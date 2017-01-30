Nestabilní ekonomický řád?

LAGUNA BEACH – Odklon rozvinutých ekonomik od ekonomiky globální – a v případě Velké Británie i od regionálních obchodních dohod – poutá v poslední době velkou pozornost. V situaci, kdy se základní struktury globální ekonomiky ocitají pod tlakem, by to mohlo mít dalekosáhlé důsledky.
Drtivá většina světových ekonomik je – ať už z vlastního rozhodnutí, nebo z nutnosti – součástí multilaterálního systému, který poskytuje jejich protějškům v rozvinutém světě, zejména Spojeným státům a Evropě, obrovská privilegia. Z nich jsou nejvýraznější tři.
Za prvé emitují rozvinuté ekonomiky hlavní světové rezervní měny, a proto mají možnost vyměňovat vlastní potištěné kousky papíru za zboží a služby produkované jinými. Za druhé jsou dluhopisy těchto ekonomik pro většinu globálních investorů kvaziautomatickou složkou portfoliových alokací, takže rozpočtové schodky jejich vlád se zčásti financují z úspor jiných zemí.
A poslední klíčovou výhodou rozvinutých ekonomik je hlasovací síla a zastoupení. V brettonwoodských institucích (Mezinárodním měnovém fondu a Světové bance) disponují právem veta nebo blokační menšinou, což jim dává nepřiměřeně velký vliv na pravidla a postupy, jimiž se řídí mezinárodní hospodářská a měnová soustava. A vzhledem k jejich historické nadvládě nad těmito organizacemi mají jejich státní příslušníci fakticky zaručené nejvyšší posty.
Tato privilegia nejsou zadarmo – nebo by přinejmenším neměla být. Výměnou za ně mají rozvinuté ekonomiky plnit určité závazky, aby pomohly zajistit hladké fungování a stabilitu systému. Nedávný vývoj událostí ovšem zavdal důvod k pochybnostem, zda jsou rozvinuté ekonomiky schopné svou část této dohody dodržet.
Zřejmě nejkřiklavějším příkladem je globální finanční krize z roku 2008, která byla výsledkem nadměrného riskování a laxní regulace v rozvinutých ekonomikách. Finanční soustava se takřka rozpadla, což narušilo globální obchod, připravilo miliony lidí o zaměstnání a téměř uvrhlo svět do mnohaleté deprese.
Vyskytly se však i další lapsy. Například politické překážky komplexní hospodářské politiky podkopaly v posledních letech v mnoha rozvinutých zemích zavádění strukturálních reforem a citlivých fiskálních politik, což zbrzdilo firemní investice, podkopalo růst produktivity, zhoršilo nerovnost a ohrozilo budoucí potenciální růst.
Tato ekonomická selhání přispěla ke vzniku protisystémově zaměřených politických hnutí, která se snaží změnit – nebo už mění – dávno zavedené přeshraniční obchodní vztahy, včetně vazeb uvnitř Evropské unie a Severoamerické dohody o volném obchodu (NAFTA).
Dlouhodobé a přehnané spoléhání se na měnovou politiku, včetně přímé účasti centrálních bank na tržních aktivitách, zatím pokřivilo ceny aktiv a přispělo ke špatné alokaci zdrojů. A rozvinuté ekonomiky – zejména Evropa – projevují jen pramalou chuť k reformě zastaralých prvků řízení a zastoupení v mezinárodních finančních institucích, přestože v globální ekonomice nastaly velké změny.
Výsledkem toho všeho je multilaterální systém, který je méně efektivní, méně spolupracující, méně důvěryhodný a náchylnější k účelovým zásahům. Vzhledem k těmto skutečnostem by nemělo nikoho překvapovat, že globalizace a regionalizace se už netěší takové podpoře jako kdysi – nebo že některá sílící politická hnutí na obou stranách Atlantiku odsuzují oba koncepty, aby si získala větší podporu pro vlastní ideje.
Zatím není zřejmé, zda jde o dočasný a vratný jev, nebo o začátek dlouhodobé změny fungování globální ekonomiky. Jasné ovšem je, že tento stav ovlivňuje dva důležité vztahy.
Tím prvním je vztah mezi malými a velkými ekonomikami. Z brettonwoodského systému a obecněji z multilateralismu dlouhou dobu nejvíce těžily malé, dobře řízené a otevřené ekonomiky. Nejenže vzhledem ke své velikosti nutně potřebovaly přístup na vnější trhy, ale ostatní tržní aktéři byli vzhledem k omezenému rozvratnému potenciálu těchto ekonomik ochotnější začleňovat je do regionálních paktů. Členství v efektivních mezinárodních institucích zapojilo tyto země do podstatných diskusí o globální politice a jejich kapacity jim umožnily využít příležitostí v oblasti přeshraniční produkce a spotřebních řetězců.
V době sílícího nacionalismu však budou tyto malé a otevřené ekonomiky pravděpodobně trpět bez ohledu na to, jak dobře jsou řízené. Jejich obchodní vztahy jsou méně stabilní, zvýšila se zranitelnost obchodních paktů, na něž jsou odkázané, a jejich účast na diskusích o globální politice není tak jistá.
Druhým vztahem je vazba mezi brettonwoodskými institucemi a paralelními institucionálními strukturami. Například instituce řízené Čínou se sice nemohou měřit například se Světovou bankou, ale ukazuje se, že pro rostoucí řadu států jsou přitažlivé; většina spojenců USA navzdory americkému odporu vstoupila do Asijské infrastrukturální investiční banky. Šíří se také bilaterální platební dohody – proti nimž by většina států ještě nedávno prostřednictvím MMF brojila kvůli jejich neslučitelnosti s multilateralismem. Panuje obava, že tyto alternativní přístupy by nemusely posílit předvídatelný, na pravidlech založený a všeobecně prospěšný systém přeshraničních interakcí, ale spíše ho podkopat.
Brettonwoodským organizacím založeným po druhé světové válce s cílem udržet stabilitu hrozí ztráta vlivu, přičemž země, které mají dost vlivu na to, aby je podpořily, v současnosti nejeví ochotu směle prosazovat potřebné reformy. Budou-li tyto tendence pokračovat, pak tím pravděpodobně nejvíce utrpí rozvojové země, ale nebudou samy. V krátkodobém měřítku by celé světové ekonomice hrozily pomalejší hospodářský růst a riziko větší finanční nestability. V dlouhodobějším měřítku by pak vyvstala hrozba rozdrobení systému a rozšíření obchodních válek.
Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.
Comment Commented slightly optimistic
Needed reforms? Regardless of what new rules are agreed, many states refuse inspection of their finances by cross-border organisations they are members of. Audit can be threatened with treason for reporting accurate figures outwith the sovereign State.
Comment Commented markets aurelius
Love the "Laguna Beach" at the opening of this essay. Sitting there pondering the inequity and unstable nature of the world as the sun rises on lovely Laguna Beach.
First, the currency markets are known to be rigged and continue to be tilted to benefit those at the core of the system (banks). The little slaps on the wrists of various banks -- trivial fines for rigging markets -- are meant to show that this is being addressed, but we all know government regulatory structures, particularly in the U.S., are both unwilling and unable to do effective law enforcement, so the corruption is allowed and encouraged to persist. And it almost surely will continue. Those "bits of paper" -- i.e., developed-market currencies -- are nothing more than the vehicles and accounting tools for outright theft. Oh, and because of this corruption, capital is massively misallocated -- bad signals from interest-rate, FX and capital markets leads to bad investment. What you end up with is endless leveraging of corporate balance sheets to support share buybacks. Guess who benefits most? Guess who will be long gone when the tab has to be paid?
This misallocation of capital mostly facilitates the accumulation of an ever-growing share of the world's wealth in the hands of a truly small minority of inside players in these markets, who have managed to position their operators throughout the system to ensure this continues. Is it any wonder capex is down in the midst of this massive tunneling of wealth to a tiny elite. Or that productivity is collapsing? Honest actors at reputable firms outside banking and finance wouldn't dare allow themselves to be in a position of having to rely on or trust these people, because they know they will be skinned alive in the process. And, because every avenue of redress has been corrupted, there is nothing they can do about it. Hence their desire to hold enormous amounts of cash and not invest it in capital that would improve productivity.
Second, the markets in which those "quasi-automatic component(s) of portfolio allocations" -- i.e., government bonds -- trade also are corrupt. A lot of those pieces of paper have been taken from investors and monetized by the various global QE programs, which supercharged the wealth transfer from the tax payers supporting those governments issuing those pieces of paper to the global oligarchy that gathers in Davos every year at this time for its ritual hand-wringing about the decline of civilization.
Lastly, the "final key advantage" in governance of these post-WW2 supranational banking organizations are led by the same bad actors who completely destroyed the underpinnings of the interest-rate, FX and banking markets. One of them even was convicted in France of malfeasance, and yet retains her office! These people are recruited from the same banks and law firms that have so profoundly corrupted markets. Is it any wonder these institutions are untrustworthy and are failing as well?
Comment Commented Michael Public
Comment Commented Michael Public
Part of what is happening also arises from fundamentals.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
How does El-Erian explain the scandinavian success, or Korea...
He again shows he has no clue on what is happening in the world or in the development of economies.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Michael, you know perfectly well that it doesn't work like that. Monetary transmission mechanism isn't direct, so for that to be happening we would have to have massive bank loans to traders and to agents buying stocks.
I purpose an alternative which is the blue chip stocks being a close substitute for US Bonds and money, and that's IMHO what's driving this stocks up.
Comment Commented Michael Public
Comment Commented M M
Comment Commented M M
Comment Commented Michael Public
Comment Commented Paul Daley
The problem here is that the "enormous privileges" Mohammed talks about can produce enormous capital movements, equally large exchange rate movements and huge deficits on current account, if those privileges are not handled responsibly. And, in fact, the responsibilities that come with handling world currencies haven't been handled well in either Britain or the United States. Mohammed asserts that governments have dropped the ball, but that is only because of earlier bad decisions to restrict central bank interventions to asset markets. Had the FED the power to lend against earned income when needed via government channels like the IRS withholding system, its interventions would entirely emulate the effects of any government's fiscal policy without distorting asset prices or creating the financial flows and financial imbalances that the world has struggled to cope with.
Comment Commented eusebio manuel
Comment Commented Michael Public
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
The financial community pushed a policy that in the US tripled the marked since 2009 and has produced stagnant wages for the bottom 90%. Europe is the same as the SDs became right-wing and are being replaced by nationalistss.
The financial community needs to learn that we can have other Revolutions of 1848 and that it must accept democracy. Even now El-Erian does not even mention in his discussion of mistakes.
