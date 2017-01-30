18

Eine instabile Wirtschaftsordnung?

LAGUNA BEACH – Der Rückzug der hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften aus der Weltwirtschaft – und im Falle des Vereinigten Königreiches aus regionalen Handelsvereinbarungen – hat in letzter Zeit eine Menge Aufmerksamkeit erregt. In einer Zeit, in der die Grundstrukturen der Weltwirtschaft unter Druck stehen, könnte dies weitreichende Folgen haben.

Ob aufgrund eigener Entscheidung oder aus Notwendigkeit: Die große Mehrheit der Volkswirtschaften unserer Welt ist Teil eines multilateralen Systems, das ihren Gegenstücken in der hochentwickelten Welt – insbesondere den USA und Europa – enorme Privilegien bietet. Drei davon ragen heraus.

Erstens können die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften, weil sie die wichtigsten Reservewährungen der Welt herausgeben, selbstbedrucktes Papier gegen von anderen produzierte Waren und Dienstleistungen eintauschen. Zweitens sind die Anleihen dieser Volkswirtschaften für die meisten globalen Anleger eine quasi automatische Komponente bei der Portfolio-Allokation; daher werden die Haushaltsdefizite ihrer Regierungen teilweise durch die Ersparnisse anderer Länder finanziert.

Der letzte wichtige Vorteil der hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften besteht in Stimmrechten und Repräsentation. Sie haben entweder ein Veto oder eine Sperrminorität in den Bretton-Woods-Institutionen (dem Internationalen Währungsfonds und der Weltbank), was ihnen einen überproportionalen Einfluss auf die Regeln und Verfahren verschafft, die das internationale Wirtschafts- und Währungssystem bestimmen. Und angesichts ihrer historischen Dominanz über diese Organisationen sind die Spitzenpositionen faktisch für Staatsangehörige dieser Länder reserviert.

Diese Privilegien haben allerdings ihren Preis – oder sollten es zumindest. In Gegenzug sollten die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften bestimmte Verantwortlichkeiten übernehmen, die zur Funktionalität und Stabilität des Systems beitragen. Doch die jüngsten Entwicklungen lassen es zweifelhaft erscheinen, ob die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften ihren Teil dieser Abmachung erfüllen können.

Das vielleicht offensichtlichste Beispiel ist die globale Finanzkrise von 2008. Der Beinahe-Zusammenbruch des Finanzsystems, der aus übermäßiger Risikofreude und lascher Regulierung in den hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften herrührte, destabilisierte den Welthandel, vernichtete Millionen von Arbeitsplätzen und hätte die Welt fast in eine mehrjährige Depression gestürzt.

Doch es gab noch andere Fehltritte. So haben politische Hürden für umfassende wirtschaftspolitische Maßnahmen in den letzten Jahren in vielen Ländern die Umsetzung von Strukturreformen und eine reaktionsstarke Fiskalpolitik untergraben, was die Investitionstätigkeit der Unternehmen bremst, das Produktivitätswachstum untergräbt, die Ungleichheit verschärft und das potenzielle künftige Wachstum bedroht.

Diese wirtschaftlichen Fehlleistungen haben zur Entstehung gegen das Establishment gerichteter politischer Bewegungen beigetragen, die bestrebt oder schon dabei sind, langjährige grenzübergreifende Handelsbeziehungen unter anderem im Rahmen der Europäischen Union und des Nordamerikanischen Freihandelsabkommens (NAFTA) zu ändern.

Zugleich hat der langanhaltende, übertriebene Rückgriff auf die Geldpolitik – einschließlich direkter Eingriffe der Notenbanken in das Marktgeschehen – die Vermögenspreise verzerrt und zur Fehlallokation von Ressourcen beigetragen. Und die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften (insbesondere in Europa) haben trotz erheblicher Veränderungen innerhalb der Weltwirtschaft wenig Bereitschaft gezeigt, obsolete Steuerungs- und Repräsentationsmechanismen in den internationalen Finanzinstitutionen zu reformieren.

All das hat zu einem multilateralen System geführt, das weniger effektiv, weniger gemeinschaftsorientiert, weniger vertrauenswürdig und anfälliger für kurzfristige Provisorien ist. Vor diesem Hintergrund sollte es nicht überraschen, dass Globalisierung und Regionalisierung heute nicht mehr dieselbe Unterstützung genießen wie früher oder dass aufstrebende politische Bewegungen auf beiden Seiten des Atlantiks beide Konzepte verurteilen, um Unterstützung für ihre eigenen Anliegen zu gewinnen.

Noch ist unklar, ob dies ein vorübergehendes, umkehrbares Phänomen oder der Beginn einer langfristigen Herausforderung für das Funktionieren der Weltwirtschaft ist. Klar jedoch ist, dass es zwei wichtige Beziehungen beeinträchtigt.

Die erste ist die Beziehung zwischen kleinen und großen Volkswirtschaften. Lange Zeit waren kleine, gut geführte, offene Volkswirtschaften die größten Nutznießer des Bretton-Woods-Systems und des Multilateralismus im Allgemeinen. Ihre Größe bewirkte nicht nur, dass sie einen Zugang zu externen Märkten anstrebten; sie erhöhte zugleich aufgrund ihres geringen Verdrängungspotenzials bei anderen Marktakteuren die Bereitschaft, diese Volkswirtschaften in regionale Bündnisse einzubinden. Die Mitgliedschaft in effektiven internationalen Institutionen gewährte diesen Ländern Zugang zu einflussreichen weltpolitischen Diskussionsforen, während ihre eigenen Fähigkeiten es ihnen ermöglichten, Chancen im Bereich der grenzübergreifenden Produktions- und Verbrauchsketten auszunutzen.

Doch in einer Zeit des zunehmenden Nationalismus dürften diese kleinen, offenen Volkswirtschaften leiden, und zwar egal, wie gut sie geführt sind. Ihre Handelsbeziehungen sind weniger stabil; die Handelsbündnisse, von denen sie abhängig sind, sind anfällig, und ihre Teilnahme an weltpolitischen Diskussionen ist weniger gesichert.

Die zweite Beziehung ist die zwischen den Bretton-Woods-Institutionen und parallelen institutionellen Arrangements. So haben sich, auch wenn sie im Vergleich etwa zur Weltbank relativ unbedeutend sind, von China geführte Institutionen für eine wachsende Anzahl von Ländern als attraktiv erwiesen; die meisten Verbündeten der USA sind trotz amerikanischen Widerstandes der Asiatischen Infrastruktur-Investitionsbank beigetreten. In ähnlicher Weise verbreiten sich derzeit bilaterale Zahlungsvereinbarungen, denen vor nicht allzu langer Zeit die meisten Länder aufgrund ihrer Unvereinbarkeit mit dem Multilateralismus über den IWF Widerstand geleistet hätten. Es steht zu befürchten, dass diese alternativen Ansätze ein verlässliches und segensreiches regelgestütztes System grenzübergreifender Interaktion untergraben könnten, statt es zu stärken.

Die nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg zur Wahrung der Stabilität geschaffenen Bretton-Woods-Organisationen drohen, ihren Einfluss zu verlieren, und jene Länder mit ausreichend Gewicht, sie zu stärken, scheinen derzeit nicht bereit, mutig die nötigen Reformen voranzutreiben. Wenn sich diese Tendenzen fortsetzen, werden die Entwicklungsländer vermutlich am meisten leiden, aber sie werden nicht die Einzigen sein. Kurzfristig würde es die Weltwirtschaft mit einem Wachstumsrückgang und der Gefahr verstärkter finanzieller Instabilität zu tun bekommen. Längerfristig würden eine Fragmentierung des Systems und eine Ausweitung von Handelskriegen drohen.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan