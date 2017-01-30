14

¿Un orden económico inestable?

LAGUNA BEACH – Últimamente ha recibido mucha atención el repliegue de las economías avanzadas de la economía global y, en el caso del Reino Unido, su salida de los acuerdos de comercio regionales. En tiempos en que las estructuras subyacentes de la economía global se encuentran bajo grandes presiones, esto podría tener consecuencias de largo alcance.

Sea por opción o necesidad, la gran mayoría de las economías del mundo son parte de un sistema multilateral que da enormes privilegios a sus contrapartes en el mundo avanzado, especialmente a Estados Unidos y Europa. Tres son los que más destacan.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

En primer lugar, debido a que son las que emiten las principales monedas de reserva, las economías avanzadas pueden cambiar sus billetes por bienes y servicios producidos por otras. Segundo, para la mayoría de los inversionistas globales los bonos de estas economías son un componente cuasi automático de sus carteras, por lo que los déficits de sus gobiernos se financian en parte con los ahorros de otros países.

La ventaja clave y final de las economías avanzadas es su poder de voto y representación. Tienen poder de veto o una minoría que les permite bloquear decisiones en las instituciones de Bretton Woods (el Fondo Monetario Internacional y el Banco Mundial), lo que les da una influencia desproporcionada sobre las reglas y prácticas que rigen el sistema económico y monetario internacional. Y, dado el predominio que históricamente han tenido en estas organizaciones, se garantiza de facto que ciudadanos de estos países tengan puestos directivos en ellas.

Son privilegios que no vienen gratis, o al menos no deberían. A cambio de ello, se supone que las economías avanzadas han de cumplir ciertas responsabilidades que ayudan a garantizar el funcionamiento y la estabilidad del sistema. Pero los acontecimientos recientes plantean dudas sobre si las economías avanzadas pueden cumplir su parte del trato.

Quizás el ejemplo más obvio sea la crisis financiera global de 2008. Como resultado de la toma excesiva de riesgos y normativas flojas en las economías avanzadas, el cuasi colapso del sistema financiero perturbó el comercio global, lanzó a millones al desempleo y casi llevó al mundo a una depresión de varios años.

Pero también ha habido otros errores. Por ejemplo, en muchas economías avanzadas los obstáculos políticos a la determinación de medidas de amplio alcance han obstaculizado la implementación de reformas estructurales y políticas fiscales responsables en los últimos años, frenando el aumento de la productividad, agravando la desigualdad y amenazando el crecimiento potencial en el futuro.

Estos errores económicos han contribuido al surgimiento de movimientos políticos antisistema que apuntan a cambiar –o ya lo están haciendo- relaciones comerciales internacionales de larga data, como las de la Unión Europea y el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (NAFTA).

Mientras tanto, la dependencia prolongada y excesiva en las políticas monetarias, como la participación de los bancos centrales en actividades de mercado, ha distorsionado los precios de los activos y contribuido a que los recursos se asignen erróneamente. Y las economías avanzadas –especialmente Europa- han demostrado escasa voluntad de reformar los elementos caducos de gobernanza y representación en las instituciones financieras internacionales, a pesar de los grandes cambios ocurridos en la economía global.

Como resultado de todos estos factores, el sistema multilateral es menos eficaz, menos colaborativo, menos fiable y más vulnerable a ajustes puntuales. En este contexto, no debería sorprender el que la globalización y la regionalización no tengan el grado de apoyo del que disfrutaban en el pasado, o que algunos movimientos políticos en ascenso a ambos lados del Atlántico los condenen para ganar apoyos para sus propias causas.

Todavía no está claro si es un fenómeno temporal y reversible o el comienzo de un largo desafío al funcionamiento de la economía global. Pero es evidente que está afectando dos relaciones importantes.

La primera es la relación entre las economías pequeñas y las grandes. Por largo tiempo, las economías pequeñas, bien administradas y abiertas fueron los principales beneficiarios del sistema de Bretton Woods y, en términos más generales, del multilateralismo. Su tamaño no solo les dio acceso a los mercados exteriores, sino que también hizo que otros actores de mercado tuvieran más disposición a integrarlos a pactos regionales, debido a su limitado potencial de desplazamiento. Ser miembros de instituciones internacionales eficaces llevó a estos países a participar en importantes debates sobre políticas globales, al tiempo que sus propias capacidades les permitieron aprovechar oportunidades en cadenas de consumo y producción internacionales.

Pero es probable que, con todo lo bien administradas que estén, estas economías pequeñas sufran los efectos del ascenso de los nacionalismos. Sus relaciones comerciales son menos estables, los pactos de los que dependen tienen una mayor vulnerabilidad, y es menos seguro que tengan espacios en los debates sobre las políticas globales.

La segunda relación es la que existe entre las instituciones de Bretton Woods y los acuerdos institucionales paralelos. Por ejemplo, aunque no tienen el peso de, por ejemplo, el Banco Mundial, las instituciones impulsadas por China han demostrado su atractivo para una creciente cantidad de países; la mayoría de los aliados de Estados Unidos se han unido al Banco Asiático de Inversión en Infraestructura, a pesar de la oposición estadounidense. De manera similar, cada vez hay más acuerdos de pagos bilaterales (a los que hasta hace no mucho la mayoría de los países se habría opuesto a través del FMI, por su falta de consistencia con el multilateralismo). La preocupación es que estos enfoques alternativos puedan acabar socavando, en lugar de reforzar, un sistema predecible y beneficioso de normas para las interacciones entre los países.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Existe el riesgo de que las organizaciones de Bretton Woods, creadas tras la Segunda Guerra Mundial para mantener la estabilidad, pierdan su influencia. Los países con el peso para afianzarlas parecen poco dispuestos a emprender con decisión las reformas necesarias. Si persisten estas tendencias, probablemente los países en desarrollo sean los más afectados, pero no serán los únicos. En el corto plazo, la economía mundial tendría un menor crecimiento económico y correría el riesgo de una mayor inestabilidad financiera. En el largo plazo, se enfrentaría a la amenaza de una fragmentación del sistema y al surgimiento de cada vez más guerras comerciales.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen