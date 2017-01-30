18

Тұрақсыз экономикалық тәртіп пе?

ЛАГУНА-БИЧ – Соңғы уақытта әлемдік экономикадан озық экономикалардың ажырауы, мысалы өңірлік сауда одақтарынан Ұлыбританияның шығуы өзіне көп назарды аударған. Жаһандық экономиканың базалық құрылымдары қысылымның астында болған уақытта, осындай жағдайдың алыс-жетіп салдары болуы мүмкін.

Таңдау арқасында немесе қажеттіліктен, әлемдегі экономикалардың басым көпшілігі озық әлемдегі олардың әріптестеріне, әсіресе Америка Құрама Штаттары мен Еуропаға зор артықшылықтар беретін көпжақты жүйесінің бөлігі болып табылады. Үш артықшылықты ерекше атап өтуге болады.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Біріншіден, олар әлемдегі негізгі резервтік валюталарын шығарғандықтан, озық экономикасы бар елдер басқалар өндірген тауарлар мен қызметтерді өздері басып шығарған бір түйір қағазға алмастырады. Екіншіден, көптеген жаһандық инвесторлар үшін, осы экономикалардың облигациялары инвестициялық портфельдерінің автоматты құрамдас бөлігі болып табылады, сондықтан олардың бюджет тапшылықтары  басқа елдердің жинақтарымен ішінара қаржыландырылады.

Дамыған экономикалардың тағы бір негізгі артықшылығы дауыс беру мен өкілділік қуаты болып табылады. Олар не вето құқығын немесе Бреттон-Вуд мекемелерінде (Халықаралық валюта қоры мен Дүниежүзілік банк) бұғаттаушы азшылықты қолдана алады, бұл оларға халықаралық экономикалық және монетарлық жүйені реттейтін ережелерге мен машықтарға бейпропорционал ықпал етуге мүмкіндік береді. Ал, осы ұйымдарда олардың тарихи үстемдігін ескерсек, олардың азаматтары ол жерлерде де-факто жоғарғы лауазымды орындарда болады.

Бұл артықшылықтар тегін келмейді - кем дегенде, олар тегін келмеуі тиіс. Өз жағынан, озық экономикалар жүйенің жұмыс істеуін жән�� тұрақтылығын қамтамасыз етуге көмектесетін белгілі бір міндеттерді орындауы қажет. Бірақ соңғы оқиғалар озық экономикалардың осы мәміледе өз міндеттемесін орындай алу қабілеттіне күмән тудырған еді.

Мүмкін, ең айқын мысал 2008 жылғы жаһандық қаржы дағдарысы болып табылар. Озық экономикалардың шамадан тыс тәуекелге барып, реттеуге жеңіл-желпі қарауының нәтижесінде, қаржы жүйесінің күйрейін деп қалуы, әлемдік сауданы бұзып, жұмыссыздыққа миллиондаған  адамдарды лақтырды, және іс жүзінде әлемді көп жылдық депрессияға батыра жатты.

Бірақ басқа да оқаулықтар болған. Мысалы, көптеген дамыған экономикалардың жан-жақты саяси шешімдер қабылдауына қарсы болған саяси кедергілер, соңғы жылдары құрылымдық реформалар және динамикалық фискалдық саясатты іске асыруды тоқтатып, іскерлік инвестицияларды артқа тартып, өнімділігінің өсуіне нұқсан келтірді және теңсіздікті асқындырып, болашақта әлеуетті өркендеуге қауіп төндірді.

Мұндай экономикалық сәтсіздіктер өзгертуді іздеген үкіметке қарсы саяси қозғалыстардың пайда болуына ықпал етті, олар қазірдің өзінде бұрыннан келе жатқан трансшекаралық сауда қарым-қатынастарын өзгертуде, соның ішінде Еуропалық Одақ және Солтүстік Америкалық еркін сауда туралы келісім (НАФТА) шеңберіндегі келісімдер де бар.

Сонымен қатар, орталық банктың нарыққа тікелей араласуын қосқанда, монетарлық саясатқа ұзақ және артық сүйену актив бағаларын бұрмалап және ресурстарды тиімсіз пайдалануына өз үлесін қосты. Және озық экономикалар, әсіресе Еуропа, жаһандық экономикадағы ірі өзгерістерге қарамастан, халықаралық қаржы ұйымдарында ескірген басқару мен өкілдік элементтерін реформалауға аса қызығушылық танытпады.

Бұның барлығының нәтижесінде, көп жақты жүйе тиімді емес, бірлеспеген, сенімсіз, және ойлаусыз қабылданған шешімдердің алдында қарусыз қалды. Осы тұрғыда, жаһандану және аймақтандыру бұрынғыдай қолдаусыз қалып, Атлант мұхитының екі жағындағы саяси қозғалыстар өз мақсаттарына қолдау табу үшін осы екі ұғымды айыптап жатқаны таңқаларлық емес.

Бұл уақытша және қайтымды құбылыс па немесе жаһандық экономиканың жұмыс істеуіне ұзақ сын-тегеуріннің бастауы ма- бұл сұрақ әлі анық емес. Бастысы, ол екі маңызды қарым-қатынастар түріне ықпал ететіні анық.

Бірінші түрі  шағын және ірі экономикалар арасындағы қарым-қатынас болып табылады. Ұзақ уақыт бойы, шағын, жақсы басқарылатын, және ашық экономикалар мультилатерализм және Бреттон-Вуд жүйесінің жетекші бенефициарлары болды. Олардың көлемі олардың сыртқы нарыққа қол жеткізуін арманға айналдарды; сондай-ақ, олардың шектеулі қатысу мүмкіндігінің арқасында, басқа нарық ойыншылары оларды өңірлік келісімдерге біріктіруге дайын болды. Тиімді халықаралық мекемелерде мүше болу бұл елдерге жаһандық саяси талқылауларға қатысу мүмкіндігін берді, ал өз әлеуеттері оларға халықаралық өндіру және тұтыну тізбегіндегі өз орнын табуларына мүмкіндік берді.

Бірақ, бұл шағын және ашық экономикалар қаншалықты жақсы басқарылса да, ұлтшылдық өршіген уақытта, олар зардап шегуі мүмкін. Олардың сауда-саттық қарым-қатынастарының тұрақтылығы азайды; олар тәуелді болған сауда келісімдеріне қауіп төнді; және олардың жаһандық саяси пікірталастарға қатысуы кепілдіксіз.

Екінші қатынас Бреттон-Вуд институттары мен параллель институционалдық механизмдер арасындағы қарым-қатынас болып табылады. Мысалы, Қытай бастаған мекемелер Дүниежүзілік банктің қасында маңыздығы азырақ болса да, бірқатар елдер үшін тартымды болды; АҚШ одақтастары АҚШ-тың қарсылығына қарамастан, Азия инфрақұрылымдық инвестициялар банкіне қосылды. Сол сияқты, екі жақты төлем келісімдерінің саны өсуде, ал  жақында ғана көптеген елдер көп жақты қатынас жүйесінің қағидаларына сәйкессіз деп ХВҚ арқылы оларға қарсы шығар еді. Негізгі мәселе, ол осы балама көзқарастар трансшекаралық, болжамды және тиімді ережелер негізіндегі жүйені нығайтпай, керісінше, оған нұқсан келтіруінде жатыр.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Бреттон-Вудс мекемелері екінші дүниежүзілік соғыстан кейін тұрақтылықты сақтау үшін құрылған, ал қазір олар өз ықпалын жоғалтуы мүмкін, ал оларға қолдау көрсете алатын аймақтағы елдер қазір қажетті реформалармен алға батыл басуға дайын емес.

Осы үрдістер жалғасатын болса, дамушы елдер, бәлкім, ең көп зардап шегетін болады; бірақ қиналатын жалғыз олар ғана емес. Қысқа мерзімде, әлемдік экономика баяу экономикалық өсім мен үлкен қаржылық тұрақсыздық қаупіне тап болады. Ұзақ мерзімді перспективада, жүйелі фрагменттеу және өсіп келе жатқан сауда соғыстар қаупі бар.