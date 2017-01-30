Eine instabile Wirtschaftsordnung?

LAGUNA BEACH – Der Rückzug der hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften aus der Weltwirtschaft – und im Falle des Vereinigten Königreiches aus regionalen Handelsvereinbarungen – hat in letzter Zeit eine Menge Aufmerksamkeit erregt. In einer Zeit, in der die Grundstrukturen der Weltwirtschaft unter Druck stehen, könnte dies weitreichende Folgen haben.
Ob aufgrund eigener Entscheidung oder aus Notwendigkeit: Die große Mehrheit der Volkswirtschaften unserer Welt ist Teil eines multilateralen Systems, das ihren Gegenstücken in der hochentwickelten Welt – insbesondere den USA und Europa – enorme Privilegien bietet. Drei davon ragen heraus.
Erstens können die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften, weil sie die wichtigsten Reservewährungen der Welt herausgeben, selbstbedrucktes Papier gegen von anderen produzierte Waren und Dienstleistungen eintauschen. Zweitens sind die Anleihen dieser Volkswirtschaften für die meisten globalen Anleger eine quasi automatische Komponente bei der Portfolio-Allokation; daher werden die Haushaltsdefizite ihrer Regierungen teilweise durch die Ersparnisse anderer Länder finanziert.
Der letzte wichtige Vorteil der hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften besteht in Stimmrechten und Repräsentation. Sie haben entweder ein Veto oder eine Sperrminorität in den Bretton-Woods-Institutionen (dem Internationalen Währungsfonds und der Weltbank), was ihnen einen überproportionalen Einfluss auf die Regeln und Verfahren verschafft, die das internationale Wirtschafts- und Währungssystem bestimmen. Und angesichts ihrer historischen Dominanz über diese Organisationen sind die Spitzenpositionen faktisch für Staatsangehörige dieser Länder reserviert.
Diese Privilegien haben allerdings ihren Preis – oder sollten es zumindest. In Gegenzug sollten die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften bestimmte Verantwortlichkeiten übernehmen, die zur Funktionalität und Stabilität des Systems beitragen. Doch die jüngsten Entwicklungen lassen es zweifelhaft erscheinen, ob die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften ihren Teil dieser Abmachung erfüllen können.
Das vielleicht offensichtlichste Beispiel ist die globale Finanzkrise von 2008. Der Beinahe-Zusammenbruch des Finanzsystems, der aus übermäßiger Risikofreude und lascher Regulierung in den hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften herrührte, destabilisierte den Welthandel, vernichtete Millionen von Arbeitsplätzen und hätte die Welt fast in eine mehrjährige Depression gestürzt.
Doch es gab noch andere Fehltritte. So haben politische Hürden für umfassende wirtschaftspolitische Maßnahmen in den letzten Jahren in vielen Ländern die Umsetzung von Strukturreformen und eine reaktionsstarke Fiskalpolitik untergraben, was die Investitionstätigkeit der Unternehmen bremst, das Produktivitätswachstum untergräbt, die Ungleichheit verschärft und das potenzielle künftige Wachstum bedroht.
Diese wirtschaftlichen Fehlleistungen haben zur Entstehung gegen das Establishment gerichteter politischer Bewegungen beigetragen, die bestrebt oder schon dabei sind, langjährige grenzübergreifende Handelsbeziehungen unter anderem im Rahmen der Europäischen Union und des Nordamerikanischen Freihandelsabkommens (NAFTA) zu ändern.
Zugleich hat der langanhaltende, übertriebene Rückgriff auf die Geldpolitik – einschließlich direkter Eingriffe der Notenbanken in das Marktgeschehen – die Vermögenspreise verzerrt und zur Fehlallokation von Ressourcen beigetragen. Und die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften (insbesondere in Europa) haben trotz erheblicher Veränderungen innerhalb der Weltwirtschaft wenig Bereitschaft gezeigt, obsolete Steuerungs- und Repräsentationsmechanismen in den internationalen Finanzinstitutionen zu reformieren.
All das hat zu einem multilateralen System geführt, das weniger effektiv, weniger gemeinschaftsorientiert, weniger vertrauenswürdig und anfälliger für kurzfristige Provisorien ist. Vor diesem Hintergrund sollte es nicht überraschen, dass Globalisierung und Regionalisierung heute nicht mehr dieselbe Unterstützung genießen wie früher oder dass aufstrebende politische Bewegungen auf beiden Seiten des Atlantiks beide Konzepte verurteilen, um Unterstützung für ihre eigenen Anliegen zu gewinnen.
Noch ist unklar, ob dies ein vorübergehendes, umkehrbares Phänomen oder der Beginn einer langfristigen Herausforderung für das Funktionieren der Weltwirtschaft ist. Klar jedoch ist, dass es zwei wichtige Beziehungen beeinträchtigt.
Die erste ist die Beziehung zwischen kleinen und großen Volkswirtschaften. Lange Zeit waren kleine, gut geführte, offene Volkswirtschaften die größten Nutznießer des Bretton-Woods-Systems und des Multilateralismus im Allgemeinen. Ihre Größe bewirkte nicht nur, dass sie einen Zugang zu externen Märkten anstrebten; sie erhöhte zugleich aufgrund ihres geringen Verdrängungspotenzials bei anderen Marktakteuren die Bereitschaft, diese Volkswirtschaften in regionale Bündnisse einzubinden. Die Mitgliedschaft in effektiven internationalen Institutionen gewährte diesen Ländern Zugang zu einflussreichen weltpolitischen Diskussionsforen, während ihre eigenen Fähigkeiten es ihnen ermöglichten, Chancen im Bereich der grenzübergreifenden Produktions- und Verbrauchsketten auszunutzen.
Doch in einer Zeit des zunehmenden Nationalismus dürften diese kleinen, offenen Volkswirtschaften leiden, und zwar egal, wie gut sie geführt sind. Ihre Handelsbeziehungen sind weniger stabil; die Handelsbündnisse, von denen sie abhängig sind, sind anfällig, und ihre Teilnahme an weltpolitischen Diskussionen ist weniger gesichert.
Die zweite Beziehung ist die zwischen den Bretton-Woods-Institutionen und parallelen institutionellen Arrangements. So haben sich, auch wenn sie im Vergleich etwa zur Weltbank relativ unbedeutend sind, von China geführte Institutionen für eine wachsende Anzahl von Ländern als attraktiv erwiesen; die meisten Verbündeten der USA sind trotz amerikanischen Widerstandes der Asiatischen Infrastruktur-Investitionsbank beigetreten. In ähnlicher Weise verbreiten sich derzeit bilaterale Zahlungsvereinbarungen, denen vor nicht allzu langer Zeit die meisten Länder aufgrund ihrer Unvereinbarkeit mit dem Multilateralismus über den IWF Widerstand geleistet hätten. Es steht zu befürchten, dass diese alternativen Ansätze ein verlässliches und segensreiches regelgestütztes System grenzübergreifender Interaktion untergraben könnten, statt es zu stärken.
Die nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg zur Wahrung der Stabilität geschaffenen Bretton-Woods-Organisationen drohen, ihren Einfluss zu verlieren, und jene Länder mit ausreichend Gewicht, sie zu stärken, scheinen derzeit nicht bereit, mutig die nötigen Reformen voranzutreiben. Wenn sich diese Tendenzen fortsetzen, werden die Entwicklungsländer vermutlich am meisten leiden, aber sie werden nicht die Einzigen sein. Kurzfristig würde es die Weltwirtschaft mit einem Wachstumsrückgang und der Gefahr verstärkter finanzieller Instabilität zu tun bekommen. Längerfristig würden eine Fragmentierung des Systems und eine Ausweitung von Handelskriegen drohen.
Comment Commented B Wilds
One of the most important things to remember about the global currency system is that by design it is fairly closed. This means relative value tends to merely shift back and forth between the four major currencies that dominate the system, this is the main reason currencies appear more stable than they really are.
It only becomes a real problem for governments to deceive us as to the real value of our currency when this bond is broken. Unstable currency markets can be a precursor to massive shifts in value and a sudden drop in confidence. It is logical to think that in such a situation insiders would be the big winners. More on this subject in the article below.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2016/08/currency-games-scream-major-risk.html Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
Butterflies have already flapped.. future chaos coming
One of the main consequences of WW I was that Great Britain lost its influence in the Balkans, its military dominance, and therefore was no longer able to guarantee international trade flows.
From 1918 till 1931 the Sterling entered a period of growing mistrust from other countries, and British reserves sank to the point the Bank of England decided to abandon the gold standard.
That marked the start of the transition from the sterling to the dollar as reserve currency. Between 1931 and 1944 Bretton Woods agreement, the economic order was permanently unstable on a worldwide basis. Trade wars, currency wars, protectionism, isolationism, you name it.
Recent military advantage achieved both by Russia and China over the US are making the latter unable to guarantee international trade flows. In plain sight, although mischievously unreported by Western media outlets.
This is starting to cause the refusal from eg China to continue buying and bearing US debt as reserves. Once the refusal of bearing US debt and the mistrust in the US dollar becomes widespread, the FED will allow a great financial panic as the excuse to reshape world monetary system, where the dollar will switch its reserve currency status in favor of the SDR, or Bitcoin, or doo-doo-coin, you name it.
Ever since Greenspan established ultra loose monetary policy, the US economy has been a phantom economy, where the sole policy has been to prop-up all asset prices, specially financial assets.
As the phantom economy collapses under the fiat dollar regime, the corrupt elites will launch a phantom currency as a last effort to avoid the unavoidable.
Why "phantom" currency? Just because it will be the currency of no country (no army), with no backing asset whatsoever, no Treasury, no central bank (no economic mandate then), could even be a digital currency with no printed notes...
Breathe in. Think how much confidence would Y O U personally credit to that entelechy.
Countries will jump into frantic trade wars, currency wars, isolationism, protectionism et al, mirroring 1930's, mirroring circa 5000 years of monetary foolishness.
The economic instability will be several orders of magnitude greater than that of 1930's, causing widespread pain and unrest. Some countries will undergo massive deflationary shocks, while others will brace for inflationary depressions.
Be it by a world war (an outcome that I very much doubt) or be it by the catastrophic crumbling of overindebted Western economies (USA and Europe) Chinese politicians (after a snail's pace seemingly never ending process) will reach a Napoleon moment and back its currency (at least partially) with the gold they have been buying for the last decade as if there was no tomorrow, depleting Western coffers.
If China decides then that it wants the Yuan to become the world's reserve currency, it will have to effectively guarantee international trade flows. An outcome that I feel Chinese politicians will not even take into consideration.
Or else, China can officially sail along with the SDR as the phantom reserve currency, while by backing its currency with a hard asset, allow foreign central banks decide which currency they want to hold as reserves in their balance sheets. The Yuan becoming then de facto world's reserve currency without China burdening itself with the duty of policing world international trade flows.
Russia's S-500 cutting edge air defense system and undetectable China's Dong Feng 41 aircraft carrier killer missile are the butterfly flapping that will throw the world as you know it into chaotic sway until the dust settles.
The former ideas are my current take on the likely path of events, whatever the timing.
With chaos, alas, everything but certainty is guaranteed.
Comment Commented slightly optimistic
Needed reforms? Regardless of what new rules are agreed, many states refuse inspection of their finances by cross-border organisations they are members of. Audit can be threatened with treason for reporting accurate figures outwith the sovereign State.
Comment Commented markets aurelius
Love the "Laguna Beach" at the opening of this essay. Sitting there pondering the inequity and unstable nature of the world as the sun rises on lovely Laguna Beach.
It's worthwhile pointing out that the "enormous privileges" enjoyed by the advanced economies are completely unraveling because of the corruption of banking, finance, central banking and government in these privileged economies.
First, the currency markets are known to be rigged and continue to be tilted to benefit those at the core of the system (banks). The little slaps on the wrists of various banks -- trivial fines for rigging markets -- are meant to show that this is being addressed, but we all know government regulatory structures, particularly in the U.S., are both unwilling and unable to do effective law enforcement, so the corruption is allowed and encouraged to persist. And it almost surely will continue. Those "bits of paper" -- i.e., developed-market currencies -- are nothing more than the vehicles and accounting tools for outright theft. Oh, and because of this corruption, capital is massively misallocated -- bad signals from interest-rate, FX and capital markets leads to bad investment. What you end up with is endless leveraging of corporate balance sheets to support share buybacks. Guess who benefits most? Guess who will be long gone when the tab has to be paid?
This misallocation of capital mostly facilitates the accumulation of an ever-growing share of the world's wealth in the hands of a truly small minority of inside players in these markets, who have managed to position their operators throughout the system to ensure this continues. Is it any wonder capex is down in the midst of this massive tunneling of wealth to a tiny elite. Or that productivity is collapsing? Honest actors at reputable firms outside banking and finance wouldn't dare allow themselves to be in a position of having to rely on or trust these people, because they know they will be skinned alive in the process. And, because every avenue of redress has been corrupted, there is nothing they can do about it. Hence their desire to hold enormous amounts of cash and not invest it in capital that would improve productivity.
Second, the markets in which those "quasi-automatic component(s) of portfolio allocations" -- i.e., government bonds -- trade also are corrupt. A lot of those pieces of paper have been taken from investors and monetized by the various global QE programs, which supercharged the wealth transfer from the tax payers supporting those governments issuing those pieces of paper to the global oligarchy that gathers in Davos every year at this time for its ritual hand-wringing about the decline of civilization.
Lastly, the "final key advantage" in governance of these post-WW2 supranational banking organizations are led by the same bad actors who completely destroyed the underpinnings of the interest-rate, FX and banking markets. One of them even was convicted in France of malfeasance, and yet retains her office! These people are recruited from the same banks and law firms that have so profoundly corrupted markets. Is it any wonder these institutions are untrustworthy and are failing as well?
Comment Commented Michael Public
Comment Commented Michael Public
Part of what is happening also arises from fundamentals.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
How does El-Erian explain the scandinavian success, or Korea...
He again shows he has no clue on what is happening in the world or in the development of economies.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
@Mauricio, those examples were just to contradict El-Erian. IMHO development comes from good governance, sound industrial, education and innovation policies, and the development of internal Demand. Small countries are not doomed.
Regarding your point on inflation, I think you are missing one point which is the change on the demand for liquidity. If US bonds and the Dollar loses part of its appeal has a reserve of value (namely for foreign investors) than suddenly your demand of liquidity will drop, and inflation will be triggered via the size of the monetary base.
If the money applied by China in the US economy starts returning home, then you will have inflation.
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
@ Jose
Scandinavian success? education firmly directed towards common society wellness. Norway has biggest oil output per capita worldwide, Sweden did an absolute state of the art resolution of its banking crisis...
Korean success? Korea 2000 equals Japan 1950. They are replicating the Japanese boom model. Wait for the bust when international capital flows reverse course.
Inflation happens by disproportionately overprinting (we are very short at that), energy commodities supply scarcity (currently unprecedented oil glut), or labor force scarcity (China and India provide endless cheap workforce). None of them are present as of today, and not likely to be present in the foreseable future.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Michael, you know perfectly well that it doesn't work like that. Monetary transmission mechanism isn't direct, so for that to be happening we would have to have massive bank loans to traders and to agents buying stocks.
I purpose an alternative which is the blue chip stocks being a close substitute for US Bonds and money, and that's IMHO what's driving this stocks up.
Comment Commented Michael Public
Comment Commented M M
Comment Commented M M
Comment Commented Michael Public
Comment Commented Paul Daley
The problem here is that the "enormous privileges" Mohammed talks about can produce enormous capital movements, equally large exchange rate movements and huge deficits on current account, if those privileges are not handled responsibly. And, in fact, the responsibilities that come with handling world currencies haven't been handled well in either Britain or the United States. Mohammed asserts that governments have dropped the ball, but that is only because of earlier bad decisions to restrict central bank interventions to asset markets. Had the FED the power to lend against earned income when needed via government channels like the IRS withholding system, its interventions would entirely emulate the effects of any government's fiscal policy without distorting asset prices or creating the financial flows and financial imbalances that the world has struggled to cope with.
Comment Commented eusebio manuel
Comment Commented Michael Public
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
The financial community pushed a policy that in the US tripled the marked since 2009 and has produced stagnant wages for the bottom 90%. Europe is the same as the SDs became right-wing and are being replaced by nationalistss.
The financial community needs to learn that we can have other Revolutions of 1848 and that it must accept democracy. Even now El-Erian does not even mention in his discussion of mistakes.
