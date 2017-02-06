发自伦敦——过去的一年里充满了分水岭式的事件。除了唐纳德·特朗普成功赢得美国总统大选之外，欧盟的一些弱点也充分显露了出来，而英国的脱欧公投则令这一国家集团被人们置于刺眼的聚光灯下审视。但是英国脱欧并不一定预示着联盟的死亡。相反它可以作为一记警钟，刺激人们行动起来解决欧盟所面临的问题。
一些欧洲领导人已经开始回应这一警告，并因此敦促各欧盟成员国“把联盟完善起来”。他们认为，没有了英国的制肘，其实更容易推进一体化进程，因为剩余成员国之间的差异性较小，因此更可能协商一致，走出一些原本会遭到英国可能反对的步伐。
其中一个类似的步伐——也是自欧元危机开始以来不断得到关注的——是建立一个银行业联盟。虽然在这方面已经取得了实质性进展，但欧洲银行一体化进程远未完成。未完成的业务包括存款保险计划，以及一批高级别安全主权资产的创设，或全欧元区通用的无风险证券。
另一个潜在的步伐则是联合失业保险计划，该计划由欧元区国家在危机期间经济表现的深刻不对称状况所催生，计划通过欧盟预算拨款来发放周期性失业救济金。最后，难民危机引发了一项包含欧盟外部边境执法，各成员国之间寻求庇护者分配机制以及拨款协助这些人融入所在国的联合计划。
所有这些——以及其他许多——的想法已经得到了详细讨论，甚至已经对此制定了可操作的议程，但却进展甚微。事实证明，英国人绝非抵制更深层次一体化的政治阻力的唯一来源。
当然，那些反对一体化的人都各自针对不同的具体提案，因为这些提案可能使一些欧盟成员获得比其他成员国更大的利益。在某些情况下，一项提案可能会使所有人都获得更大的长期收益，但对某些国家来说则会带来重大的前期成本。特别是在几个主要欧盟成员国都将要举行全国选举的时候，许多国家领导人不愿牺牲自身的政治资本推动这类改革，因为这随时会导致反体制势力退出温和派联盟。
但如果改革更具吸引力呢？打破政治抵抗可能和将一揽子提案打包在一起一样简单。可能为某些人带来更大好处的提案可以与另外一些对其他群体好处更大的相互结合和对冲，一项政策的短期成本可以被另一政策的短期利益所对冲。
以解决难民危机的工作为例。一旦某些国家（特别是中欧国家）公开表示不愿接受欧盟强加的重新安置配额，那么就得允许寻求庇护者选择另一个落脚处，迁移成本将由欧盟预算支付——可能使用新发行的安全债券。
但这一想法也会激起抵制，尤其是那些吸引最多难民的国家往往本身经济状况较佳，因此也只能拿到最少的欧盟资助。解决办法是采取另一项措施，在执行难民政策的同时促进由富国到穷国的逆向转移。
而最佳候选措施可能会是联合失业保险计划。那些因为高周期性失业而不愿接受难民的国家将大幅受益于这种政策，特别是在短期内。而如果要吸引那些低失业率国家参与进来的话，就得让它们产生这些转移支付费用最终将由难民重新安置资金抵消的预期。
可以肯定的是，尤其是在难民问题上，会产生额外的复杂性。在像德国这样的国家，在恐怖袭击和民粹主义政治言论的驱使之下，社会对移民的抵制可能会降低这种方案的吸引力。但这种情况可以通过对具体的政策一揽子计划进行调整来解决。
将改革打包以使其更容易通过可能听起来像商业操作。但这可不仅寻常交易买卖。相反，它是关于通过建立一个更可持续的架构来完善——进而保护——欧盟。如果欧盟要继续成为开放和自由民主的灯塔，就必须推进一体化。但如果要取得进展，其领导人就必须得确保所有成员在整个进程中平等受益。
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Sergei Guriev says the EU needs to move ahead with its integration project, which should be easier without Britain. As the remaining members are "somewhat less heterogeneous," it's most likely that they will agree on measures that Britain would have rejected. Many of the ideas had been "discussed at length" in th past with little progress made, due to Britain's opposition. The author proposes the EU to fill old wine in new bottles, to make it more "palatable."
The first step of these repackaged reforms is to press forward the banking union, which was agreed upon in December 2013. It consists of three pillars: a common banking advisor, with the European Central Bank (ECB) being given the power to monitor the health of and the risks taken by all the major banks within the eurozone, and intervene if any gets into trouble. A single resolution mechanism has a common "resolution authority" to manage the bailing out of troubled banks, and it is funded by a regular levy collected from eurozone banks. A common deposit guarantee serves to protect anyone with an ordinary bank account, who would have their money - up to a limit of 100,000 euros - guaranteed by a common eurozone fund.
This is an ambitious step to a deepened economic and monetary union, as it would give European authorities the power to supervise banks and wind them up. A banking union would involve giving up another chunk of sovereignty and, to a degree, sharing the risks of other countries' banks.
Another "potential step" would be to create a "joint unemployment-insurance scheme" to cement the European welfare systems, "whereby cyclical unemployment benefits would be financed from the EU budget." It aims to overcome the "profound asymmetry of eurozone countries' economic performance" and outline the entitlement conditions for receiving unemployment benefits and their duration. They vary widely across member states, with France among the most generous provider of unemployment benefits, while the safety net has diminised in the traditionally liberal Nordic nations.
In the face of the refugee crisis there had been "a discussion of a joint scheme for enforcing the EU’s external borders, allocating asylum-seekers among its member countries, and financing their integration." As the EU aspires to an ever-closer union, there needs to be a coordination of security. European leaders had agreed to step up joint efforts to strengthen the bloc's external borders. Frontex, the EU border security agency, runs operations to identify and manage migrants across the Mediterranean. Another body, Eurojust, works on measures to improve co-operation between prosecutors to ensure cross-border criminals face trial.
The repackaged changes the author proposes affect the partial loss of national sovereignty and require the eking out of economic discrepancy among member states to make them work. The question is how to make these reforms more appealing? How to convince some countries to bear "significant up-front costs," hoping to reap "long-term gains for all?" This year sees general elections in France, Germany, the Netherlands and perhaps Italy, where anti-establishment populists are seeking to unseat mainstream political parties, that need to regain the goodwill of their constituents. Therefore "many national leaders are unwilling to risk their political capital to push through such reforms."
The author says, "it is about completing – and thus protecting – the EU, by building a more sustainable set of institutions. If the EU is to remain a beacon of openness and liberal democracy, it must forge ahead with integration. If it is to make headway, its leaders will have to ensure that all members benefit equally along the way." It's easier said than done. Given the economic hardships many Europeans go through, there's no appetite for doling out what little resources there are. To revive the economy ought to be the priority. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Policy bundles are a good way to restart the discussion
However, it's just another way of presenting what in the US is called the "horse trading" aspect of politics - the deal making process within a political body where lots of interests are in a position to obstruct or veto, and one interest group agrees to de-obstruct one thing in exchange for another interest group de-obstructing another. And there is nothing at all wrong with this way of doing things, I think it's a necessary part of a pluralistic democracy as per European ideals.
But...
Voters and national or regional politicians understand that quid-pro-quo perfectly well already - that they get something for themselves in exchange for supporting something for their neighbor. The stratagem of policy bundles risks overlooking the root cause of the problem.
There is lack of faith that the exchanges are reciprocal.
That is a more serious condition. Especially If the belief has some basis in reality.
At the end of the day, the "policy bundle" is going to have to include a major concession of some kind, by those who economically benefit from more flexible labor markets. This is what the neoliberal school utterly failed to do, with the results we have now. Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
A good article and an interesting approach of bundling solutions to different problems. Looks technical craft but it might just work, provided it be used as a supplement to more fundamental solutions.
Thank you. Read more
