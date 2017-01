Un ordre économique instable ?

Paul Daley JAN 30, 2017

The problem here is that the "enormous privileges" Mohammed talks about can produce enormous capital movements, equally large exchange rate movements and huge deficits on current account, if those privileges are not handled responsibly. And, in fact, the responsibilities that come with handling world currencies haven't been handled well in either Britain or the United States. Mohammed asserts that governments have dropped the ball, but that is only because of earlier bad decisions to restrict central bank interventions to asset markets. Had the FED the power to lend against earned income when needed via government channels like the IRS withholding system, its interventions would entirely emulate the effects of any government's fiscal policy without distorting asset prices or creating the financial flows and financial imbalances that the world has struggled to cope with.



So, I would say that Mohammed is looking in the wrong place for a solution. No one is going to help the United States and Britain preserve "an enormous privilege," if it is one, and democratic majorities in the the United States and Britain are not going to work to preserve that "privilege," if they see it as a curse. Change will have to come and, hopefully, it will be the smallest change compatible with resolution of the problem. To my eye, that means developing a second channel for central bank action that it could use to stimulate the economy without distorting asset prices, even in the absence of government action. Read more