecting – the EU, by building a more sustainable set of institutions. If the EU is to remain a beacon of openness and liberal democracy, it must forge ahead with integration. If it is to make headway, its leaders will have to ensure that all members benefit equally along the way." It's easier said than done. Given the economic hardships many Europeans go through, there's no appetite for doling out what little resources there are. To revive the economy ought to be the priority. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Policy bundles are a good way to restart the discussion
However, it's just another way of presenting what in the US is called the "horse trading" aspect of politics - the deal making process within a political body where lots of interests are in a position to obstruct or veto, and one interest group agrees to de-obstruct one thing in exchange for another interest group de-obstructing another. And there is nothing at all wrong with this way of doing things, I think it's a necessary part of a pluralistic democracy as per European ideals.
But...
Voters and national or regional politicians understand that quid-pro-quo perfectly well already - that they get something for themselves in exchange for supporting something for their neighbor. The stratagem of policy bundles risks overlooking the root cause of the problem.
There is lack of faith that the exchanges are reciprocal.
That is a more serious condition. Especially If the belief has some basis in reality.
At the end of the day, the "policy bundle" is going to have to include a major concession of some kind, by those who economically benefit from more flexible labor markets. This is what the neoliberal school utterly failed to do, with the results we have now. Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
A good article and an interesting approach of bundling solutions to different problems. Looks technical craft but it might just work, provided it be used as a supplement to more fundamental solutions.
Thank you. Read more
Featured
Trump’s Chaos Theory of Government
Jacek Rostowski sees a much larger agenda than just nationalist politics driving the Trump administration.
Why Millennials Will Reject Trump
Jeffrey D. Sachs explains why the generational divide in US politics will not disappear as the young age.
The End of Trump’s Market Honeymoon
Nouriel Roubini expects the current equity-price rally to end as the new administration's economic policies take shape.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Minxin Pei
[Listen to the podcast here.] Minxin Pei, author of China’s Crony Capitalism, discusses corruption, China’s global role, and China-India relations with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Co-Chairman, Anatole Kaletsky, François Bougon of Le Monde and Sidin Vadukut from Mint.