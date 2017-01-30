¿Un orden económico inestable?

LAGUNA BEACH – Últimamente ha recibido mucha atención el repliegue de las economías avanzadas de la economía global y, en el caso del Reino Unido, su salida de los acuerdos de comercio regionales. En tiempos en que las estructuras subyacentes de la economía global se encuentran bajo grandes presiones, esto podría tener consecuencias de largo alcance.
Sea por opción o necesidad, la gran mayoría de las economías del mundo son parte de un sistema multilateral que da enormes privilegios a sus contrapartes en el mundo avanzado, especialmente a Estados Unidos y Europa. Tres son los que más destacan.
En primer lugar, debido a que son las que emiten las principales monedas de reserva, las economías avanzadas pueden cambiar sus billetes por bienes y servicios producidos por otras. Segundo, para la mayoría de los inversionistas globales los bonos de estas economías son un componente cuasi automático de sus carteras, por lo que los déficits de sus gobiernos se financian en parte con los ahorros de otros países.
La ventaja clave y final de las economías avanzadas es su poder de voto y representación. Tienen poder de veto o una minoría que les permite bloquear decisiones en las instituciones de Bretton Woods (el Fondo Monetario Internacional y el Banco Mundial), lo que les da una influencia desproporcionada sobre las reglas y prácticas que rigen el sistema económico y monetario internacional. Y, dado el predominio que históricamente han tenido en estas organizaciones, se garantiza de facto que ciudadanos de estos países tengan puestos directivos en ellas.
Son privilegios que no vienen gratis, o al menos no deberían. A cambio de ello, se supone que las economías avanzadas han de cumplir ciertas responsabilidades que ayudan a garantizar el funcionamiento y la estabilidad del sistema. Pero los acontecimientos recientes plantean dudas sobre si las economías avanzadas pueden cumplir su parte del trato.
Quizás el ejemplo más obvio sea la crisis financiera global de 2008. Como resultado de la toma excesiva de riesgos y normativas flojas en las economías avanzadas, el cuasi colapso del sistema financiero perturbó el comercio global, lanzó a millones al desempleo y casi llevó al mundo a una depresión de varios años.
Pero también ha habido otros errores. Por ejemplo, en muchas economías avanzadas los obstáculos políticos a la determinación de medidas de amplio alcance han obstaculizado la implementación de reformas estructurales y políticas fiscales responsables en los últimos años, frenando el aumento de la productividad, agravando la desigualdad y amenazando el crecimiento potencial en el futuro.
Estos errores económicos han contribuido al surgimiento de movimientos políticos antisistema que apuntan a cambiar –o ya lo están haciendo- relaciones comerciales internacionales de larga data, como las de la Unión Europea y el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (NAFTA).
Mientras tanto, la dependencia prolongada y excesiva en las políticas monetarias, como la participación de los bancos centrales en actividades de mercado, ha distorsionado los precios de los activos y contribuido a que los recursos se asignen erróneamente. Y las economías avanzadas –especialmente Europa- han demostrado escasa voluntad de reformar los elementos caducos de gobernanza y representación en las instituciones financieras internacionales, a pesar de los grandes cambios ocurridos en la economía global.
Como resultado de todos estos factores, el sistema multilateral es menos eficaz, menos colaborativo, menos fiable y más vulnerable a ajustes puntuales. En este contexto, no debería sorprender el que la globalización y la regionalización no tengan el grado de apoyo del que disfrutaban en el pasado, o que algunos movimientos políticos en ascenso a ambos lados del Atlántico los condenen para ganar apoyos para sus propias causas.
Todavía no está claro si es un fenómeno temporal y reversible o el comienzo de un largo desafío al funcionamiento de la economía global. Pero es evidente que está afectando dos relaciones importantes.
La primera es la relación entre las economías pequeñas y las grandes. Por largo tiempo, las economías pequeñas, bien administradas y abiertas fueron los principales beneficiarios del sistema de Bretton Woods y, en términos más generales, del multilateralismo. Su tamaño no solo les dio acceso a los mercados exteriores, sino que también hizo que otros actores de mercado tuvieran más disposición a integrarlos a pactos regionales, debido a su limitado potencial de desplazamiento. Ser miembros de instituciones internacionales eficaces llevó a estos países a participar en importantes debates sobre políticas globales, al tiempo que sus propias capacidades les permitieron aprovechar oportunidades en cadenas de consumo y producción internacionales.
Pero es probable que, con todo lo bien administradas que estén, estas economías pequeñas sufran los efectos del ascenso de los nacionalismos. Sus relaciones comerciales son menos estables, los pactos de los que dependen tienen una mayor vulnerabilidad, y es menos seguro que tengan espacios en los debates sobre las políticas globales.
La segunda relación es la que existe entre las instituciones de Bretton Woods y los acuerdos institucionales paralelos. Por ejemplo, aunque no tienen el peso de, por ejemplo, el Banco Mundial, las instituciones impulsadas por China han demostrado su atractivo para una creciente cantidad de países; la mayoría de los aliados de Estados Unidos se han unido al Banco Asiático de Inversión en Infraestructura, a pesar de la oposición estadounidense. De manera similar, cada vez hay más acuerdos de pagos bilaterales (a los que hasta hace no mucho la mayoría de los países se habría opuesto a través del FMI, por su falta de consistencia con el multilateralismo). La preocupación es que estos enfoques alternativos puedan acabar socavando, en lugar de reforzar, un sistema predecible y beneficioso de normas para las interacciones entre los países.
Existe el riesgo de que las organizaciones de Bretton Woods, creadas tras la Segunda Guerra Mundial para mantener la estabilidad, pierdan su influencia. Los países con el peso para afianzarlas parecen poco dispuestos a emprender con decisión las reformas necesarias. Si persisten estas tendencias, probablemente los países en desarrollo sean los más afectados, pero no serán los únicos. En el corto plazo, la economía mundial tendría un menor crecimiento económico y correría el riesgo de una mayor inestabilidad financiera. En el largo plazo, se enfrentaría a la amenaza de una fragmentación del sistema y al surgimiento de cada vez más guerras comerciales.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (14)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented slightly optimistic
Needed reforms? Regardless of what new rules are agreed, many states refuse inspection of their finances by cross-border organisations they are members of. Audit can be threatened with treason for reporting accurate figures outwith the sovereign State.
Read more
Comment Commented markets aurelius
Love the "Laguna Beach" at the opening of this essay. Sitting there pondering the inequity and unstable nature of the world as the sun rises on lovely Laguna Beach.
It's worthwhile pointing out that the "enormous privileges" enjoyed by the advanced economies are completely unraveling because of the corruption of banking, finance, central banking and government in these privileged economies.
First, the currency markets are known to be rigged and continue to be tilted to benefit those at the core of the system (banks). The little slaps on the wrists of various banks -- trivial fines for rigging markets -- are meant to show that this is being addressed, but we all know government regulatory structures, particularly in the U.S., are both unwilling and unable to do effective law enforcement, so the corruption is allowed and encouraged to persist. And it almost surely will continue. Those "bits of paper" -- i.e., developed-market currencies -- are nothing more than the vehicles and accounting tools for outright theft. Oh, and because of this corruption, capital is massively misallocated -- bad signals from interest-rate, FX and capital markets leads to bad investment. What you end up with is endless leveraging of corporate balance sheets to support share buybacks. Guess who benefits most? Guess who will be long gone when the tab has to be paid?
This misallocation of capital mostly facilitates the accumulation of an ever-growing share of the world's wealth in the hands of a truly small minority of inside players in these markets, who have managed to position their operators throughout the system to ensure this continues. Is it any wonder capex is down in the midst of this massive tunneling of wealth to a tiny elite. Or that productivity is collapsing? Honest actors at reputable firms outside banking and finance wouldn't dare allow themselves to be in a position of having to rely on or trust these people, because they know they will be skinned alive in the process. And, because every avenue of redress has been corrupted, there is nothing they can do about it. Hence their desire to hold enormous amounts of cash and not invest it in capital that would improve productivity.
Second, the markets in which those "quasi-automatic component(s) of portfolio allocations" -- i.e., government bonds -- trade also are corrupt. A lot of those pieces of paper have been taken from investors and monetized by the various global QE programs, which supercharged the wealth transfer from the tax payers supporting those governments issuing those pieces of paper to the global oligarchy that gathers in Davos every year at this time for its ritual hand-wringing about the decline of civilization.
Lastly, the "final key advantage" in governance of these post-WW2 supranational banking organizations are led by the same bad actors who completely destroyed the underpinnings of the interest-rate, FX and banking markets. One of them even was convicted in France of malfeasance, and yet retains her office! These people are recruited from the same banks and law firms that have so profoundly corrupted markets. Is it any wonder these institutions are untrustworthy and are failing as well?
We live in a time of profound corruption. This destroys the trust in institutions -- banks, courts, governments -- needed for markets to function. This never self-corrects: History has shown bad actors never willingly relinquish control over the wealth-generating apparatus once it has be seized and control has been taken. And the folks with the control of the levers of power all have something on each other, which is what maintains the system's inertia. The resolution of this corruption will be, as it always is, painful and horrid. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Another excellent article from Mohamed, which aims towards clear and honest understanding of the current problems even if solving it will cause short term issues at his employer. More articles like this from the other authors in this forum please. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Part of what is happening also arises from fundamentals.
In 1950 there were only a few (white) nations who possessed modern industry, education and government. Today, the Chinese economy, the Indian programming schools and proper government happening in places like Namibia mean so called West (and Japan) no longer have a monopoly on being the only developed nations. Their comparative advantage has been eroded which means either they must increase productivity, work smarter or or their lifestyles will become more in line with those outside the West. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
How does El-Erian explain the scandinavian success, or Korea...
He again shows he has no clue on what is happening in the world or in the development of economies.
If there are distorted asset prices, where is the arbitrage? If central banks are issuing to much money, where is the inflation? Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Michael, you know perfectly well that it doesn't work like that. Monetary transmission mechanism isn't direct, so for that to be happening we would have to have massive bank loans to traders and to agents buying stocks.
I purpose an alternative which is the blue chip stocks being a close substitute for US Bonds and money, and that's IMHO what's driving this stocks up.
We have no arbitrage going, no IPO's wave, etc. So there are no signs of market exuberance. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The central banks don't issue the money to consumers so no inflation. Instead, it goes to guys like the author with billions in AUM. This drives up the asset prices, which is really just another type of inflation. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The author has made many nuiances in this article and I have some news for him, sometimes it takes a fire to put down another one. A new financial system shall emerge and much sooner than any economists can predict, and it won't emerge out of Davos, or Laguna Beach, or W. DC or so on.... Read more
Comment Commented M M
Mike, the answer to your question falls under the category of ...so on...above. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Where will arise from? Hopefully not from Trump Towers... Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
The problem here is that the "enormous privileges" Mohammed talks about can produce enormous capital movements, equally large exchange rate movements and huge deficits on current account, if those privileges are not handled responsibly. And, in fact, the responsibilities that come with handling world currencies haven't been handled well in either Britain or the United States. Mohammed asserts that governments have dropped the ball, but that is only because of earlier bad decisions to restrict central bank interventions to asset markets. Had the FED the power to lend against earned income when needed via government channels like the IRS withholding system, its interventions would entirely emulate the effects of any government's fiscal policy without distorting asset prices or creating the financial flows and financial imbalances that the world has struggled to cope with.
So, I would say that Mohammed is looking in the wrong place for a solution. No one is going to help the United States and Britain preserve "an enormous privilege," if it is one, and democratic majorities in the the United States and Britain are not going to work to preserve that "privilege," if they see it as a curse. Change will have to come and, hopefully, it will be the smallest change compatible with resolution of the problem. To my eye, that means developing a second channel for central bank action that it could use to stimulate the economy without distorting asset prices, even in the absence of government action. Read more
Comment Commented eusebio manuel
Free trade is good when it is practiced on an equal footing with nations of similar democratic values and environmental and labor laws Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Yes. otherwise it just becomes a race to the bottom. Children can always sew Nike sneakers cheaper than adults... Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
The financial community pushed a policy that in the US tripled the marked since 2009 and has produced stagnant wages for the bottom 90%. Europe is the same as the SDs became right-wing and are being replaced by nationalistss.
The financial community needs to learn that we can have other Revolutions of 1848 and that it must accept democracy. Even now El-Erian does not even mention in his discussion of mistakes.
The problem, of course, is that El-Erian may be right on the point that he does make. By forcing those like Trump to attack the foreign economic system to change things, it may produce a recession. If so, the support for the nationalists in Europe will soar as it did in the 1930s. Read more
Featured
“Alternative Facts” and US Economic Policy
Simon Johnson says that Donald Trump's data problem is far more serious than miscounting crowds and votes.
Donald Trump’s Plot Against America
Bernard-Henri Lévy recounts a recent visit with Philip Roth, who in 2004 imagined today's surreal political moment.
Germany in the Age of Trump
Joschka Fischer urges his country to leverage its economic strength to shore up European security.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Mark Leonard, Part 2
[Listen to the podcast version here.] Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Russia and the Obama legacy with PS contributing editor John Andrews and Slawomir Sierakowski of Krytyka Polityczna.