Еуропаны интеграциялаудың бір жолы

ЛОНДОН – Өткен жыл ғаламда жік салған оқиғаларға толы болды. АҚШ-тағы президент сайлауында Дональд Трамптың жеңгенін былай қойғанда, Ұлыбритания Еуропа одағынан шығуды жақтап дауыс беріп, соның кесірінен одақтың осал тұстары айқын көрінді. Бірақ, Брекзит – одақ құрдымға кетті деген сөз емес. Керісінше, бұл – Еуроодақтың проблемаларын шешу жолындағы ұйқыашар қоңырау болды.

Осыны есіне ұстаған Еуропадағы кей басшылар одаққа мүше елдерді «Еуроодақты толық құруға» үндей бастады. Олардың айтуынша, Ұлыбритания болмаса, интеграция жеңілірек жүреді, себебі қалған мүшелер шамамен біртекті болып келеді және Британия қарсы болады-ау деген жерлерде бір тоқтамға келе алады.

Мұндай қадамдардың бірі әрі еуро дағдарысы басталғалы басты көңіл бөлініп отырған жайт – банк одағы. Бұл бағытта үлкен шаруа тындырылғанымен, Еуропадағы банк саласындағы интеграцияның кемеліне келер кезі әлі алыс. Әлі аяқталмаған шаруалардың қатарына депозитті сақтандыру схемасы, қауіпсіз суверенді активтердің траншын немесе жалпы еуроаймақта тәуекелсіз құнды қағаздар құру мәселелері жатады.

Еуроаймақ елдерінің арасындағы дағдарыс кезінде айқын көрінген ала-құлалық жұмыссыздықтан сақтандырудың бірлескен схемасын құруға түрткі болуы мүмкін, мұнда жұмыссыздыққа байланысты циклді жәрдемақылар ЕО бюджетінен төленіп отырады. Сонымен бірге, босқындар дағдарысы Еуроодақтың сыртқы шекарасын бірлесе қорғау, баспана сұраушыларды мүше елдер арасында бөлісу, олардың қоғамға кірігуін қаржыландыру сияқты әңгімеге жол ашты.  

Осы және басқа да мәселелер терең талқыланып, тіпті кейбіреуі бойынша нақты әрекеттерге бастайтын тұжырымдар жасалды. Бірақ әлі ілгері қадам болмай жатыр. Ұлыбритания - тереңірек интеграцияға саяси тосқауыл қойып отырған жалғыз кедергі емес болып шықты.

Әрине, интеграцияға қарсылар Еуроодақтың кейбір мүшелеріне басқалардан көбірек мүмкіндік беретін өз ұсыныстарына қадалып отыр. Кей ұсыныстар ұ��ақ мерзімдік тұрғыдан барлығына игілік әкелгенімен, нақты елдерге біраз шығын келтіреді. Еуроодақтың кейбір басты елдері жалпыұлттық сайлау қарсаңында тұрған, истеблишментке қарсы партиялар орташыл партияларды тұқыртып жатқан қазіргі кезде көшбасшы тұлғалардың көбі бұл реформаларды алға тартамын деп саяси капиталдан айырылып қалмауды ойлап, тартыншақтайды.

Ал егер реформаларды тартымдырақ етіп жасаса ше? Ұсыныстарды топ-топқа бөлсек, саяси қарсылыққа тойтарыс беру оңай болатын шығар. Біреулерге көбірек пайда келтіретін ұсыныстарды басқаларға көбірек жақсылық әкелетін өзге ұсыныстармен өзара жымдастырып, теңдестіруге болады, сондай-ақ бір саясаттың қысқамерзімдік шығындарының орнын басқаларға қысқа мерзімде табыс келтіретін өзге бір саясатпен толтырудың мүмкіндігі бар.

Босқындар дағдарысына қатысты қолға алынған шараларды қарастырайық. Әсіресе Орталық Еуропадағы кейбір елдердің ЕО-ның мәжбүрлеп квота бөлгенімен келіспейтіні белгілі болған соң баспана сұраушылардың қай елге баратынын өзі таңдауына мүмкіндік берілді. Еуроодақ бюджеті жаңа шығарылған облигациялардың көмегімен оның шығындарын өтеп береді.

Бірақ бұл идеяның өзі де қарсылардың қарасын көбейтеді, оның бір себебі – босқындар Еуроодақтың қаржысына онша мұқтаж емес, экономикалары орнықты елдерге көбірек ұмтылады. Босқындар саясатын жүргізумен қатар қаражатты керісінше үлестіру арқылы мұның шешімін табуға болады. 

Мұндағы ең оңтайлы шара жұмыссыздықтан бірлесіп сақтандыру схемасы бола алады. Әсіресе алғашқы кезеңде циклдық жұмыссыздық кесірінен босқындарды қабылдауға құлықсыз болып отырған елдер бұл саясаттан тиісінше аз пайда көреді. Оларға кететін шығынның орнын босқындарды орналастыру қорынан берілетін қаражат жабатынын түсінген жұмыссыздық деңгейі төмен елдер бұған құлшынып қатыса бастайды.   

Бір жағынан босқындар мәселесі бойынша қосымша қиындықтар туындауы мүмкін. Германия тәрізді елдердегі террорлық шабуылдар мен популистік саяси риторика үдетіп жіберген иммиграцияға деген наразылық бұл бағдарламаның жүзеге асуына кедергі жасауы мүмкін. Мұндай жағдайда саясаттың бұл тұстары өзгертілуі керек. 

Реформаларды ыңғайлы етіп бөлу бизнестің ең оңай түріне ұқсауы мүмкін. Бірақ бұл – күнделікті келісім-шарт жасасу емес. Керісінше, бұл – Еуроодақты толыққанды ету, сөйтіп, тұрақты институттар құру арқылы оны қорғау деген сөз. Егер Еуроодақ ашықтық пен либерал-демократияның шамшырағы болып қалғысы келсе, онда ол интеграцияны ілгері дамытуы керек. Егер алға жылжимын десе, онда оның басшылары бұл жолда барлық мүшелердің бірдей пайда көретініне көз жеткізуі тиіс.