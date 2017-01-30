Тұрақсыз экономикалық тәртіп пе?

markets aurelius JAN 31, 2017

Love the "Laguna Beach" at the opening of this essay. Sitting there pondering the inequity and unstable nature of the world as the sun rises on lovely Laguna Beach.



It's worthwhile pointing out that the "enormous privileges" enjoyed by the advanced economies are completely unraveling because of the corruption of banking, finance, central banking and government in these privileged economies.



First, the currency markets are known to be rigged and continue to be tilted to benefit those at the core of the system (banks). The little slaps on the wrists of various banks -- trivial fines for rigging markets -- are meant to show that this is being addressed, but we all know government regulatory structures, particularly in the U.S., are both unwilling and unable to do effective law enforcement, so the corruption is allowed and encouraged to persist. And it almost surely will continue. Those "bits of paper" -- i.e., developed-market currencies -- are nothing more than the vehicles and accounting tools for outright theft. Oh, and because of this corruption, capital is massively misallocated -- bad signals from interest-rate, FX and capital markets leads to bad investment. What you end up with is endless leveraging of corporate balance sheets to support share buybacks. Guess who benefits most? Guess who will be long gone when the tab has to be paid?



This misallocation of capital mostly facilitates the accumulation of an ever-growing share of the world's wealth in the hands of a truly small minority of inside players in these markets, who have managed to position their operators throughout the system to ensure this continues. Is it any wonder capex is down in the midst of this massive tunneling of wealth to a tiny elite. Or that productivity is collapsing? Honest actors at reputable firms outside banking and finance wouldn't dare allow themselves to be in a position of having to rely on or trust these people, because they know they will be skinned alive in the process. And, because every avenue of redress has been corrupted, there is nothing they can do about it. Hence their desire to hold enormous amounts of cash and not invest it in capital that would improve productivity.



Second, the markets in which those "quasi-automatic component(s) of portfolio allocations" -- i.e., government bonds -- trade also are corrupt. A lot of those pieces of paper have been taken from investors and monetized by the various global QE programs, which supercharged the wealth transfer from the tax payers supporting those governments issuing those pieces of paper to the global oligarchy that gathers in Davos every year at this time for its ritual hand-wringing about the decline of civilization.



Lastly, the "final key advantage" in governance of these post-WW2 supranational banking organizations are led by the same bad actors who completely destroyed the underpinnings of the interest-rate, FX and banking markets. One of them even was convicted in France of malfeasance, and yet retains her office! These people are recruited from the same banks and law firms that have so profoundly corrupted markets. Is it any wonder these institutions are untrustworthy and are failing as well?



We live in a time of profound corruption. This destroys the trust in institutions -- banks, courts, governments -- needed for markets to function. This never self-corrects: History has shown bad actors never willingly relinquish control over the wealth-generating apparatus once it has be seized and control has been taken. And the folks with the control of the levers of power all have something on each other, which is what maintains the system's inertia. The resolution of this corruption will be, as it always is, painful and horrid.