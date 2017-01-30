18

هل النظام الإقتصادي غير مستقر؟

شاطئ لاغوانا – حاز تراجع الاقتصادات المتقدمة عن الاقتصاد العالمي على الكثير من الاهتمام مؤخرًا (وفي حالة المملكة المتحدة هناك تراجع عن الترتيبات التجارية الإقليمية)؛ وفي الوقت الذي تتعرض فيه هياكل الاقتصاد العالمي الكامنة للضغوط؛ فإن من الممكن أن ينتج عن ذلك  عواقب بعيدة المدى.

وسواء بحكم الإختيار أو الضرورة فإن الغالبية العظمى من اقتصادات العالم تشكل جزءًا من نظام متعدد الأطراف يمنح نظرائه في العالم المتقدم – خاصة الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا – امتيازاتٍ هائلة فيما يلي ثلاثة من أهم تلك الإمتيازات :

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

أولًا: تقدم الاقتصادات المتقدمة قصاصات ورقية مطبوعة مقابل السلع والبضائع التي ينتجها الآخرون وذلك نظرا لإنها تصدر عملات الاحتياطي الرئيسية في العالم . ثانيًا: بالنسبة لمعظم المستثمرين العالميين، فإن سندات تلك الاقتصادات هي عنصر شبه تلقائي لمخصصات المحفظة، لذلك فإن العجز في ميزانية حكوماتها يتم تمويله جزئيًّا من قبل مدّخرات الدول الأخرى.

أما الميزة الأساسية النهائية للاقتصادات المتقدمة فهي القوة التصويتية والتمثيل؛ حيث تمتلك إما حق الفيتو أو الإقلية المعطلة في مؤسسات بريتون وودز (صندوق النقد الدولي والبنك الدولي)، التي تعطيها نفوذا غير متكافئ على القواعد والممارسات التي تحكم النظام الاقتصادي والنقدي العالمي ونظرًا للهيمنة التاريخية التي تتمتع بها في تلك المنظمات فإن مواطني تلك الإقتصادات هم في واقع الأمر من يتحكمون بالمناصب العليا.

هذه الامتيازات لا تأتي مجانًا – أو على الأقل لا يجب أن تأتي مجانًا ففي مقابل ذلك يتوجب على الاقتصادات المتقدمة أن تفي بمسؤوليات معينة تساعد على التأكيد على أداء النظام وإستقراره لكن التطورات الأخيرة شكّكت في قدرة الاقتصادات المتقدمة على الوفاء بتلك المسؤوليات.

ربما أكثر الأمثلة وضوحًا هو الأزمة المالية العالمية التي حدثت عام 2008 والتي كانت نتيجة الإفراط في المجازفة والأحكام المترهلة في الاقتصادات المتقدمة، مما نتج عنه شبه انهيار في الاقتصاد العالمي والذي عطّل التجارة العالمية، ونشر البطالة بين الملايين وتقريبا وضع العالم في حالة ركود لسنوات عديدة.

لكن هناك هفواتٍ أخرى أيضًا مثل العقبات السياسية في صناعة السياسات الاقتصادية الشاملة في العديد من الاقتصادات المتقدمة التي قوضت تنفيذ الإصلاحات الهيكلية والاستجابة المالية في السنوات الأخيرة، وعطلت الاستثمار في الأعمال التجارية بالإضافة إلى تقويض نمو الإنتاجية وزيادة وعدم المساواة  وتهديد النمو المستقبلي المحتمل.

وقد ساهمت مثل هذه الهفوات في ظهور الحركات السياسية المناهضة للسلطة التي تهدف إلى تغيير _ أو التي تغير بالفعل – العلاقات التجارية التي أنشئت منذ فترة طويلة عبر الحدود، والتي تتضمن تلك العلاقات ضمن الإتحاد الأوروبي وإتفاقية التجارة الحرة لإمريكا الشمالية "النافتا".

في الوقت نفسه، فإن الاعتماد المفرط لفترات طويلة على السياسة النقدية، والذي يتضمن تورط البنك المركزي بشكل مباشر في نشاطات السوق، قد شوّه أسعار الأصول وساهم في سوء تخصيص الموارد وقد كان إقبال الاقتصادات المتقدمة – خاصة أوروبا –ضعيفًا على إعادة تشكيل العناصر التي عفا عليها الزمن من الحكم والتمثيل في المؤسسات المالية الدولية، في ظل وجود التغيرات الكبيرة في الاقتصاد العالمي.

نتج عن كل ذلك وجود نظام متعدد الأطراف أقل تأثيرًا وأقل تعاونًا وأقل ثقةً وأكثر عرضةً لإعمال الترقيع كيفما اتفق وعلى ضوء ذلك فإننا يجب أّلّا نُفاجئ بأن العولمة والأقلمة لم تعد تحظى بالدعم الذي كانتا تحصلان عليه –  أو أن بعض الحركات السياسية الصاعدة على جانبي المحيط الأطلسي ترفضان كلا المفهومين من أجل كسب المزيد من الدعم لقضاياها .

ليس واضحًا بعد ما إذا كانت تلك ظاهرة مؤقتة ويمكن عكسها أو أنها بداية التحدي الذي سيطول أمده في أداء الاقتصاد العالمي . إن من الواضح  أنها تؤثر على اثنين من العلاقات المهمة.

الأولى هي العلاقة بين الاقتصادات الكبيرة والصغيرة. لفترة طويلة، كانت الاقتصادات الصغيرة المفتوحة التي تدار بشكل جيد هي أكبر المستفيدين من نظام بريتون وودز والتعددية بشكل عام. إن حجمها لم يجعلها تتوق للوصول إلى الأسواق الخارجية فحسب؛ لكنه أيضًا جعل ممثلي الأسواق الأخرى أكثر رغبةً في دمجها مع اتفاقيات إقليمية، بفضل إمكانية الإحلال المحدودة فيها. لقد جعلت العضوية في المؤسسات الدولية الفعالة هذه الدول تدخل في مناقشات سياسية عالمية مترابطة، بينما سمحت لها قدراتها الخاصة باستغلال الفرص في سلاسل الاستهلاك والإنتاج عبر الحدود.

لكن، في وقت تتصاعد فيه النزعة القومية، فإن هذه الاقتصادات الصغيرة والمفتوحة، رغم إدارتها الجيدة، من المرجح أن تشهد الكثير من المعاناة؛ فعلاقاتها التجارية أقل استقرارًا؛ واتفاقيات التجارة التي تعتمد عليها ضعيفة؛ ومشاركتها في مناقشة السياسات العالمية لم تعد مؤكدة.

Fake news or real views Learn More

العلاقة الثانية هي تلك العلاقة الموجودة بين مؤسسات بريتون وودز والترتيبات المؤسسية الموازية فبينما تتضاءل أهمية تلك  المؤسسات مقارنة بالبنك الدولي على سبيل المثال إلا إن المؤسسات التي تقودها الصين أصحبت مصدر جذب لعدد متزايد من البلدان حيث إنضم معظم حلفاء الولايات المتحدة للبنك الآسيوي للاستثمار في البنية التحتية برغم المعارضة الأمريكية. وبالمثل، فقد زادت اتفاقيات الدفع الثنائية – التي عارضتها معظم الدول عن طريق صندوق النقد الدولي منذ وقت ليس ببعيد بفضل عدم توافقها مع التعددية ويمكننا القول بأن مصدر القلق هو أن تلك المقاربات يمكن أن تقوض بدلا أن تعزز نظام مفيد ومتوقع مبني على أساس الأحكام للتعاملات عبر الحدود.

تخاطر منظمات بريتون وودز، التي تأسست بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية للحفاظ على الاستقرار بفقدان تأثيرها، وتبدو الدول ذات النفوذ الضروري لتعزيزها غير راغبة، في هذه المرحلة، في المضي قدمًا بجرأة نحو الإصلاحات المطلوبة. إذا استمرت هذه التوجهات، فإن من المحتمل أن تعاني الدول النامية أكثر من غيرها؛ لكنها لن تكون وحدها. على المدى القصير، سوف يواجه الاقتصاد العالمي تباطؤًا في النمو وخطر المزيد من عدم الاستقرار المالي وعلى المدى البعيد، فإنه سوف يواجه تهديد التفتت المنهجيوالحروب التجارية المتزايدة.