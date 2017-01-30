14

Nestabilní ekonomický řád?

LAGUNA BEACH – Odklon rozvinutých ekonomik od ekonomiky globální – a v případě Velké Británie i od regionálních obchodních dohod – poutá v poslední době velkou pozornost. V situaci, kdy se základní struktury globální ekonomiky ocitají pod tlakem, by to mohlo mít dalekosáhlé důsledky.

Drtivá většina světových ekonomik je – ať už z vlastního rozhodnutí, nebo z nutnosti – součástí multilaterálního systému, který poskytuje jejich protějškům v rozvinutém světě, zejména Spojeným státům a Evropě, obrovská privilegia. Z nich jsou nejvýraznější tři.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Za prvé emitují rozvinuté ekonomiky hlavní světové rezervní měny, a proto mají možnost vyměňovat vlastní potištěné kousky papíru za zboží a služby produkované jinými. Za druhé jsou dluhopisy těchto ekonomik pro většinu globálních investorů kvaziautomatickou složkou portfoliových alokací, takže rozpočtové schodky jejich vlád se zčásti financují z úspor jiných zemí.

A poslední klíčovou výhodou rozvinutých ekonomik je hlasovací síla a zastoupení. V brettonwoodských institucích (Mezinárodním měnovém fondu a Světové bance) disponují právem veta nebo blokační menšinou, což jim dává nepřiměřeně velký vliv na pravidla a postupy, jimiž se řídí mezinárodní hospodářská a měnová soustava. A vzhledem k jejich historické nadvládě nad těmito organizacemi mají jejich státní příslušníci fakticky zaručené nejvyšší posty.

Tato privilegia nejsou zadarmo – nebo by přinejmenším neměla být. Výměnou za ně mají rozvinuté ekonomiky plnit určité závazky, aby pomohly zajistit hladké fungování a stabilitu systému. Nedávný vývoj událostí ovšem zavdal důvod k pochybnostem, zda jsou rozvinuté ekonomiky schopné svou část této dohody dodržet.

Zřejmě nejkřiklavějším příkladem je globální finanční krize z roku 2008, která byla výsledkem nadměrného riskování a laxní regulace v rozvinutých ekonomikách. Finanční soustava se takřka rozpadla, což narušilo globální obchod, připravilo miliony lidí o zaměstnání a téměř uvrhlo svět do mnohaleté deprese.

Vyskytly se však i další lapsy. Například politické překážky komplexní hospodářské politiky podkopaly v posledních letech v mnoha rozvinutých zemích zavádění strukturálních reforem a citlivých fiskálních politik, což zbrzdilo firemní investice, podkopalo růst produktivity, zhoršilo nerovnost a ohrozilo budoucí potenciální růst.

Tato ekonomická selhání přispěla ke vzniku protisystémově zaměřených politických hnutí, která se snaží změnit – nebo už mění – dávno zavedené přeshraniční obchodní vztahy, včetně vazeb uvnitř Evropské unie a Severoamerické dohody o volném obchodu (NAFTA).

Dlouhodobé a přehnané spoléhání se na měnovou politiku, včetně přímé účasti centrálních bank na tržních aktivitách, zatím pokřivilo ceny aktiv a přispělo ke špatné alokaci zdrojů. A rozvinuté ekonomiky – zejména Evropa – projevují jen pramalou chuť k reformě zastaralých prvků řízení a zastoupení v mezinárodních finančních institucích, přestože v globální ekonomice nastaly velké změny.

Výsledkem toho všeho je multilaterální systém, který je méně efektivní, méně spolupracující, méně důvěryhodný a náchylnější k účelovým zásahům. Vzhledem k těmto skutečnostem by nemělo nikoho překvapovat, že globalizace a regionalizace se už netěší takové podpoře jako kdysi – nebo že některá sílící politická hnutí na obou stranách Atlantiku odsuzují oba koncepty, aby si získala větší podporu pro vlastní ideje.

Zatím není zřejmé, zda jde o dočasný a vratný jev, nebo o začátek dlouhodobé změny fungování globální ekonomiky. Jasné ovšem je, že tento stav ovlivňuje dva důležité vztahy.

Tím prvním je vztah mezi malými a velkými ekonomikami. Z brettonwoodského systému a obecněji z multilateralismu dlouhou dobu nejvíce těžily malé, dobře řízené a otevřené ekonomiky. Nejenže vzhledem ke své velikosti nutně potřebovaly přístup na vnější trhy, ale ostatní tržní aktéři byli vzhledem k omezenému rozvratnému potenciálu těchto ekonomik ochotnější začleňovat je do regionálních paktů. Členství v efektivních mezinárodních institucích zapojilo tyto země do podstatných diskusí o globální politice a jejich kapacity jim umožnily využít příležitostí v oblasti přeshraniční produkce a spotřebních řetězců.

V době sílícího nacionalismu však budou tyto malé a otevřené ekonomiky pravděpodobně trpět bez ohledu na to, jak dobře jsou řízené. Jejich obchodní vztahy jsou méně stabilní, zvýšila se zranitelnost obchodních paktů, na něž jsou odkázané, a jejich účast na diskusích o globální politice není tak jistá.

Druhým vztahem je vazba mezi brettonwoodskými institucemi a paralelními institucionálními strukturami. Například instituce řízené Čínou se sice nemohou měřit například se Světovou bankou, ale ukazuje se, že pro rostoucí řadu států jsou přitažlivé; většina spojenců USA navzdory americkému odporu vstoupila do Asijské infrastrukturální investiční banky. Šíří se také bilaterální platební dohody – proti nimž by většina států ještě nedávno prostřednictvím MMF brojila kvůli jejich neslučitelnosti s multilateralismem. Panuje obava, že tyto alternativní přístupy by nemusely posílit předvídatelný, na pravidlech založený a všeobecně prospěšný systém přeshraničních interakcí, ale spíše ho podkopat.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Brettonwoodským organizacím založeným po druhé světové válce s cílem udržet stabilitu hrozí ztráta vlivu, přičemž země, které mají dost vlivu na to, aby je podpořily, v současnosti nejeví ochotu směle prosazovat potřebné reformy. Budou-li tyto tendence pokračovat, pak tím pravděpodobně nejvíce utrpí rozvojové země, ale nebudou samy. V krátkodobém měřítku by celé světové ekonomice hrozily pomalejší hospodářský růst a riziko větší finanční nestability. V dlouhodobějším měřítku by pak vyvstala hrozba rozdrobení systému a rozšíření obchodních válek.

Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.